What We Are Reading Today: It Could Happen Here by Jonathan Greenblatt

Jonathan Greenblatt’s It Could Happen Here is an impassioned argument about the terrifying path that America finds itself on today — and how we can save ourselves.

It’s almost impossible to imagine that unbridled hate and systematic violence could come for us or our families.

But it has happened in our lifetimes in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. And it could happen here.

As CEO of the storied Anti-Defamation League, Greenblatt has made it his personal mission to demonstrate how antisemitism, racism, and other insidious forms of intolerance can destroy a society, taking root as quiet prejudices but mutating over time into horrific acts of brutality.

Drawing on ADL’s decades of experience in fighting hate, Greenblatt offers a bracing primer on how we — as individuals, as organizations, and as a society —can strike back against hate.

Just because it could happen here, he shows, does not mean that the unthinkable is inevitable.