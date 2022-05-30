Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

Egypt condemns Israel after extremists storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned Israeli authorities for allowing extremists to storm the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against “the consequences of these developments, which could incite more tension and escalation in the stability of the situation in the Palestinian territories.”

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the ministry’s official spokesman, stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque was “a purely Islamic endowment for Muslims, and the need to stop any violations targeting the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of the city of Jerusalem and all its sanctities, as well as changing the existing historical and legal situation.”

He called on Israeli authorities “to assume their responsibility in accordance with the rules of international law and to intervene immediately to stop these provocative practices.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in a meeting with Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, said the continued expansion of settlement activity, whether through building new settlements or expanding existing ones, land confiscation, and the displacement of Palestinians undermined the opportunities of reaching a two-state solution and the prospect of establishing a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

He stressed Egypt's firm position on supporting the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the importance of creating an appropriate atmosphere to revive negotiations leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Rajoub briefed Shoukry on the most prominent challenges in the Palestinian arena and the recent increase in violence and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy places in the Occupied Territories.

He expressed appreciation for Egyptian backing of the Palestinian cause, its efforts to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation, and the support for the Palestinian people in facing various challenges.