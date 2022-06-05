Saudi Arabia arrests 13,702 illegals in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,702 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From May 26 to June 1, a total of 8,362 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 3,513 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,827 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 253 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 50 percent were Yemeni, 41 percent Ethiopian, and 9 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 18 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 16 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
