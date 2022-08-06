You are here

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

date 2022-08-06
Jesús Sánchez of Chivas defends against Juventus’s Paul Pogba during their preseason friendly match in Las Vegas. Juventus Vs Atletico Madrid friendly, which was scheduled in Israel this weekend, has been cancelled over security concerns. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security
  • The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday
  • A renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

MADRID: The pre-season friendly between Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus which was scheduled to take place in Israel this weekend has been canceled because of “security” concerns, the two teams announced on Saturday.
The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday but a renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off.
“Due to the latest developments, the friendly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled in Israel, has been canceled,” said Juventus in a statement.
“Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group announces that the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium, will not be played.”
Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory’s worst escalation of violence since last year.
Juventus start their Serie A campaign with a home tie against Sassuolo on August 15 while Diego Simeone’s Atletico play their La Liga opener against Getafe the same day.

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the impressive hosts ahead
  • Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his Premier League debut
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool twice had to come from behind against newly-promoted Fulham to salvage a 2-2 draw in a pulsating start to the Premier League season on Saturday.
Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the impressive hosts ahead, but Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his Premier League debut.
The Uruguayan, who arrived at Anfield in a deal that could rise to 100 million euros ($102 million) from Benfica, flicked home to level at 1-1 and then teed up Mohamed Salah for an equalizer 10 minutes from time.
Liverpool’s season had got off to a flying start by getting the better of Manchester City to win the Community Shield in what was billed as an early showdown between the two title contenders.
However, the Reds were punished for a sluggish performance in the first hour in what could prove a costly concession of two points.
Mitrovic scored 43 goals in as many games last season as Fulham romped to the Championship title and gave Liverpool an early warning as he stabbed just wide inside the first minute.
Much to Jurgen Klopp’s frustration on the touchline, the visitors did not wake from their slumber and were finally punished on 32 minutes when Mitrovic outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post to head in Kenny Tete’s cross.
Liverpool flickered into life before the break as Luis Diaz smashed against the post from a narrow angle.
However, it was not until the introduction of the towering presence of Nunez that the Champions League finalists began to pose a persistent threat.
Nunez was at fault when Fulham were inches away from doubling their lead when he was caught in possession and the ball was fed to Neeskens Kebano, who drilled off the inside of the post.
At the other end, Liverpool’s new striker quickly made his presence felt as an audacious flick from Salah’s cross was saved by Marek Rodak.
Moments later a replica move did deliver Nunez’s first Premier League goal as he backheeled in from Salah’s low cross 26 minutes from time.
At that point there appeared only one winner, but Mitrovic showed a surprising fleetness of foot to turn Virgil van Dijk, who clipped the Serbian striker inside the box.
Mitrovic coolly slotted the resulting penalty low past Alisson Becker, but Fulham failed to hold out in the final 18 minutes for a famous win.
Another long ball into the box toward Nunez caused panic in the Fulham defense and the ball eventually fell kindly to Salah to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season.
Liverpool could even have snatched victory five minutes into stoppage time when Jordan Henderson’s long range strike came back off the crossbar.
But a point was the least Fulham deserved as they made a strong start in their bid to avoid relegation for a fourth consecutive season when in the top flight.

Soap opera of Messi's future likely to grow in coming season

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season
Updated 06 August 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Soap opera of Messi's future likely to grow in coming season

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season
  • Cristiano Ronaldo may have dominated 2022 summer transfer window, but rumors of return to Barcelona mean Messi will once again be under spotlight when his contract with PSG ends
Updated 06 August 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Lionel Messi may have been the talk of last summer’s transfer window, but when Paris Saint-Germain kick off their defense of Ligue 1 title on Saturday night against Clermont Foot 63, he will have a somewhat more low-key start to the new season.

The drama this summer lies with his great rival from Portugal. The summer of 2022 transfer window is not over yet, but we can already say it has been dominated by the soap opera of Cristiano Ronaldo, regardless of where he ends up playing in the 2022-23 season.

But just like the two have exchanged Ballon d’Or awards over the last decade and a half, next summer’s transfer window could well be about the Argentine again, at least if Joan Laporta’s recent statements are anything to go by.

The Barcelona president has made clear his desire to have back the club’s dearest son back at Camp Nou.

Laporta hopes that Messi, whose career at PSG has not quite gone as expected, has not yet finished his love story with Barça and is open to a return.

“I feel indebted to Messi,” the Catalan told ESPN. “It is our responsibility to ensure that history remains open and has a much more splendid ending than it did.”

Laporta lamented the way Messi left the club, blaming the previous management, which had left Barcelona with the serious financial problems that he has inherited.

With each financial impasse, Barcelona have tried to cure the situation by activating the now-infamous economic “levers.”

Laporta has managed to raise around €650 million ($662 million) with the sale of 25 percent of the TV rights to the company Sixth Street for 25 years.

This has given the club some breathing space, but with several new players coming in — such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kunde and Raphina — and needing to be registered, the club’s financial situation remains in flux. More levers may need to be pulled.

Coach Xavi Hernandez no doubt would be keen for Messi to return to Barcelona for the 2023-24 season as he shared some glorious years with the Argentinian legend, particularly in Pep Guardiola’s mythical team.

Hernandez considers the return of the Ballon d’Or record holder to be the key to rebuilding the club.

The idea would be that Messi returns to the club for free when his contract with PSG ends next summer.

The Barca coach also believes that even at 36 years of age, the Argentina captain still has a lot of football to deliver, saying: “Messi deserves a second chance in Barcelona.”

Last May, Messi’s father also expressed a desire to see his son in the Blaugrana jersey again.

With a contract that is still valid until June 2023, Messi himself, unsurprisingly, has remained respectful to all parties and has not commented on the possibility of a return. But does his silence indicate alternate plans? Maybe.

The Argentinian channel Direct TV reported in May that Messi could acquire 35 percent of Inter Miami, the MLS club owned by David Beckham, to play there in 2023. As with any move next summer, he would head to Florida at zero cost.

According to Transfermarkt, the value of Messi has dropped from well over $200 million at his 2018 Barcelona peak to almost $60 million now at PSG.

With that in mind, and taking into account his age, Messi will want to make sure that his next move is the right and most lucrative one for the final chapter of his career.

He has not reacted to Laporta’s comments, but his unquestioned affection for Barcelona could be a decisive factor in a potential return to the Catalan team.

Ronaldo continues to hog the headlines this summer, but a year from now, the soap opera could well swing back Messi’s way.

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings
  • Newcastle United coach is expected to strengthen his attack this summer, but will go into season opener against Nottingham Forest with no new additions
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists now is not the time for panic at Newcastle United despite not adding any much-needed forward reinforcements ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The Magpies head into this afternoon’s Premier League opener with Nottingham Forest still light of the striker and wide attacker they had hoped to sign this summer.

However, they have not been quiet, having spent more than $66 million on three players already.

And while some question whether adding three recruits in the defensive third — Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett — has significantly strengthened the Magpies, Howe is confident in the players he has in his ranks at present, especially as he knows there is more to come before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline.

“I love the squad that we have. It’s very competitive. We have strength in every position,” said the head coach.

“I think where we need to strengthen the squad is in case of injuries, which you have to guard against. It’s a long season, a lot of games with the World Cup squeezed in.

“Understrength? No. Maybe a player or two light, possibly yes. It’s never perfect when you’re in my position. You have to do the best you can with the resources you have.”

While frustration has been allowed to build in the fan base, that is not translated across to the club, Howe or his coaching staff.

“There’s certainly no frustration aimed at the club. It’s the circumstances surrounding (deals),” he said.

“There are players who have decided to move elsewhere, but that’s a delicate thing. It’s not always the other club. A whole host of things have to drop for you.

“It’s an ever-moving thing, it’s always changing, but I’m very confident we can do what we need to make the squad as strong as possible.”

An attack-minded player heavily linked to the Magpies in recent weeks has been James Maddison of Leicester City.

The England international No. 10 is understood to be keen to move to the northeast with unrest in the Foxes’ camp this summer.

However, a fee has proven tough for Newcastle to agree, with Brendan Rodgers’ men wanting upwards of $70 million for the player, which would be a Newcastle record purchase.

When asked about the attacker, Howe said: “I’m not going to talk about any individual player in respect to their club. We’re working hard to try and improve the squad.”

The Magpies are set to be backed by yet another sell-out St. James’ crowd for the visit of Steve Cooper’s newly promoted side.

Two-time European Cup-winning Forest have not graced the top flight in England for more than two decades.

Howe is hoping the positivity from last season will spill over into this — well, for Newcastle at least.

“Positivity, enthusiasm, energy — we’re going to need all those things, especially at home. I embrace that and encourage that from our supporters,” he said.

“I think for the players it’s a dangerous thing sometimes as you’ve got to be cool, calm and collected, and stick to our processes.

“The most important thing is to find a way to win the games. Then, hopefully, the feel-good factor can continue throughout the season.”

On the opposition, he added: “We’ve had a good chance to watch them both last season and during pre-season. I think they’re dangerous opponents for us. Steve Cooper deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he’s done.”

On the injury front, Jon Shelvey is the main casualty this summer and the only likely starter set to miss out on the opening day.

Howe said: “Jonjo is in London for another assessment, so we don’t have any clear timeframe for you on his injury. He’s probably the big one to come out of pre-season.

“Everyone else, we’ve got Jamal Lewis and Fede Fernandez who are working their way back to fitness, which shouldn’t be too long. Javier Manquillo is back in training and looked good. We’re not too bad, apart from them.”

One player who looks likely to make his senior United bow at St. James’ is goalkeeper Nick Pope. The England international was a $12 million summer signing from Burnley.

Even though he has walked out at United many times from the away dressing room, Pope cannot wait to swap across the corridor and represent the Magpies in the top flight.

“You’re imagining as a new player what it’s going to be like — that buzz of walking out the tunnel for the first game of the season. It will be a special experience I’m sure,” he said.

“It’s a good test, of course. The Premier League nowadays, as a league, gets tougher and tougher.

“Whoever it had been, you wouldn’t have said, ‘That’s an easy one to start with.’ That just isn’t the case anymore.”

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
A sell-out crowd will see if Saudi Arabia can defeat Egypt in the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Championships on Sunday. (@Sau
Updated 06 August 2022
John Duerden

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • The Kingdom’s Abdullah Radif and Egypt’s Salah Basha have been two of the tournament’s outstanding players
Updated 06 August 2022
John Duerden

A sell-out crowd will see if Saudi Arabia can defeat Egypt in the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Championships on Sunday and become the first team in the tournament’s history to win successive titles.

It is not only a battle between two giants of the Arab world — one from Asia, one from Africa — but between two talented young players who have already lit up the tournament.

All 20,000 tickets were quickly sold in the Saudi city of Abha once the semi-finals were negotiated by the host nation.

Wednesday’s clash was a stroll in the park for the young Green Falcons as they thrashed Palestine 5-0.

Saudi Arabia took maximum points from the group stage, which was contested by 18 teams from two continents. It included a 4-1 defeat against what was seen as a strong Iraqi team.

The signs, then, are good, and even the quarter-final penalty shootout win over Yemen can be seen as evidence that the Saudi team can deliver when the pressure is on.

The victory over Palestine was a performance from a team that is in form and full of confidence.

After a slow start, Saudi Arabia took control after 36 minutes as Mohammed Sulaiman opened the scoring.

Then two goals from Abdullah Radif put the home team firmly in control, and faint hopes of a comeback from Palestine were quashed when Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa and Saleh Al-Rahmani got in on the act.

There are no injuries for coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi to deal with, though midfielder Abdullah Al-Zaid will be absent through suspension.

“We know that we will face a tough test against Egypt,” said Al-Mohammadi, who has seen his team have the best offensive and defensive record in the tournament, with 11 goals scored and just one conceded.

“They have done well to get to the final, and so have we. It should be a good game between two strong teams, and we know that we have to prepare to be at our best.”

The boss will be looking to Radif, whose brace against Algeria took his tally to six for the tournament, and the Al-Hilal star has given his club coach Ramon Diaz a reminder that there is talent in the squad.

For now, however, the 19-year-old is focused on Egypt, who know they need to stop the star if they are to avenge their 3-2 loss against Saudi Arabia in the semi-final of the 2021 edition.

“Saudi Arabia have some very good players and are a strong team,” said Egypt coach Mahmoud Gaber. “But in a final, you are always going to face tough opposition, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Egypt also won their group by winning both their games, and then faced their first major scare when they had to come from a goal down to defeat Morocco 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

A 3-1 win over another North African giant, Algeria, secured a first-ever place in a final after losing in the last four on the last two occasions.

“We have improved as the tournament has progressed, and the team is gaining experience and knows more about how to control the rhythm of the game,” said Gaber. “We are also improving in terms of set pieces, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

While Saudi Arabia have Radif, Egypt possess a star of their own in Salah Basha. The 19-year-old forward plays his club football for Udinese, joining the Italian club in 2018 from Al-Ahly, and got on the scoresheet against Morocco and Algeria. 

“He is a very good player. He does well when he is in the penalty area. If we are on the attacking side, he will score,” said Gaber.

The player with an Italian mother and Egyptian father has reportedly caught the attention of senior national team coach Rui Vitoria, who could move to give the youngster a full international cap sooner rather than later to ensure that he chooses to represent the Pharaohs rather than the Azzurri.

For now, however, the focus is on Saudi Arabia. The destination of the Arab U-20 Cup may be determined by which star, the Saudi or the Egyptian, shines brightest.

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
  • Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored
  • The Bavarian powerhouse had 17 shots at goal in the first half alone
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

BERLIN: Sadio Mané scored on his league debut and Bayern Munich routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 to start the new Bundesliga on Friday.
Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski’s summer transfer to Barcelona.
The sheer dominance against the team that won the Europa League last season shows why Bayern remain the firm favorite for a record-extending 11th consecutive title.
The Bavarian powerhouse had 17 shots at goal in the first half alone, when the visitors could also shrug off a comical miss from Thomas Müller.
Both the opening ceremony and a passionate performance of the German anthem by pop singer Carolin Niemczyk were whistled by the home fans, who marked the occasion in their own way by setting off banned pyrotechnics behind one of the goals.
It sent a huge cloud of smoke over the Frankfurt goal and may even have aided the visitors as Joshua Kimmich scored through the haze with a free kick in off the right post in the fifth minute. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who was expecting a cross, was late to react.
Benjamin Pavard made it 2-0 in the 11th on a rebound of Müller’s blocked effort.
Bayern had to wait till the 29th for Mané to get the third with a header to Serge Gnabry’s floated cross. It was the Senegalese forward’s first Bundesliga goal following his transfer from Liverpool.
Müller gave Jamal Musiala a tap-in in the 35th and Gnabry got the fifth just before halftime.
Only the break provided relief for the beleaguered home team.
Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner reacted with three changes in the interval and was rewarded with a far more encouraging performance in the second half.
New signing Kolo Muani forced a mistake from overconfident goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to score on his league debut in the 64th.
But the visitors didn’t panic. Musiala displayed fine footwork before scoring his second in the 83rd.

