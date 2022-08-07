You are here

  • Home
  • Iran minister urges ‘realistic’ US response to revive nuclear deal

Iran minister urges ‘realistic’ US response to revive nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein†Amirabdollahian. (AFP file photo)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein†Amirabdollahian. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdwqe

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iran minister urges ‘realistic’ US response to revive nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein†Amirabdollahian. (AFP file photo)
  • In June, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister called on Saturday for a “realistic response” from the US to Iranian proposals at indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media reported.
The comments came as talks continued for a third day on Saturday with few expecting a breakthrough compromise while Tehran’s disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward.
“Hossein Amirabdollahian ... stressed the need for a realistic US response to Iran’s constructive proposals on various issues to make the deal work,” state media reported, without providing details on the proposals.
Little remains of the 2015 pact between Iran and the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on Iranian enrichment activity the West fears could yield atomic bombs — which says its nuclear program is for power generation and other peaceful purposes — breached the agreement in several ways including rebuilding stocks of enriched uranium.

BACKGROUND

In June, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Iranian media suggested a sticking point in the talks to revive the pact may be over Iran’s refusal to address alleged unexplained uranium traces as demanded by the UN nuclear watchdog, with Tehran insisting that the nuclear deal had cleared its nuclear program of alleged possible military dimensions.
In June, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.
But a senior Iranian presidential aide said Tehran demanded the issue be closed before it would agree to resume compliance with the pact.
“In all of (President Ebrahim) Raisi’s telephone calls with the presidents of France, Russia and China, his firm position has been that a final agreement could be reached only when safeguards claims were resolved and closed,” state media on Saturday quoted the deputy head of Raisi’s office as saying.
The European parties to the deal on Friday urged Iran “not to make unrealistic demands outside the scope of the JCPoA (nuclear deal), including on IAEA safeguards.”
“The text is on the table. There will be no re-opening of negotiations. Iran must now decide to conclude the deal while this is still possible,” a European statement said.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between the Islamic Republic’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.
Reuters, citing one Iranian and one European official, reported in June that Tehran had dropped a major stumbling block — its demand for the removal of its Revolutionary Guards from a US sanctions list.
A senior Iranian official suggested that the issue might not be a sticking point anymore, telling Reuters on Thursday: “We have our own suggestions that will be discussed in the Vienna talks, such as lifting sanctions on the Guards gradually.”

Topics: Iran nuclear deal United States of America (USA)

Related

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Middle-East
Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Europeans urge Iran ‘not to make unrealistic demands’ in nuclear talks
Middle-East
Europeans urge Iran ‘not to make unrealistic demands’ in nuclear talks

Sudan government accuses Chad of cross-border attack

Members of the joint Sudanese-Chad border security forces are pictured in the West Darfur town of Jebel Moon. (AFP file photo)
Members of the joint Sudanese-Chad border security forces are pictured in the West Darfur town of Jebel Moon. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Sudan government accuses Chad of cross-border attack

Members of the joint Sudanese-Chad border security forces are pictured in the West Darfur town of Jebel Moon. (AFP file photo)
  • Sudan has faced deepening unrest since army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military coup in October last year
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the killing of 18 Sudanese people during an attack by an armed group from Chad, state media reported.
The killings took place on Thursday when Sudanese herders from West Darfur state were ambushed while following the trails of camels looted by the Chadians the day before, according to Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council.
On Saturday, Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq conveyed his country’s “protest and condemnation of the incident,” in a meeting with Chad’s ambassador to Khartoum.
He also “demanded that Chad exert an effort to arrest the assailants and to recover the stolen items,” according to Sudan’s official news agency.
Sudan has faced deepening unrest since army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military coup in October last year.
The putsch upended a transition to civilian rule put in place following the 2019 ouster of President Omar Bashir.
The power grab exacerbated political and economic turmoil in the country.
The security situation has deteriorated, with a spike in ethnic clashes in Sudan’s far-flung regions.
Thursday’s incident sparked anger among Sudanese living in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state near the border with Chad.
The deputy head of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, had on Thursday been in N’Djamena where he discussed border security in a meeting with Chad’s leader Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby.
On Friday, Daglo called for restraint and vowed during the funeral of the slain Sudanese herders to take actions to bring “the chaos” along the border under control.
Daglo commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which emerged from the Janjaweed militia unleashed in Darfur by the government of then-President Bashir.
A Bashir ally, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, is on trial at the International Criminal Court in the Hague for war crimes allegedly committed in Darfur roughly two decades ago when he was a Janjaweed commander.
Bashir is also wanted by the court.
Last month, Burhan pledged to step aside and make way for civilian groups to form a new government but Sudan’s main civilian bloc dismissed the move as a “ruse.”
 

Topics: Sudan

Related

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
Middle-East
Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
South Sudan extends transitional government by two years
World
South Sudan extends transitional government by two years

Cargo ship bound for Lebanon brings hope, not solution to food crisis

Cargo ship bound for Lebanon brings hope, not solution to food crisis
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AP

Cargo ship bound for Lebanon brings hope, not solution to food crisis

Cargo ship bound for Lebanon brings hope, not solution to food crisis
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: A ship bringing corn to Lebanon’s northern port of Tripoli normally would not cause a stir. But it’s getting attention because of where it came from: Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.
The Razoni, loaded with more than 26,000 tons of corn for chicken feed, is emerging from the edges of a Russian war that has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation — a staggering 122 percent — and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat.
The fighting has trapped 20 million tons of grains inside Ukraine, and the Razoni’s departure on Monday marked a first major step toward extracting those food supplies and getting them to farms and bakeries to feed millions of people who are going hungry in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
“Actually seeing the shipment move is a big deal,” said Jonathan Haines, senior analyst at data and analytics firm Gro Intelligence.
“This 26,000 tons in the scale of the 20 million tons that are locked up is nothing, absolutely nothing ... but if we start seeing this, every shipment that goes is going to increase confidence.”
The small scale means the initial shipments leaving the world’s breadbasket will not draw down food prices or ease a global food crisis anytime soon. Plus, most of the trapped grain is for animal feed, not for people to eat, experts say.

I think the crisis will continue as long as operating costs continue to soar and purchasing power falls.

Ibrahim Tarchichi, Chief of the Bekaa Farmers Association

That will extend the war’s ripple effects for the world’s most vulnerable people thousands of miles away in countries like Somalia and Afghanistan, where hunger could soon turn to famine and where inflation has pushed the cost of food and energy out of reach for many.
To farmers in Lebanon, the shipment expected this weekend is a sign that grains might become more available again, even if at a higher price, said Ibrahim Tarchichi, head of the Bekaa Farmers Association.
But he said it won’t make a dent in his country, where years of endemic corruption and political divides have upended life.
Since 2019, the economy has contracted by at least 58 percent, with the currency depreciating so severely that half the population now lives in poverty.
“I think the crisis will continue as long as operating costs continue to soar and purchasing power falls,” Tarchichi said.
The strife was on sharp display this week when a section of Beirut’s massive port grain silos collapsed in a huge cloud of dust, two years after a massive explosion killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands of others.
While symbolic, the shipments have done little to cool market concerns. Drought and high fertilizer costs have kept grain prices more than 50 percent higher than early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Ukraine is a top supplier of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil to developing countries, it represents just 10 percent of the international wheat trade.
There’s also little to suggest that the world’s poorest who rely on Ukrainian wheat distributed through UN agencies like the World Food Programme will be able to access them anytime soon.
Before the war, half the grain the World Food Programme purchased for distribution came from Ukraine.
The Razoni’s safe passage was guaranteed by a four-month-long deal brokered by the UN and Turkey with Ukraine and Russia two weeks ago.
The grain corridor through the Black Sea is 111 nautical miles long and 3 nautical miles wide, with waters strewn with drifting explosive mines, slowing the work.
Three more ships departed on Friday, heading to Turkey, Ireland and the United Kingdom. All the ships that have departed so far had been stuck there since the war began nearly six months ago.
Under the deal, some — not all — the food exported will go to countries experiencing food insecurity. That means it could take weeks for people in Africa to see grain from the new shipments and even longer to see the effects on high food prices, said Shaun Ferris, a Kenya-based adviser on agriculture and markets for Catholic Relief Services, a partner in World Food Programme distributions.
In East Africa, thousands of people have died as Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya face the worst drought in four decades. Survivors have described burying their children as they fled to camps where little assistance could be found.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Somalia and other African countries turned to non-traditional grain partners like India, Turkey and Brazil, but at higher prices. Prices of critical foods could start to go down in two or three months as markets for imported food adjust and local harvests progress, Ferris said.
Deciding who is first in line for the grain from Ukraine could be affected by humanitarian needs but could also come down to existing business arrangements and commercial interests, including who is willing to pay the most, Ferris said.
“Ukraine is not a charity,” he said. “It will be looking to get the best deals on the market” to maintain its own fragile economy.
The WFP said this week it’s planning to buy, load and ship 30,000 tons of wheat out of Ukraine on a UN-chartered vessel. It did not say where the vessel would go or when that voyage might happen.
In Lebanon, where Mercy Corps says the price of wheat flour has risen by more than 200 percent since the start of Russia’s war, people stood in long, often tense lines outside bakeries for subsidized bread in recent days.
The government green-lit a $150 million World Bank loan to import wheat, a temporary solution of six to nine months before it could be forced to lift subsidies on bread altogether.
While the situation is hard for millions of Lebanese, the country’s roughly 1 million Syrian refugees who fled a civil war across the border face stigmatization and discrimination trying to buy bread.
A Syrian living in northern Lebanon said it often takes him three to four visits to bakeries before he finds someone willing to sell him bread, with priority given to Lebanese. He described lines of 100 people waiting and only a handful being allowed in every half-hour to buy a small bundle of loaves.
“We get all sorts of rude comments because we’re Syrian, which we usually just ignore, but sometimes it gets too much and we decide to go home empty-handed,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
Middle-East
Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
Lebanon’s banks confront politicians in protest against lawsuits and arrests
Middle-East
Lebanon’s banks confront politicians in protest against lawsuits and arrests

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence
  • Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday
  • Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The EU on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip’s worst escalation of violence since a war last year.
“The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza,” a spokesman for EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides in order to avoid a further escalation and further casualties,” he said.
“While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict, which would, first and foremost, affect the civilian populations on both sides and result in further casualties and more suffering.”
At least 15 people, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed inside Gaza in the latest eruption of hostilities, according to Gaza health authorities, while no deaths have been reported on the Israeli side.
Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.
UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “deeply concerned,” warning that the escalation was “very dangerous.”
Israel has said it was forced to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, insisting the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.
Russia called for maximum restraint and said it was “observing with profound worry how events are evolving,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
“The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on Aug. 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory.”
The Arab League “condemned in the strongest possible terms the ferocious Israeli aggression against Gaza,” and called on the Israeli government to immediately stop military operations and “bear the consequences of the escalation.”
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is “appealing to the international community and all parties with international influence to intervene to achieve a cease-fire, warning that the continuation of military operations may lead to an escalation that no party can account for its serious consequences,” his spokesman Jamal Rushdie, said.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf urged the international community to act urgently for protect civilians, especially women and children.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Palestine, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The spokesman added that the “Israeli operation reflects internal tensions that could get out of control,” and stressed the “great fragility of the health sector in Gaza, which may exacerbate the effects of the military aggression.”
Jordan’s foreign ministry has “stressed the importance of halting the Israeli aggression,” and also warned of the “serious consequences of the Israeli escalation and intimidation of civilians.
Kuwait strongly condemned the raids launched by Israeli defense forces and said “this brutal aggression comes as a continuation of the crimes committed by the occupation forces and an insistence of their flagrant violation of the rules of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”
It called on the international community to take “immediate and swift action to stop these blatant attacks and to ensure that the occupying authorities respect the UN Charter and the rules of international law, the foreign ministry said.
Lebanon, Algeria, Libya also issued similar statements and called on the international community to take urgent and effective action to stop the escalation and provide them with protection, reiterating their firm position for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
The Arab Observatory for Human Rights said Israel’s aggression “undermines all efforts made to maintain comprehensive calm and prevent the escalation of violence that threatens international peace and security.”
Iran said the territory was “not alone” in its fight. “We are with you on this path until the end, and let Palestine and the Palestinians know that they are not alone,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami told Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala during a meeting in Tehran.
Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged calm from both sides but said US ally Israel had the right to defend itself.
“We certainly urge all sides to avoid further escalation... We absolutely fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups that are taking the lives of innocent civilians in Israel,” he said.
Britain also called for a swift end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, and said “the UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.
“We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides.”
“We call for a swift end to the violence.”
Egypt, which negotiated a cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and Gaza militants that devastated the densely-populated Gaza Strip and forced countless Israelis to rush to bomb shelters, is working to calm the latest escalation in Gaza.
An Egyptian security source told AFP in Gaza that Cairo’s mediation efforts had been ongoing since Friday when Israel launched attacks on what it described as Islamic Jihad targets.
“We hope to reach a consensus to return to calm as soon as possible,” the source said.
Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht had earlier referred to Egyptian mediation when briefing reporters about the bombardment, without providing specifics.
An Egyptian source separately said that a delegation from Islamic Jihad may head to Cairo later Saturday.
Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, has so far stayed clear of the latest round of Gaza violence, but was also in talks with Egypt.
Its Doha-based leader Ismail Haniyeh has held talks with “Egyptian intelligence” over the violence, a Hamas statement said.

(With AFP)

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Middle-East
Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
Middle-East
Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
Updated 06 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
  • The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community “to rapidly intervene to promptly stop these attacks”
  • The developments in Gaza were being closely followed by Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps
Updated 06 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on Gaza by Israel.
In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community “to rapidly intervene to promptly stop these attacks, and call on Israel to abide by UN resolutions in order to preserve the safety of the Palestinian civilians who are badly suffering under Israel’s unjust blockade.”
The developments in Gaza were being closely followed by Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps.
People in Lebanon are anxiously waiting to see what direction Israel’s military actions will take and whether they will be affected.
Reacting to the attacks on Gaza, Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, said: “Hezbollah plans to deal Israel a fatal blow and eradicate it completely at the appropriate time.
“Israel’s security is decreasing,” he continued. “We will not stop fighting … and we will continue to stand firm.”
Hesham Debsi, director of the Tatwir Center for Studies in Lebanon, told Arab News that Qaani’s statement “falls under the category of reaction rather than action.”
“Every time Gaza is under attack from Israel, the Revolutionary Guards Corps launches its favorite slogan, stating that it will deal Israel a fatal blow at the appropriate time. We are still waiting for that moment. It is lame rhetoric made at the expense of Palestinian blood. No one believes it anymore. In fact, it serves the Israeli enemy.”
Hezbollah praised “the solidarity of the Palestinian resistance factions” and emphasized the need to maintain a unified stance, which constitutes the main factor in triumphing over the enemy.”
The group added that it “expressly supports the steps taken by the leadership of the Islamic Jihad Movement in response to the enemy and its persistent crimes.”
Sheikh Naim Kassem, deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah, said on Saturday: “We should know that Israel is criminal and hostile. Killing people — including a child — and injuring dozens in a residential neighborhood is a criminal act that shouldn’t go unpunished. Israel should be responsible for this punishment.”
Debsi said the main problem is that “a Palestinian party is putting Palestine at the service of Iran, in order to receive the blessings of its leadership. They are leaving the Palestinians to a miserable fate.”
He added that Israel’s escalation of violence came during discussions over the Iranian nuclear deal.
“This moment allows everyone to react,” he said. “Israel considers that the American stance is not strong enough. Iran considers this the appropriate moment to get the US to take the Revolutionary Guards Corps off the sanctions list, making it legal in Iran and the Arab region.”
Debsi believes that Israel’s escalation is not targeting Hezbollah, but the Americans and the Iranians.
“It is a filthy move from the Israeli side amid the Israeli elections, just like the killing of Ayman Al-Zawahri in Afghanistan by the (US President Joe) Biden administration serves internal American purposes,” he said.
Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, vice president of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, said: “The enemy is playing with fire. It will destroy itself. The determination of the resistance and its people will not stop, no matter how great the sacrifices are.”
In a statement, the Shiite clergy called on the UN and the international community to “curb Israeli aggression,” and asked Arab and Muslim leaders “to take firm stances and measures against the aggression in support of the resistance and resilience of the Palestinian people.”
Ali Abou Chahine, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in Lebanon, said: “The Israeli aggression is a declaration of war against the entire Palestinian people. Our people are involved in confronting this battle wherever they are.
“The response of the resistance will not recognize any red lines,” he continued. “The enemy started the attacks first and the resistance has the right to respond.”

Topics: Lebanon Gaza Israel

Related

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Middle-East
Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Update Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting
Middle-East
Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Updated 06 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Updated 06 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Israel struck Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israeli cities on Saturday after an Israeli operation against Islamic Jihad ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

Israel on Friday killed one of the group’s senior commanders in a surprise daytime airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City that drew rocket salvoes in response.

On Saturday, Israel said it struck Islamic Jihad posts and militants preparing to launch rockets.

Additional bombings targeted five houses, witnesses said, sending huge clouds of smoke and debris into the air as explosions rocked Gaza City.

Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets across the border, setting off air-raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters as far as the central Israeli city of Modiin, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Islamic Jihad said it had targeted Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport. But the rocket fell short near Modiin, around 20 km away, and the Civil Aviation Authority said the airport was operating as usual with flight routes adjusted.

Most of the missiles were intercepted and there were no reports of serious casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Friday’s strikes killed more than a dozen Palestinians including 5-year-old Alaa, who lived in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

Her grandfather Riyad Qaddoum said: “What was the fault of this child? She was a kindergarten pupil who only needed a paper, a pencil and a school uniform.” She was killed while playing in the street. 

Israel launched the military operation, called Breaking Dawn, against Islamic Jihad on Friday afternoon with the assassination of Taysir Al-Jabari, a senior commander, in an apartment in Palestine Tower.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, began firing missiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli cities and towns at 9 p.m. on Friday.

“The enemy bears full responsibility ... We will not be lenient in responding to this aggression, which represents a declaration of war against our people,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

“We call on all the resistance forces and their military wings to stand in one front and one trench to respond to this aggression and confront this terrorism.”

Hamas, which governs Gaza, has not officially announced its participation in firing rockets at Israel, but it has condemned the Israeli strikes. 

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that this round of fighting “is part of our great ongoing battle with the occupation, which will not stop unless the goals of our people are achieved with liberation and return.” 

Around 2.3 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal Gaza Strip, with Israel and Egypt tightly restricting movement of people and goods in and out of the enclave and imposing a naval blockade, citing security concerns.

Israel stopped the planned transport of fuel into Gaza shortly before it struck on Friday, crippling the territory’s lone power plant, reducing electricity to around eight hours per day, and drawing warnings from health officials that hospitals would be severely impacted within days.

“The power plant in Gaza has stopped (working) due to the fuel shortage,” said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the electricity company.

The power station has gone without fuel deliveries through Israel since the country shut its goods and people crossings with Gaza on Tuesday. The electricity supply is expected to plummet to just four hours per day, Thabet said.

Dozens of Gazans queued up in front of bakeries and grocery stores, fearing that the escalation could continue for a long time.

“We couldn’t sleep all last night. The shelling was heavy and the explosions were very loud, and we don’t know how long this escalation will last and how many days we’ll suffer. I hope it ends soon,” said Rami Khudair, queueing in a bakery.

Israel closed the Erez crossing for individuals and the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing last week, following the arrest of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Al-Saadi in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned that its health services would be suspended within 72 hours due to the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to the lack of fuel to operate electricity generators in Palestinian hospitals. “The coming hours are critical and difficult,” the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian, UN and Qatari efforts to end the fighting are underway. Further escalation would largely depend on whether Hamas opts to join the fighting.

On Friday night, the Israeli military said it had apprehended 19 Islamic Jihad militants in raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank while targeting the group’s rocket-manufacturing sites and launchers in Gaza.

Gaza streets were largely deserted on Saturday afternoon. At the site where Al-Jabari was killed, rubble, glass and furniture were strewn along the street.

A neighbor, Mariam Abu Ghanima, 56, said the Israeli military did not issue a warning before the attack, as it had done in previous rounds of violence.

A spokesperson for the military said it had made efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the surprise attack, which had used precision means to target a specific floor of the building, Reuters reported.

Israel has imposed special security measures in its southern territories near Gaza, and is preparing to call up some 25,000 military personnel, according to Army Radio.

Topics: Gaza Palestinian Israel

Related

Press watchdog slams Israel over treatment of Palestinian journalists
Media
Press watchdog slams Israel over treatment of Palestinian journalists

Latest updates

Iran minister urges ‘realistic’ US response to revive nuclear deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein†Amirabdollahian. (AFP file photo)
Al-Ahsa steals the spotlight with creation of new authority
Al-Ahsa steals the spotlight with creation of new authority
Saudi tech experts bring futuristic AI technology closer to reality
Saudi tech experts bring futuristic AI technology closer to reality
Sudan government accuses Chad of cross-border attack
Members of the joint Sudanese-Chad border security forces are pictured in the West Darfur town of Jebel Moon. (AFP file photo)
Saudi perfumier scenting global business success through fragrance workshops
Wid Jamoom’s perfume brand offers a unique outcome of Arabic and French fragrances. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.