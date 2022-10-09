You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony

Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony

Fourteen Saudi individuals and two organizations are honored at the 10th Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards for excellence in community upliftment work. (@seetahaward)
1 / 2
Fourteen Saudi individuals and two organizations are honored at the 10th Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards for excellence in community upliftment work. (@seetahaward)
Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony
2 / 2
Fourteen Saudi individuals and two organizations are honored at the 10th Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards for excellence in community upliftment work. (@seetahaward)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3sc6

Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony

Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony
  • 14 individuals and 2 organizations received prizes for their work
  • Family development, counseling, volunteer programs lauded
Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Fourteen Saudi individuals and two organizations were honored at the 10th Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards for excellence in community upliftment work in Riyadh on Saturday.

This year’s event was titled “Creativity and Innovation in Social Work,” which also, for the first time, honored students and principals for their social responsibility initiatives.

Dr. Fahad Al-Maghlouth, secretary-general of the Princess Seetah organization, said the aim of the awards was to “discover talent” as part of the Saudi government’s programs to develop the nation.

Princess Nouf bint Abdullah bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud, chair of the organization’s executive committee and member of its board of trustees, said that community upliftment projects were essential for a healthy society.

In the category “Responsible Citizenship,” several students were honored.

The winner of the elementary schools’ section was student Ayed Al-Ruwaili from Turaif in the Northern Borders, followed by Rima Al-Faris from Riyadh in second, and Hisham Al-Maarafi from Madinah in third.

The middle school winners were Sally Al-Harbi from Qassim in first place, followed by Adeeb Khadawardi from Makkah and Noura Al-Wadi’i from Jazan.

The high school winners were Samira Al-Maghlouth from the Eastern Province, Hanadi Karani from Madinah and Amr Al-Baraq from Jazan.

Also for the first time, as part of its “Tanseeq” platform linking government, non-government, non-profit, and private organizations in the field, two community bodies were honored.

The Osraty Association from Madinah and the Tawad Association from Al-Jouf won for their family development and counseling programs.

The winners of the Umm Al-Joud Initiative prize, for innovation in media and education, were also announced.

First place, for creating general awareness of social responsibility needs in society, was Dr. Abdullah Al-Alawai, who had his biggest supporter — his grandmother — take to the stage and accept the award on his behalf.

In second place was Dr. Mushawah Almushawah, who was honored for creating awareness of mental health issues.

In third place was Khattaf Al-Khattaf for highlighting technological and digital communication developments.

In fourth and fifth were Sultan Al-Kulaib for human development awareness, and Majid Al-Ghamdi for social media awareness.

Established in 2012 by royal decree, the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Foundation for Excellence in Social Work encourages and supports community upliftment programs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards Community work Social work

Related

7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
Saudi Arabia
7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) sent over 8000 of food baskets to families in need in Pakistan, Lebanon and Bangladesh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. 
KSRelief teams distributed 3,028 food baskets to flood-hit Pakistan. The food aid was also delivered with 150 tents and 1.308 mosquito nets to over 21,196 people in several areas across the country. 
In Lebanon’s Tripoli, Dada Al-Kora, Eirona, and Saida, a total of 2,000 food baskets were delivered to families, SPA reported. 
Meanwhile, KSRelief teams distributed 3,000 food baskets to more than 15,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

Related

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Borg on Saturday visited the Saudi city of AlUla, where he was briefed on the historical monuments and civilizations that date back thousands of years, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Borg was also briefed on the great development the area has witnessed during the past years, including hosting international conferences, forums, and cultural and entertainment events.
During the tour, where he was accompanied by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the representative of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate gave a detailed explanation of the programs and plans aimed at preserving the historical and human heritage in AlUla, in addition to the future visions that will enhance its position as a global tourist destination that attracts international and regional entertainment events, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malta Ian Borg Waleed Al-Khuraiji AlUla

Related

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris photos
Lifestyle
‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Global Health Exhibition on Sunday in the capital, Riyadh, with the participation of more than 112 speakers from more than 27 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The three-day forum, held under the patronage of Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajil, will be at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the slogan “Transformation in the Health Sector.”

The event, which is the largest forum for health care professionals in the Kingdom, is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, and includes five conferences that will be held on the sidelines of the event, including four continuing medical education conferences in public health, quality health care, and the future of medical laboratories and radiology.

This year’s event also includes the leaders forum, which aims to enable dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, advancing digital transformation in the health sector, and promoting access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

New additions to the event this year will also include a “medical lab zone” that highlights the latest innovations and technologies in medical laboratories, and “Innov8 Talks” sessions that will showcase the latest health care innovations, startups and ambitious projects through live product presentations.

The forum will provide opportunities for visitors to meet industry professionals, clinicians and policymakers, access the latest medical discoveries and trends, as well as to network and develop business opportunities with the global health care community.

The Kingdom has made great strides over the past few years to develop the health care sector and improve its services to improve the quality of life, along with the government’s focus on strengthening health care infrastructure and digital health, strengthening public-private partnerships and adhering to the principle of value-based health care.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Global Health Exhibition

Related

Al-Jubeir: Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil decisions video
Business & Economy
Al-Jubeir: Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil decisions
Snap shows power of AR in transforming fashion, beauty in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Snap shows power of AR in transforming fashion, beauty in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
  • Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi capital Riyadh will host Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” touring show, the General Entertainment Authority has announced.

The production will be staged at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University from Oct. 12 until Dec. 3.

Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America.

The dazzling performance revolves around a story of insects threatened by the arrival of a strange creature inside a mysterious egg. With dancers performing the role of the insects, the show offers a startling insight into the beauty of biodiversity in all its forms.

The show will be staged five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Cirque du Soleil has presented seven shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The most recent was “Fuzion” during the Jeddah Season 2022 festival in May.

The international circus consists of 39 artists, supported by 25 technicians, and includes acrobatics, juggling games, helium balloons and flying swings.

In November 2021, Cirque du Soleil staged “Messi 10,” based on the life of the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, as part of Riyadh Season.

Topics: Cirque du Soleil Riyadh Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Related

Cirque Du Soleil Fuzion catapults into Jeddah with remarkable acts
Saudi Arabia
Cirque Du Soleil Fuzion catapults into Jeddah with remarkable acts
Visitors flock to Cirque du Soleil shows in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Visitors flock to Cirque du Soleil shows in Jeddah

Who’s Who: Abeer Almutlaq, founder of KSA’s first vegan restaurant

Who’s Who: Abeer Almutlaq, founder of KSA’s first vegan restaurant
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abeer Almutlaq, founder of KSA’s first vegan restaurant

Who’s Who: Abeer Almutlaq, founder of KSA’s first vegan restaurant
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Abeer Almutlaq is the founder of Wabi Sabi, Saudi Arabia’s first and only vegan restaurant offering a scientific and mindful approach to food.

Almutlaq brings 11 years of real estate and business transformation expertise to the food and beverage industry. With the country’s first vegan restaurant, Almutlaq has made a bold statement for the Kingdom.

She also serves as the director of human resources and administration at Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., where she directs, oversees and coordinates human resources activities through efficient implementation of operational HR processes. The role includes employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training, employee services, appraisal systems, succession planning and yearly training.

With a degree in psychology from the American University of Paris, she has also studied yoga, life coaching and nutrition, certified by the International Nutrition Network and hypnotherapy.

Almutlaq became inspired by Ayurveda, an ancient medical healing modality that helped her understand the power of food and the connection between mind and body. This experience drove her to launch Wabi Sabi in the Kingdom. By September 2022, two new branches will open in Sharjah and Mirdif, expanding its presence in the UAE.

Wabi Sabi has a wellness center, restaurant and retail venue. Boutique, its retail arm, promotes nutritional supplements, jewelry, clothing, and beauty treatments featuring small and ethical brands. It also sells brands such as Alo Yoga, 001 Skincare London, Organic Olivia and Beauty Bites.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, CEO of Arabian Coffee Institute
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, CEO of Arabian Coffee Institute
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Assaf, co-founder and chairman, OCEANX Consulting Firm
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Assaf, co-founder and chairman, OCEANX Consulting Firm

Latest updates

Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony
Saudi community heroes honored at Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz awards ceremony
Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.