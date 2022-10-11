You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
Egypt and the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties with large-scale celebrations under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.” (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvj6k

Updated 31 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
  • Festivities will include a review of the partnership path and achievements during five decades of economic, social and cultural cooperation
Updated 31 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties with large-scale celebrations under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”
Cairo will host the celebrations from Oct. 26-28.
Festivities will include a review of the partnership path and achievements during five decades of economic, social and cultural cooperation.
The first day will focus on economic relations, and the second on successes in the cultural and media sectors. The final day will feature a concert involving more than 7,000 participants.
Egypt’s Premier Mostafa Madbouly said his government is keen to underline the depth of strategic relations with the UAE.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a directive to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the two countries, he added.
Madbouly said the government is looking forward to welcoming the Emiratis at the celebrations.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president of the UAE, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, said: “At the Cabinet meeting, we reviewed 50 years of distinguished and stable Emirati-Egyptian relations, which were sponsored today by my brother, the president of the state.
“In celebration and consolidation of these exceptional brotherly Arab relations spanning 50 years, we have directed the organization of special celebrations.”
Hala El-Said, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, highlighted the depth of Egyptian-Emirati relations in a range of political and economic areas, in addition to investment cooperation.
Egypt was one of the first countries to support the union of the UAE in 1971, and was quick to support it internationally and regionally.

Topics: Egypt UAE Bilateral ties

Related

Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq
Business & Economy
Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq
UAE rolls out unemployment insurance scheme
Middle-East
UAE rolls out unemployment insurance scheme

Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 

Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 

Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 
  • Ahmed Ihab Gamaleldin said that refugee numbers now exceeded 100 million around the world and that developing countries hosted about 83 percent of them
  • Gamaleldin said that a shortfall in UNHCR funding meant that the suffering of refugees increases and adds to the burden of their host communities
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: An Egyptian ambassador has expressed deep concern over the growing number of refugees and displaced persons, as he appealed for more funding for the UN refugee agency.

Ahmed Ihab Gamaleldin, Egypt’s permanent representative at the UN office, the World Trade Organization and other international bodies in Geneva, said that refugee numbers now exceeded 100 million around the world and that developing countries hosted about 83 percent of them.

His comments came as he delivered the statement of the Arab Group at the 73rd session of the executive committee of the UNHCR.

He added that there were more than 17 million people who fall under the mandate of the UNHCR in the region, meaning Arab states bear huge responsibilities that have grave economic, social, and political implications.

“Despite the social and economic effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that the world witnessed, the countries of the region continued to host and protect refugees and to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the relevant principles of international law,” Gamaleldin said.

A shortfall in UNHCR funding meant that the suffering of refugees increases and adds to the burden of their host communities, he said.

Gamaleldin said that the Arab donor countries have not and would not hesitate to provide support for the efforts of the UNHCR, and called for concerted international efforts to ease the burden on host countries.

He emphasized the need to find a peaceful settlement to all conflicts in the region, eliminate terrorism, address the causes of instability, and strive to enhance cooperation across the humanitarian, development, peace, and security sectors.

Topics: Egypt United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ahmed Ihab Gamaleldin

Related

Special UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
World
UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
ebanon has once again voiced its concerns about Syrian refugees, stating that the country can no longer tolerate some of their a
Middle-East
Lebanon tells UNHCR that it can no longer tolerate the burden of Syrian refugees

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
Updated 11 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
  • The Ukrainian Squash Federation said that it would not attend the women’s world team championships in December due to “Egypt’s support for the fake Russian referendums”
  • Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that it “categorically denied reports alleging that the government dispatched observers to monitor referendums”
Updated 11 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has denied sending observers to referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian regions to Russia, after Kyiv’s team withdrew in protest from a sporting event hosted in Cairo.

The Ukrainian Squash Federation said that it would not attend the women’s world team championships in December due to “Egypt’s support for the fake Russian referendums” last month.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that it “categorically denied reports alleging that the government dispatched observers to monitor referendums.”

The squash federation alleged that “observers representing the Egyptian government participated in referendums supported by Russia in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, while the international community condemned them.”

Alena Ohonesian, the federation’s vice president, said: “Unfortunately, there were representatives from Egypt in this phony referendum who asserted that the referendum was fair, so we had to take a decision to cancel the trip.”

Moscow announced the votes after a Ukrainian counterattack allowed Kyiv to regain control of most of the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region. 

Russia said the referendums allowed residents to express their views. “We have said since the beginning of the process that the people of the concerned regions must decide their fate,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Results posted by Russian-installed election authorities showed that between 87 percent and 99 percent of voters approved of annexation. President Vladimir Putin announced all four regions were part of Russia on Sept. 30.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt Ukrainian Squash Federation Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Related

Exclusive Zelensky discredits Russian referendums, thanks Saudi Crown Prince for prisoner swap’s ‘brilliant result’ video
World
Zelensky discredits Russian referendums, thanks Saudi Crown Prince for prisoner swap’s ‘brilliant result’
Update Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions
World
Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions

Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests

Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests

Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
  • Faezeh Hashemi, a former lawmaker and a women's rights activist, was arrested on September 27 in Tehran
  • “Ms. Hashemi has been accused of collusion, disruption of public order and propaganda against the Islamic republic”
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: The daughter of Iran’s former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, arrested last month amid protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, has been charged with “propaganda” activity, the judiciary said Tuesday.
Faezeh Hashemi, 59, a former lawmaker and a women’s rights activist, was arrested on September 27 in the capital Tehran for reportedly inciting residents to take part in demonstrations.
Her arrest came amid a continuing wave of unrest that has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
“Ms. Hashemi has been accused of collusion, disruption of public order and propaganda against the Islamic republic,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters.
In July, she had previously faced separate charges of carrying out propaganda activity against the country and blasphemy in social media comments.
In March, she was “sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of additional punishment such as a ban on Internet activities,” said Setayeshi, without elaborating.
In 2012, she was sentenced to six months in jail on charges of “propaganda against the Islamic republic.”
Hashemi’s late father, president between 1989 and 1997, who died in 2017, was considered a moderate who advocated improved ties with the West and the United States.
Iran says dozens of people have been killed in the protests triggered by Amini’s death, including 18 security personnel, and hundreds have been arrested at what it calls “riots.”

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini Protests arrests

Related

Former Iranian president Rafsanjani’s daughter arrested for ‘inciting riots’
Middle-East
Former Iranian president Rafsanjani’s daughter arrested for ‘inciting riots’
Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities
Middle-East
Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities

Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities

Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities

Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities
  • "Workers at a petrochemical plant at Asalouyeh organised a union meeting" on Monday morning
  • The port in Bushehr province in southern Iran is home to the Islamic republic's vital South Pars gas and oil complex
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have made a number of arrests after a union rally in a key oil-producing region, a local official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
“Workers at a petrochemical plant at Asalouyeh organized a union meeting” on Monday morning, local governor Ali Hashemi was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying.
The port in Bushehr province in southern Iran is home to the Islamic republic’s vital South Pars gas and oil complex.
“Unfortunately, a number of opportunists... infiltrated” the gathering and “set fire to construction sheds and rubbish bins,” Hashemi told the news agency.
“When the security forces intervened, these people dispersed and some arrests were made,” Hashemi said, without elaborating.
The official IRNA news agency denied what it called “information from Persian-language media hostile to the revolution” that there had been any strike by workers in the area.
It described production at the petrochemical works as “normal.”
IRNA said “just a few dozen workers” had protested at a plant over “non-payment of their wages,” adding that some 40,000 people work at Pars South.
The incident comes during more than three weeks of protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old Iranian of Kurdish origin, who had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress code for women.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Asalouyeh

Related

Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister
World
Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows
Middle-East
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries
  • Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped
  • President Kais Saied has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

TUNISI: Frustrated motorists queued in long lines outside Tunisian petrol stations on Tuesday even after the energy minister had said a shortage would end on Monday with a new delivery of fuel.
Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped, leading to lines of cars stretching kilometers in some places, causing bad traffic in Tunisian cities.
“I didn’t go to work today,” said Mohamed Neji, who had been waiting for an hour and a half in the Ariana district of Tunis.
“We’ve become like refugees in our own country,” he added, alluding to other shortages that have struck Tunisia in recent weeks including flour, sugar, butter, milk and cooking oil.
Tunisia faces a crisis in public finances and the influential labor union which has branches in government and national supply sectors says the state has struggled to pay for imports of goods that it sells at subsidised rates.
President Kais Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution, has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages.
Tunisia hopes soon to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue program that could also unlock billions of dollars in bilateral support from other countries.
However, it is not clear if it can push through the reforms that the IMF wants, including reductions in subsidies that are opposed by the labor union.
Near petrol stations in Tunis on Tuesday there was furious honking from cars as lines of waiting motorists blocked traffic lanes, with vehicles crammed into the spaces around.
Cars at many petrol stations were only allowed to fill up to 30 dinars ($9) worth of petrol, or about 13 liters. At some, petrol station workers were distributing petrol from plastic bottles to ease congestion at the pumps.
“I waited my turn for two hours. It’s a nightmare we live every day. I no longer have confidence in the state. It’s bankrupt, but they in government keep telling us everything is available,” said Zara, a woman waiting in Ariana.

Topics: Tunisia petrol

Related

Tunisian coast guard struggles to rein in illegal migrant boats
Middle-East
Tunisian coast guard struggles to rein in illegal migrant boats
Tunisia’s home hope Ons Jabeur beaten in Monastir quarterfinals
Sport
Tunisia’s home hope Ons Jabeur beaten in Monastir quarterfinals

Latest updates

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
Saudi Arabia announces 40% localization of consultancy professions
Saudi Arabia announces 40% localization of consultancy professions
UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol
MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.