Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties with large-scale celebrations under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”
Cairo will host the celebrations from Oct. 26-28.
Festivities will include a review of the partnership path and achievements during five decades of economic, social and cultural cooperation.
The first day will focus on economic relations, and the second on successes in the cultural and media sectors. The final day will feature a concert involving more than 7,000 participants.
Egypt’s Premier Mostafa Madbouly said his government is keen to underline the depth of strategic relations with the UAE.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a directive to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the two countries, he added.
Madbouly said the government is looking forward to welcoming the Emiratis at the celebrations.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president of the UAE, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, said: “At the Cabinet meeting, we reviewed 50 years of distinguished and stable Emirati-Egyptian relations, which were sponsored today by my brother, the president of the state.
“In celebration and consolidation of these exceptional brotherly Arab relations spanning 50 years, we have directed the organization of special celebrations.”
Hala El-Said, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, highlighted the depth of Egyptian-Emirati relations in a range of political and economic areas, in addition to investment cooperation.
Egypt was one of the first countries to support the union of the UAE in 1971, and was quick to support it internationally and regionally.
