You are here

  • Home
  • Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
Police stand guard outside the Mauritshuis museum after an attempt to smear Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ The Hague, Netherlands, Oct. 27, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/re9uk

Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
  • Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged
  • Attack comes after activists poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch police arrested three people after climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday.
Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged, the Mauritshuis said.
Social media images showed activists wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts and saying “how do you feel,” while museum visitors shouted “shame” and “you’re stupid.”
The attack comes after environmental activists poured tomato soup over Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany.
“Around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) two people glued themselves to the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer,” the Mauritshuis said in a statement to AFP.
“One person glued his head to the painting, which was behind glass, and the other person glued his hand to the green wall next to the painting. A third person threw an unknown substance at the painting.”
The museum added: “We have immediately inspected the painting, which was done by our restorers. Fortunately the painting... was not damaged.”
The painting would return on display “as soon as possible.”
“Art is defenseless and to try and damage it for whichever cause, we strongly condemn it,” the Mauritshuis added.
The Hague police said on Twitter that they had arrested three people in a museum for “public violence against goods.”
Dozens of people were gathered inside the museum waiting for news, while security guards told them not to get too close to the other paintings, an AFP reporter said.
The entrance to the room where the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” normally hangs was blocked off by a large reproduction oil painting and a guard said it would likely be closed for the rest of the day.
Two police vans were parked outside the museum while investigations continued.

Topics: Netherlands Johannes Vermeer ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ climate activists

Related

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Offbeat
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Climate activists lashed to EU building as leaders gather
World
Climate activists lashed to EU building as leaders gather

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
  • ‘Liquid gold’ oil derived from rare agarwood trees
  • Largest producer is Trat province, near Cambodia border
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

BANGKOK: Thailand’s producers of oud are rushing to enter Saudi Arabia’s perfume market with the fragrant resin coveted in the Middle East, as they seek a new world of opportunities after a recent resumption of ties between the two kingdoms.

Known as “liquid gold,” oud oil is derived from increasingly rare agarwood trees and has been the basis of many high-end fragrances. Exuded by these trees as a protection from mold, the sticky resin has a unique spicy, woody, ambery and animalistic scent.

Native to Southeast Asia, oud is particularly prized in the Middle East, with its oil turned into perfume and bark into incense, which is often burned at homes to welcome guests and in religious rituals, including Islamic purification.

Thailand’s largest oud producer is the Trat province, near the Cambodian border, where the resin is extracted from over 4.1 million trees, reaching annual exports of more than $130 million, according to Trat Federation of Thai Industries data.

“Thailand is the world’s leading exporter of oud oil, with the finest quality,” Chalermchai Sommung, president of the Agarwood Community of Thailand, told Arab News.

“Our Trat species has the greatest scent on the planet.”

For Sommung the ruby red Trat oud is “more valuable than gold.” And its worth is increasing, as many decades of overlogging the evergreen Aquilaria trees in Asia have depleted its supply on the international market.

A kilogram of woodchips at D.D. Oud Oil in Bangkok, a shop run by Dum Phutthakaesorn, president of the Trat Agarwood Association, can cost up to $5,300.

The price of oil is even higher — it takes about a kilogram of agarwood to yield just 1 milliliter of oud resin.

While some 75 percent of Trat oud is already exported to the Middle East, according to the Thai Customs Department, producers are now seeking to focus especially on Saudi Arabia, seeing a great opportunity to expand after the restoration of bilateral ties between the two kingdoms earlier this year.

The relationship was renewed when Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Riyadh in January, in what was the first top leadership meeting between Thailand and Saudi Arabia since the late 1980s.

The visit was followed by a series of cooperation agreements, including in investment and trade.

For oud producers, it opened a new horizon to expand.

“Saudi Arabia’s market has a large volume. As a result, everyone wants to get into that market as quickly as possible and connect the links as soon as possible,” Yuwapak Saktangcharoen, sales and marketing director of Treedom Oud, one of the leading Thai manufacturers of agarwood oil, told Arab News.

“I recently traveled to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia and sampled non-Thai oud and discovered that it is very different, right down to the woodchips. What distinguishes Thai oud and makes it popular among locals is the cleanliness of our woods.”

While Saktangcharoen, Chalermchai, Dum and others are still exploring the olfactory preferences of their Saudi clients, who differ from their customers in Asia, they know they must be quick to grasp the opportunity.

“Understanding the Middle Eastern market is the right approach. If we want to look at sustainability, we must immerse ourselves in their culture and fully comprehend their demands,” Saktangcharoen said.

“We have to be an early bird, you know. Getting in touch with them as soon as possible. We then may be the market leader, that is our goal.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand Treedom Oud Yuwapak Saktangcharoen agarwood trees

Related

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer video
Saudi Arabia
Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
Startup of the Week: Saudi perfumer aims for uniqueness and originality
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Saudi perfumer aims for uniqueness and originality

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
  • "Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," Blinken vowed
  • Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
AFP

OTTAWA: Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is “appalling,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies would seek to block such shipments.
Russia has used the drones to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It’s appalling,” Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.
“Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran’s provision of these weapons,” he vowed.
Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.
Ukraine has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and Moscow has ordered around 2,000.
Tehran has rejected the allegation, its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying this week: “We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine.”
“If... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue,” he added.
The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, have already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Canada US Iran drones

Related

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
World
US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
Middle-East
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
Updated 19 min 57 sec ago
AP

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
  • Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack
  • The motive for the attacks was unknown, although terrorism is unlikely police said
Updated 19 min 57 sec ago
AP

MILAN: A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency, which said three other victims were in serious condition.
The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.
The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.
Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.
“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,” Galliano said.

The Carabinieri police in Assago who were investigating the attacks refused to confirm any details.
Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store’s shutters.
The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

 

Topics: Italy stabbing

Related

Update Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
World
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
World
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
  • “The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma,” Downing Street said
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pulled out of attending the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.
Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to Nov. 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.
“The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma.”

Topics: COP27 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK alok sharma

Related

Saudi Arabia lead Gulf in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming new UK PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lead Gulf in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming new UK PM
Special How Egypt is tackling single-use plastic waste in buildup to COP27 summit 
Middle-East
How Egypt is tackling single-use plastic waste in buildup to COP27 summit 

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
  • In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men from the UK
  • The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: A UK court Wednesday rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming young girls for sex in northern England.
In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men — Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52 — from the UK after they mounted a long legal battle against deportation.
They were jailed in 2012 as part of a gang of nine men of Pakistani and Afghan origin living in the town of Rochdale in northern England.
The gang members received sentences of up to 19 years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children under the age of 16 and other offenses.
The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex.
This case was part of a series of trials of similar grooming gangs in other English cities including Oxford.
Both Khan and Rauf had been Pakistani citizens and acquired British citizenship through naturalization. They were finally deprived of British citizenship in 2018, along with another gang member.
In a long-running test case, the men contested their deportation on human rights grounds, citing the right to a private and family life and the fact that both had renounced Pakistani citizenship.
Both men were released several years ago, after serving a portion of their sentences, and were reportedly living in Rochdale, close to their victims.
Khan, who got a 13-year-old girl pregnant, told the tribunal he wanted to be a “role model” for his son — prompting judges to say he showed a “breathtaking lack of remorse.”

Topics: UK Pakistan Rochdale Grooming gang

Related

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe, left, questions Special FBI Agent Kelly McGuire on the witness stand, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP)
World
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell
Facebook unveils systems for catching child nudity, grooming of children
Media
Facebook unveils systems for catching child nudity, grooming of children

Latest updates

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
Saudi Arabia welcomes all Indonesian pilgrims: Minister 
Saudi Arabia welcomes all Indonesian pilgrims: Minister 
Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail
Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.