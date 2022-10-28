You are here

  • Home
  • Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives
Elon Musk is cleaning house at Twitter. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydywp

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.
Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.
Agrawal previously went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape.
The reports came hours before the court-appointed deadline for Musk to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.
Musk tweeted earlier in the day that he was buying Twitter “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.”
Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the departure of its top executives, but the platform’s co-founder Biz Stone thanked the trio — Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde — for their “collective contribution to Twitter.”
“Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each.”

The closure of the deal marks the culmination of a long and drawn out back-and-forth between the billionaire and the social network.
Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted in April, and said in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter, in turn, sought to prove Musk was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
After Musk sought to terminate the sale, Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the agreement.
With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated and revived his takeover plan.
Musk signaled the deal was on track this week by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
“Let that sink in!” he quipped.
He even shared a picture of himself socializing at a coffee bar at Twitter headquarters earlier in the day Thursday.
Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call that he was “excited” about the Twitter deal even though he and investors are “overpaying.”

Some employees who would prefer not to work for Musk have already left, said a worker who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak more freely.
“But a portion of people, including me, are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for now,” the employee said.
The idea of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.
But Musk said he realizes Twitter “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”
Musk has vowed to dial content moderation back to a bare minimum, and is expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.
The then-president was blocked due to concerns he would ignite more violence like the deadly attack on the Capitol in Washington to overturn his election loss.
Far-right users were quick to rejoice on the network, posting comments such as “masks don’t work” and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.
“Free speech will always prevail,” tweeted Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, prompting replies including “says the party that bans books.”
 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Parag Agrawal Ned Segal Vijaya Gadde

Related

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
Media
Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce
Media
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce

WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops

WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops

WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
  • The event provides a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Global Media Congress, which will be held in the UAE in November, will host a first-of-its-kind conference in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry.”
Held from Nov. 15-17, the Global Media Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency, or WAM, will see an exhibition and specialized conference that focuses on the latest developments in and future of the media sector.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, the congress provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content, reported WAM on Thursday.
The three-day conference will include rigorous workshops aimed at uniting the entire media sector to exchange ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions, shaping the future of the industry.
It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East while engaging a global audience and driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.
The conference and its range of workshops will offer an interactive platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders.
The Global Media Congress will facilitate critical knowledge exchange and present opportunities for business partnerships for media professionals from across the globe.
Over the three days, the workshop rooms will see numerous training sessions on a plethora of topics related to the media.
They include the following: the Arab Film Studio’s “Art of Truthful Storytelling,” which will be facilitated by Twofour54; “Applying Neuroscience Technology to Communicate and Present Data Persuasively,” facilitated by New Media Academy; “Digital Journalism: A Guide to the Future Journalist,” facilitated by Sky News Arabia; “The Evolution of Disinformation: From Fake News to a Global Social Media ‘Infodemic,’” facilitated by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; “Digital Storytelling with Twitter,” facilitated by Twitter; and “Script Writing and Programs Preparing,” facilitated by RT TV.
Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, WAM’s director-general and chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, said, “The conference aims to shed light on a group of factors affecting the media sector to achieve a boom in this sector,” stressing that the workshops and discussions will help identify opportunities and challenges of media institutions and companies.
Saeed Al-Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “The conference and workshop agenda provide key insights into the latest innovations and important topics the media is facing and will appeal to a global audience.”
To register for the Global Media Congress, visit Global Media Congress (wam.ae). 

 

Topics: WAM UAE Global Media Congress Journalists

Related

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
Media
Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress
Media
WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
  • Announcement is expected to be made on Friday morning
  • Tesla boss said he bought Twitter “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square"
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said Thursday his goal is to enable “healthy” debate of ideas and counter the tendency of social media to splinter into partisan “echo chambers.”
The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalize the $44 billion purchase.
The Tesla boss’s on-again, off-again acquisition of the influential website appeared to be entering its final phase after Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick paused litigation on October 6 on a Twitter suit against Musk after he previously walked away from the deal.
Since then Musk has reportedly been lining up financing.
While there is always the chance of a last-minute curveball, more signs pointed to the deal’s likely closure.
The New York Stock Exchange posted a pending order to suspend trading in Twitter before Friday’s session.
Shares of Twitter — which vaulted higher after McCormick’s October 6 move — climbed 1.2 percent to $53.97 by 1500 GMT Thursday, not far below the $54.20 purchase price in Musk’s deal.
“We expect Musk and Twitter to officially close the deal by Friday morning with Cinderella finally getting the glass slipper that fits,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
“We also believe the overhang on Tesla is now removed with Musk having likely sold stock this week to fund the rest of the Twitter deal.”
“I think on Friday, we’ll get an announcement that says that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter,” University of California, Berkeley law professor Adam Badawi told AFP.
But if the buyout fails to close by the end of the business day, the judge will likely “bring the hammer down” and head quickly to trial, Badawi added.

Musk originally agreed to the Twitter acquisition in April, but soon pulled back, saying in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter in turn sought to prove Musk, who also heads aerospace firm SpaceX, was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
A trial on Twitter’s suit was scheduled for mid-October, but McCormick’s order gave the parties until 5:00 p.m. on October 28, 2022 to close the transaction.
Fresh questions about the combination surfaced last week following reports Musk planned deep staff cuts at Twitter and that US President Joe Biden’s administration was weighing a national security review.
But on Wednesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posted a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
The South African-born serial entrepreneur cuts a polarizing figure in American business, with supporters cheering his disruptive spirit and execution prowess at Tesla and detractors criticizing him as a megalomaniac with a potentially dangerous tendency to wade into geopolitical topics in which he lacks expertise, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In his latest statement Thursday, Musk said much of the public speculation about his intentions in the deal had been “wrong” as he insisted his goals were noble.
In pursuing Twitter, “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money,” Musk said.
“I did so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
Media
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce
Media
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce

MBC Studios, Shahid platform celebrate launch of Arabic version of ‘The Office’

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi Riyadh

MBC Studios, Shahid platform celebrate launch of Arabic version of ‘The Office’

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
  • TV series was presented at ceremony held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel
Updated 27 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi Riyadh

LONDON: MBC Studios and its flagship streaming platform Shahid on Wednesday celebrated the launch of the Arabic version of hit series “The Office” among its stars and producers.

The ceremony, held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel, began with a red-carpet showing, followed by the airing of the first two episodes of the sitcom and a press conference with the show’s cast and makers.

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on the VIP package Shahid from Friday.

Co-written by Nawaf Al-Shubaili, Fahd Al-Butairi, Louay Felimban, and Noha Saadi, and directed by Hisham Fathi, the cast includes Saleh Abu Amra, Saad Aziz, and several Saudi actors.

Writer and actor in the comedy series, Fahad Al-Butairi, said: “We had challenges, mainly because we admired British and American work, but we reinvented the idea in a Saudi way.

“We reviewed characters who are parallel to the main characters and not a copy of them. I mean, we tried to find the same character models but made them belong to Saudi society and come from different backgrounds in Saudi society.”

Cast member, Mariam Abdulrahman, told Arab News: “Because it is the first Arabic version, it is a great deal for us, and the original version contains a high degree of daring. But we were able to make the series in a beautiful and reconcilable way with the Saudi culture.”

And Nahed Nabah said: “My character is a bit serious, but I’m excited about the series. Everything about this journey of making this show was great and will be exciting until the last episode.”

The show follows the daily routines of the Saudi employees at the Postal Services Co., in Riyadh. The office is run by Malik Al-Tawfi, a rude, narcissistic manager who constantly lands himself and his staff in embarrassing situations.

Other characters include an ambitious salesman prepared to do anything to impress his manager, and a shy young worker dominated by her brother who works in reception.

Topics: MBC Studios Shahid The Office TV series

Related

MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim
Media
MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim
BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation
Media
BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: “Is Twitter dying?” billionaire Elon Musk mused in April, five days before offering to buy the social media platform.
The reality, according to internal Twitter research seen by Reuters, goes far beyond the handful of examples of celebrities ghosting their own accounts. Twitter is struggling to keep its most active users — who are vital to the business — engaged, underscoring a challenge faced by the Tesla Inc. chief executive as he approaches a deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
These “heavy tweeters” account for less than 10 percent of monthly overall users but generate 90 percent of all tweets and half of global revenue. Heavy tweeters have been in “absolute decline” since the pandemic began, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?”
A “heavy tweeter” is defined as someone who logs in to Twitter six or seven days a week and tweets about three to four times a week, the document said.
The research also found a shift in interests over the past two years among Twitter’s most active English-speaking users that could make the platform less attractive to advertisers.
Cryptocurrency and “not safe for work” (NSFW) content, which includes nudity and pornography, are the highest-growing topics of interest among English-speaking heavy users, the report found.
At the same time, interest in news, sports and entertainment is waning among those users. Tweets on those topics, which have helped Twitter burnish an image as the world’s “digital town square,” as Musk once called it, are also the most desirable for advertisers.
Twitter declined to specify how many of its tweets are in English or how much money it makes from English speakers. But the demographic is important to Twitter’s business, some analysts say.
The platform earned more ad revenue from the United States alone than all other markets combined in its fourth quarter, according to its investor letter, and most ads in the United States are likely targeting English-speaking users, said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.
Twitter’s study examined the number of heavy tweeters in English who displayed an interest in a topic, based on the accounts they followed, and how that number of users changed over the past two years.
Twitter was motivated to investigate “disturbing” trends among users that may have been masked by overall growth in daily active users and better understand the decline in the company’s most active users, the documents said. The study made no specific conclusions about why heavy users of the platform are declining.
Asked to comment on the internal documents’ findings, a Twitter spokesperson said on Monday: “We regularly conduct research on a wide variety of trends, which evolve based on what’s happening in the world. Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022,” the spokesperson said, using an acronym for monetizable daily active users.
’NOT SAFE FOR WORK’ CONTENT
The number of heavy users interested in NSFW and cryptocurrency content grew, the research found.
Twitter is one of the few major social media platforms that permits nudity on its service, and the company has estimated that adult content constitutes 13 percent of Twitter, according to a separate internal slide presentation seen by Reuters. The presentation did not elaborate on how the figure was calculated.
Advertisers generally steer clear of controversy or nudity for fear of damaging their brands. Major advertisers including Dyson, PBS Kids and Forbes suspended advertising due to accounts that were soliciting child pornography on Twitter, Reuters reported in September.
In response to the September story, Twitter said it “has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation” and was investing more resources into its work against such material.
Twitter’s most active English-speaking users were also increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies, reaching an all-time high in late 2021, the internal documents showed. But interest in the topic has declined since the crypto price crash in June, and the study noted cryptocurrencies may not be an area of growth in the future.
Current and former Twitter employees who spoke with Reuters said they feared Musk’s calls for less content moderation and his reported plans to gut the staff, which they said will exacerbate the deterioration of the quality of content.
‘DEVASTATING’ LOSSES
Topics that have traditionally made Twitter a popular platform for its millions of users are now in decline among the most active English-speaking users, the documents show.
Interest in world news, as well as liberal politics, showed spikes during major events such as the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But the categories have since lost the highest number of heavy Twitter users and have shown no signs of recovery, the report said.
Twitter is also losing a “devastating” percentage of heavy users who are interested in fashion or celebrities such as the Kardashian family. These users are likely decamping to rival platforms like Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram and ByteDance’s TikTok, a Twitter researcher wrote.
The study also expressed surprise about the decline in interest for e-sports and online streaming personalities, which were previously growing quickly across Twitter. “The big communities are now in decline,” the report said.
“It seems as though there is a significant discrepancy between what I might imagine are our company values and our growth patterns,” one Twitter researcher wrote.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
Media
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce
Media
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter workforce

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’
  • Parents say the app's algorithm showed their children deadly challenges
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: TikTok Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl by promoting a deadly “blackout challenge” that encouraged people to choke themselves on its video-based social media platform.
US District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday that the company was immune from the lawsuit under a part of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields publishers of others’ work.
“The wisdom of conferring such immunity is something properly taken up with Congress, not the courts,” Diamond wrote.
Jeffrey Goodman, a lawyer for the girl’s mother, Tawainna Anderson, said in a statement that the family would “continue to fight to make social media safe so that no other child is killed by the reckless behavior of the social media industry.”
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anderson sued TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Inc. in May, saying the company’s algorithm showed her daughter, Nylah Anderson, a video suggesting the blackout challenge.
In December 2021, Nylah attempted the blackout challenge using a purse strap hung in her mother’s closet, losing consciousness and suffering severe injuries, according to the lawsuit. She was rushed to a hospital but died five days later.
TikTok and ByteDance moved to dismiss the case, saying that under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, they could not be held liable for publishing third-party content. Diamond, while saying that the circumstances were “tragic,” agreed.
TikTok and other social media companies, including Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. and YouTube parent Alphabet Inc, are facing a growing number of lawsuits around the country seeking to hold them liable for causing young people to become addicted to their products, and in some cases causing harm including eating disorders, self-injury and suicide.
A federal judicial panel earlier this month consolidated dozens of such cases in a new mass tort in a federal court in Oakland, California.

Topics: TikTok blackout challenge US

Related

TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
Media
TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
Special TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming
Media
TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming

Latest updates

Rahma Al-Khawahir wins first gold medal in history of tournament
Rahma Al-Khawahir wins first gold medal in history of tournament
US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats
US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats
Inflation vs abortion: two issues at play in US midterms
Inflation vs abortion: two issues at play in US midterms
IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals
Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.