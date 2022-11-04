You are here

  Iran pressures families to say murdered protesters were regime loyalists
Relatives of Milad Ostad-Hashem threatened into saying he was member of Basij militia: BBC investigation.
LONDON: Iranian security forces claimed that a protester killed during clashes with authorities was a member of the Basij militia, pressuring his family into spreading the lie, according to a BBC investigation.

BBC Persian reported that security forces were collaborating with state media to spread disinformation that Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was loyal to the regime and had been shot in the back by protesters.

Ostad-Hashem’s family were put under pressure to back the state’s claims, with a source telling the BBC: “Security forces threatened to kill their (Ostad-Hashem’s parents) two other sons and bury Milad’s body secretly in a remote place if they did not cooperate.”

The source said the family complied so that Ostad-Hashem’s 8-year-old daughter, still not aware that her father is dead, would be able to visit his grave.

State media claimed that Ostad-Hashem had been a member of the Basij, which is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp, with outlets publishing photos of him performing religious duties and labeling him a “martyr.”

On the day of his funeral, the cemetery he was buried in was filled with Basij-uniformed men so that state TV could broadcast the images for propaganda purposes

CCTV footage seen by BBC Persian showed Ostad-Hashem after he was shot by security forces in the back. Footage filmed by eyewitnesses suggests that he was shot through the lungs.

The Basij has been at the forefront of crackdowns on protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police on Sept. 16.

In a final act of cruelty, the family of Ostad-Hashem, who “loved hip-hop music and hated this regime,” were forced to pay almost $700 to the state for the ammunition used to kill him, the source told the BBC.

Other incidents of protesters’ families being pressured into saying their children were in favor of the regime have also come to light. 

The family of 17-year-old Abolfazl Adinezadeh refused to comply with state demands to suggest that he had been a Basij member and was killed by protesters on Oct. 8 in the city of Mashhad, the BBC reported.

Erfan Rezai, 21, who was filmed tearing down posters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was shot on Sept. 21 in the city of Amol.

His family were pressured into saying he had been an innocent bystander killed by “rioters,” BBC Persian reported.

DUBAI: Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police.
Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various counterprotests around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other protests in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part.
The demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for more than six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini mark one of the biggest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since they seized power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 300 protesters have been killed and 14,000 arrested since the unrest began, according to a Human RIghts Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the crackdown on demonstrators.
Hard-liners within Iran long have bussed government workers and others into such Nov. 4 demonstrations, which have a carnival-like feel for the students and others taking part on Taleqani Street in downtown Tehran.
This year, however, it remained clear Iran’s theocracy hopes to energize its hard-line base. Some signs read “We Are Obedient To The Leader,” referring to 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state in the country. The weekslong demonstrations have included cries calling for Khamenei’s death and the overthrow of the government.
The annual commemoration marks when student demonstrators climbed over the fence at the embassy on Nov. 4, 1979, angered by then-President Jimmy Carter allowing the fatally ill Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to receive cancer treatment in the United States.
The students soon took over the entire, leafy compound. A few staffers fled and hid in the home of the Canadian ambassador to Iran before escaping the country with the help of the CIA, a story dramatized in the 2012 film “Argo.”
The 444-day crisis transfixed America, as nightly images of blindfolded hostages played on television sets across the nation. Iran finally let all the captives go the day Carter left office on Ronald Reagan’s inauguration day in 1981.
That enmity between Iran and the US has ebbed and surged over the decades since. The US and world powers reached a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 that drastically curtailed its program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. However, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, sparking years of tensions since.
Late Thursday in California at a rally before the US midterm elections, President Joe Biden also stopped his speech to address a crowd that held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN.”
“Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”
Speaking to a crowd in front of the former US Embassy, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi referenced Biden’s comments.
“Maybe he said this because of a lack of concentration...He said we aim to liberate Iran,” Raisi said. “Mr. President! Iran was liberated 43 years ago, and it’s determined not to become your captive again. We will never become a milk cow.”
Biden had said he was willing to have the US rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks have broken down. Since the protests began in mid-September, the American position appears to have hardened with officials saying restoring the deal isn’t a priority amid the demonstrations.
On Friday, some protesters waved giant placards of atoms as a reminder that Iran now enriches uranium to its closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Nonproliferation experts warn Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make at least one nuclear weapon if it chose, though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkiye was going well and could be completed within a couple of months.
Turkiye made a request to the United States in October 2021 to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes to update its air force after the purchase of F-35s fell through.
CNN Turk cited spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying in an interview with the broadcaster on Thursday evening that the administration of President Joe Biden was making sincere efforts on the issue.
“It’s not very easy to give a clear forecast but it appears there is a high probability of the process being completed in the next month or two,” Kalin was quoted as saying when asked if the United States would sell F-16s to Turkiye.
“When this happens the F-16 problem, both the modernization and the purchase of new F-16s, will be resolved.”
In September, Erdogan said he had received “positive” feedback from two US senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale.
Sentiment toward Turkiye in the US Congress has turned sour over the past few years after Ankara acquired Russian-made defense missile systems, triggering US sanctions and Turkiye's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.

DUBAI: Jordan has voted in favor of a UN General Assembly draft resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US on Cuba.

The global body on Thursday overwhelmingly condemned the American government’s continued refusal to lift the embargo for the 30th year, with 185 member-countries supporting the UN resolution. The US and Israel voted against the draft resolution, while both Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

Thursday’s 185-2 vote was similar to previous years. The General Assembly’s vote in November 2019 was 187-3, with the US, Israel and Brazil voting “no” and Colombia and Ukraine abstaining.

General Assembly resolutions are usually not legally binding and are unenforceable, but they reflect global opinion and the recent UN vote gave Cuba a chance to highlight continued US efforts to isolate the country.

The embargo was imposed in 1960 following the Cuban revolution which swept Fidel Castro into power, who subsequently nationalized all properties belonging to US citizens and corporations.

During the first 14 months of the Biden administration, the damage to the Cuban economy was estimated at $6.35 billion, equivalent to more than $15 million a day, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez has said.

SINIYAH ISLAND, UAE: An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the UAE, officials announced on Thursday.

The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand dune emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Arabian Gulf. 

It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry.

The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.

Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East.

For Timothy Power, an associate professor of archaeology at the United Arab Emirates University who helped investigate the newly discovered monastery, the UAE today is a “melting pot of nations.”

“The fact that something similar was happening here a 1,000 years ago is really remarkable and this is a story that deserves to be told,” he said.

The monastery sits on Siniyah Island, which shields the Khor Al-Beida marshlands in Umm Al-Quwain, an emirate some 50 km northeast of Dubai along the coast of the Arabian Gulf. The island has a series of sandbars coming off of it like crooked fingers. On one, to the island’s northeast, archaeologists discovered the monastery.

Carbon dating of samples found in the monastery’s foundation date between 534 and 656. 

Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was born around 570 and died in 632.

Viewed from above, the monastery on Siniyah Island’s floor plan suggests early Christian worshippers prayed within a single-aisle church at the monastery. 

Rooms within appear to hold a baptismal font, as well as an oven for baking bread or wafers for communion rites. A nave also likely held an altar and an installation for communion wine.

Next to the monastery sits a second building with four rooms, likely around a courtyard — possibly the home of an abbot or even a bishop in the early church.

On Thursday, the site saw a visit from Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the country’s culture and youth minister, as well as Sheikh Majid bin Saud Al-Mualla, the chairman of the Umm Al-Quwain’s Tourism and Archaeology Department and a son of the emirate’s ruler.

The island remains part of the ruling family’s holdings, protecting the island for years to allow the historical sites to be found.

The UAE’s Culture Ministry has sponsored the dig in part, which continues at the site. Just hundreds of meters away from the church, a collection of buildings that archaeologists believe belongs to a pre-Islamic village sit.

Elsewhere on the island, piles of tossed-aside clams from pearl hunting make for massive, industrial-sized hills. 

Nearby also sits a village that the British blew up in 1820 before the region became part of what was known as the Trucial States, the precursor of the UAE. That village’s destructions brought about the creation of the modern-day settlement of Umm Al-Quwain on the mainland.

Historians say early churches and monasteries spread along the Arabian Gulf to the coasts of present-day Oman and all the way to India. Archaeologist have found other similar churches and monasteries in Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In the early 1990s, archaeologists discovered the first Christian monastery in the UAE, on Sir Bani Yas Island, today a nature preserve and site of luxury hotels off the coast of Abu Dhabi, near the Saudi border. It similarly dates back to the same period as the new find in Umm Al-Quwain.

However, evidence of early life along the Khor Al-Beida marshlands in Umm Al-Quwain dates as far back as the Neolithic period — suggesting continuous human inhabitance in the area for at least 10,000 years, Power said.

DOHA: Over 50,000 people have been trained to provide security at the World Cup in line with FIFA standards, and international security personnel will operate under a unified Qatari command, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

During the tournament, Qatar won’t be issuing normal visas and those coming for the matches must have a Qatari-issued Hayya card. 

The card verifies you have housing for the time you’re in the country or will travel in just for the match you’re watching. 

The Hayya card also required for entry into stadiums. Also keep in mind that Qatar has only one land border, with Saudi Arabia, if you’re thinking about driving.

Fans who do not have match tickets can apply for a Hayya card after the World Cup group stages end on Dec. 2, the spokesperson also said. Some 1.2 million people are expected to pour into Qatar during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins this month.

With fans coming from all over the world, reaching Qatar on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as getting around once there, remains a concern. Estimates suggest that as many as half a million people may be in the country each day during the height of the competition.

Qatar has become a hub for East-West travel, thanks to its long-haul carrier Qatar Airways. Already, the airline is offering tailored flight, hotel and ticket options for its customers. 

Dubai is gearing up to have its low-cost carrier FlyDubai run as many as 30 trips a day into Doha to allow spectators to watch a match and then shuttle back to hotels in the emirate. 

Those flying in will land at Doha’s Hamad International Airport, a massive airport that Qatar built for $15 billion and opened in 2014. 

The airport has plans to expand further in 2022 to handle 58 million passengers a year. Passengers will clear immigration and customs checks before heading out into the city. 

Qatar has had strict rules regarding travel and the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but they were loosened as of Nov. 1. Qatar has dropped a requirement for PCR testing prior to your trip to the country, and said it’s no longer required to download its Ehteraz contact-tracing app.

As you walk out of the airport, you have several options on how to get around. Qatar’s state-owned Mowasalat transportation company offers taxi cabs at curbside. 

Major ride-hailing apps like Uber also work in Qatar. Mowasalat runs a bus service at the airport, too. Doha also has a recently built metro service, which will take you from the airport to most areas in the capital. 

The metro also connects to a tram now running in Lusail. You can rent a car at the airport, though officials are urging those coming to the tournament to take mass transit. On match day, public transport will be free to those holding tickets. Keep in mind that Qatar’s riyal currency trades at $1 to 3.64 riyals. There are 100 dirhams in each riyal.

Outside of the tournament, Doha has several cultural sites to visit. Qatar’s Museum of Islamic Art offers both interesting views inside its galleries and a view outside of the city’s skyline. 

Nearby is Doha’s Souq Waqif, which has traditional storefronts and gifts for sale — even including a falcon section. 

The National Museum of Qatar, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, is a take on the desert rose. Qatar’s National Library also is renowned for its design. Doha’s Mall of Qatar has some 500,000 square meters for shopping. There are also beachfront resorts and tour companies offer trips into Qatar’s desert expanses as well.

