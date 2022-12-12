You are here

Zelensky's talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
  • There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkiye and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month.
“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.
While Zelensky has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.
Zelensky said he had thanked Biden for “unprecedented defense and financial” help the United States has provided for Ukraine and talked with the US president about an effective anti-aircraft defense systems to protect the population.
Earlier, Zelensky said that he held “a very meaningful” conversation with Macron on “defense, energy, economy, diplomacy” that lasted more than an hour and “very specific” talks with Erdogan on assuring Ukraine’s grain exports.
Turkiye, which acted as a mediator in peace talks in the early months of the war, also worked alongside the United Nations in a grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.
Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which he had called for a quick end to the conflict.
Putin said last week that Moscow’s near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach and warned of a protracted war.
Macron has championed diplomacy in the conflict but his mixed messages that it was up to Kyiv to decide when to negotiate with Moscow, but also that security guarantees were needed for Russia, have unnerved some Western allies, Kyiv and the Baltic countries.
There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies an unprovoked act of aggression.
Moscow shows no signs of being ready to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and pre-war borders, saying the four regions it claims to have annexed from Ukraine in September are part of Russia “forever.” The government in Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace.
On the ground in Ukraine, the entire eastern front line has been continuously shelled with heavy fighting taking place. Moscow is also targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter, when mean temperatures can be several degrees below zero Celsius.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Ukraine

Gunman shoots dead three women in Italy

Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

Gunman shoots dead three women in Italy

Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
  • The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

ROME: A man shot dead three women and wounded four other people in Rome Sunday, said police, in what may have been a dispute over housing.
Italy’s far-right premier Giorgia Meloni revealed in a Facebook post later Sunday that one of the victims was a friend.
The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand.
In a post on his blog in November, he wrote of his conflictual relationship with the people managing the building, who he accused of trying to force him out of his lodgings.
Of the three women who died of their wounds, one was Nicoletta Golisano, 50, mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as treasurer.
Meloni revealed on Facebook they were friends and paid tribute to “a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman.”
The killer had been arrested, she said, adding she hoped that “justice will quickly follow its course.”

 

Topics: Italy

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for 'assassin' held in Germany

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany
  • White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN in late July that including Krasikov in any deal was “a bad-faith attempt (by Moscow) to avoid a very serious offer”
  • Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a park in Berlin in 2019, a killing which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US efforts to negotiate the freedom of a former Marine held in Russia as part of the swap involving basketball star Brittney Griner were thwarted by Moscow’s demand for the release of a convicted murderer held in Germany, according to a top US official and media reports.
The swap of Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout raised questions as to why the US side had failed to secure the simultaneous release of Paul Whelan, a former Marine accused by Moscow of spying — a charge Washington flatly rejects.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby was asked Sunday about reports negotiations stumbled over a demand for the release of Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in Russia’s domestic spy organization serving a life sentence for murder in Germany.
Kirby acknowledged on ABC’s “This Week” that “there was a claim that they wanted a man named Mr. Krasikov, that the Germans have held in custody.”
“That just wasn’t considered a serious offer,” said Kirby, who characterized Krasikov as “an assassin.”
Kirby had told CNN in late July that including Krasikov in any deal was “a bad-faith attempt (by Moscow) to avoid a very serious offer” from the US side.
On Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Krasikov matter.
Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a park in Berlin in 2019, a killing which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services.
Some US diplomats believe the demand for Krasikov’s release originated with President Vladimir Putin, who was wary of providing a political boost to President Joe Biden at a time of fierce hostility over Ukraine, The New York Times reported.
Roger Carstens, special US presidential envoy for hostage affairs, told CNN he had spoken to Whelan on Friday, the day after the Griner-Bout swap, and Whelan expressed his “frustration.”
“Here’s what I told him. I said: ‘Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president’s focused. The secretary of state’s focused.’”
“‘Keep the faith. We’re coming to get you.’”
Carstens also provided some of the first details of Griner’s demeanor during her flight back to the United States from the United Arab Emirates, following a flight from Russia.
After boarding, he said, he offered to give Griner space to “decompress” after her 10 months in captivity — but she was having none of it.
“Oh, no,” she told him. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months now listening to Russian, I want to talk,” — and Griner did so for perhaps 12 of the 18 hours the flight lasted, Carstens said, talking about “everything under the sun.”
But first, he said, she insisted on meeting the others on the plane.
She “went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names.... It was really amazing.”
He added: “I was left with the impression that this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person, but above all, authentic.”
He said he “felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

Topics: Russia United States of America (USA) Paul Whelan Vadim Krasikov Brittney Griner

British PM Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

British PM Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

British PM Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

British PM Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party
  • Rishi Sunak's first six weeks as prime minister have been calmer than his predecessor's
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Conservative politicians on Sunday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of the party and the government, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to unite a fractured party.

The Conservative Party has already ousted two prime ministers in 2022 — Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — and trails the opposition Labour party in the polls by double digits, with another national election expected in 2024.

Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months. Her chaotic tenure was fatally damaged when her fiscal plan for unfunded tax cuts lost the confidence of markets.

Sunak has reversed those plans and instead raised taxes, reassuring financial markets, but upsetting some Conservative lawmakers.

“In the recent budget, the government decided to tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War,” a group of 40 Conservative lawmakers wrote to Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on Sunday.

“We need to be able to reassure our constituents, who are worried about the cost of living crisis, that every penny of taxpayers’ money spent on their behalf provides value for money and is not wasted.”

FASTFACT

Rishi Sunak is also having to deal with the impact of surging energy bills, a cost-of-living crisis, and industrial action set to disrupt hospitals and transport in the run-up to Christmas

The group, which calls itself Conservative Way Forward, said it would publish a report on Monday outlining 7 billion pounds of “waste” that could be shed, allowing the government to cut taxes or spend more on frontline services.

Sunak’s first six weeks as prime minister have been calmer than his predecessor’s, but restive backbench lawmakers have already forced policy concessions on housebuilding targets and onshore wind farms.

He is also having to deal with the impact of surging energy bills, a cost-of-living crisis, and industrial action set to disrupt hospitals and transport in the run-up to Christmas.

A separate group - Conservative Democratic Organisation — was also launched on Sunday aiming to “take back control” of the party on behalf of the party’s membership, after Johnson and Truss were ousted — and Sunak selected — by the parliamentary party. Johnson and Truss were both chosen via a vote by the Conservative Party’s membership of around 170,000.

The group, supported by former Interior Minister Priti Patel, said that the selection of Sunak by lawmakers, just weeks after members voted for Truss, “had finally ended members faith in any party democracy existing within the Conservative Party.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) rishi sunak

Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers

Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers

Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand celebrated the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor of 2022 on Saturday, according to the tourism authority, as the kingdom consolidated the recovery of its COVID-battered travel sector.

Thailand welcomed some 40 million people in 2019, but then the pandemic hit and travel was decimated as nations tightened border controls to contain the coronavirus.

With those restrictions easing worldwide Thailand's travel numbers have begun a slow recovery and the government expects to generate nearly $16 billion in tourism revenue this year.

Traditional dancers and drummers at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday welcomed passengers arriving on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight that authorities believe clocked the 10-million milestone.

"The sky is open," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said in a speech at the airport.

"We would like to build confidence that Thailand is still one of the (top) tourist destinations of people around the world."

Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said this week that visitor numbers were expected to grow next year too.

Government figures suggest Thailand would welcome roughly 23 million tourists in 2023, while some analysts believe a full recovery in tourist numbers could happen in 2024.

Thai hotel owners and restauranteurs have breathed a sigh of relief as business has slowly picked up.

FASTFACT

Traditional dancers and drummers at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday welcomed passengers arriving on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight that authorities believe clocked the 10-million milestone.

Marisa Sukosol, president of the Thai Hotels Association, welcomed the 10 million travelers milestone "after two years and a half of pain.”

"I think next year we will see continuous momentum of growth," she said, pointing to the return of tourists from Russia and across the Asia-Pacific region.

But she cautioned against over-optimism — economic stagnation as well as lingering pandemic threats continue to impact the tourism sector.

While Thailand has benefited from the loosening of travel restrictions by other nations, its tourism industry has also been affected by the global economic slowdown and persistent inflation.

Recovery in the tourism sector is also heavily dependent on China relaxing international travel rules, Thai officials have said.

China was previously the biggest source of foreign tourists for Thailand.

Topics: Thailand tourism

Palestine Action members smash into weapons factory linked to Israel in Wales 

Palestine Action members smash into weapons factory linked to Israel in Wales 
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

Palestine Action members smash into weapons factory linked to Israel in Wales 

Palestine Action members smash into weapons factory linked to Israel in Wales 
  • Members of Palestine Action used sledgehammers to smash their way into Teledyne Labtech
  • PA representatives said the action was carried out to protest the firm’s reported involvement in supplying military hardware to Israel
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists broke into an American-owned weapons factory in Wales this week, local media reported.

Members of Palestine Action used sledgehammers to smash their way into Teledyne Labtech on Dec. 9 where they destroyed computers, while also splashing red paint on the outside of the building.

PA representatives said the action was carried out to protest the firm’s reported involvement in supplying military hardware to Israel used in its occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

A local police statement said a “large number” of officers were called to the site to respond to the protest, adding that two people were arrested.

“Palestine Action vow to continue this action for as long as possible to stop the manufacture or shipment of Israel’s drone technologies and military gear,” PA said in a statement issued on its website.

“Teledyne Technologies, and its subsidiary E2V Technologies, hold weapons export licences for both Israel and India, where their surveillance and targeting systems are used in the repression and killing of Palestinian and Kashmiri civilians.

“Teledyne produces image sensors for military applications, as well as high-resolution surveillance technology for Israel’s illegal apartheid wall. Israel’s armed drone fleet, deployed in successive assaults on Gaza since the 51-day attack in 2014, are also outfitted with Teledyne targeting systems, which enables Israel to precision target children and schools.

“Teledyne Technologies’ products are therefore directly attributable to the surveillance and murder of thousands of Palestinians,” it added.

The action in Wales comes after a recent PA protest at the techUK Defense Winter Dinner in London, where five activists entered the Landmark Hotel and seized the microphone, calling out attendees, including Elbit Systems, for their ties to Israel.

“For over two years, Palestine Action’s campaign has primarily focussed on Elbit Systems — Israel’s largest arms firm — and has seen two of their sites forced to close permanently,” the PA statement continued.

“Britain is now a hostile environment for all companies involved in the brutalisation and murder of Palestinians. Elbit Systems is one such company, but Teledyne Technologies are another major player.

“They supply surveillance equipment for Israel’s apartheid wall, and targeting systems for their fleet of combat drones. Tackling the imperialist hydra means cutting off all its heads, so we will shut down each and every company complicit in the ongoing colonisation of Palestine.”

Topics: UK Israel Palestine Palestine Action Wales

