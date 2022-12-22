You are here

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport
An Egyptian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle bladed weapons and narcotics through Cairo International Airport. (Shutterstock)
  • The passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area
CAIRO: An Egyptian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle bladed weapons and narcotics through Cairo International Airport.
Customs officers said the passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, Germany, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area.
His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner and found to contain a number of electronic cigarettes filled with cannabis oil, and a plastic package labelled “human gear” containing 174 tablets of anaesthetic labeled “OC 80.”
A white plastic package marked “Centrum Men” and containing 46 narcotic pills was also discovered, along with a number of weapons with sharp metal blades hidden inside clothing and shoes.
Several rolled cigarettes containing a brown substance suspected to be cannabis were also found.
Separately, airport customs halted an attempt by an Egyptian woman passenger to smuggle of 48 kg of natural hair hidden in her luggage.
Customs officials said that the woman, who had traveled from Dubai, planned to sell the hair to beauty centers and hairdressers.

Topics: Egypt Cairo International Airport Weapons Germany

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
  • This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza
  • Palestinians say Israel's permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together
GAZA: As pilgrims from around the world flock to Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Nazareth for Christmas, members of Gaza’s Christian community wait to hear whether Israel will grant them a travel permit.
This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza, according to COGAT, a unit in Israel’s defense ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians.
But Palestinians say Israel’s permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together because permits are not always granted to all family members.
“It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite. That means there is no travel and there is no celebration,” Suhail Tarazi, director of Gaza’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).
“Such suffering happens to many families and it is repeated every year,” Tarazi told Reuters during a tree-lighting celebration in Gaza City on Dec 10.
COGAT said the accusations were an “absolute lie” and that it had denied about 200 applications from Christians this year on security grounds.
Gaza’s 2.3 million population comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox who celebrate Christmas in January.
Gaza is run by the Islamist Hamas group. Citing security concerns, Israel restricts the movement of people and goods and maintains a naval blockade of the densely-populated coastal strip, where unemployment and poverty are high. Egypt also maintains some restrictions along its frontier with the territory.
“I got a permit, but neither my wife nor my son did, therefore, I won’t be able to travel and enjoy Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus,” Majed Tarazi said. He is not related to Suhail, the YMCA director.
For journalist Samer Hanna, the situation is reversed. He has been denied permits for the last 15 years on security grounds, while his wife and two children can travel.
“They get upset when they go and I am not with them, and if they stay here because of me, they still wish they could go to the West Bank or Jerusalem,” Hanna said.
Even though Bethlehem is only a 90-minute drive away, the travel ban has prevented him from reconnecting with extended family and friends in the West Bank.
“It is a big problem when I see people from all over the world going to Bethlehem easily and I can’t travel with my family,” he said.

Topics: Christmas 2022 Palestinians Gaza Bethlehem Jerusalem Nazareth

Italian MPs approve resolution condemning Iran for death sentences
Italian MPs approve resolution condemning Iran for death sentences
  • Committee passes binding text with ‘really remarkable’ bipartisan support for protestors’ rights
  • President Sergio Mattarella: Iran’s behavior ‘cannot, in any way, be set aside’
ROME: A resolution calling on Iran to immediately cease handing down death sentences to anti-government protestors, to withdraw all charges against them and free them from detention was unanimously approved by the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

The text calls for the release of those “arrested solely for having peacefully exercised their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in the context of the protests,” the speaker of the committee, Giulio Tremonti, told Arab News.

Tremonti stressed that the resolution “was backed by all the parties, as a sign of the unity of Italy in the support to the Iranian population,” calling the cross-party agreement “really remarkable.”

The resolution binds the Italian government to call for the annulment of the death sentences issued against demonstrators and to request their immediate and unconditional release.

A few days ago the Italian Senate’s Foreign and Defense Committee approved a similar resolution.

Andrea Orsini, a deputy with the Forza Italia party who presented the resolution at the committee, said in a press conference attended by Arab News at the Montecitorio Palace that “it is intolerable that Iran is so aggressive towards democracy and remains a factor of instability for the world and for the Middle East.”

MP Federica Onori of the Five Star Movement stressed that “what is happening in Iran is seriously unbelievable,” while Ettore Rosato from the Italia Viva party called for the “need to politically isolate the regime in Tehran; that regime has nothing to do with the population.”

In a conference speech to Italian ambassadors based around the world on Wednesday, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella stated that he deplored the brutal crackdown against the protests that have swept Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Masha Amini while in police custody in September, after she was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Mattarella stressed that Iran “has exceeded all limits” in its bloody crackdown on protests. “This cannot, in any way, be set aside,” he added.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Italy

Iran used unlawful deadly force against protesters in ‘Bloody Friday’ massacre: HRW
Iran used unlawful deadly force against protesters in ‘Bloody Friday’ massacre: HRW
  • Human rights group revealed evidence showing at least 12 people killed, 30 injured by security forces in Zahedan on Sept. 30
  • Authorities admit to deaths of 35 protesters, local Balochi groups put number at 97
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has accused Iranian security forces of using “unlawful lethal force” in the city of Zahedan on Sept. 30, killing dozens of protesters during what the group dubbed “Bloody Friday.”

The organization also called on the UN’s fact-finding mission in the country to focus on state acts of violence in “minority-dominant” regions such as Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchistan where the massacre took place in its provincial capital.

And it urged the need for Iran to respect the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials.

The group noted that it had assessed 52 videos and images provided by Iranian human rights group Haalvsh, and collated witness testimony, to determine that at least 12 people were killed in Zahedan on Sept. 30, including a young boy.

Thirty people were injured, and HRW said at least eight more had been killed in the city in the days afterwards, including a further three children.

Balochi human rights groups in the area, meanwhile, put the death toll as high as 97 between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, including nine children.

The deaths center around security forces opening fire on protesters from rooftops surrounding the city’s Grand Mosalla prayer hall as a large group of demonstrators made its way toward a local police station, and later at the city’s largest Sunni mosque as the dead and injured were taken to it.

Protesters responded with stones and Molotov cocktails, and many bystanders were caught between the two sides, HRW added.

At least four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed by protesters responding to the attack.

One witness told HRW: “As I came out (of the prayer hall) to look for my brother, I saw bodies on the ground, mostly young people. At first, I didn’t even realize the police were shooting but then I noticed that they were firing from the buildings.”

Another witness, Ismael Shahbakhsh, told HRW he had gone to a local hospital searching for his nephew.

He said: “When I entered the emergency room, I saw a distressing scene that is impossible to describe.

“The white ceramic tiles of the floor had turned red … I looked through three pages of 10 to 15 names of those injured and Farzad’s name was not there ... Afterward a nurse came to me with five or six pages, each with 18 to 20 names on it, and told me Farzad was among those who died.”

State-affiliated news agency Tasnim News later claimed armed organization Jaish Al-Adl was responsible for the violence, which it labeled “terror attacks.” The group has since denied the accusations.

Prominent local imam, Mowlana Abdol Hamid Ismaeelzahi, told HRW: “It’s the police station that first starts shooting, shooting indiscriminately, and shooting military ammunition, not only toward the place where those youngsters were chanting and expressing their feelings, but also even toward inside the Grand Mosalla, where people were praying.

“They shoot there and throw teargas inside, even the women’s section gets gassed and is shot at, and one of the women is killed, is martyred, as well.”

On Oct. 28 local authorities announced that six members of the security forces had been killed in Zahedan during the clashes, as well as 35 protesters and members of the public, blaming “negligence” for the deaths of innocent worshippers and dismissing the local police chief.

That same day, HRW said, authorities killed two children during protests in the city, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old, who were both shot in the head.

Protests have engulfed Iran since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police in September, after she was accused of wearing her hijab improperly.

Hundreds of people have been killed throughout the country by government forces, and thousands more arrested, with some of those detained executed by the regime, and many more facing death or long, punitive prison sentences, as well as widespread reports of torture and other forms of mistreatment while in detention.

As of Dec. 9, HRW said it had evidence for the deaths of at least 255 people, with another 226 under investigation.

It added that it had further evidence of “handguns, shotguns, and military assault rifles” being used against protesters “during largely peaceful and often crowded demonstrations in at least 13 cities across the country,” with most of the lethal force reserved for the country’s ethnic minority-led regions.

The events of Sept. 30 in Zahedan were the bloodiest in Iran this year, according to HRW’s senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.

She said: “The number of protesters and bystanders shot by Iran’s security forces on ‘Bloody Friday’ was the largest killed in a single day during the protests, but no one responsible has been arrested.

“The government’s immense brutality has brought the struggles of long-neglected communities like Zahedan to the center of protests.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
  • Soldiers were traveling in an army vehicle a day earlier in the Makhmour district
BEIRUT: Two soldiers were killed and three were injured in an explosion in northern Iraq, Iraqi state news said Thursday.
The soldiers were traveling in an army vehicle a day earlier in the Makhmour district when an explosive device detonated, the state Iraqi News Agency reported.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent days.
Eight people were killed and three injured Monday in an attack by gunmen on the village of Albu Bali northwest of Fallujah, previously held by the Islamic State extremist group.
On Sunday, an explosive device went off in northern Iraq, killing at least nine members of the Iraqi federal police force who were on patrol in the village of Ali Al-Sultan in the Riyadh district of the province of Kirkuk.
On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had convened a meeting of security officials to discuss the “terrorist attacks” and the army’s plans to respond, according to an official statement.
Iraqi officials declared victory over the Islamic State extremist group five years ago, but the group has continued to carry out sporadic attacks, amid fears of a resurgence.

Topics: Iraq

Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes
Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes
  • Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops
  • There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military
RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian medics said Israeli forces shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others early Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank.
Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops that entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city.
Sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.
Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and was a soccer player for the town’s local team. It was unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.
Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also been killed.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

