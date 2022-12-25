Vladimir Putin: West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia

You are here

President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to ‘tear apart’ the ‘historical’ Russia. (AP)
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

  • ‘They have always tried to ‘divide and conquer’... Our goal is something else — to unite the Russian people’
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to “tear apart” Russia, in extracts from an interview to be aired on national television later Sunday.

“At the core of it all is the policy of our geopolitical opponents aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia,” Putin said.

“They have always tried to ‘divide and conquer’... Our goal is something else — to unite the Russian people,” he said.

Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

“We are acting in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizen, of our people,” Putin said.

The president repeated claims that Moscow was “ready to negotiate with all participants in this process (to find) an acceptable solution” to the conflict.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the offensive began in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from US President Joe Biden, including the Pentagon’s most advanced air defense system.

“Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!” Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery promised to Zelensky.

AP

  • Possible plot to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays
  • City already put on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week
AP

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.
The US government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.
The US mission also urged all personnel to refrain from non-essential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season.
The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others. The explosion happened when police stopped a taxi for inspection during a patrol. According to the police, a rear seat passenger detonated explosives he was carrying, blowing up the vehicle.
Militants with the Pakistani Taliban, who are separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s rulers, later claimed the attack.
Islamabad’s administration has since put the city on high alert, banning public gatherings and processions, even as campaigns are ongoing for upcoming local elections. Police have stepped up patrols and established snap checkpoints to inspect vehicles across the city.
A suicide bombing targeted the capital’s Marriott Hotel in September 2008, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the capital. Attackers drove a dump truck up to the hotel’s gates before detonating it, killing 63 people and wounding over 250 others.

AFP

  • “Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year,” the king said
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III has hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch.
Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also thanked people for the “love and sympathy” expressed following her death.
Standing aside a sparkling Christmas tree, the sovereign noted in the annual royal message — broadcast at 1500 GMT — that it is a “particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.”
He then turned to the impact of the country’s growing economic woes, as decades-high inflation eats into earnings and escalates strikes over pay across the public and private sectors.
“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or... their time, to support those around them in greatest need,” Charles said, dressed in a blue suit.
“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year.”
The king also commended charities for their “extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.”
He added: “Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as our self.”
Charles ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died on September 8 after a record-breaking seven-decade reign.
He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
His coronation will take place on May 6 next year, with Buckingham Palace vowing to reflect the monarchy’s historic traditions and its modern role.
In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared “a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others.”
“This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society,” he added, praising public sector workers from the armed forces to emergency responders to teachers.
In a return to tradition for Britain’s royals — interrupted by the pandemic — they will gather for Christmas Day this year at Sandringham, their private winter retreat in eastern England.
However, US-based Prince Harry and wife Meghan will be notable absentees, as their ongoing feud with the family shows little sign of abating.
The couple risked deepening the rift — which first became public when they sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 — by airing various grievances in a six-part Netflix docuseries this month.
It follows a series of other broadsides they have launched against the royal family since relocating to California, with more set to come.
Harry will publish a contentious memoir — named “Spare” — within weeks.

  • Built at cost of $27m, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology was inaugurated in Quetta last month
  • New facility has made life easier for Balochistan residents who previously traveled to distant cities for treatment
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Mohammed Ishaq scrambled to arrange an expensive private ambulance to Karachi after his younger brother experienced intense chest pain earlier this week in a remote village in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

But before Ishaq could embark on the long journey from a village in Killa Abdullah district to the port city of Karachi in a neighboring province, he discovered that his brother could receive equally good treatment at a new public hospital much closer to home in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Constructed on an area of more than 120,000 square meters, the 120-bed Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology was fully inaugurated just last month. Built by the UAE at a cost of $27.3 million provided by the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, the facility is now open even for complicated surgeries.

“I hired a rented ambulance to take my younger brother Asmatullah to Karachi after he suffered severe chest pains,” Ishaq told Arab News. “However, a relative informed us there was a new cardiac facility in Quetta and we decided to bring him here in the early hours of Wednesday.”

The hospital opened its outpatient department in May before starting angioplasties and more complex heart surgeries six months later. In the 26 days since the facility’s full inauguration, 12 bypass and valve replacement operations have been performed there.

Asif Khan, a 60-year-old resident of Quetta’s Nawa Killi neighborhood who had open-heart surgery at the hospital on Dec. 20, said that he previously had to travel twice to Sukkur in neighboring Sindh province for treatment after he was first diagnosed with heart disease in April.

“Then I visited the Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology for my medical checkup in the first week of December,” he said, “and the doctors gave me assurances that my open-heart surgery could also be performed here.”

Dr. Khuzaima Tariq, who has worked at the facility for the last six months, said that the institute is the only hospital in Balochistan where a full range of cardiac treatments are available.

“This health facility is available for people belonging to all four provinces of the country,” she said.

“All cardiac facilities are available here. Starting from Cath Lab, placement of pacemakers, open-heart surgery, everything is available here. We have a modular theater where we have started open-heart surgeries.”

Tariq declined to comment on whether surgeries at the facility were subsidized or how much patients were charged.

Dr. Mohammed Hashim, her colleague, said that a large number of patients were regularly arriving at the hospital now, adding that many people from neighboring Afghanistan were also visiting for consultations and treatment.

“Until recently, the residents of Balochistan were deprived of quality heart treatment,” he said. “Now, the patients who used to travel to places like Karachi and Sukkur have started getting proper treatment by professional healthcare experts.”

Another heart patient, Zahoor Ahmed, said he was relieved that there was finally a state-of-the-art facility close to home.

“Doctors referred me to travel to Sukkur but from here, transport to Sukkur was very expensive. It was very far,” Ahmed said from his hospital bed at the facility. “Now here, it is near, and in one place we are getting all the facilities.”

Agencies

  • The death toll from the explosion has risen to 15
  • The incident will be investigated, authorities said
Agencies

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa was coming to grips Sunday with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion near Johannesburg as officials reported the death toll rising to 15.
The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials.
“Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning,” Joe Phaahla told reporters at Tambo Memorial Hospital.
A “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged Tambo Memorial Hospital, located about 100 meters (110 yards) away, authorities said.
Thirty-seven people were injured, including 24 patients and 13 staff members who were in the hospital’s accident and emergency unit at the time of the blast.
They “sustained severe burns and have been diverted to neighboring hospitals,” Phaahla said.
Others were hit by shattered glass, he added, while some were hurt as they were in the parking lot or in front of the hospital.
“We send our deepest condolences for the families that lost their loved ones,” he said.
The health minister said the blast severely damaged the hospital’s accident and emergency unit and X-ray departments.
“The roof was damaged, ceilings fell, windows broken, and other equipment damaged,” Phaahla said.
On most of the hospital’s floors, windows had shattered, he added.
Several houses and vehicles were also damaged by the explosion, according to officials.
Residents who had gathered to see the burning truck fled from the explosion, some with their clothes burned off, witnesses told the News24 news website. At least 321 injured people were taken to the damaged hospital, though some were later transferred to other Johannesburg-area hospitals.
Videos on social media showed a huge fireball under the bridge, which the tanker appeared to have been too high to go under.
It was carrying 60,000 liters of LPG, which is used especially in cooking and gas stoves, and had come from the southeast of the country. It was en route to Botswana from South Africa’s Indian Ocean port of Richards Bay, said officials. Questions were being asked about why the tanker was on an indirect local route and not on a major highway.
The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg.
Witness Jean Marie Booysen described on Saturday how she felt a “huge jolt” in the early hours of the morning, shortly after 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).
“I went upstairs to have my cup of tea and I saw immense flames, I thought a house was on fire.”
She said she later learned of the deaths of “two... here across the road, 16, the girl, and 25, the boy, who came and did my lawn every weekend for me.”
“A fireball in the sky,” is how resident Rolf Bjornstad described the explosion to News24.
“There was heat coming into the house. I thought of my wife, kids, and helping the affected people,” he said.
Another witness named William, who did not give his surname, said people nearby had felt the blast.
“I think I was 50 meters (164 feet) away from the scene... We did burn behind our backs,” he said.
(With AFP and AP)

PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

  • Latest restriction comes days after Taliban authorities banned women from universities 
  • Many Afghan women working for NGOs are sole breadwinners in their families 
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan women spoke out against the latest severe blow to their rights under the Taliban administration on Sunday, after authorities ordered all non-governmental organizations to stop female employees from working.

The order was issued by Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif on Saturday evening. Any local or foreign organization found not complying would have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan, according to the edict.

The move comes less than a week since the Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan, following a series of restrictions authorities have imposed on women since the group took control of the country last year.

The latest restriction drew widespread condemnation from international organizations and foreign governments. This includes the EU — a major funder of aid organizations working in Afghanistan — which said they are assessing the impact it will have on aid from the bloc and described the ban as “a clear breach of humanitarian principles.”

Afghan women affected by the ban have denounced the move they say will affect the livelihoods of many families across the nation, as they urged action from the international community.

“I’m personally so depressed as I’m the only breadwinner for my family,” Ramzia Sayedi, who works at a foreign NGO in Kabul, told Arab News.

Sayedi said she was turned away by her office on Sunday morning.

“We were told to leave the office, and we were told that we can’t work here anymore until the next order, because if anyone violated the order, she would be beaten and taken to prison.”

Sakina Hussaini, a women’s rights activist and employee of a foreign organization in the capital, said the Taliban order was “inhumane.”

“I’m the sole breadwinner of my family and many other women like me make a living for their families,” Hussaini told Arab News.

“This decision of the Taliban is inhumane and against the religion,” she added. “This will have consequences, so I urge the international community to address this problem.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban “will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions,” highlighting that women are central to humanitarian operations globally.

Some women warned that Afghanistan would further deteriorate if the Taliban stopped women from going to work and getting an education.

“Instead of creating opportunities for work, the Taliban are removing current employment opportunities. It’s a big crisis. Women must be allowed to go to work,” Shabana Niazai, who works at a financial consultancy NGO, told Arab News.

She called on the Taliban administration to “give women their rights, not to take away their rights.”

Arzo Yoya, who works with projects under the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said women must be allowed to contribute to society.

“If we do not work, we will be more economically disadvantaged. Our economic problems will increase even more,” Yoya told Arab News. “It will be a big disaster if women stay at home, don’t study, don’t work, don’t go to university.

“We want our rights and to raise our voices. No country has progressed without the presence of women.” 

