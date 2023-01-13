Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates

You are here

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (center) celebrates with his players at the end of the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Oxford United on Monday. (AP)
  • Arsenal, with only one league defeat this term, are five points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table 
LONDON: Arsenal face a searching test of their title credentials in the hurly-burly of a north London derby this weekend as in-form Manchester United host defending champions Manchester City.

There are also multiple clashes between teams at the wrong end of the table, with Frank Lampard’s nosediving Everton side traveling to basement club Southampton.

Liverpool know they cannot afford too many more stumbles while it is crunch time for Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who are well adrift of the Champions League qualifying places.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team are in the middle of a run of fixtures that could make or break their title challenge.

They will be keen to get back to winning ways at the home of their fiercest rivals on Sunday after a goalless draw with high-flying Newcastle last week. Manchester United are the next visitors to the Emirates while City come calling in February.

Arsenal, with only one league defeat this term, are five points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table with nearly half the season gone.

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent but are within touching distance of the top four and have not suffered a home league defeat against Arsenal since 2014.

Emile Smith Rowe, who returned this week after a long injury layoff, believes the Gunners can use defeat at Tottenham last season as added motivation for the trip to their local rivals.

Arsenal were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Spurs in May, losing the impetus in the fight for a top-four finish, with Tottenham finishing above them in the table.

“We are going to train really hard and we will use the energy, how we felt last year, and use it going into the game,” said Smith Rowe. 

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola’s men in recent years — they have only lost twice there in the league since 2011.

City put United to the sword at the Etihad in early October, hammering their rivals 6-3 to underline their position as top dogs in the city.

But that proved a turning point for new United manager Eric ten Hag, whose team have lost just once in all competitions since that dismal day and the Red Devils are just four points behind City.

Marcus Rashford is the man in form for United, scoring seven times since returning from World Cup duty in Qatar, where he impressed for England.

City have shown a few uncharacteristic chinks in their armor this season, dropping points against struggling Everton on December 31 and suffering a shock 2-0 loss against Southampton in the League Cup this week.

Guardiola knows his side must improve at Old Trafford after the quarterfinal defeat on the south coast.

“Every game is different, different competition,” he said. “But of course, if we perform in this way, we will not have a chance.”

How much longer will Everton keep faith with Frank Lampard?

The Merseyside team have lost four of their past five Premier League games and are mired in the relegation zone — just three points above basement club Southampton, whom they host on Saturday.

Everton have not been relegated from the English top-flight since 1951 despite some close shaves, including last season.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted he retains belief in both manager Lampard and the board of directors at Goodison Park.

“I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club,” he said. “We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”

________________

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Aston Villa vs. Leeds (2000)

Saturday

Man Utd vs. Man City (1230), Brighton vs. Liverpool, Everton vs. Southampton, Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, Wolves vs. West Ham, Brentford vs. Bournemouth (1730)

Sunday

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (1400), Newcastle vs. Fulham (1400), Tottenham vs. Arsenal (1630)

Updated 13 January 2023
AP

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham
  • Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season on Wednesday, was having an impressive game until his sending-off
Updated 13 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday.

The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for his dangerous challenge on Kenny Tete that caught the Fulham right back just below his right knee.

Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season on Wednesday, was having an impressive game until his sending-off, making surging runs, delivering incisive passes and showing some neat tricks and flicks.

He won’t be able to showcase them again until Feb. 11 as he will now miss league games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham. With Felix having joined on a deal costing Chelsea a reported $790,000 a week taking in wages and the loan fee, it is a costly error for both the club and for under-pressure manager Graham Potter.

“It was a forward’s tackle — there was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red,” Potter said. “It is another blow. The hits keep coming at the moment, that’s how it is. He (Felix) was really good, you could see his quality in the game, so it is doubly disappointing for us.”

Chelsea slipped to a sixth loss in their last eight matches in all competitions — their worst run of results in nearly 30 years — thanks to a 73rd-minute winner from Carlos Vinicius, who met a cross from Andreas Pereira with an unchallenged header at the far post as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hesitated to come out for the ball.

The Brazilian striker was only playing because first-choice center forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham’s top scorer, was suspended.

“Guys are stepping up — we are not a one-trick pony,” said Tim Ream, Fulham’s American defender. “We have guys in the team who can finish and put the ball away.”

On being sixth in the Premier League: “It is a consequence of everything we are doing. The hard work on the training ground, the togetherness of the players and fans. We are not looking at the table but we are in a very good position.”

Fulham went ahead in the 25th minute through a deflected shot from former Chelsea winger Willian, only to concede an equalizer in the 47th when Mason Mount’s free kick came back off the post and center back Kalidou Koulibaly forced home the rebound from close range.

Fulham climbed above Liverpool into sixth place to continue a brilliant first season back in the top flight. This was a fourth straight win in the top flight, something the southwest London club hadn’t achieved since 1966.

Chelsea stayed in 10th place, 19 points off leader Arsenal having played one game more. A top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League is looking more and more unlikely for Chelsea, whose extensive injury list now includes Denis Zakaria after the midfielder came off with a problem midway through the second half.

Potter made a quadruple substitution in the 79th minute in a late bid to grab a draw but striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not among them. Last week against Manchester City, Aubameyang was substituted after coming on as an early substitute and already appears to be a player out of favor with Potter, whose attacking options are increasingly limited with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic injured.

“The red card changes the game,” Potter said. “It makes it a little more difficult for us. But I thought the application when we went down to 10 men was really good.

“We have got to keep working. There is no other solution, you have to keep working to stay together and stay focused.”

Morocco reverses plan to boycott African Nations Championship in Algeria

RABAT: Morocco on Thursday decided to take part in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) despite earlier insisting they were canceling their participation due to the closure of Algerian airspace to Moroccan planes, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The Moroccan national team will travel to Algeria tomorrow to participate in the CHAN,” the ministry told AFP.
The competition gets underway on Friday.
Morocco’s FRMF football federation said in a statement earlier Thursday that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had informed it last month that Algeria had issued “an authorization in principle” for the flight.
But just 24 hours before the start of the tournament, the FRMF said it “notes with regret that the definitive authorization for the flight from Rabat to Constantine has unfortunately not been confirmed.”
Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan flights in September 2021, the month after it cut off diplomatic ties with its rival, accusing it of “hostile acts.”
That was the latest escalation in a long-running rivalry fueled by the Western Sahara dispute and relations with Israel.
The Moroccan team, which made history last month by becoming the first African or Arab team ever to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, have won the past two African Nations Championships.
 

 

Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final

RIYADH: Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved twice from the spot to help Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Thursday, setting up a Clasico Spanish Super Cup final.
The Catalans will face their bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday after Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Valencia on penalties on Wednesday.
Barcelona needed spot-kicks to see off Betis after an entertaining draw over 120 minutes at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium.
Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead after 40 minutes but Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir levelled with 13 minutes remaining.
Ansu Fati smashed in a fine volley to put Barcelona ahead in extra-time but Loren Moron pulled Betis back level with a cunning backheel flick.
Ter Stegen denied Juanmi and William Carvalho in the shootout and Pedri converted the decisive spot-kick.
“(The final) will be a very nice game, everyone wants to see these type of games and we’ll be delighted to play it and win it,” Ter Stegen told Movistar.
The goalkeeper made some fine saves even before the shootout, where he was key.
“I would like to have less work in games,” Ter Stegen added, acknowledging that he was back to his best.
“For a year I’ve been at a very good level personally, physically, it’s the work too — every day I have a spectacular team that helps me improve and think about how to get better.”
Barcelona have not won the Spanish Super Cup since the change to a four-team format, with the first Saudi Arabia edition taking place in 2020.
After finishing last season without a single trophy and investing heavily in the summer despite the club’s debts, Xavi and his team are desperate for silverware.
Although winning the Super Cup will not be enough in itself, it would be a step in the right direction and Xavi’s first trophy since arriving in November 2021.
Pedri had an early strike disallowed for offside as the Catalans started well, but Betis soon found their comfort zone, inspired by the artistry of Fekir and dynamism of Luiz Henrique.
However, Lewandowski, who missed the win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday through suspension and was far from his best, broke the deadlock shortly before the break.
The Polish forward’s first effort was blocked but he brought the ball under control again and managed to beat Claudio Bravo at the near post.Ter Stegen made saves from Rodri and Henrique to keep Barcelona ahead, on a busy night for the German goalkeeper — just as it had been for his Madrid counterpart Thibaut Courtois the night before.
Fekir eventually levelled in the 77th minute after clever footwork from Henrique, who set him up, and the French midfielder drilled past Ter Stegen at his near post to force extra-time.
Three minutes into the additional period, Fati produced a piece of magic to put Barcelona back in front with a volley from the edge of the box.
It didn’t last long, with Betis striking through Moron’s clever effort, backheeled past Ter Stegen despite close attention from Ronald Araujo.
Fati tried to reply with a backheel of his own but former Barcelona stopper Bravo was alert to deny him.
Veteran Betis midfielder Andres Guardardo was sent off late in extra-time for two yellow cards, but Barcelona did not have long enough to capitalize before penalties.
Both sides converted their first two spot-kicks but Ter Stegen denied Juanmi to hand the Catalans the advantage.
Fati scored and Ter Stegen produced another save to foil Carvalho, with Pedri converting the next spot-kick to seal Barcelona’s progress.
“Betis fans should be proud of the team’s performance,” said defender Miranda, playing in the stead of Alex Moreno, who signed for Aston Villa this week.
“We are, with the fight that we showed. We have a lot to learn and I hope we can be here again many more times.”

New-look Saudi Arabia exit the Gulf Cup but in time will see the positives

BASRA: On Thursday, for the second time in a little over a month, Saudi Arabia exited an international tournament in the first round and, for the second time, there was more to evaluate and judge than simply the results.

This latest exit was from the Arabian Gulf Cup, not the World Cup, the location was Iraq instead of Qatar, and the opposition were not Argentina, Mexico and Poland but Iraq, Oman and Yemen. Despite the disappointment at failing to progress, though, Saudi Arabia should take with them plenty of positives from the experience.

It might take some time for them to appreciate this, however, after a 2-1 defeat by Oman doomed them to third place in Group A, with just three points from three games, and a journey home.

Requiring victory over the men from Muscat to be certain of a place in the last four, this new-look Saudi side pushed the Reds all the way. They created enough chances to win but just could not make them count.

Rabia Al-Alawi put Oman ahead at Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium in Basra just after the half-hour mark but the impressive Turki Al-Ammar struck soon after to ensure the teams went in level at the break. Oman snatched victory with six minutes remaining thanks to a glorious goal from Harib Al-Saadi.

In the other game in Group A, tournament hosts Iraq defeated Yemen 5-0 to secure top spot and book their place in the final four. The Iraqis took the lead in the first half thanks to a looping header from Mustafa Nadhim. Amjed Attwan and Hussein Ali struck in the second half, and Ayman Hussein added a brace to send fans at Basra International Stadium wild with delight.

Iraq topped the group with seven points. Oman finished with the same number but a lesser goal difference. Yemen finished bottom of the group, having lost all three of their games.

Saudi coach Saad Al-Shehri’s men knew that only victory would do and so they pushed forward at every opportunity. Just after the midway point of the first half, Al-Ammar got on the end of a cross from Sumayhan Al-Nabit but could not quite steer the ball past Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini in the Oman goal, who was to have a fine game.

The same combination of players was in action a few minutes later, when Al-Ammar chested the ball down just outside the area and then forced another save from the goalkeeper.

Seconds later, in the 34th minute, Oman, who only needed a point to progress, took the lead with a well-worked goal. Jameel Al-Yahmadi was given a little too much space on the right, enough for him to take his time and send a dangerous, low cross to the near post where Al-Alawi got in front of Ziyad Al-Sahafi to direct the ball high into the top corner past a diving Nawaf Al-Aqidi. The video assistant referee checked for offside but the goal stood.

Saudi Arabia knew what they had to do; they needed two goals. And after 41 minutes, they got one of them. Mohammed Maran won the ball in the area and his cross bounced off the goalkeeper into the path of Al-Nabit, who found Al-Ammar just inside the six-yard box. The busy Al-Shabab star coolly side-footed the ball home.

This put a spring in the step of the Saudis. Maran forced a good save with a low shot from outside the area and, soon after, Al-Ammar did the same from close range. Suddenly, Oman were under pressure and hoping for the half-time whistle.

The Reds should have retaken the lead early in the second half, when Issam Al-Sabhi broke free of the defense. With just the goalkeeper to beat, he opted to lob the ball from just inside the area but his effort was high. Within seconds, Al-Ammar forced a fine save with a fierce shot. After 57 minutes Al-Nabit also forced a save but this time, Al-Mukhaini spilled the low attempt and was relieved to see the ball go out of play for a corner. Later, from another corner, Maran’s fine near-post header had the goalkeeper flying through the air to deny a certain goal.

At the other end, there was nothing Al-Aqidi could do about Oman’s winner. Al-Saadi collected the ball outside the area and sent an unstoppable shot into the top corner. And that was that.

Iraq and Oman will learn who their semi-final opponents are on Friday, when Bahrain face Kuwait and Qatar take on the UAE in Group B. The final will take place next Thursday.

Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing

RIYADH: The 8th edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival, featuring the top runners from leading Saudi stables, will begin on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has organized the festival since 2016 in tribute to the Saudi royal family, who have been central to the development of the horse racing industry in the Kingdom.

Horse racing became a favored pastime during the reign of King Abdulaziz, when the founder of the Saudi state used to watch his sons race Arabian horses from a hill in the Malaz region, to the north of the city.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia was established in 1965 by King Abdullah under the stewardship of King Salman, who was governor of Riyadh at the time.

Meanwhile, a site at Janadriyah was developed and racing transferred from Malaz to the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, which featured an oval dirt track.

The royal families of Europe have long admired Arabian horses for their racing prowess. Now, given the development of the Saudi racing scene, the horses are sought after by owners and trainers worldwide.

Juddmonte Farms, owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah until his death in early 2021, and featuring the undefeated Frankel, was instrumental in establishing Saudi Arabia on the international horse racing scene, culminating in Saudi participation at the Ascot and Kentucky festivals.

