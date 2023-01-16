You are here

Who's Who: Nourah Abdullah Alzaid, chief of staff to the minister at the MCIT

Nourah Abdullah Alzaid
Nourah Abdullah Alzaid
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Nourah Abdullah Alzaid, chief of staff to the minister at the MCIT

Nourah Abdullah Alzaid
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Nourah Abdullah Alzaid has been the chief of staff to the minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology since August 2020.

Alzaid is an expert in the digital economy and has years of experience in digital transformation, IT, entrepreneurship, and national and sectoral strategies in the US, France, and the Middle East.

In addition to her work as chief of staff, Alzaid works as an active member in several government committees and chairs the council for women in the communications, IT, space and innovation sector with the aim of enabling Saudi women to work in the private sector and raise their participation in the labor market.

Prior to her current role, Alzaid worked as general manager of the secretariat of the National Committee of Digital Transformation from May 2019.

Alzaid obtained a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature at King Saud University in 2010. After her graduation, she joined GE Healthcare, a global medical technology and digital solutions innovator.

Within two years of joining the company, she became a business operations specialist. She also served as business operations leader and in July 2014, she was promoted to commercial operations leader.

In October 2015, Alzaid became manager of GE’s center in Saudi Arabia for global operations. One of her main responsibilities was to improve the productivity of the Saudi team so as to meet the company’s global standards. Eight months later, she became a senior program manager.

In May 2018, she served as government affairs and policy leader for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where she worked as a liaison between the company and the two governments.

In October 2018, Alzaid joined Baker Hughes as government affairs and policy director. After eight months, she joined the National Digital Transformation Unit.

She has worked on various transformational initiatives, including working on the first all-female center to conduct administrative services procedures in the Kingdom between Saudi Aramco, General Electric and Tata, which is in line with the Kingdom’s objectives in the areas of localization of industries and the creation of more job opportunities and economic diversification.

Alzaid has also worked on implementing the initiatives of the National Transformation Program in the Kingdom, the National Strategy for Digital Transformation and many other initiatives.

At the end of 2022, she won the Arab Government Excellence Award for the best Arab government employee, which was awarded by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.

Alzaid also took the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program, a collaboration between various schools of the university, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

 

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Heritage Commission launches event to revive historical value of Uqair seaport

Saudi Heritage Commission launches event to revive historical value of Uqair seaport
  • Uqair seaport features a number of historic buildings built during the Ottoman period. Other buildings on the site were built when the first Saudi state was established by King Abdulaziz
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Heritage Commission has launched an event at the Uqair port site on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa governorate to shed light on the heritage of the first seaport in the Arabian Gulf.

The event aims to revive the historical value of the seaport, and highlight its great cultural role and place in national memory. It will run until Jan. 24, offering visitors various cultural and creative heritage programs and activities, starting from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The event aims to revive the historical value of the seaport, and to highlight its great cultural role, as it resamples a very important national memory since the first Saudi state. (SPA)

The 10-day event will include live performances that embody the ancient port of Uqair, sand sculpting activities, marine handicrafts, and a camel caravan show. An exhibition featuring historical pictures of the Uqair seaport will also be on display and will impart important information about its culture and heritage to visitors. The Little Explorer activity is available for children.

Uqair seaport features a number of historic buildings built during the Ottoman period. Other buildings on the site were built when the first Saudi state was established by King Abdulaziz.

HIGHLIGHT

The 10-day event will include live performances that embody the ancient port of Uqair, sand sculpting activities, marine handicrafts, and a camel caravan show.

The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives documented the history of the port in 2018 in an effort to preserve Saudi Arabia’s history.

When the Kingdom was established, Uqair was its economic gateway and the main port for accessing the east and middle of the country. Its historic position was strengthened due to the political agreements during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

Heritage Commission launched the Uqair seaport activities to celebrate its historical value. (SPA)

The foundation reviewed the political, commercial, military, and intellectual impact of the port, which was the site of numerous historic meetings between the founding king and foreign diplomats, and the place in which he conducted negotiations with international political forces in the region.

With the transformation of commercial routes after the discovery of oil in Abqaiq and Dhahran, Uqair’s importance declined as modern paved roads and more-modern ports close to the oil fields and markets in the Eastern Province were developed.

According to the foundation, Uqair’s importance started to diminish in 1957, when the construction of the port in Dammam and the railway started, and routes began to open up through which it was easier to transport workers to oil sites.

As a tourist destination, Uqair is one of the most beautiful coastal locations in the Kingdom. It boasts a diverse range of geographical features, and several important islands, including Zakhounia and Al-Futtaim. The customs building at the port of Uqair has been registered in the national antiquities register, and the warehouses and port buildings have been restored.

Moreover, the beach at Uqair, which is about 65 km from the city of Hofuf, attracts a lot of visitors from different regions of the Kingdom, especially Al-Ahsa, the Eastern Province, and Riyadh.

 

 

Saudi conference promotes culture of quality, excellence in KSA

Saudi conference promotes culture of quality, excellence in KSA
Updated 57 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi conference promotes culture of quality, excellence in KSA

Saudi conference promotes culture of quality, excellence in KSA
  • 2-day forum organized by King Abdulaziz Quality Award
Updated 57 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A two-day conference aimed at promoting a culture of quality and excellence among Saudi individuals and organizations was on Tuesday due to open in Riyadh.

The sixth Quality and Excellence Best Practice Forum, organized by the King Abdulaziz Quality Award under the patronage of King Salman, was being staged in the presence of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Held under the title “Excellence in the Pursuit of Universality,” the meeting will highlight the role of quality and institutional excellence in achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, while focusing on successful regional and international experiences that have contributed to the promotion of a culture of quality and institutional excellence in society.

Hassan Al Sarhan, the General Manager, Quality and Operational Excellence at National Environmental Compliance. (Supplied)

Secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Quality Award, Saad Al-Qasabi, said the award sought to encourage all sectors to raise performance levels, improve internal processes, and satisfy customer and client expectations.

He added that the awarding of special honors would contribute to creating an environment that fostered competition between sectors, promote excellence in performance, and support the national economy.

HIGHLIGHT

The meeting will highlight the role of quality and institutional excellence in achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Hadi Tijani, general coordinator of the Sheikh Khalifa Award for Excellence, was due to attend the forum’s first session on the role of leadership and strategic planning in achieving institutional excellence.

Officials from the Prince Sultan Military Medical City, National Industrial Training Institute, and Social Development Bank were expected to partake in the second session discussing excellence in human capacity development, highlighting the role of human resources.

Day two of the forum will include a panel discussion on excellence in operations management and design, chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil, with King Fahd Medical City and the Al-Ahsa cancer charity association taking part in another session on excellence in beneficiaries.

Hassan Al-Sarhan, general manager of quality and operational excellence at the National Center for Environmental Compliance, said: “There is undoubtedly an important and significant role for such conferences in improving many aspects of life by increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided by individuals and organizations … and learning about the most important future directions in order to achieve excellence commensurate with the developments of the times.”

He pointed out that the quality of any facility was the responsibility of its employees, and goals were achieved through a culture of enterprise, and integrated and effective oversight systems.

Al-Sarhan noted that interaction and positive participation were the driving forces behind the consolidation of a culture of quality in the workplace.

“It is not enough for quality and excellence programs to succeed by applying certain standards or specifications in a rigid format. This must be accompanied by the establishment of an attractive institutional culture that is practiced through tireless and comprehensive effort and strong will,” he added.

Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah

Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah

Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah
  • Organizers said the two-day event reflects the economic renaissance in Gulf nations and the role that women have played in it
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The fifth Gulf Businesswomen Forum will begin in Jeddah on March 15, organizers announced, under the slogan “The Gulf woman: Between empowerment and leadership.”

The two-day event will be hosted by the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

FGCCC President Ajlan Al-Ajlan said the forum will reflect the economic renaissance taking place in the Gulf Cooperation Council Area and the influential role women are playing in it. He said that 500 delegates will attend the event, including business owners, representatives of organizations that support development projects, and national and regional banks.

The FGCCC aims to provide support, through a number of channels, to women by finding mechanisms for development and modernization in production and business management Al-Ajlan added.

 

Saudi beat Comoros 2-0 to take lead in Women’s International Friendly Tournament

Saudi Arabia have beaten Comoros 2-0 in the second match of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Al-Khobar to take t
Action from Saudi's 2-0 win over Comoros at the Women’s International Friendly Tournament (Twitter/@saff_wfd)
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi beat Comoros 2-0 to take lead in Women's International Friendly Tournament

Saudi Arabia have beaten Comoros 2-0 in the second match of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Al-Khobar to take t
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have beaten Comoros 2-0 in the second match of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Al-Khobar to take the lead in the four-nation competition.

The win at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium means that after two rounds of matches, the Green Flacons lead the standings with six points, with Mauritius in second place on three points ahead of third-place Pakistan on goal difference. Comoros remain pointless after two defeats.

Saudi’s goals came from Noura Ibrahim on 34 minutes and Dalia Adel in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

In Sunday’s other match, Mauritius beat Pakistan 2-1 thanks to goals by Jheemal Chiara after four minutes and Gopaul Julie Marie on 64 minutes. Pakistan had equalized on nine minutes through Maria Jamila Khan.

The first round of matches saw Saudi Arabia beat Mauritius 1-0 with a goal from Miriam Al-Tamimi, while Pakistan beat Comoros with the same scoreline through a strike by Anmol Hira.

KSRelief continues relief efforts in Yemen, Jordan

KSRelief continues relief efforts in Yemen, Jordan
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

KSRelief continues relief efforts in Yemen, Jordan

KSRelief continues relief efforts in Yemen, Jordan
  • KSRelief delivers supplies to aid patients with kidney failure in the war-torn country
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered kidney dialysis supplies to the Artficial Kidney Center in Al-Sheher General Hospital in Yemen’s Hadramout. 
The move comes as part of KSRelief’s efforts to aid patients with kidney failure in the war-torn country, wrote state agency SPA. 
The relief center also sent hemodialysis supplies to Fatima Babtain Medical Centers for Renal Failure Patients Care in Wadi Hadramout. 
Meanwhile, 250 food vouchers were distributed by KSRelief members to Palestinian refugees in Jordan’s Hittin camp. 
The aim is to enhance food security among host communities and refugee families outside camps in Jordan, SPA reported.

