You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees

Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees

Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees
Jordan and the International Labor Organization held a workshop to introduce the 6th phase of Employment through Labor Intensive Infrastructure in Amman targeting Syrian refugees. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpxzq

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees

Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees
  • Scheme focuses on improving infrastructure through labor-intensive methods
  • About 1,000 short-term jobs to be opened across 31 municipalities
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: The Ministry of Local Administration and the International Labor Organization held a workshop to introduce the sixth phase of Employment through Labor Intensive Infrastructure in Jordan project targeting Syrian refugees.
The project is funded by the German Development Bank, reported Jordan’s News Agency on Tuesday.
It focuses on improving infrastructure through labor-intensive methods that benefit communities in the long term, such as road and school maintenance, soil improvement and water conservation activities in farms and environmental cleaning services.
The project’s sixth phase is expected to provide 1,000 short-term jobs in 31 northern and central municipalities for Jordanians and Syrian refugees, designating 30 percent of employment to women and 5 percent for disabled people through funding worth €7 million ($7.6m) provided for the municipalities.
Being implemented in cooperation with the ministries of Local Administration and Agriculture, the project includes maintenance of municipalities, afforestation and training sessions on professions that qualify participants for the labor market.
The project’s infrastructure supervisor engineer, Anas Bakhit, briefed participants on the goals, phases, proposals and mechanisms of choosing employees.
The employment scheme started in 2016 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis in cooperation with several Jordanian ministries, and will end in 2024.

Topics: Jordan Syrian refugees Employment

Related

Algeria, Jordan parliament speakers discuss cooperation
Middle-East
Algeria, Jordan parliament speakers discuss cooperation
A Palestinian man walks toward the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Jordan stresses importance of respecting status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Netanyahu meeting

Palestinian President Abbas blames Israel for violence

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 31 January 2023
Reuters

Palestinian President Abbas blames Israel for violence

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
  • Abbas called for “the complete cessation of unilateral Israeli actions, which violate the signed agreements and international law”
Updated 31 January 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Israel on Tuesday for a sharp escalation of violence in the West Bank as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on both sides and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a two state solution.
Calling for “the complete cessation of unilateral Israeli actions, which violate the signed agreements and international law,” Abbas reiterated the Palestinians’ longstanding demand for Israel to end its occupation.
“We are now ready to work with the US administration and the international community to restore political dialogue in order to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said in a statement.

Topics: Palestine Israel US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Israel accused of ‘unprecedented’ security escalation against Palestinians as Blinken visits region
Middle-East
Israel accused of ‘unprecedented’ security escalation against Palestinians as Blinken visits region
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media video
Middle-East
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution after talks with Netanyahu

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

The Commerce Department said Iranian unmanned UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. (File/AP)
The Commerce Department said Iranian unmanned UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. (File/AP)
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

The Commerce Department said Iranian unmanned UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. (File/AP)
  • Allies of Ukraine have scrambled to gather and deploy air defenses to defeat cruise missiles and Iranian-built kamikaze drones
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday added seven Iranian entities to its trade blacklist for producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, according a posting by the US Department of Commerce.
Nearing a year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, allies have scrambled to gather and deploy air defenses to defeat cruise missiles and Iranian-built kamikaze drones that have attacked energy infrastructure targets this winter.
Earlier this month, Canada announced it would buy a US-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine. NASAMS is a short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system that protects against drone, missile, and aircraft attack. The United States has provided two NASAMS to Ukraine, with more on the way.
Other ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp’s Patriot have been pledged by the United Kingdom, the United States and the Netherlands as allies hope to stave off further power disruptions.
The Iranian entities added to the blacklist are Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.
The Commerce Department posting said the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine, activity that is contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones

Related

Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia: White House
Middle-East
Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia: White House
Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were arrested in early November. (Twitter)
Middle-East
Iran jails couple in viral dancing video: Activists

Iran jails couple in viral dancing video: Activists

Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were arrested in early November. (Twitter)
Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were arrested in early November. (Twitter)
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

Iran jails couple in viral dancing video: Activists

Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were arrested in early November. (Twitter)
  • A revolutionary court in Tehran sentenced them each to 10 years and six months in prison
  • HRANA cited sources close to their families as saying they had been deprived of lawyers during the court proceedings
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: An Iranian court has handed jail sentences of over 10 years each to a young couple who danced in front of one of Tehran’s main landmarks in a video seen as a symbol of defiance against the regime, activists said on Tuesday.
Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, both in their early 20s, had been arrested in early November after a video went viral of them dancing romantically in front of the Azadi Tower in Tehran.
Haghighi did not wear a headscarf in defiance of the Islamic republic’s strict rules for women, while women are also not allowed to dance in public in Iran, let alone with a man.
A revolutionary court in Tehran sentenced them each to 10 years and six months in prison, as well as bans on using the Internet and leaving Iran, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.
The couple, who already had a following in Tehran as popular Instagram bloggers, were convicted of “encouraging corruption and public prostitution” as well as “gathering with the intention of disrupting national security,” it added.
HRANA cited sources close to their families as saying they had been deprived of lawyers during the court proceedings while attempts to secure their release on bail have been rejected.
It said Haghighi is now in the notorious Qarchak prison for women outside Tehran, whose conditions are regularly condemned by activists.
Iranian authorities have clamped down severely on all forms of dissent since the death in September of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the headscarf rules, sparked protests that have turned into a movement against the regime.
At least 14,000 people have been arrested, according to the United Nations, ranging from prominent celebrities, journalists and lawyers to ordinary people who took to the streets.
The couple’s video had been hailed as a symbol of the freedoms demanded by the protest movement, with Ahmadi at one moment lifting his partner in the air as her long hair flowed behind.
One of the main icons of the Iranian capital, the gigantic and futuristic Azadi (Freedom) Tower is a place of huge sensitivity.
It opened under the rule of the last shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in the early 1970s when it was known as the Shahyad (In Memory of the Shah) Tower.
It was renamed after the shah was ousted in 1979 with the creation of the Islamic republic. Its architect, a member of the Bahai faith which is not recognized in today’s Iran, now lives in exile.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Iran

Related

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Middle-East
400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration
Middle-East
Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration

Heads of Arab and pan-African parliament discuss cooperation on mutual interests  

Heads of Arab and pan-African parliament discuss cooperation on mutual interests  
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Heads of Arab and pan-African parliament discuss cooperation on mutual interests  

Heads of Arab and pan-African parliament discuss cooperation on mutual interests  
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abd al-Rahman al-Asoumi, met with the President of the Pan-African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira on Tuesday.  

The officials met on the sidelines of the Conference of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algeria, a statement by the Arab Parliament said. 

The two sides reviewed regional and international interests, and agreed on full coordination in international forums in support of all Arab and African matters.  

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament affirmed that the Arab and African regions possess many common denominators that contribute to supporting Arab and African matters, especially the Palestinian issue and the Libyan crisis.

Topics: Arab parliment African Parliament

Three Al-Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike: officials

Three Al-Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike: officials
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

Three Al-Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike: officials

Three Al-Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike: officials
  • The attack was carried out on a car in Marib province
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

YEMEN, Marib: Three alleged Al-Qaeda militants were killed in a suspected US drone strike in northeastern Yemen on Monday, local government officials said.
The attack was carried out on a car in Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting in 2021 in Yemen's long-running civil war, the officials said.
“Three Al-Qaeda members were killed in a strike by a drone that is believed to be American,” a government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“The three were in a car in Wadi Obeida when they were targeted by the suspected US strike that killed them immediately.”
A second Marib government official confirmed the strike on Al-Qaeda militants and the death toll. There was no immediate comment from Washington.
The United States considers Al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch - Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) - among the most dangerous branches of the global jihadist network.
AQAP, and other militants loyal to Daesh, have thrived in the chaos of Yemen’s civil war.
AQAP has carried out operations against both the Houthis and government forces as well as sporadic attacks abroad.
Its leaders have been targeted by a US drone war for more than two decades, although the number of strikes has dropped off in recent years.
The conflict in Yemen has since killed tens of thousands of people and triggered what the United Nations terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced.

Topics: Yemen Al Qaeda

Related

A total of 384,220 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,081 Houthi mines in Yemen
Special Yemeni leader creates military unit under reconstruction strategy
Middle-East
Yemeni leader creates military unit under reconstruction strategy

Latest updates

Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees
Jordan workshop to target employment for Syrian refugees
Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions
Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions
Indian minister predicts new partnerships with Saudi Arabia on climate action
Indian minister predicts new partnerships with Saudi Arabia on climate action
Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event
Future Hospitality Investment Summit returns to Riyadh after sold-out 2022 event
Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 
Security, hybrid work, and sustainability among the key technology trends in Saudi Arabia: Cisco 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.