Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals
Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal in the Saudi Pro League game against Al-Wehda, King Abdulaziz Stadium, Makkah, Feb. 9, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals
  • Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Wehda 4-0
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr’s goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday as he passed the 500 league goal mark in his club career.
The 38-year-old Portuguese star now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.
He hit three for Sporting Lisbon in his fledgling career, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid and 81 at Juventus.
Ronaldo now has five for Al Nassr who he joined after the World Cup following his bitter divorce from United.
On Thursday, he hit the 500 mark in the 21st minute with a left-footed strike.
He made it 2-0 with his right foot just before the interval before his hat-trick arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.
It was his 61st career hat-trick.
He added a fourth just after the hour mark when he was first to a rebound.
Ronaldo had opened his account for his new employers last Friday with a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 away draw against Al Fateh.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who holds the all-time records for Champions League and international goals, is banking more than 400 million euros for his surprise move to Saudi, according to sources close to Al Nassr.
The giant sum includes 200 million euros for promoting Saudi Arabia’s expected joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the sources told AFP.
Ronaldo has become a figurehead for the conservative kingdom’s push to improve its reputation through sports — a process that has drawn accusations of “sportswashing,” or trying to sanitise its human rights record.

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected Friday to denounce the potential participation of Russian athletes at next year’s Paris Olympics, during a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London.
Zelensky, who visited London on Wednesday, will make an opening address via video link, where he is set to repeat his opposition to the participation of the athletes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of his country, Britain’s Press Association reported.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at ways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.
Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if that happens, with Zelensky calling the plans an attempt “to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable.”
UK sports minister Lucy Frazer, who will chair Friday’s attempt to coordinate an international response, has urged the IOC to reconsider.
“President Zelensky told the UK in parliament this week of the suffering still being felt by many Ukrainians,” she said in a statement, according to the PA agency.
“As he did so the IOC was continuing to ignore the international allies stepping up their efforts for peace and disregard how the Olympics will give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the perfect platform to promote Russia and legitimize his illegal war.
“We cannot allow Russian athletes to line up alongside Team GB and everyone else on the world stage,” Frazer added.
The Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Poland and Sweden are among other countries opposed to the idea of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under a neutral flag.

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
  • As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp
  • While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Fresh from bringing Arsenal down to earth, Sean Dyche now has Liverpool in his sights and the chance to make himself an immediate icon among Everton fans.
As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.
While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own.
“I have no words for it really. I’m sorry,” Klopp said after a 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton last week that left the team in 10th place.
It’s now becoming a case of damage limitation for a team that challenged for an unprecedented four trophies last season, with Champions League qualification looking increasingly unlikely unless Liverpool goes on to win the competition this year.
Such problems must sound like the stuff of dreams for an Everton team that had not won in the league since Oct. 22 before Dyche ended that run in his first game last week against leader Arsenal. Even after that morale-boosting result, the team remains in the relegation zone and only three points above last-place Southampton.
In normal circumstances, a trip to Anfield might be considered the worst possible prospect — Everton have only won one of the last 27 derbies against their biggest rival. Dyche, however, has a history of upsetting the favorites, including a 1-0 win for Burnley at then-champion Liverpool in 2021.
This is also not the same Liverpool that have dominated the Premier League — along with Manchester City — over the past four years. The loss at Wolverhampton was the seventh in the league this season and 10th in all competitions.
Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Brentford and Brighton have all beaten Klopp’s once formidable team, which have only won one game this year.
Klopp is struggling to cope after a host of injuries to key players, as well as the loss of forward Sadio Mane last year. His team are in transition and it is uncertain if he will be able to rebuild them to the point that he can continue to challenge City for major honors.
Dyche, conversely, has the stage set to capitalize and fuel belief among Everton fans that he can lead the club to safety.
Back-to-back games against Arsenal and Liverpool represented a daunting start for the new manager, while also explaining why Everton decided to fire Frank Lampard before that run. The club needed the energy and bounce that a change at the top can bring and that was evident against Arsenal.
If Dyche can avoid losing on Monday, he would consider three of the next four games to be winnable against Leeds and Aston Villa at home and at Nottingham Forest. There is also a trip to Arsenal coming.
While points are vital to Everton, so is the message that a win against Liverpool would send out.
As the red half of Merseyside has flourished in recent years, the blue half has sunk to the point that Everton’s very place in the top division of English soccer is in jeopardy.
Dyche was hired to avoid relegation and try to cut the gap between the teams. On Monday, he has the chance to make an immediate impression on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Topics: everton Liverpool Premier league Sean Dyche

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
  • Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal
  • It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

GENEVA: Organizers of the Super League project presented a long-promised new proposal Thursday for a multi-division competition involving up to 80 European soccer teams and operating outside of UEFA’s authority.
Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal. It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it.
The document follows an initial legal setback for A22 in December at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in a challenge to what it claims is monopoly control by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed then that the court recognize UEFA’s authority over European soccer competitions.
An official ruling from the court is expected before the end of the season.
“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions, available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU member states, as soon as possible after receipt of the judgment,” A22 said Thursday.
The document provides detail on an idea first conceived by A22 leaders in 2021 that their next proposal would be a more inclusive multi-tier competition involving more countries.
“Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members,” A22 said.
Twelve clubs from Spain, Italy and England launched the original breakaway plan in April 2021. That project called for a 20-team league with 15 founders protected from relegation. It was backed by J.P. Morgan Chase bank, which later apologized for a “misjudgment.”
The project collapsed within two days amid a fierce backlash from UEFA, fans and lawmakers, who in England threatened legislation to counter it. Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus publicly backed the case at court in Luxembourg.
English clubs are still thought to be unlikely to join a revived breakaway plan. The Premier League’s international appeal and financial power has only grown in the past two years.
The gap between England and the rest — typified by the Premier League’s domination of the January transfer window and record losses posted last year by Barcelona and Juventus — could persuade team officials across Europe to find alternative ways to compete.
For any breakaway from UEFA to succeed, it would likely need support from clubs in smaller leagues like the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland.
“Participating clubs should remain fully committed to domestic tournaments,” A22 said, “as they do today.”

Topics: UEFA soccer European Super league

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh
  • Latest global boxing event at Kingdom’s Diriyah
  • Saudi champions to feature on Feb. 26 undercard
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is promising to knock out Tommy Fury in Riyadh when they clash in their highly anticipated matchup in Riyadh on Feb. 26.

Paul was speaking at the bout’s official press confidence at the capital city’s Faisaliah Hotel on Wednesday night. The fight will see the two pugilists place their undefeated records on the line, with the winner not only winning bragging rights but also lucrative future boxing opportunities.

Billed as “The Truth,” the main event and undercard promises a night of non-stop action live from the Diriyah Arena, which has been organized by the Ministry of Sport in association with Saudi Boxing Federation, Skill Challenge Entertainment, Most Valuable Promotions and Queensberry Promotions.

Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Saad, executive board member of Skill Challenge Entertainment, said it was a privilege to have the backing of the Saudi leadership, represented by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“With their incredible support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a global destination for the most important sporting events — with ‘The Truth’ and Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury the latest example of our country’s proud position.

“We had a great ambition to organize and host a fight of this profile, intrigue, and interest and today, we have succeeded in achieving this goal. We are equally proud that Feb. 26 will witness several exciting fights prior to the main event, including a crop of Saudi Arabian champions, who have the opportunity to compete as part of this global showpiece.”

Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning his attention to the sport. Now a global phenomenon, the American enters the contest in inspired form following a final round stoppage victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in October.

“I’ve always grown up watching big fights, watching boxing, but to be here in Saudi Arabia with such amazing people, for such a massive fight, is incredible. I’d like to say thank you to the Kingdom, Ministry of Sport and Prince Khaled for having me here,” said Paul. “The fanbase here is amazing. The opportunity to meet so many fans here in the past while with the WWE was a big reason behind me wanting to return.”

Asked what Saudi Arabia and the world can expect on fight night, the 26-year-old was emphatic in his response: “I’m going to knock this kid (Fury) out in four rounds or less. I’ve put every single opponent on the canvas — everyone I’ve fought has touched the ground. Tommy has no power, no idea what’s coming his way. He’s unprofessional, he’s not a real businessman, he’s not even a real fighter — and I’m going to prove it. That’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth.’ On Feb. 26, the truth will come out.”

Standing in his way is Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), who has also amassed an impressive record to date and comes with a strong boxing pedigree having been born into the sport. The half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Britain’s Tommy Fury aims to build his own legacy in the ring and is equally confident of victory. Much like Paul, he too will be backed by strong support from afar given his family links and self-made popularity as a reality television personality in the UK, setting the scene for an enthralling encounter.

Paul versus Fury is the latest headline boxing event to grace Saudi shores, following “Clash on the Dunes” between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in 2019 and last year’s “Rage on the Red Sea,” which again featured Joshua in a second meeting with pound-for-pound great Oleksandr Usyk.

These events have demonstrated the Kingdom’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing sports destination. This has inspired a 300 percent increase in boxing nationwide, 35 percent increase in sports participation and a 150 percent surge in female sports participation, as well as investment in all levels of boxing and the sports industry.

There is also a packed undercard featuring Ilunga Makabu verses Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title, and emerging Saudi talent.

Speaking about his upcoming title defense, reigning champion Makabu said: “I wish to extend my appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership and Ministry of Sport for the opportunity to be here in Saudi Arabia. Becoming world champion was always a dream of mine, but my mission now is to defend my title in a country committed to developing the sport of boxing. I’m proud to be here and look forward to showcasing my skills on such a big stage.”

Commenting on his upcoming world title fight and the opportunity to compete in Saudi Arabia once again, Jack said: “I feel blessed. As a Muslim, to fight in the motherland of my faith, for a world title, is truly amazing. To become the first Muslim to win a world title in Saudi Arabia would be historic and I’m very thankful and proud to have this opportunity.”

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Jake Paul

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?
Updated 09 February 2023

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?
  • With the game no longer dependent on paying fans at the turnstiles, its welfare is now controlled by those with profit motives
Updated 09 February 2023
Jon Pike

In his “Spirit of Cricket” lecture to the Marylebone Cricket Club at Lords last week, former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss addressed the macho-male dressing room culture and language, the growth of women’s cricket and that of T20 franchise cricket.

The annual lecture provides a focal point for reflection on the state of the game by one person. There have been 20 previous lectures, all by men, mainly former pre-eminent cricketers.

Strauss spoke positively about franchise cricket. His view is that it has “democratized” the game, arguing that it has “never been more popular or diverse.” He went on to suggest that “no one controls the game anymore, not even the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” on the basis that there are too many stakeholders.

Readers of previous columns will be aware that the increase in the number and power of stakeholders is a recurrent theme. The claim that democratization is a result of this demands a closer look. It does depend on one’s definition of democracy. Abraham Lincoln viewed it as a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It is a concept that has been misused, misinterpreted, misrepresented and abused over time.

What its myriad applications have in common is that the people are supposed to have some say, power and authority in the political process. Evidence is all around that this privilege is under pressure.

In the world of cricket, it does not appear that the people have ever had much power, other than to make the simple decision to pay for the opportunity to watch, either in person or, more latterly, on screen. They can also decide to bet on matches. Historically, power has been vested in unelected national cricket boards, in unelected sponsors, in unelected broadcasting and media companies and now in unelected franchisees.

Player remuneration has soared. There is motivation for them to perform well, so as to be attractive to other franchises in other tournaments. It is a selective rather than democratic process. Strauss seems to fall into a familiar trap, that of not mentioning the paying spectator. They turn up to capacity at Ashes matches, at T20 and ODI World Cups and at the IPL in India, for example. No doubt players would prefer to play in front of full houses, but these are not necessary in franchise tournaments because income is derived off-gate. Players do not need a paying public to fund their salaries.

What a change from the days of poor Albert Trott. The only man to hit the ball over the pavilion at Lords, he was granted a benefit match in 1907 from which he would keep a share of the takings from a full house. It was over a weekend, Monday being a public holiday. He bowled the opposition out in two days, thereby depriving himself of the third day’s takings and, in his own words, “bowling himself into the poorhouse.” He would have been both a star and a rich man in today’s world of cricket but, sadly, destitute and ill, he committed suicide in 1914.

When cricket depended financially upon a paying, personally attending public, the concept of democracy may have had validity. People had a stake in the game’s economic welfare. Now that the link of dependency has been broken, the game’s welfare is controlled by wealthy stakeholders, with profit motives, however much they say they love cricket. Strauss’ claim for democratization seems to refer to the broadened appeal that T20 has brought about in sections of populations in established strongholds of cricket and in other countries where it has languished as a minority sport, particularly for women.

In none of these places do the people run the game. They can choose to participate or not. Cricket remains an expensive game to play for people of limited means. Equipment and club membership are expensive, it takes time to play and practice. Anyone who does love the game should welcome its expansion into different formats, different countries and different parts of societies. It is a stretch to suggest that this is a democratic process demanded by people and organized through representative, elected bodies.

The epitome of cricket’s new world is writ large in the UAE. Six wealthy franchisees, five of them Indian corporates, fund a tournament, attract international players and provide an opportunity to local talent, but the matches are played in front of small crowds. The games are screened globally, supported by an impressive publicity machine. Yet, there are no current Indian or Pakistani players. The BCCI does not allow the former, the latter are politically bound.

If and when such approval is given, the tournament and others like it will become so much more appealing to the people within the Indian sub-continent and their diaspora in the Gulf. However, there are some barriers to overcome. The indications are that the Pakistan Cricket Board are minded to allow their players to participate in the 2024 ILT20. Five of the teams are Indian owned and it is unclear if it would be appropriate for them to field Pakistani players. It can be presumed that the American-owned team has no such restriction but would want to maintain a balance to its squad. No Pakistanis are playing in SA20, in which all six franchises are Indian owned.

The current impasse over the 2023 Asia Cricket Cup venue and participation needs to be resolved. Due to be held in Pakistan, the BCCI has said that its team will not travel. In a tit-for-tat, the PCB threatens not to play in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The future composition of DP World ILT20 squads are subject to the most recent spilling over of Indian sub-continental geopolitics into cricket. Those in South Africa’s SA20 are subject to Indian corporates. The concept of T20 franchises being the catalyst for cricket’s democratization has a hollow ring when uttered in the confines of Lords. More pertinently, franchises are diffusing control, the game following the money.

Topics: In Focus: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Cricket

