Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case

Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case
Carlos Watson, Beth Van Duyne and Megan Barry attend the "Take On America" discussion panel presented by Ozy Media on October 15, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP




  • The once-buzzy company that attracted millions of dollars from investors didn’t even have representation in court as it was arraigned on securities fraud and wire fraud charges

AP

NEW YORK: Ozy Media billed itself as “the New and the Next” as its charismatic cofounder, former MSNBC and CNN host Carlos Watson, attracted millions of dollars from investors on a promise to attract young, sophisticated audiences.
But on Wednesday, the once-buzzy company didn’t even have representation in court as it was arraigned on securities fraud and wire fraud charges.
There was confusion when representatives for the company were a no-show at its arraignment at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn. A judge had to enter a plea of “not guilty” on its behalf.
Outside the courtroom, a public defender who had been hurriedly assigned to represent the company at the hearing quickly tried to make sense of the case. She asked a journalist what Ozy did and what the case was about.
Later, she was excused from what is expected to be a complex and sprawling case involving hundreds of thousands of documents and allegations that the company’s executives misrepresented its financial standing and the size of its audience.
Founded in California’s Silicon Valley in 2013, Ozy marketed itself as a progressive digital platform, providing a place for fresh perspectives on news, culture entertainment, business and technology.
It published stories on a website, produced podcasts and TV shows and held an annual festival in New York’s Central Park that was a mix of big-name music performances and talks by public figures.
But prosecutors said that while the company initially successfully raised tens of millions of dollars to fund its growth, it got desperate as it began hemorrhaging money.
Between 2018 and 2021, prosecutors said, Ozy and its founders lied to investors about the company’s debts and other pertinent financial information. The SEC contends that Watson and his company defrauded investors of about $50 million.
The company shut down in 2021, a week after a report by the New York Times detailed an episode in which the company’s chief operating officer impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, which had been considering infusing money into the media enterprise.
Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges in late February accusing Watson and the company of bilking investors. Watson was also charged with identity theft over the alleged impersonation of several media executives. He has pleaded not guilty.
The company’s former chief operations officer, Samir Rao, pleaded guilty last month, as did Ozy’s former chief of staff, Suzee Han. Both were released on bail to await sentencing.
It was unclear why the company has been unable to retain a lawyer. Watson’s attorney could not be reached for comment. The company ceased business operations last week.
Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Siegel told the judge that prosecutors wanted to proceed with the case and asked the judge to appoint a lawyer for the company until it can find an attorney of its own.

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP




  • Pour-Tabatabaie covered the first poisoning incidents for Qom News and at the end of Nov. and was still reporting until his arrest in March
  • At least 30 journalists and media workers are currently held by the Iranian authorities, said media watchdog RSF

AFP

PARIS: Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.
The spate of poisonings has affected over 5,000 pupils, mainly girls, since November, according to the authorities.
Rights groups based outside Iran have accused the authorities of failing to do enough to protect women's education and there were protests across Iran outside education authorities on Monday and Tuesday, according to monitors.
But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Monday for the perpetrators of the "unforgivable crime" to be tracked down "without mercy".
Paris-based RSF said Ali Pour-Tabatabaie began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he was arrested on March 5.
It said he managed to phone his sister to tell her he had been arrested but it was not clear where he was being held.
Pour-Tabatabaie had criticized the lack of any reaction from the authorities in Qom to the first reported cases of poisoning, it added.
The mystery poisonings have intensified tensions in Iran almost six months into the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the mandatory dress code for women.
Since the early days of the protest movement, Iran has held the two Iranian female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who helped expose the Amini story.
"As they already did with the journalists who revealed what happened to Mahsa Amini, the Iranian authorities are trying to silence those who dare to investigate and report other stories that are embarrassing for the government," said Jonathan Dagher, the head of RSF's Middle East desk.
He said some 30 journalists and media workers were currently held by Iran. Most were arrested in the crackdown on the protest movement.
"Ali Pour-Tabatabaei must be released unconditionally... The systematic persecution of journalists who still dare to do their job must end," he said.
The interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday "a number of people" suspected of manufacturing hazardous substances had been arrested in six provinces, including a pupil's parent.
With public anger rising, protests took place this week over the authorities' response in several cities including Tehran, Mashhad and Shiraz, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.
It said authorities fired on protesters and arrested teachers to disperse a protest in the city of Sanandaj in western Iran.






Updated 08 March 2023
Reuters




  • The FBI is concerned that the Chinese government could use TikTok to promote divisive narratives
  • Fears were voiced during a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to US security

Reuters

WASHINGTON: China's government could use TikTok to control data on millions of American users, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate hearing on Wednesday, saying the Chinese-owned video app "screams" of security concerns.
Wray told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to US security that the Chinese government could also use TikTok to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans over Taiwan or other issues.
"Yes, and I would make the point on that last one, in particular, that we're not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening if it was happening," Wray said of concerns China could feed misinformation to users.
"This is a tool that is ultimately within the control of the Chinese government - and it, to me, it screams out with national security concerns," Wray said.
The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give President Joe Biden's administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats. The endorsement boosted efforts by a number of lawmakers to ban the popular app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and used by more than 100 million Americans.
Other top U.S. intelligence officials including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone agreed at the hearing that TikTok posed a threat to US national security.
Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern during Senate testimony about TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.






Updated 08 March 2023
AFP




  • Darktrace believes generative AI has provided a tool for creating more sophisticated phishing attacks

AFP

LONDON: British cyber security firm Darktrace on Wednesday warned that artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT may have increased the sophistication of phishing scams.
Content creation bot ChatGPT, Silicon Valley's latest app sensation, was launched by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI in November.
"Darktrace does not believe that ChatGPT has yet lowered barriers to entry for threat actors significantly," the firm said in a results statement.
"But it does believe that it may have helped increase the sophistication of phishing emails, enabling adversaries to create more targeted, personalized, and ultimately, successful attacks."
Generative AI, of which ChatGPT is an example, can upon request wade through reams of data to conjure up original content -- an image, a poem, a thousand-word essay -- in seconds.
ChatGPT had "ignited a conversation about the implications of generative AI for cyber security", Darktrace noted Wednesday.
It added however that email attacks on its customers were "steady" despite the release of ChatGPT, with a decline in the number of those containing malicious links.
Yet it warned that the "linguistic complexity" of those emails -- including punctuation, sentence length and text volume -- had increased.
"This indicates that cyber-criminals may be redirecting their focus to crafting more sophisticated social engineering scams that exploit user trust."
Darktrace also revealed Wednesday that its net profit sank 86 percent to $581 million in the first half of its financial year, or six months to December.
Its performance was slammed by surging costs and tax charges.
Darktrace shares rose 1.2 percent to 267.10 pence in London midday deals, but the stock is down 40 percent compared with the same stage last year.
The company, which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to combat cyber attacks, floated on the London stock market in 2021.
However shares have tumbled over the last year and a half on concerns over the group's accounts, and after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo ended its takeover interest in 2022.






Updated 08 March 2023
AFP




  • Pape Ndiaye, who works for Wal Fadjri news channel, has been accused of contempt of court and false news promotion
  • Pape Ale Niang, a Dakar Matin reporter, was arrested in Nov. and again in Dec., accused of"disclosing information likely to harm national defence"

AFP

DAKAR: A Senegalese television journalist has been detained on charges of contempt of court and spreading false news, his lawyer told AFP Wednesday.
Pape Ndiaye, a commentator for the Wal Fadjri news channel, had recently questioned the independence of the judiciary after the opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was on January 18 referred to a criminal court in a trial over rape accusations.
The journalist, whose lawyer said he was locked up in a jail Tuesday night pending a possible trial, had said that the majority of the judges of the public prosecutor's office had decided to dismiss the case against Sonko.
But, he alleged, the public prosecutor told them to fulfill the government's desire to put him on trial.
Ndiaye's lawyer, Moussa Sarr, confirmed the journalist's indictment and detention to AFP on Wednesday, after it was initially announced by the Coordination of Press Associations (CAP), a trade union confederation.
He said the charges include the "provocation of a crowd, contempt of court, intimidation and reprisals against a member of the judiciary, discrediting a judicial act, dissemination of false news (and) endangering the lives of others".
The Sonko case has been a source of tension for two years in Senegal.
The politician, who came third in the last presidential election, was charged with rape and death threats and placed under judicial supervision in March 2021, based on a complaint by an employee at a beauty salon where he was getting a massage.
He claims the charges are part of a plot to torpdeo his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
Ndiaye is the second journalist to be imprisoned in recent months in Senegal.
Pape Ale Niang, a journalist from the news website Dakar Matin and critic of the government, was arrested in November and again in December.
He has been accused, among other things, of "disclosing information likely to harm national defence" and "disseminating false news" -- also in connection with the Sonko case.
He has since been placed under judicial supervision.
Senegal was ranked 73rd out of 180 countries on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, down 24 places from the previous.






Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News




  • The sentence is expected to be announced in September
  • Mohamed and Abdi were found guilty of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism among other crimes

Arab News

LONDON: Two men have been found guilty of cooperating with the pirates who abducted reporter Michael Scott Moore in Somalia, US prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, a naturalized American citizen, were convicted on Feb. 24 by a New York federal court jury of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism and other crimes that carry potential life sentences, the Associated Press reported.

The two convicts are expected to be sentenced in September.

German American journalist Moore was kidnapped on Jan. 21, 2012, in Galkayo, Somalia, 400 miles northeast of the capital of Mogadishu, and held hostage for about 30 months.

Moore was working as a freelancer for the German publication Spiegel Online and researching a book about piracy.

His kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20 million and released a video in which Moore was surrounded by masked men pointing a machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade at him.

Moore was freed in September 2014 after his family raised $1.6 million.

Hassan was a Somali government official at the time of Moore’s abduction, while Mohamed was an army officer, according to the AP.

The conviction of the two men involved in Moore’s kidnapping “sends a message of hope that justice is possible for journalists who have been attacked, kidnapped, or even killed while reporting in Somalia,” said Muthoki Mumo, the Sub-Saharan Africa representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

She added in a statement released Tuesday: “It is high time that Somali journalists can equally find justice at home,” calling on Somali authorities to “end the high rates of impunity for crimes against the press by ensuring accountability.”

For the past eight years, Somalia has topped CPJ’s Global Impunity Index, which spotlights countries with the worst records for prosecuting murderers of journalists.

In 2018, a Canadian court convicted Ali Omer Ader of participating in the 2008 abduction in Somalia of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout, Australian photographer Nigel Brennan, and their fixer, Abdifatah Mohamed Elmi.





