Two British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank attack named

LONDON: Two British-Israeli sisters who were shot dead in an attack in the West Bank on Friday were named on Saturday as Maya and Rina Dee Di Mafart.

Their mother, Leah, remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to local media.

The sisters, aged 16 and 20, were killed at the Hamra Junction as they drove to Tiberias, after their car was driven off the road after being shot at by gunmen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday described the attack as an act of terror, and has sent his condolences to the family in a post on Twitter.

“Vile and heartless terrorists murdered two young sisters,” he said on Friday. “Our forces are operating in the field in hot pursuit of the terrorists. It is only a matter of time, and not much time, that we will hold them accountable.”

He tweeted: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Di Mafart family for the murder of the two wonderful sisters, Rina and Maya, in the severe attack in the Bekaa.”

He continued: “In these moments, if the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow.”

The sisters’ father, a well-known rabbi, had been driving ahead in a separate vehicle, according to a BBC report.

The family, originally from London, lived in the settlement of Efrat and were immigrants from the UK, the town’s mayor said.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office called for all parties to de-escalate tensions following the attack.