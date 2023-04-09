You are here

Two British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank attack named
British-Israeli nationals Rina and Maya Dee, who were murdered in a West Bank attack. (Twitter/Screenshot)
Updated 9 sec ago
Two British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank attack named
  • Victims’ mother remains in critical condition in hospital says local media
LONDON: Two British-Israeli sisters who were shot dead in an attack in the West Bank on Friday were named on Saturday as Maya and Rina Dee Di Mafart.

Their mother, Leah, remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to local media.

The sisters, aged 16 and 20, were killed at the Hamra Junction as they drove to Tiberias, after their car was driven off the road after being shot at by gunmen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday described the attack as an act of terror, and has sent his condolences to the family in a post on Twitter.

“Vile and heartless terrorists murdered two young sisters,” he said on Friday. “Our forces are operating in the field in hot pursuit of the terrorists. It is only a matter of time, and not much time, that we will hold them accountable.”

He tweeted: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Di Mafart family for the murder of the two wonderful sisters, Rina and Maya, in the severe attack in the Bekaa.”

He continued: “In these moments, if the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow.”

The sisters’ father, a well-known rabbi, had been driving ahead in a separate vehicle, according to a BBC report.

The family, originally from London, lived in the settlement of Efrat and were immigrants from the UK, the town’s mayor said.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office called for all parties to de-escalate tensions following the attack.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired on Golan Heights

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired on Golan Heights
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired on Golan Heights

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired on Golan Heights
  • In the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces fatally shot a 20-year-old Palestinian in the town of Azzun, Palestinian health officials said, stirring protests in the area
JERUSALEM: Israel fired rockets at Syria early on Sunday in retaliation for launches against Israeli-controlled territory, the military said, as tension along Israel’s northern border remained high following a cross-border exchange of fire.
No damage was reported from any of the six rockets launched toward Israel, which Lebanon-Based Al Mayadeen TV said were claimed by Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
Israel said it had launched artillery strikes and a drone against the rocket launchers in Syria. Only three of the rockets crossed into Israeli-controlled territory, with two falling into open ground and a third intercepted by air defense systems, the military said.
The strikes came amid sharply increased tensions between Israel and Palestinian groups following Israeli raids this week on Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when police were filmed beating worshippers.
The police raid, which Israel said was intended to dislodge groups that had barricaded themselves into the mosque armed with firecrackers and stones, caused outrage among Arab countries and concern even among Israel’s US allies.
Despite fears of further violence around the mosque on Saturday, there were no reports of serious disturbances.
The site in Jerusalem’s Old City, holy to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as Temple Mount, has been a longstanding flashpoint, notably over the issue of Jewish visitors defying a ban on non-Muslim prayer in the mosque compound.
Clashes there in 2021 helped set off a 10-day war between Israel and Hamas and the exchange of crossborder fire this week Friday awakened memories of that conflict.
On Thursday, more than 30 rockets were fired toward Israel from southern Lebanon, drawing cross-border counterstrikes from Israel on sites linked to the Islamist movement Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza.
Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the 1,200-square-km (460-square-mile) in 1981, a move not recognized by most of the international community.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s military and the Palestinian health ministry said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council is unified and committed to peace, says Al-Alimi

Rashad Al-Alimi. (Supplied)
Rashad Al-Alimi. (Supplied)
Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council is unified and committed to peace, says Al-Alimi

Rashad Al-Alimi. (Supplied)
  • Leader vows to restore state institutions, ease humanitarian crisis and offer more concessions to achieve peace
AL-MUKALLA: Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said that the eight-member council is now more cohesive and committed to achieving its objectives of ending the Houthis’ rebellion and alleviating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis one year after its formation.

Al-Alimi, speaking to Yemenis on the first anniversary of the council’s creation on Friday, vowed to restore state institutions and offer more concessions to achieve peace in Yemen, noting that the council has endured difficult times that threatened its unity over the past year.

“The Presidential Council was put through rigorous tests for an entire year, and today it is more coherent and adheres to the legitimate goals and aspirations of its people in building an inclusive civil state based on justice, equality, respect for human rights, public freedoms, ensuring women’s participation, and good neighborliness,” the Yemeni leader said in a statement carried by the official news agency SABA.

Al-Alimi threatened to use military force to expel the Houthis from Sanaa and other areas of Yemen under their control if the Yemeni militia did not embrace current mediation efforts to end the war.

FASTFACT

Majed Fadhail, a member of the government’s delegation to prisoner exchange negotiations, said that the prisoner swap procedure would commence on April 14 rather than April 11, as the International Red Cross requested additional time to corroborate identities due to a large number of detainees.

“We continue to bear responsibility for relieving suffering and restoring state institutions, whether through peace or war.”

Al-Alimi also thanked Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council states, Arab nations, and the international community for their support of the council, reiterating the council’s commitment to achieving “sustainable peace.”

In April of last year, former Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi transferred his powers to the council and charged it with running the country and engaging in peace negotiations with the Houthis.

The council is made up of prominent military commanders, past and present governors, tribal leaders and politicians, and has successfully pulled together significant anti-Houthi groups under its roof.

The official news agency ran an editorial describing the council’s accomplishments, saying that members of the council who had rarely seen eye to eye in the past had abandoned fighting and engaged in “constructive” dialogues to ease the humanitarian crisis and restore state bodies from the Houthis.

According to SABA, the council also reactivated state entities in Aden, Yemen’s temporary capital, by repairing buildings and approving their budgets, reshuffled the Supreme Judicial Council, reopened courts, and restructured the military and security services.

Economically, the council authorized a variety of reforms that slowed the fast depreciation of the Yemeni riyal, increased revenues, lowered the budget deficit, and drew $3 billion in financial help from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Critics, however, say that a year after the council’s formation, its members have not been able to remain permanently in Aden, nor have they been able to unify armed groups in Aden and other areas, and the humanitarian crisis in the country continues to worsen despite the council’s pledge to alleviate it.

Separately, Majed Fadhail, a member of the government’s delegation to prisoner exchange negotiations, said that the prisoner swap procedure would commence on April 14 rather than April 11, as the International Red Cross requested additional time to corroborate identities due to a large number of detainees.

Last month, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to exchange over 800 captives during the holy month of Ramadan.

This was the second significant prisoner exchange between Yemen’s warring factions since the outbreak of the war in late 2014.

 

 

Topics: Yemen

UN human rights chief alarmed over tense situation in Sudan

UN human rights chief alarmed over tense situation in Sudan
UN human rights chief alarmed over tense situation in Sudan

UN human rights chief alarmed over tense situation in Sudan
  • Al-Alimi vows to restore state institutions, ease humanitarian crisis and offer more concessions to achieve peace
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk has voiced alarm at the tense situation in Sudan, urging all sides to redouble their efforts toward restoring a civilian-led government.
Pro-democracy activists in Sudan marched against the army and paramilitaries on Thursday as the civilian opposition marked a key anniversary in the decades-old struggle against military rule with new protests.
A new delay to the signing of a deal to restore the transition to civilian government, which had been rescheduled for Thursday, prompted the civilian opposition to call for nationwide protests instead.
Turk, the UN’ high commissioner for human rights, urged all sides to de-escalate tensions and refrain from violence.

All efforts must now be made to get the political transition back on the right path.

Volker Turk, UN high commissioner for human rights

“The country is at a decisive juncture. Much work has been done and many positive steps taken toward the signature of a final agreement — all efforts must now be made to get the political transition back on the right path,” he said in a statement.
April 6 is a symbolic date for Sudan’s civilian opposition, the anniversary of uprisings in 1985 and 2019 that ended up ousting two leaders who had seized power in coups.
Sudan is still ruled by a military leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who took power in an October 2021 coup, aborting the transition to civilian rule agreed after the 2019 overthrow of Gen. Omar Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup.
Turk urged all sides to work together to avoid further delays in signing an agreement for a transition to civilian government, while also calling on non-signatories to join the process.
“I urge the authorities to ensure that the rights of the people to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fully respected and that security forces are clearly instructed to respond to demonstrations in line with human rights laws and standards,” he said.
“We must not see a repeat of the use of unnecessary, disproportionate force.”
The worsening state of Sudan’s economy has put pressure on all sides to reach a deal, which is a precondition for the resumption of international aid to the country.

 

Topics: Sudan United Nations

Egypt’s Copts begin holy week celebrations

Egypt’s Copts begin holy week celebrations
Egypt's Copts begin holy week celebrations

Egypt’s Copts begin holy week celebrations
  • Individuals will have the opportunity to perform three evening prayers, attend three other occasions
  • Holy week is considered one of their holiest religious occasions of the calendar
CAIRO: The Coptic Orthodox Church celebrated Lazarus Saturday in preparation for the start of holy week, which begins on Sunday after the conclusion of the Palm Sunday liturgy.
The week “is devoted to worship, during which Copts dedicate themselves to all their work, and gather in churches to pray and meditate,” Coptic writer and activist Robert Fares said.
Egypt’s Orthodox Copts, along with churches of the Eastern calendar, start celebrating holy week on Sunday, he told Arab News.
An official responsible for organizing prayers in some of the churches of Alexandria, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “Some churches of eastern Alexandria decided to arrange and organize additional places for prayer during holy week.”
This provides an opportunity for individuals to obtain the blessing of prayer on more than one occasion.
Individuals will have the opportunity to perform three evening prayers, attend three other occasions, and perform morning prayers on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays without reservation, said the official.
Fares said: “On Monday morning, church bells ring to announce the start of the prayers of the Holy Pascha, which will continue until next Wednesday.
“Lazarus Saturday is the day the church celebrates the resurrection of Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha, after four days of lying in the tomb, according to Christian belief. On this day, the church performs the prayers of the divine liturgy.”
Holy week is considered one of their holiest religious occasions of the calendar.
“The church lives during this holy week in a spiritual and ritual state that differs from the rest of the year’s rituals,” said Fares.
“It recalls the sacred memories of the holiest stage of salvation, and the most important chapter in the story of redemption.”
Hegomen Justus Fanous, a priest of the Church of the Virgin in Qanatir, Cairo, outlined the meaning of the Holy Pascha in media statements: “The word Pascha is a Greek word, and it is the same as the Hebrew word ‘Pesah,’ meaning passing or crossing. It is called the period of Pascha Week and has been translated roughly into most languages. In Coptic and Greek, it is ‘Pascha,’. In Arabic and in English, it’s ‘Pass-over’.”

Topics: Easter coptic Egypt

OIC denounces Israeli incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC denounces Israeli incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
OIC denounces Israeli incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC denounces Israeli incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Organization condemns continued aggression by Israelis on the holy city and attacks on worshippers, including women and children
  • Extraordinary meeting highlights ‘continuous provocations, abuses, daily severe assaults, and incursions in gross violation of international law’
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned repeated incursions by Israeli forces and settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday.
In a statement issued following an extraordinary meeting called by Palestine and Jordan, the OIC described the incidents as a serious escalation, and condemned continued aggression by Israelis on the holy city, as well as attacks on worshippers, including women and children.
The meeting condemned what it described as continuous provocations, abuses, daily severe assaults, and incursions in gross violation of international law.
The OIC underlined that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that Muslim worshippers have the right to pray freely and safely there.
According to the statement, Israeli authorities must be held accountable for the consequences of their provocative actions and systematic brutal attacks, designed to escalate the situation.
The meeting urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take urgent action and all necessary measures to stop the Israeli escalation.
The OIC underscored the significance of continuing coordination with the Arab League and the African Union to provide protection against systematic Israeli attacks.

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque Israelis Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

