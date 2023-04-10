You are here

Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest

British-Israeli nationals Rina and Maya Dee, who were murdered in a West Bank attack. (Twitter/Screenshot)
British-Israeli nationals Rina and Maya Dee, who were murdered in a West Bank attack. (Twitter/Screenshot)
  The sisters' father, Leo, broke down in tears as he spoke before the crowd that had gathered in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion for the funeral
KFAR ETZION, West Bank: The family of two Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank shared tearful eulogies on Sunday with a room full of weeping mourners, while their mother who was wounded remained in a coma.
Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, died on Friday when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman. Israeli forces are still trying to track the assailant down.
The sisters’ father, Leo, broke down in tears as he spoke before the crowd that had gathered in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion for the funeral.
He evoked the Passover holiday now being celebrated and the story of the biblical exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom.
“The journey to redemption is a slow one — three steps forward and two steps back. And Maia and Rina, with your loss, our world has taken two steps back,” he said, extending an arm in the direction of their bodies that lay covered in cloth. “You have inspired us, you’ve loved us, and in turn we will love you forever.”
Their sibling Keren lamented not being able to protect her younger sister.
“I would do anything to have been in the car instead of you,” she said.
After a year of escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence, tensions are running especially high as Ramadan and Passover coincide. Hours after the sisters were killed, an Italian tourist was killed in a ramming attack in Tel Aviv.
The attacks added to heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque last week.
Since the beginning of the year, at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have been killed in attacks in Israel, around Jerusalem and in the West Bank. In the same period, Israeli forces have killed more than 80 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians.

 

Updated 09 April 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye has pledged to ban the re-export of Western goods to Russia after the latest warning by the US State Department over sanctions compliance.

However, the NATO member, which is set to hold general and parliamentary elections on May 14, will still export domestic products to Russia.

Turkiye-Russia relations are again in the spotlight, with Ankara’s apparent neutrality over the Russia-Ukraine conflict proving a continuing source of tension with the US.

According to Reuters, James O’Brien, head of the US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, said that Turkish officials have been “very clear” about the ban on the re-export of sanctioned Western goods to Russia.

On March 20, the Istanbul Ferrous and Nonferrous Metals Exporters Association announced that the Turkish government provided companies with a list of foreign goods that are prohibited from being sent to Russia.

The announcement came soon after a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ankara.

Similarly, Ankara reportedly gave the European Commission verbal guarantees that sanctioned goods will not be sent to Russia from March 1.

However, this restriction does not cover goods made in Turkiye, which contain components from other countries that can still be exported to Russia without limitations.

Washington remains cautious and is committed to monitoring Turkish trade data with Russia from March and April.

During a press briefing last December, O’Brien warned Ankara over its sanctions compliance, saying that secondary curbs could be imposed on Turkiye in case of violations.

Meanwhile, several senior US officials have visited Turkiye since the Ukraine invasion to request the Turkish private sector, including banks, comply with US sanctions on Russia.

Turkiye served as a critical supply route for Russia after extensive sanctions were applied by several Western countries to prevent the Russian army from reusing imported products in weapons systems, such as microchips and chemicals

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, said it is an “open secret” that Turkiye has maintained trade connections with Russia since the invasion despite Western sanctions.

“All trade indicators more than doubled on an annual basis. It is part of Ankara’s pro-Ukraine neutrality policy,” he told Arab News.

Turkiye has also supported Ukraine militarily in a bid to balance the Black Sea security environment, said the director.

“Ankara also kept its economic ties with Russia. It benefited from investment flows, increased trade from Russia, and encouraged Russian oligarchs to bring their money in Turkiye and to buy houses,” he added.

The US government “is pushing against these efforts, and is going through compliance channels by warning businesses about not trading with Russia and not using Russian credit cards. And that is working and is bringing Turkish companies on board,” Cagaptay said.

Thousands of wealthy Russians have migrated to Turkiye since the invasion of Ukraine, buying property, bringing cash savings, opening hundreds of businesses to circumvent sanctions and attempting to make the country a financial haven for Russians. Turkiye is still one of Russia’s biggest trade partners.

Cagaptay said that if Turkiye’s government remains in power following the May 14 elections, Ankara will continue supporting Kyiv militarily, keeping economic ties with Moscow open and abiding by Western sanctions to a certain extent.

“In case of an opposition victory, it is unlikely that Turkiye will completely disengage from Russia economically because they have deep ties with Russia in various sectors ranging from energy to foodstuff and tourism,” he added.

“If the opposition wins, they will support Ukraine more politically, with an inclination toward a slow disengagement of some economic ties with Russia,” said Cagaptay.

As the US gears up for its 2024 election, experts have said that US President Joe Biden will take measures to isolate Russia further with fresh sanctions, and will demand more from Turkiye in addition to business compliance channels.

Cagaptay said the US will use government-to-government contacts to push Ankara into further disengagement from Russia.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkiye on April 7.

The visit coincided with a phone conversation between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss NATO expansion with Finland and Turkiye’s demand for new F-16 jets and modernization kits from the US.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, said that there is a difference between Turkiye avoiding sanctions against Russia and facilitating Russia’s circumvention of sanctions through the re-export of sanctioned products from Europe.

Referring to the latest statement from the US State Department, “it is the latter that Turkiye will limit, not its usual trade with Russia,” he told Arab News.

Unluhisarcikli added that the US will pay particular attention to dual-use items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

“While Russia will not be thrilled by Turkiye’s decision, it is unlikely to show a strong reaction as it is no position to lose a country like Turkiye entirely,” he said.

Weary of conflict, Palestinians in Gaza dread prospect of another Ramadan marked by violence

Weary of conflict, Palestinians in Gaza dread prospect of another Ramadan marked by violence
Updated 09 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Weary of conflict, Palestinians in Gaza dread prospect of another Ramadan marked by violence

Weary of conflict, Palestinians in Gaza dread prospect of another Ramadan marked by violence
  • Residents have endured the effects of repeated, intense military confrontations between Hamas and Israel during Ramadan for many years
  • ‘We do not wish for war or escalation,’ said one resident. ‘We hope (Ramadan) will pass this year without loss of life or destruction. We have seen enough in previous years of those wars’
Updated 09 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Ramadan is a holy, spiritual month of peace, reflection and prayer in most Muslim countries and communities. For Palestinians in Gaza, however, it has come to be associated with escalations in violence and the outbreak of war, given their experiences in previous years.

Residents have endured the effects of repeated, intense military confrontations between Hamas and Israel during Ramadan for many years, along with shorter bursts of violence.

In recent months there have been growing concerns and warnings about the possibility of a large-scale military conflict between one or more of the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and Israel during the holy month, in light of what is seen as continual provocations by Israeli authorities in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“With every month of Ramadan, every year, we are on a date with a military confrontation or escalation that will last for days, which leaves us during every month of Ramadan in a state of fear and anxiety,” resident Rasmiya Al-Mabhouh, 60, told Arab News

She lives with her four children in a three-story house that was severely damaged during a recent conflict. She fears another escalation of hostilities during Ramadan this year might force her family out of its home once again.

“Our house was damaged in 2021 and we left it and moved to a relative’s house during that period,” Al-Mabhouh said. “There is concern this year that we will return to an escalation during Ramadan, which may cause us to not be able to stay indoors again.”

Fears of the threat of renewed violence have grown as a result of the prevailing security conditions in the West Bank and fears that unrest there might spread to the Gaza Strip. The escalation in tensions since the start of last year has been focused mainly in the northern West Bank, where Israeli incursions into cities and the killing of Palestinians have provoked threats from Palestinian factions, in particular Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to launch rockets into Israel from Gaza.

Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, confirmed in an interview published on the organization’s official website that “the occupation’s attempt to use the month of Ramadan to impose its policy of temporal and spatial division and to allow settlers to perform Talmudic rituals will be met with a reaction.”

He added: “The occupation should not expect that its attempts will pass without a strong response from our people and our resistance, and we warn it against going too far in that, and stress that Hamas is closely monitoring the occupation’s steps in Jerusalem and our patience is running out.”

Two separate meetings have taken place in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, during which representatives of Israel, Palestine, the US and the host nations held talks in an attempt to prevent an escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank that could spread to the Gaza Strip.

Gaza resident Rami Al-Danaf, 51, is worried about the possibility of another military confrontation in the Strip, and said that instead of stocking up in advance with all of the supplies his family needs for Ramadan, as he usually does, he will just be buying what he needs from day to day.

“It was our custom in my family to buy all the needs of Ramadan in advance but this year I did not (do that and will buy) things on an almost daily basis, despite the exhaustion in that, because of the fear of the return of the escalation in the Gaza Strip again,” he told Arab News.

“The threats do not stop. There is talk in the media that war is coming during Ramadan in Gaza, so my wife and children are afraid of that.”

This dread of the prospect of another Ramadan conflict is shared by most Gazans, who are weary of violence.

“We do not wish for war or escalation,” 29-year-old Lina Ayada told Arab News. “We hope that the month of Ramadan and then Eid will pass this year without loss of life or destruction.

“We have seen enough in previous years of those wars, and we hope that the month of Ramadan will be good for all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and everywhere else.”

 

Israel rapped over Al-Aqsa crackdown

Israel rapped over Al-Aqsa crackdown
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israel rapped over Al-Aqsa crackdown

Israel rapped over Al-Aqsa crackdown
  • Authorities attacked worshipers stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers on Saturday night in an attempt to remove them by force
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel came under fresh criticism on Sunday for its continued crackdown on Al-Aqsa Mosque and East Jerusalem.

Israel’s measures and US support for them will not lead to security and stability, warned Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian Presidency spokesperson.

His remarks came as tension mounted on Sunday at Al-Aqsa and in East Jerusalem following aggressive actions carried out by Israel’s security forces.

Authorities attacked worshipers stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers on Saturday night in an attempt to remove them by force.

The move aimed to allow hundreds of Israeli settlers to storm the mosque under the protection of Israeli police the following morning.

The Islamic Awqaf Department said that 912 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa on Sunday.

The Israeli armed forces and intelligence officers deployed in Al-Aqsa were distributed in squares across the site, especially the Al-Qibli prayer square.

Forces escorted settlers who stormed the mosque.

At the same time, Israeli police deployed at Al-Silseleh gate checked the identities of those arriving at Al-Aqsa to worship and prevented young men from entering the site.

The continuous Israeli provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque are “unacceptable” and will “turn its courtyards into a battlefield,” leading to a severe deterioration of the situation, warned the Palestinian Presidency spokesperson.

Lamenting the daily attacks against holy sites during Ramadan, Abu Rudeineh added: “The worshipers there have condemned measures and unacceptable actions that work to ignite the region and drag it toward the abyss.”

The presidential spokesman held the Israeli occupation government responsible for the deteriorating situation over its continued torment of worshipers.

At the same time, Israeli authorities extended the closure of West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings until midnight on April 12.

The Israeli facilities for Ramadan remain canceled due to the security escalation.

Palestinians say that the closures are part of a policy to collectively punish the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also announced the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s southern West Bank for two days starting Sunday, under the pretext of Jewish holidays.

Nidal Al-Ja’bari, director general of the Hebron Islamic Awqaf, denounced the closure of the mosque, describing it as a “blatant violation” and a “provocative attack” on the right of Muslims to worship.

The Israeli armed forces also tightened security measures.

Authorities closed all military checkpoints and electronic gates leading to the Ibrahimi Mosque to secure settler celebrations of the Jewish Passover in the mosque and its yards.

Hefzy Abu Sneineh, the imam and preacher of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron — the second most crucial mosque for Muslims after Al-Aqsa in the Palestinian territories — told Arab News that the Ibrahimi Mosque is wholly closed to Muslims, including its outer squares.

Abu Sneina said that 1,000 worshipers perform Tarawih prayers daily in the Ibrahimi Mosque, and about 2,500 perform Asr prayers each day.

Those worshipers will be forced to move to other mosques far away in the city during the two-day lockdown period, he added.

The Israeli army reinforced its deployed forces in the West Bank with three additional brigades and additional Border Police in Jerusalem.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the tense situation in Jerusalem.

Lapid said that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir only wants to ignite the Middle East, warning: “This is what happens when the place (Al-Aqsa Mosque) is entrusted to the most extremist man in Israel.”

Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi

Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi
Updated 09 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi

Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi
  • PM reiterates Beirut’s refusal to use its land as platform for ‘destabilizing operations’
Updated 09 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi said Lebanon needs “a trustworthy leader” during Mass on Easter Sunday.

Al-Rahi added that “a leader that is not trusted cannot remain in power,” and said that the government could not allow the country to be used by “those disturbing its security and sovereignty.”

His appeal came as Western Christian communities celebrated Easter Sunday, the holiest day in its calendar, while Eastern Orthodox Christian communities celebrated Palm Sunday in Lebanon.

Sunday sermons addressed issues affecting Lebanon, including electing a president, regaining sovereignty and tackling poverty and hunger in the financially stricken country.

Al-Rahi asked during his sermon: “Until when will the Lebanese territory be open for every weapon holder? Until when will Lebanon and its people bear the repercussions of the external policies suffocating the country day by day?”

The sermons and references to sovereignty also came alongside friction with Israel following cross-border fire between militants in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces on Friday.

Among other skirmishes, a barrage of rockets was fired from the vicinity of Al-Rashidieh Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee, which was followed by retaliation by the IDF.

The government has faced criticism for its stance over the escalation in violence along Lebanon’s border with Israel.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated that Lebanon “absolutely rejects any military escalation from its land and the use of its territory to carry out any operations that would destabilize the situation.”

Mikati said: “What is being said about the impotence and absence of the government in this regard is part of media campaigns targeting the government.”

He added: “From the outset of the events in the south, we made the necessary calls with all the concerned parties, as well as with international actors away from the spotlight, as these matters cannot be handled by creating media buzz and delivering statements.

“I also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act in parallel and make the appropriate calls. During the crisis, I was holding a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and we asked him to pressure Israel to stop any operations leading to further tensions in the south.”

Mikati clarified that the initial investigations conducted by the Lebanese Armed Forces found that those who fired the rockets were not organized parties, but rather non-Lebanese elements.

“What happened was a reaction to the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Lebanon lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council and UN secretary-general against Israel.

In its complaint, Lebanon warned against “the seriousness of the recent developments in the region, especially the villages in southern Lebanon.”

It affirmed its “keenness on working to defuse the elements of strife and call for restraint and calm,” while holding Israel “responsible for the repercussions of any escalation that would blow up the situation on the southern Lebanese border.”

Lebanon also renewed its refusal to “use its territory as a platform to destabilize the existing tranquility while preserving its legitimate right to self-defense.”

Beirut reaffirmed that “keeping the lines of communication open with the UN and UNIFIL is the best way to solve problems and maintain calm and stability.”

In the complaint letter, the government reiterated its “adherence to the policy of restraint based on its awareness of the importance of stability and calm and its unwavering keenness to fulfil its international obligations.”

Lebanon also said the attacks carried out by Israel on Friday on areas in southern Lebanon “have endangered the lives of civilians and the safety of Lebanese territories,” deeming the incident “an act of aggression, a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, a threat to the stability that southern Lebanon enjoyed, a blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and a threat to international peace and security.”

It cautioned against “the critical repercussions of provocative Israeli practices in Jerusalem, and the breach of the sanctity of the holy places, in addition to the unjustified use of excessive force in places of worship against worshipers.”

It also denounced Israel’s refusal to “comply with the calls of the Security Council and the international community to refrain from taking escalatory steps during the holiday season.”

GCC condemns Israeli escalations and violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces during Ramadan. (@GCCSG)
Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces during Ramadan. (@GCCSG)
Updated 09 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

GCC condemns Israeli escalations and violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces during Ramadan. (@GCCSG)
  • Albudaiwi said Israeli aggression during Ramadan and the continuation of the incursions at the mosque were a violation of the sanctities of the holy sites
Updated 09 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned Israel’s escalation in Jerusalem and repeated attacks by Israeli soldiers on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and the lack of respect of Israeli forces during Ramadan.

Albudaiwi said that Israeli aggression during the holy month and the continuation of the incursions at the mosque were a violation of the sanctities of the holy sites.

He called on the international community to protect Palestinian civilians and stop Israeli attempts to change Jerusalem’s legal character, demographic composition and arrangements for the Islamic holy place. 

The GCC has detailed violations by Israeli forces, including harassment, assault and expulsion of worshipers, as well as the closing of the Ibrahimi Mosque. 

Albudaiwi said such acts were a provocation to Muslims around the world, an assault on the legal status of holy places, a violation of historically agreed status quo arrangements and a serious breach of international law and UN resolutions.

He added that the ongoing brutal attacks were an alarming turning point for which the Israeli government bears all responsibility.

The statement came days after Albudaiwi condemned the actions of Israeli settlers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on March 29, under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

He said that such actions during Ramadan constituted a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and a violation of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.

