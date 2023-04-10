Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use

You are here

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was ‘not surprising.’ (AFP)
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

  • Manila adds four more bases it is allowing the US military to use
  • Defense cooperation pact allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies
MANILA: The Philippines will not allow “any offensive actions” from the bases it has opened to US troops, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday.
Manila last week announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.
The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies.
China warned last week the expanded military deal could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of a “zero-sum mentality.”
The four additional bases include sites near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
Marcos said China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was “not surprising,” but assured them the Philippines is only shoring up its territorial defense.
“We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” Marcos told reporters.
“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”
The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored closer ties with China.
But Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.
Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
His remarks came on the heels of China’s third day of war games around Taiwan on Monday, where it simulated “sealing off” the self-ruled island.
China launched the military exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Reuters

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
  • Senior police official Shafqat Cheema said the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations
QUETTA, Pakistan: Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.
“The injured numbers reached fifteen, and four dead,” Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.
He said initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the vehicle.
Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead, SSP operations Zohaib Mohsin Baloch said.
The initial investigation revealed that 4 to 5 kg of explosive was used in the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control, he added.
This is the second attack on police in less than 24 hours. On Sunday evening armed men targeted personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta, killing two police officers and injuring another. One of the attackers was killed by police.
Quetta is located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency, distinct from insurgency by militants.
Balochistan is home to a number of China-backed economic projects under its global flagship belt and road initiative (BRI), against which some militants have been protesting.
Last week Pakistan launched a new nationwide operation to root out militants.
“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination,” the security committee said in a statement on April 7.

Topics: Pakistan Quetta

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists
Ellie Aben

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists
  • Muslims constitute 5% of the nearly 110m population of the Philippines
  • These rooms ‘imperative for free exercise of Islamic faith,’ lawmaker says
MANILA: A new bill seeking to establish Muslim prayer rooms in public and private facilities across the Philippines is aimed at attracting more tourists from the Middle East, a Filipino lawmaker told Arab News recently.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of its nearly 110 million people. Most members of the sizable minority live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan.

The bill was filed in the Philippine Congress on Feb. 8 by lawmaker Mujiv Hataman from Basilan in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region — an autonomous, largely Muslim area of the southwestern portion of the island of Mindanao.

The proposed legislation No. 7117 seeks to mandate the allocation of at least one Muslim prayer room in every public facility, including airports, transport terminals, hospitals, military camps, as well as privately-owned malls, factories, and other big business establishments.

For Muslims, such prayer rooms are “imperative for the free exercise of their Islamic faith,” Hataman said in a note accompanying the bill’s introduction, arguing they should therefore be available in facilities intended for public use.

But there is also an economic factor to consider, Hataman told Arab News in an exclusive interview, as such prayer rooms may attract international Muslim travelers.

“There are a lot of Muslim businessmen and travelers,” Hataman said.

“One of the things that encouraged me to file a bill (is) so that we can also attract more visitors because we also have many friends who visit us and sometimes that’s one of their problems, finding halal restaurants and prayer rooms.”

“Middle Eastern visitors, like during this time of Ramadan, many of them choose to go to Malaysia and Indonesia because of the availability of prayer rooms and they also have a strong halal industry,” he said.

“And that’s why, for example malls or airports, and government buildings, must have a prayer room.”

Topics: Philippines Muslims Islam Prayer

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
Arab News

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
  • Britain’s relocation scheme has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, finding just 3,399 eligible
  • Govt facing mounting criticism amid planned deportation of ‘hero’ Afghan pilot to Rwanda
LONDON: Only 23 percent of Britons believe that the government is doing enough to aid Afghan veterans who served alongside British forces, a new poll commissioned by The Independent has revealed.

It comes amid new figures that show five in six applicants to the UK’s military scheme for relocation have faced rejection.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, one of two schemes launched by the UK in the wake of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, while only finding 3,399 eligible.

The scheme aims to relocate Afghans who served alongside the UK military during the War in Afghanistan and who are now in danger as a result of the Taliban’s control of the country.

The Independent poll comes as the government faces criticism over the planned deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda despite his successful evacuation to the UK following the Taliban takeover and long-term combat experience supporting the Royal Air Force.

Almost 50 percent of respondents to the poll, which surveyed 2,193 adults between March 31 March and April 2, want more to be done to save Afghan veterans.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, said: “It’s reprehensible that brave men who served alongside us are paying the price for the government’s failing ARAP policy.

“The government has had over 18 months to grip this, but as ARAP numbers dwindle, small boat crossings rise.

“It’s just not good enough to tell people to use the safe and legal routes when they aren’t fit for purpose.”

The scheme has also faced delays in relocating eligible applicants from Afghanistan and neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

Sarah Fenby, of the non-governmental organization Global Witness, communicated with hundreds of Afghans who served alongside the British military, including members of the Afghan Territorial Force 444, which was launched and trained by the British Army.

However, not a single person has been granted eligibility since April 2021, Fenby warned.

She said: “A number have been told they are not eligible because they weren’t directly employed by the British. These are people who were central to fulfilling the UK’s mission in Afghanistan.

“They did counterintelligence, counter-narcotics, were armed and side-by-side with our guys.

“They see themselves as special forces, and their work with the British now leaves them massively exposed.”

Many of the former contractors and soldiers have fled to neighboring countries out of fear of revenge attacks over their work for Western forces.

Fenby said: “These guys are desperate. They are terrified because they were on the frontline. I’ve got one guy who went to Pakistan and was living in a park in Islamabad. He was deported to Afghanistan, and I’ve not been able to get hold of him since.”

Dr. Sara De Jong, co-founder of charity The Sulha Alliance, which is attempting to expedite relocation efforts, said: “The interpreters who I am in contact with report significant mental distress.”

She added: “The 1,000 ARAP eligibles, including 500 children left in limbo in Pakistan, risk falling victim to an ‘out of sight, out of mind policy’.

“Yet others are still in Afghanistan and have been waiting for over a year for an ARAP decision.”

The case of the Afghan pilot has drawn significant attention to the ARAP scheme two years after its launch.

The UK Home Office, which oversees immigration claims, has refused to comment on whether the pilot’s pending deportation will be withdrawn, and has denied to comment on individual cases.

Lord Alfred Dubs, 90, who fled Nazi occupation before the Second World War as a child refugee, described the pilot’s planned deportation as “absolutely shocking.”

He added: “If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again.”

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked directly for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan.

“To date we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.

“The UK government has committed to relocating eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme and will honor this.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia plans to overhaul its air defense forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defenses to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year in what it calls “a special military operation,” the fighting has descended into a grinding artillery war with extensive use of drones and missiles, testing the air defenses of both Russia and Ukraine.
In an interview published on Monday with the Red Star newspaper, Lt. Gen. Andrei Demin, deputy commander-in-chief of aerospace forces, said air defense forces had faced a number of challenges in the face of Ukrainian strikes.
Russia, he said, had added more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 early warning and control aircraft patrolled 24 hours a day while missile and anti-aircraft installations in regions next to Ukraine had been bolstered.
In Ukrainian regions under Russian control, air defense units had been set up to defend key installations, Demin said, while Russia had ramped up production of the RLK-MC anti-drone system.
Reforms “are undoubtedly planned and will be implemented,” Demin told the defense ministry’s newspaper. “The purpose of the upcoming changes is the development of the armed forces, aimed at improving the air defense system of the Russian Federation.”
Demin said that Russia would also bolster is defenses after Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO.
“In these conditions, the air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the north-west of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” Demin said.

Topics: Russia Finland

