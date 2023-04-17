Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Last month saw the release of the new Saudi Arabia men’s and women’s national football team shirts by adidas to much acclaim.

Arab News spoke to Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, about the new design and plans by the German sports brand for football and sports in the region.

On the design of the new Saudi Arabia national team shirts

Together with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, our aim is to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance through the jersey’s design, which is why we incorporated gold-like accents, adding a premium feel that will make the jersey stand out both on and off the field.

The home kit design is inspired by the Kingdom’s coat of arms, the palm tree, while the away jersey is inspired by the country’s flag. The goal was to create a design that embodied the country’s aspirations and growth.

Furthermore, we ensured that the women’s national team’s home kit embodies a unique design that sets the women’s national team apart, by creating a slight variation of the palm tree. This comes as the women’s team were recently announced as an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history.

On the unveiling of the shirt in the desert

We wanted to reveal the new kit in an unconventional way, honoring its true essence as a representation of Saudi’s football community and the Kingdom’s heritage.

Working closely with SAFF, we were inspired to create a campaign film that embodies the country’s goals and pillars. The film titled “Weaved As One,” showcased the players’ journey as they presented the new kits to different communities, joined in their celebrations, and recreated the iconic national team photo with each group. The campaign conveyed the message that in Saudi Arabia, whether you are a national player or a member of a local community, everyone is “Weaved As One.”

On the 2022 World Cup’s impact on football in the GCC region

The 2022 World Cup has undoubtedly put the spotlight on football in the GCC region and showcased the passion and enthusiasm that fans in this region have for the sport. The event has provided an opportunity for people around the world to experience the unique culture and hospitality of the region.

adidas, being an advocate of inclusivity in the sports industry, seized the chance presented by the 2022 FIFA World Cup to underscore our unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation. The tournament's official match ball, “Al-Rihla,” was a testament to this pursuit. Inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar, adidas created a ball that resonated deeply to the region, local fans and cultural identity.

Moreover, the 2022 World Cup has provided a platform for football in the GCC region to showcase its talent on the global stage. With teams from the region participating in the World Cup, fans around the world have been exposed to the skills and style of play of players from this region, which could lead to greater interest in football and more opportunities for players from the region to play at a higher level.

On partnering with regional football federations

With football becoming one of the top sports practiced in the region, we are honored to partner with federations that further enhances adidas’ footballing credibility.

For instance, our partnership with SAFF targets the very top of the Saudi football pyramid, continuing the brand’s commitment to growing football in Saudi and signing several high-profile footballers such as national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and women’s national team player Farah Jefry.

We also have our partnership with Egypt’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. As a brand we have a deeply rooted history with the club, having been their first official sponsor in 1981, and it was a proud moment for us to rekindle the partnership last year, in what is such an important time for the club.

We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and through this partnership we have a shared ambition to bring this mantra to life across the city of Cairo by inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who love playing this beautiful game.

On what adidas looks for in their athletes

The brand seeks athletes who want to inspire the next generation of young talent, and who live and breathe our brand mantra of Impossible Is Nothing.

For instance, female Saudi football player Farah Jefry exemplifies these values through her unwavering determination and perseverance. She has overcome cultural barriers and emerged as a top scorer in the inaugural women’s league, proving that aspirations can be achieved. Farah serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, particularly those facing similar challenges. Her success not only benefits her personally but also helps pave the way for future generations of women in sports.

By recognizing and supporting athletes like Farah, adidas strives to create an equal playing field for all, encouraging individuals to chase their dreams and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, making their impossible, possible.

On promoting women’s sport in the region

Our involvement in enhancing women’s sports in the region is driven by our belief in the transformative power of sports and its accessibility to all. As a proud partner of SAFF, we share a common goal of using sports as a means of fostering growth and inclusion. Together, we are committed to opening football to all, as it is an important step in inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming young female footballers across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, adidas is dedicated to promoting women’s sports in the region through ongoing investments and initiatives. We are thrilled to have played a part in the recent achievement of Saudi Arabia’s women’s team becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation, and we take pride in being part of the journey in transforming women’s football. Our aim is to pave the way for future success in the sport, and we will continue to actively support its growth and development in the region.

Moreover, we partner with a host of female athletes and ambassadors across the region with the ambition of supporting them in their sporting journey while inspiring young girls to get involved in sports. An example of this is our partnership with Qatar track and field athlete, Mariam Farid.