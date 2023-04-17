You are here

  • Home
  • Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 concluded at the weekend in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gj674

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
  • Adult and u-14 competitions closed out tournament held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup concluded at the weekend in Abu Dhabi with the men and women of Baniyas Club dominating the adult competitions.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan presented trophies to the winners in the under-14 and adult divisions at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Also present was Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, as well as a number of the UAEJJF’s board members and club officials.

Saturday’s competitions saw Baniyas Club dominating the adult division finals.

In the adults’ men’s competition on Saturday, Baniyas secured the top spot, with Al-Ain and Al-Jazira coming in second and third respectively. Meanwhile, in the adults’ women’s competition, Baniyas also claimed the first-place title, with Al-Wahda in second and Al-Ain in third.

In the girls’ under-14 category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place, with Baniyas coming in second. In the boys’ under-14 category, Al-Ain emerged victorious, with Sharjah Self-Defense taking the second spot.

“We were delighted to have the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to honor the champions, which was a huge morale boost for them. We congratulate the winning clubs and players on their remarkable achievements,” Al-Hashemi added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, chairman of the board of directors of Baniyas Club, expressed delight with the club’s achievements. He praised the president and board members for helping to achieve the “wonderful results” this season including winning the UAE Volleyball League, Super Cup, and three divisions of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup.

“These achievements strengthen our motivation to work harder and develop our tools, with the ultimate goal of representing UAE sports and raising our beloved country’s flag on the podiums,” he said.

Faisal Al-Ketbi, a member of the national team and Baniyas Club, said: “I want to appreciate the efforts of the Baniyas Club management and its tireless work in translating the vision of the wise leadership by focusing on all games and jiu-jitsu in particular, which doubled the number of players joining the club and contributed greatly to the development of their technical and professional levels. This made jiu-jitsu a way of life for them and attracted many young players and fans.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Sport
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup: Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Baniyas qualify for finals
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
  • Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, talks to Arab News about the Green Falcons’ new outfit, involvement in women’s sport and future plans in the region
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Last month saw the release of the new Saudi Arabia men’s and women’s national football team shirts by adidas to much acclaim.

Arab News spoke to Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, about the new design and plans by the German sports brand for football and sports in the region.

On the design of the new Saudi Arabia national team shirts

Together with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, our aim is to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance through the jersey’s design, which is why we incorporated gold-like accents, adding a premium feel that will make the jersey stand out both on and off the field.

The home kit design is inspired by the Kingdom’s coat of arms, the palm tree, while the away jersey is inspired by the country’s flag. The goal was to create a design that embodied the country’s aspirations and growth.

Furthermore, we ensured that the women’s national team’s home kit embodies a unique design that sets the women’s national team apart, by creating a slight variation of the palm tree. This comes as the women’s team were recently announced as an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history.

On the unveiling of the shirt in the desert

We wanted to reveal the new kit in an unconventional way, honoring its true essence as a representation of Saudi’s football community and the Kingdom’s heritage.

Working closely with SAFF, we were inspired to create a campaign film that embodies the country’s goals and pillars. The film titled “Weaved As One,” showcased the players’ journey as they presented the new kits to different communities, joined in their celebrations, and recreated the iconic national team photo with each group. The campaign conveyed the message that in Saudi Arabia, whether you are a national player or a member of a local community, everyone is “Weaved As One.”

On the 2022 World Cup’s impact on football in the GCC region

The 2022 World Cup has undoubtedly put the spotlight on football in the GCC region and showcased the passion and enthusiasm that fans in this region have for the sport. The event has provided an opportunity for people around the world to experience the unique culture and hospitality of the region.

adidas, being an advocate of inclusivity in the sports industry, seized the chance presented by the 2022 FIFA World Cup to underscore our unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation. The tournament's official match ball, “Al-Rihla,” was a testament to this pursuit. Inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar, adidas created a ball that resonated deeply to the region, local fans and cultural identity.

Moreover, the 2022 World Cup has provided a platform for football in the GCC region to showcase its talent on the global stage. With teams from the region participating in the World Cup, fans around the world have been exposed to the skills and style of play of players from this region, which could lead to greater interest in football and more opportunities for players from the region to play at a higher level.

On partnering with regional football federations

With football becoming one of the top sports practiced in the region, we are honored to partner with federations that further enhances adidas’ footballing credibility.

For instance, our partnership with SAFF targets the very top of the Saudi football pyramid, continuing the brand’s commitment to growing football in Saudi and signing several high-profile footballers such as national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and women’s national team player Farah Jefry.

We also have our partnership with Egypt’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. As a brand we have a deeply rooted history with the club, having been their first official sponsor in 1981, and it was a proud moment for us to rekindle the partnership last year, in what is such an important time for the club.

We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and through this partnership we have a shared ambition to bring this mantra to life across the city of Cairo by inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who love playing this beautiful game.

On what adidas looks for in their athletes

The brand seeks athletes who want to inspire the next generation of young talent, and who live and breathe our brand mantra of Impossible Is Nothing.

For instance, female Saudi football player Farah Jefry exemplifies these values through her unwavering determination and perseverance. She has overcome cultural barriers and emerged as a top scorer in the inaugural women’s league, proving that aspirations can be achieved. Farah serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, particularly those facing similar challenges. Her success not only benefits her personally but also helps pave the way for future generations of women in sports.

By recognizing and supporting athletes like Farah, adidas strives to create an equal playing field for all, encouraging individuals to chase their dreams and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, making their impossible, possible.

On promoting women’s sport in the region

Our involvement in enhancing women’s sports in the region is driven by our belief in the transformative power of sports and its accessibility to all. As a proud partner of SAFF, we share a common goal of using sports as a means of fostering growth and inclusion. Together, we are committed to opening football to all, as it is an important step in inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming young female footballers across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, adidas is dedicated to promoting women’s sports in the region through ongoing investments and initiatives. We are thrilled to have played a part in the recent achievement of Saudi Arabia’s women’s team becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation, and we take pride in being part of the journey in transforming women’s football. Our aim is to pave the way for future success in the sport, and we will continue to actively support its growth and development in the region.

Moreover, we partner with a host of female athletes and ambassadors across the region with the ambition of supporting them in their sporting journey while inspiring young girls to get involved in sports. An example of this is our partnership with Qatar track and field athlete, Mariam Farid.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia video
Saudi Sport
Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Sport
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
  • Japan’s Rui Hachimura came off the Lakers bench to match an NBA record for reserve playoff scoring with 29 points while closing a 30-11 LA run
  • Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to spark Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-110 victory at Phoenix
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis star guard Ja Morant suffered serious injuries that threatened to disrupt two title contenders on Sunday in NBA playoff series-opening defeats.

The Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of Morant’s absence late in the fourth quarter for a late surge that produced a 128-112 victory at Memphis while the top-seeded host Bucks, who lost their Greek star in the first quarter, fell 130-117 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

But injury fears for Antetokounmpo and Morant, two of the NBA’s most electrifying stars, were amplified by upset home losses for their clubs in best-of-seven first round openers.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season for an NBA-best 58-24 Bucks squad while Morant averaged 26.2 points for a Grizzlies team that was 51-31.

Morant hurt his already-sore right hand midway into the fourth quarter trying to brace a hard landing to a high fall after contact while driving to the basket.

Morant’s taped right hand took the impact. Morant rose and ran off to the locker room, grabbing his sore hand and screaming as he exited after scoring 18 points.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said after the game, declaring his status was “in jeopardy” for game two on Wednesday. “Feels like it’s one thing after another.”

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that x-rays on Morant’s right hand were negative but he would likely be kept out of workouts, his status “one game at a time.”

At Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo went onto the floor in the first quarter after defensive contact on a move to the hoop and suffered a lower back bruise that ended his night with game two in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

“We’ll monitor him,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who added an x-ray came back “clear” on Antetokounmpo.

“We have to wait and see what the doctors say... you’ve got to take it day by day and see how he’s doing and how he feels.”

The Heat, among the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams this season, made 15-of-25 from beyond the arc at Milwaukee.

While the Bucks had gone 11-8 in games without Antetokounmpo this season, the Heat led by as many as 15 points with the big man gone.

Miami suffered their own injury setback when guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand diving for a loose ball in the final seconds of the second quarter. He’s expected to be out four to six weeks after averaging 20.1 points this season.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 35 points and 11 assists. Gabe Vincent was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and Kevin Love was 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.

With Antetokounmpo scoring only eight points, Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-110 victory at Phoenix in their series opener.

Russell Westbrook had nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots, the biggest on Devin Booker in the final seconds to help seal victory.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds but suffered his first loss since joining the Suns from Brooklyn.

Clippers forward Paul George was out with a sprained right knee and is questionable for the playoffs.

Japan’s Rui Hachimura came off the Lakers bench to match an NBA record for reserve playoff scoring with 29 points while  closing a 30-11 LA run.

“That’s probably the best game he has had in his career,” Memphis’ Desmond Bane said of Hachimura. “Let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”

Austin Reaves, making his playoff debut, scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers after Memphis opened the period with an 11-2 run for a 101-98 lead.

Anthony Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Lakers while LeBron James contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and a game-high seven assists.

It was the first time since 1988 the Lakers had four players with 20 or more points in a playoff game.

Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 31 points.

Topics: Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant Los Angeles Lakers miami heat basketball

Related

Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on
Sport
Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on
Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
Sport
Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
  • Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie
  • Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbor Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the famed Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacation.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth’s attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.

“It’s hard to describe,” Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour, topping a field that included seven of the world’s top 10 players.

Fitzpatrick trailed Spieth by two with five holes to play, but made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to tie for the lead at 17-under.

The third-round leader by one shot, Fitzpatrick closed with a 3-under 68 and matched Spieth at 17-under 267. Spieth had his second straight 66.

Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost this title in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.

“Another close call here,” Cantlay said.

Xander Schauffele was another stroke behind after a 66. Sahith Theegala shot 65 and Hayden Buckley a 67 to tie for fifth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the world, shot 70 and was tied for 11th at 12-under. Masters champion Jon Rahm ended with a 68 and was tied for 15th before taking a well-earned week off.

Fitzpatrick carried a one-shot lead into the final round, but watched as Spieth made four birdies in the opening six holes to share the lead.

Fitzpatrick played a stretch of nine holes in 1 over as Spieth looked ready to pull away. But Spieth made bogey on the par-3 14th while Fitzpatrick answered with consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th.

The pair remained tied until Fitzpatrick’s remarkable approach on the winning hole.

Cantlay, so close a year ago, lost his chance at victory with consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. He missed from inside 2 feet for the first, then saw his chip off the green on the next hole end up wedged next to a wood pylon at the edge of the water.

Cantlay was able to pop it up and complete the most improbable bogey he’s had in a while.

Masters champion Rahm set his sights high on winning the plaid jacket given winners here to go with the green one he brought to Sea Pines Resort. But a 1-over 72 Thursday set him back and he could never get things fully going despite finishing in the 60s the past three rounds.

Rahm played his final 33 holes here at 2-under par and closed with birdie on the last, his approach settling inside 2 feet.

The crowd cheered and chanted as he applauded back them with a huge smile on his face. Rahm will return in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this,” Rahm said of the fans. “I did not expect this in my wildest dreams, the see the kids, the adults and everybody have that reaction just to see me is really very special.”

Topics: Matt Fitzpatrick RBC Heritage Jordan Spieth

Related

Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Sport
Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Sport
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
  • The hilly Boston course has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed
  • Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

BOSTON: World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.

To win, he may have to slow things down.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay isn’t like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time.

No matter, he said: Breaking the tape is what’s important.

Regardless of how long it takes.

“I don’t mind about time,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019 and also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park that year. “I trust it will be a fruitful race, a very fruitful race. But I will try to win.”

The hilly Boston course, which begins with a descent, hits Heartbreak Hill around 20 miles in and then drops down to sea level again on the way to the finish, has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed. Kipchoge, who had never seen the course before this week, won his majors in Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo — all flatter and faster.

Still, his personal best is almost 2 minutes better than the next-fastest runners in the field, defending champion Evans Chebet, also of Kenya, and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania (2:03:00).

“I trust the most prepared and planned person will take the day on Monday,” Kipchoge said. “I respect everybody. I respect the athletes, their condition. I respect their tactics. And if they are most prepared, I will shake their hands.”

In all, there are nearly a dozen runners in the field with times faster than the 2:05:52 that was the Boston record until a blistering 2011 race won by Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02 — at the time, the fastest marathon ever run. That year, cool temperatures and a strong tailwind helped create the perfect conditions for fast times.

“What’s capable on this course has been totally flipped upside down,” 2018 winner Des Linden said. “You can just feel the energy. You feel like something magical is going to happen. I get the vibe that something epic is going to happen.”

Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone who gets distracted by the clock on the way to Copley Square.

Kipchoge may not have experience on the course, but Linden said he has enough experience to know it isn’t a time trial.

“He’s been out and he’s checked it out,” Linden said. “But I think there’s something about feeling your quads just being wrecked when you’re coming off of Heartbreak. That’s different. That’s a different thing that you have to experience.

“I’ve heard it described as: We know that the Boston sports is going to chew you up. It’s whether or not it spits you out,” she said. “We don’t know if it’s going to spit him out or not. We’re going to find out.”

ALREADY A WINNER

No matter what, Edna Kiplagat is going home from Boston a winner.

The 2017 champion claimed her 2021 title in a brief ceremony in Copley Square on Thursday, inheriting the victory that was stripped from fellow Kenyan Diana Kipyokei after she tested positive for a banned substance. Kiplagat was given the winner’s medal and gilded olive wreath; she already had collected the first-prize money.

“It was not the same as when I won the other, but I appreciate the effort,” she said. “It was a good presentation. I was so happy about it.”

Kiplagat leads a women’s field that is also among Boston’s fastest. Emane Beriso of Ethiopia is one of three women ever to break 2:15:00, winning in Valencia, Spain, in December in 2:14:58.

NONBINARY RUNNERS

Monday’s race will see the debut of a new division for nonbinary athletes.

The Boston Athletic Association added the category when registration opened last fall. In order to enter, nonbinary athletes needed to complete a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the qualifying window. Twenty-seven runners have signed up, the BAA said.

Five of the six major marathons include a nonbinary category, with Tokyo the exception.

BOMBING ANNIVERSARY

The race will include 264 members of the One Fund community — survivors of the 2013 attack, along with friends and family of the victims and those raising money for related causes.

The 2013 race was interrupted when two backpack bombs exploded on Boylston Street, steps from the finish line. Three people were killed and nearly 300 injured, with 17 people losing limbs to the pressure-cooker bombs that were packed with nails and ball bearings.

The city marked 10 years since the bombing on Saturday, the calendar anniversary.

Topics: Boston Marathon Eliud Kipchog

Related

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Sport
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston
Sport
Marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
  • Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan
  • Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

MILAN: Roma consolidated third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Udinese, who also had a penalty saved on Sunday.

Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and substitute Tammy Abraham scored for the home team, while Udinese forward Roberto Pereyra had a nightmare match as he conceded a penalty and also had a spot-kick saved.

Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan after they both dropped points on Saturday. The top four in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Serie A leader Napoli drew on Saturday and Juventus lost 1-0 at Sassuolo earlier Sunday, meaning Roma was the only team to win after being involved in European action midweek.

Roma won their previous two Serie A matches without conceding a goal but had lost at Feyenoord midweek in the Europa League.

Paulo Dybala had come off injured during that loss — as had Abraham — and was ruled out of the game at the Stadio Olimpico. It was thought Abraham would be ruled out as well but he was fit enough for the bench.

Roma took the lead eight minutes before halftime when they were awarded a penalty following an on-field review that determined Andrea Belotti’s header – which was going wide – had come off the arm of Pereyra.

Bryan Cristante’s spot-kick came off the right post but the 20-year-old Bove fired home the rebound.

Pellegrini doubled Roma’s lead 10 minutes after the break after a wonderful through ball from Belotti.

It was Pellegrini’s first goal from open play in more than 18 months and came on his 100th match as captain of his hometown club, and days after he missed a penalty against Feyenoord.

Udinese were gifted a way back into the match in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball by Gianluca Mancini.

However, Pereyra’s night went from bad to worse when he saw his penalty saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Abraham came on for Belotti in the 74th and headed in Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross in stoppage time.

Halftime substitute Gregoire Defrel scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches.

Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Juventus host runaway league leader Napoli next weekend.

Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. They had won seven of their previous eight league matches before losing to Lazio last weekend.

Sassuolo had the better of a dull first half but neither side had a shot on target.

Mattia Perin was standing in for Wojciech Szczęsny after the Juventus goalkeeper took a knock to the chest and struggled to breathe during the midweek win over Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

And Perin pulled off a stunning save to keep out Defrel’s header from point-blank range 12 minutes after the break.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti came close to scoring an own-goal in the 62nd when he tried to head away a shot on goal but it came off the left post.

However, Sassuolo broke the deadlock two minutes later when Nicolo Fagioli tried to clear a corner but it came straight to Defrel, who did well to control the ball and place a swiveling shot into the bottom right corner.

Juventus poured forward in search of the equalizer and Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli did brilliantly to scoop Adrien Rabiot’s header out from under the crossbar.

Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors.

Sampdoria’s January signing Jese netted his first Serie A goal in the 75th minute to cancel out Assan Ceesay’s first-half opener in a largely dominant performance from Lecce.

Samp remained stuck to the bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, with Lecce five points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana were two points above Lecce after drawing 1-1 at midtable Torino.

Topics: AS Roma Serie A Udinese

Related

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Football
Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Felipe Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Smalling lifts AS Roma
Sport
Felipe Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Smalling lifts AS Roma

follow us

Latest updates

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.