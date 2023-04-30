You are here

Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish defense firm Baykar, takes a selfie with visitors at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Reuters)
Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish defense firm Baykar, takes a selfie with visitors at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • It is designed to be a highly autonomous, under human purview of course, air-to-air combat vehicle
ISTANBUL: Turkish defense firm Baykar aims to begin production of its new unmanned combat aerial vehicle or UCAV next year which is already attracting international interest, its chairman Selcuk Bayraktar said.
Baykar has come to prominence internationally in recent years because of the company’s light drone TB-2, which has been used in Ukraine, Azerbaijan and North Africa and has been a huge export success, catapulting the firm to becoming one of the largest Turkish defense exporters.
Named Kizilelma, the drone expands the company’s product range from slow, ground attack drones to fast and agile autonomous ones that work alongside fighter jets.
“It is designed to be a highly autonomous, under human purview of course, air-to-air combat vehicle” said Bayraktar, who led the design of the 15-meter-long jet-powered UCAV.
“In a sense, the Kizilelma expresses a whole new future for combat aviation.”
Baykar plans to begin production in small quantities next year. Kizilelma made its first flight in December and began formation flight tests with Baykar’s other drones this month.
The craft is ready to begin test flights alongside piloted jets. Deployment on Turkiye’s amphibious ship is scheduled for next year.
There is already demand from abroad for the new drone, though its specialized capabilities mean it can be sent to fewer export markets.
Bayraktar, who is married to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s daughter, spoke on the sidelines of an aerospace and technology festival organized by his own foundation.
High-profile military projects have figured prominently in Erdogan’s election campaign and Bayraktar said he sees the drone as the culmination of a national aspiration and a product “where we tell the world that our country is not only a player but also a game maker.”

 

Palestinian students arrive in Gaza from Khartoum

Palestinian students arrive in Gaza from Khartoum
  • Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have lived through multiple wars fought between Palestinian militants and Israel since Hamas took control in 2007
RAFAH: Palestinians embraced at the Egyptian border with the blockaded Gaza Strip as students returned home after fleeing the eruption of violence in Sudan.
Gaza’s Crossing and Border Authority said “172 students arrived in the homeland through the Rafah border crossing, as the first batch of students coming from Sudan.”
There were hugs and tears at the southern gateway to Gaza as relatives greeted young Palestinians fleeing the fighting.
“The situation was really difficult, it hit everywhere in Khartoum,” university student Nasser Qishta said.

“The Palestinian Embassy in Sudan contacted us, gathered up the students and transferred us to Gaza,” added Qistha, who remained determined to return to the Sudanese capital “when conditions improve.”
Governments have rushed to extract their citizens from Sudan amid the deadly violence.
Wael Al-Masri, a medical student, said the situation was akin to a “civil war.”
“I thank everyone who helped us return,” he said at the Rafah crossing, which was opened especially for their arrival by Egyptian authorities.
Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have lived through multiple wars fought between Palestinian militants and Israel since Hamas took control in 2007.
An Israel-led blockade has since been imposed and obtaining the necessary permits and funds to leave the territory is nigh on impossible for the majority of residents.

 

Second group of Yemeni evacuees from Sudan arrives in Jeddah

Second group of Yemeni evacuees from Sudan arrives in Jeddah
  • Last week, the first group of more than 200 Yemeni evacuees arrived in Saudi Arabia
AL-MUKALLA: A second group of Yemenis rescued from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on a Saudi ship on Saturday, as hundreds of their compatriots stranded in the country pleaded for immediate evacuation.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the second group was transported from Port Sudan to Jeddah on the Saudi-flagged passenger vessel Amanah.

The ministry gave no details on the number of evacuees, but added that many Yemenis traveled by road from Sudanese cities to Port Sudan on the Red Sea to await rescue.

The Amanah anchored at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah with more than 1,900 people of 17 nationalities, including Yemenis, evacuated from Sudan.

Last week, the first group of more than 200 Yemeni evacuees arrived in the Kingdom.

The evacuees praised Saudi authorities who gave them a one-month visa and complimentary hotel rooms for two nights.

Dozens of Yemenis who arrived in Jeddah last week have begun returning by land to their war-torn country, while others are heading to other countries.

Abdul Aziz Al-Ansi, who arrived at the Al-Wadea border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Yemen on Saturday afternoon, told Arab News that he was among 100 Yemenis leaving on two buses bound for Marib and Aden.

“We’re currently at the border entry. We departed Jeddah last night. Most of us are students,” Al-Ansi said, adding that he planned to embark on another arduous journey from Marib to his native village in the province of Dhamar.

In Jeddah, another Yemeni evacuee, Sam Al-Baydani, told Arab News that he was fortunate to be one of the first Yemenis rescued from Sudan and that he planned to settle in Cairo.

“We were among the first to arrive at Port Sudan and there were few people there,” he said. “We attempted three times to flee the fighting Khartoum. Saudi Arabia greeted us with open arms. They met us at the dock, transported us on buses, gave us a month’s stay and put us up in good hotels,” Al-Baydani said.

The Yemeni Students Union in Sudan urged the Yemeni government to step up the evacuations, saying that more than 1,500 Yemenis are stranded in Port Sudan, while almost the same number are en route to the city.

Social media images and videos showed scores of Yemeni children, women, and men sleeping on bags and luggage outdoors, as others squeezed into a wedding hall.

“We’re exhausted. We don’t have any money or accommodation, and they haven’t brought us any food or water. Our family slept in the shade of a tree. What shall we do?” yelled a young man in a video that was circulated on social media.

 

 

Iranian plane arrives in Saudi Arabia to relocate evacuees from Sudan

Iranian plane arrives in Saudi Arabia to relocate evacuees from Sudan
  • Plane scheduled to transport evacuees to Iran after their arrival in Jeddah
JEDDAH: An Iranian airplane landed at the King Abdullah Air Base on Saturday to transport 65 evacuees from Saudi Arabia back to Iran.

The people rescued, including Iranians and others of different nationalities, had arrived Saturday morning in Jeddah from Sudan on board a Saudi ship.

The plane is scheduled to transport the evacuees to Iran after they safely disembarked at the Saudi seaport.

Also on Saturday, it was announced Saudi Arabia had carried out the biggest evacuation from Sudan since the start of its operations when a ship carrying 20 Saudi citizens and 1,866 nationals of other countries arrived in Jeddah.

The new batch of arrivals brought the number of evacuees since the start of the Kingdom’s mission to 4,879 people, made up of 139 Saudi citizens and 4,738 nationals of other countries.

US says convoy brought its citizens, others to Port Sudan

Civilians onboard a commercial ship are seen as it docks at Jeddah Sea Port, evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape
Civilians onboard a commercial ship are seen as it docks at Jeddah Sea Port, evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape
WASHINGTON D.C.: A US-organized convoy carrying American citizens, local staff, and nationals from allied countries arrived Saturday in Port Sudan, the State Department said, as an exodus from war-torn Sudan continued.
From that Red Sea port, the statement added, “we are assisting US citizens and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where additional US personnel are positioned to assist with consular and emergency services.”
The statement, from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, did not specify how many people were in the convoy but said that hundreds of Americans have left Sudan in addition to the diplomats pulled out in a military-led airlift a week ago.
State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Friday that fewer than 5,000 people have been in touch with the State Department about efforts to leave Sudan, although it was impossible to verify how many were in the country and wanted to go.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that “dozens” of US citizens hoped to leave and that most who remained in Sudan were dual nationals.
“We messaged every US citizen in Sudan who communicated with us during the crisis and provided specific instructions about joining this convoy to those who were interested in departing via the land route,” the State Department said.
The statement encouraged any US citizens who still want to leave to contact the State Department.
“Intensive negotiations by the United States with the support of our regional and international partners enabled the security conditions that have allowed the departure of thousands of foreign and US citizens,” the statement said.
The Pentagon meantime said it had “deployed US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support air and land evacuation routes, which Americans are using.”
“We are moving naval assets within the region to provide any necessary support along the coast,” said the statement from Sabrina Singh, the deputy Pentagon press secretary.
Fighting since April 15 between Sudan’s army chief and paramilitary fighters led by his former deputy has killed more than 500 people, wounded thousands and displaced some 75,000, authorities say.
It has triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff.

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
  • Palestinians face hours-long delays as they and their vehicles are searched by Israeli forces
  • On Saturday, settlers beat two Palestinian brothers from Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, and stole their vehicle
RAMALLAH: Israel’s security forces continued their siege of Jericho on Saturday for the eighth day in a row, tightening their grip on the city through checkpoints at its entrances.

Similar checkpoints can be found throughout the West Bank, where Palestinians face hours-long delays as they and their vehicles are searched by Israeli forces.

Palestinians see the checks as a form of humiliation that has less to do with security than with a desire to deter Palestinians from organizing anti-Israel protests.

Amid such draconian measures, there has been no letup in the daily atrocities committed against Palestinians by extremist Israeli settlers with no intervention from the Israeli army or police.

On Saturday, settlers beat two Palestinian brothers from Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, and stole their vehicle.

Fathi Hamdan, head of the village council, said the settlers severely beat Basil Abu Harzan and his brother Wael as they plowed their field in Al-Shurafa. They then made off with the brothers’ vehicle.

The settlers fired bullets into the air to intimidate onlookers, he said, stressing that the attacks were part of the settlers’ aim to seize Palestinian land and turn it into pastures for their livestock.

On Friday, several settlers assaulted three brothers from Silwad as they worked in Deir Jarir, stealing their survey device and destroying their private vehicle.

On Saturday, the Israeli army arrested a young man from Silwad, east of Ramallah, after confiscating his vehicle and raiding his house.

For the 22nd day in a row, the Israeli army continued to impose military measures at the Hamra checkpoint, linking the cities of the West Bank with the central, southern, and northern Jordan Valley.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint stopped Palestinian vehicles, scoured them, and checked the passengers’ IDs, which caused significant delays in their commutes to their workplaces.

Israeli forces closed the dirt roads in the area — vital passages for farmers to reach their fields in the Jordan Valley and essential for delivering agricultural products and selling them outside the region — more than three weeks ago.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the recent Israeli military escalation in the West Bank was “surprising and unjustified” and came as part of collective punishment for what some Palestinian fighters have done in the past few weeks of violence.

Mansour said the arrests of Palestinian activists in the West Bank have the aim of weakening the Palestinian response to Israeli escalations.

Israeli forces on Saturday notified Palestinians of the removal of a residential tent in the northern Jordan Valley.

Moataz Bisharat, in charge of the settlement file in Touba governorate, said Israeli forces issued a notification about the removal of the residential tent, a solar energy unit, a bathroom, and a water tank in Khirbet Al-Deir, in the northern Jordan Valley.

In a similar context, the municipality of Hebron in the southern West Bank moved the Israeli Supreme Court to prevent the implementation of an Israeli plan to expand a settlement outpost in the heart of Hebron and link it with other outposts set up on Palestinian land in the area.

The plan includes the seizure of over 70 buildings at the main entrance to the Old City. The municipality of Hebron said the properties were managed and occupied by Palestinian citizens under legal contracts.

It added that such violations amounted to a “crime against Palestinian citizens, the municipality, and the law” and aimed to “Judaize the Old City and empty it of its original Palestinian population.”

The municipality said it would continue its legal battle to protect the Old City and its Palestinian Islamic heritage, stressing that it would “expose all Israeli attempts to falsify history.”

