Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters/File)
MOSCOW: Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.
In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.
The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.
There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.
Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin’s life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled that day.
Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW

Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW

Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW
  • Refugees submitted to ‘humiliating and degrading treatment’: Human Rights Watch report
  • Afghans, including unaccompanied children and families, make up largest proportion of arrivals
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Border authorities in Croatia are engaging in violent migrant pushbacks and denying asylum rights to refugees, a report by Human Rights Watch has found.

Police are repeatedly turning asylum-seekers and migrants back to Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Afghans — including unaccompanied children and families — making up the largest proportion of arrivals.

The report also found that authorities in Croatia have sought to deny the practice and claim that they are maintaining their commitment to human rights.

Border police in Croatia have frequently stolen migrants’ property and submitted them to “humiliating and degrading” treatment, the report added.

HRW compiled a range of testimonies from migrants to bolster the report. Firooz, a 15-year-old Afghan, told the organization that Croatian police had assaulted him and another boy, as well as confiscated their money and belongings, before returning them to the Bosnian border. “They said if they caught us again, they would really beat us,” he added.

Croatia, an EU member, joined the Schengen Area — which generally allows free travel without border checks — in January this year.

But the pushback of migrants to Bosnia and Herzegovina leaves people at the mercy of an “ineffective” system, HRW warned, citing Bosnia’s recognition of only five refugees in 2021.

Police commonly transport migrants to the border, away from regular posts and crossings, and force them to traverse dangerous routes back to Bosnia, often at night. Many of the migrants told HRW that they had been pushed back dozens of times.

The report’s author Michael Garcia Bochenek, senior children’s rights counsel at HRW, said: “Pushbacks have long been standard operating procedure for Croatia’s border police, and the Croatian government has bamboozled EU institutions through deflection and empty promises. These abhorrent abuses — and the official duplicity that facilitates them — should end.”

Croatia’s practice of migrant pushbacks violates international prohibitions on ill-treatment and collective expulsion, HRW warned.

Rozad, a 17-year-old Iraqi, said he and his family were subject to abuse when they first tried to enter Croatia.

He added: “A policeman took my phone from me and put it in his pocket ... I was surprised. I said, ‘What are you doing? That’s my phone.’

“He said, ‘Oh, it was yours. Now it belongs to me.’ I didn’t understand what was going on. I started yelling, and he beat me.

“They make you open the phone, and they go to the maps to see what you’ve marked. They check the photos. They look to see if there are any group chats.

“They want to see if you have had any contact with smugglers. Then, if they like the phone, they make you enter the code so they can restore all the factory settings, and they keep it.”

 

Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

  • All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

HELSINKI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.
Zelensky is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO’s newest member in April, to discuss “Ukraine’s defense struggle.”
The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir.
“In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today,” Daria Zarivna, Ukraine’s presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram.
All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.
On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive.”

Updated 03 May 2023
AP

  • Unlike in the US, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare
  • Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

BELGRADE: A teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized.
Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun. He was arrested in the school yard, police said. A statement identified him as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009.
Police said they received a call about the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades, starting with first grade.
“I was able to hear the shooting. It was non-stop,” a student who was in a sports class downstairs when the gunfire erupted. “I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”
Unlike in the United States, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades-long instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.
Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.
The student who heard the shooting, who was identified only by her initials, E.M., because of her age, described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who “looked nice.”
“He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the student added. “He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”
Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened.
“I asked where is my child but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.”
“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”
Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade.

Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

  • Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there
  • The Biden administration plans to deter undocumented migrants
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Tuesday it will deploy more troops to help provide security at the US-Mexico border as officials fear a surge in migrant crossing attempts when Covid-19 immigration restrictions end on May 11.
Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there to support Border Patrol authorities in the face of a possible gush of frontier crossings.
“For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support,” spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
On May 11, President Joe Biden’s administration will lift Title 42, the strict protocol implemented by previous president Donald Trump to deny entry to migrants and expel asylum seekers based on the Covid pandemic emergency.
With the easing of coronavirus regulations — including Monday’s decision to end vaccination requirements for inbound travelers — the Biden administration can no longer justify using Title 42 to stem migration.
Instead, the administration plans to deter undocumented migrants using Title 8, which essentially criminalizes illegal border crossings, making future legal residency impossible.
Washington says hopeful migrants and asylum seekers must now register for interviews with immigration officials from their own countries, or countries they pass through to reach the border.
The interviews can be arranged on a new smartphone app, CBP One.
In addition, the State Department last week announced it was setting up processing centers for hopeful migrants in other countries — starting with Colombia and Guatemala.
Canada and Spain have agreed to take in some of those who are cleared for emigration by the processing centers, US officials said.
“It’s an approach focused on making migration more safe, orderly and humane and advancing the interests of the American people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Border officials have faced extremely heavy pressure from migrants, mostly from Central and South America and the Caribbean, in the past two years.
In the fiscal year to September 30, 2022, officials intercepted nearly 2.4 million people at the border, most of whom were turned back.
In March 2023, they intercepted 191,899 people without migration documents.
Following a meeting with US Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the Mexican government said in a statement on Tuesday that it would “continue to accept back migrants on humanitarian grounds.”
Sending US soldiers to the border has been controversial, but government officials stress they are not militarizing the frontier.
The Department of Homeland Security insisted the troops won’t be involved in law enforcement activities, which are handled by US Customs and Border Enforcement.
Instead, the soldiers will help in backup activities like border monitoring and IT services.
“This support will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions,” the department said in a statement.
But Jonathan Blazer of the American Civil Liberties Union still criticized the deployment.
“People forced to flee their homes and embark on arduous, dangerous journeys for the chance to seek legal protection in the US should be met with compassion — not military troops,” he said.
He accused Biden of imposing what amounts to an asylum ban with his new policies.
Biden “should instead be focused on creating a robust, efficient, and humane system to screen and welcome people in search of safety,” he said.
Warning of a massive surge in border crossings, Republicans in Congress planned to call Wednesday to keep Title 42 in place.
“If President Biden chooses to continue on the ill-advised path of ending Title 42, it will exacerbate what is already a national security and humanitarian disaster on our southern border,” said a statement from Senator Lindsey Graham.

