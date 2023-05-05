You are here

Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

date 2023-05-05

Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100
Klay Thompson’s basket with 7:48 left in the third gave Golden State its biggest lead at 82-64 and the Warriors rolled from there. (AP)
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100
  • Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points
  • Coach Steve Kerr switched things up and inserted JaMychal Green into the starting lineup
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win Thursday night.
Stephen Curry added 20 points and 12 assists as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.
Coach Steve Kerr switched things up and inserted JaMychal Green into the starting lineup for Kevon Looney, who had a career-high 23 rebounds in Game 1 but has been dealing with an illness. Kerr aimed to give a different look with scoring options and perhaps more free-throw chances by going hard at Davis in the paint — where Golden State got thoroughly outplayed in a 117-112 loss in the opener.
Thompson’s basket with 7:48 left in the third gave Golden State its biggest lead at 82-64 and the Warriors rolled from there. The Warriors had more fast-break points and points in the paint. JaMychal Green matched his playoff career high with 15 points, while Draymond Green contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists after insisting he had to get more aggressive.
The best-of-seven series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.
James shot 6 for 8 in the first with a pair of 3s for 14 points as the Lakers led 33-26. He retrieved a loose ball and let it fly for a pretty 3 with 7:47 before halftime but the Warriors were too much.
Davis followed up his brilliant Game 1 performance — 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots and 11-for-19 shooting — with 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Golden State outscored the Lakers 84-47 over the second and third quarters — recording two 40-point quarters in the same playoff game for the first time in franchise history.
Looney received huge roars as he came off the bench for his first action with 3:41 left in the first. He grabbed eight rebounds and scored six points playing just less than 12 minutes.
Kerr was hardly worried ahead of Game 2, pointing to how Golden State lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to Boston last year before winning it all.
The Warriors also rallied from a 2-0 deficit in their first-round series to beat Sacramento, the first defending champion to ever do so.
KLAY’S DAY
Thompson shot 11 for 18 and 8 of 11 from deep. His 19 points in the first half were his most in a postseason contest since he scored 21 in Game 6 against the Rockets in 2019.
KEY SEQUENCE
The Warriors challenged an offensive foul call on Andrew Wiggins with James defending at the 2:50 mark of the second quarter. The call was overturned and a block assessed to James, and a Lakers assistant received a technical during the review process — and the Warriors converted all three free throws to lead 60-50 before Thompson’s 3 the next time down.
TIP-INS
Lakers: James was -27 through three quarters. The only time he had a worse plus-minus through three in a playoff game was Game 1 of a second-round series against the Pistons in 2006. ... In a big change from Game 1, the Lakers didn’t take their first free throws until 1:03 before halftime and their four attempts matched their second-fewest in a first half this season.. ... Coach Darvin Ham challenged his players to keep sprinting back on defense to curtail the Warriors’ speed and ability to fly down the floor. He also played Davis and James longer minutes in the series opener than planned — nearly 44 for Davis and 40 for James.
Warriors: Moses Moody added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Gary Payton II seven points and five boards as Golden State controlled the glass all game. ... JaMychal Green earned his first playoff start since April 26, 2019, for the Clippers against the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round. ... Golden State’s 21 3s in the opener matched the most in franchise history for a playoff game. ... Golden State improved to 20-6 in Game 2s dating to the 2014-15 title run.

Topics: basketball NBA Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
  • Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan
  • Salem Al-Dawsari will be out and will be missed
Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

In the days running up to the second leg of the 2004 Asian Champions League final, a van drove around the streets of the South Korean city of Seongnam with a loudspeaker telling locals to get down to the stadium to watch their team win the continental title. The confidence was understandable. Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma had beaten Al-Ittihad 3-1 in Jeddah a few days earlier and the return match was seen as a foregone conclusion by most fans and observers. The fact that the early December evening was freezing was seen as another reason why the Saudi side would not be able to handle the occasion.

Al-Ittihad, inspired by Mohammed Noor, ran out 5-0 winners. Nobody saw it coming — it was the greatest comeback in the history of the competition. It means that there is some inspiration and history for Al-Hilal as they prepare for their second leg against Urawa Reds of Japan. The first leg ended 1-1 last Saturday in front of a disappointed home crowd, and while the situation is nowhere near as bad as it was going in to that night two decades ago, the Riyadh giants, looking to extend their record in the tournament to five titles, have a lot of work to do.

The first issue is the scoreline. Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan. Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the first half and 56,000 fans were ready to see the Blues, the pre-match favorites, go on to build a comfortable cushion to take to Saitama Stadium. Yet there was a freak equalizer early in the second half that gave Urawa, who had not really looked like scoring until that point, confidence and something to build on.

And then, there are the absences. Al-Dawsari, talisman for both club and country and a star of Asian football, was shown a straight red card late in the game for rashly kicking out at an opponent. This is a player who was sent off in the 2017 final when Al-Hilal lost to Urawa, and then scored the all-important second-leg strike two years later against the Japanese side as the Blues took revenge and gained their third title. This time, he did both — scored and saw red.

He will be out and will be missed. The same is true of Salman Al-Faraj, another crucial cog for club and country. The midfielder has struggled for months with various ailments and has a leg injury that is likely to keep him out of the clash in Japan and, perhaps, the rest of Al-Hilal’s season. Saudi Arabia full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani is also missing. These are three players who are among the best in their positions in the whole of Asia.

It now means that Urawa are the favourites and it is something that the hosts are keen to downplay. “If we prepare for the game thinking we’re going to do it because we got a 1-1 draw and we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll get burnt,” said Urawa midfielder Atsuki Ito. “Al-Hilal are a strong team, so we need to be careful and make sure we don't allow that kind of atmosphere.”

There are, however, reasons to be cheerful and not just because of the lesson of Al-Ittihad from 2004 (who then won again in 2005 to become the first team to win successive Champions Leagues, a feat they are trying to repeat this weekend). Al-Hilal have other match-winners. Odion Ighalo is one of the hottest strikers in Asia. The former Manchester United striker won the Golden Boot last year in the Rohsn Saudi League and could end up doing the same this time around, both domestically and in Asia. The Nigerian had little service in the first leg and if coach Ramon Diaz can solve that problem then there is a good chance the Urawa net will bulge at some point.

Michael Delgado was the liveliest attacking player last week and a little bit of magic from the Brazilian set up Al-Dawsari’s goal. With the absences, Delgado is going to have to play even better and Diaz is going to have to come up with the right combination. It could even be a time for Saleh Al-Shehri to come in and replicate his World Cup heroics, and there are options in midfield such as the experienced Abdullah Al-Otayf.

Al-Hilal have shown already this year that they can deliver eye-catching results in the underdog role, especially when they have to go to hostile territory in the biggest games. The atmosphere in Urawa will have nothing on the Moroccan crowd that was waiting for the Saudi Arabians in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup in February to play the African champions –local heroes Wydad Casablanca. It went to extra-time and a penalty shootout and the Asian title-holders held their nerve to win. In the next game, they even defeated South American champions Flamengo. Later in the same month, there was the Champions League semi-final when they went to Qatar to thrash local team Al-Duhail 7-0.

Going to Urawa with the scores level is far from mission impossible especially if Al-Hilal can be inspired by the heroics of Al-Ittihad from 2004 and make more history on the international stage.

Topics: football Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Saudi Arabia Japan Urawa Reds Al-Hilal vs Urawa

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
  • The 33-year-old German had lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week.

Then he got an unexpected spot in the tournament’s main draw as the so-called lucky loser and has really made it count, upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday to set up another shot at Karatsev — this time in the semifinals.
The big-serving German is just the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago, when Swiatek won. It will be the first time the top two ranked players meet in a WTA 1000 final since then No. 1 Serena Williams beat second-ranked Li Na for the 2014 Miami Open title.
“I really want to have this revenge,” Sabalenka said.
The 33-year-old Stuff gets a chance to avenge a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Karatsev in qualifying. He only made it into the main draw because another player withdrew.
Struff had lost only five service games in the main draw en route to the quarterfinals and relinquished only one against Tsitsipas on his way to victory in the Spanish capital.
“It feels amazing. It was a very, very hard battle,” Struff said. “Very, very happy that I played this well today.”
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas was coming off a final appearance at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He was a runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Madrid in 2019.
Defending champion Alcaraz faces 17th-seeded Borna Coric in the other semifinal.
Karatsev reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (3), 6-4.
The veteran Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.
“Aslan is playing amazing this week so far and he beat me pretty easily in qualies, I need to say,” Struff said. “I didn’t play the best tennis in that match, but he made me play not good, I feel like. I think we need to analyze it now, focus on the match tomorrow and I hope I can do better.”
Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. In 2021, he became the first man on his Grand Slam debut to reach the Australian Open semifinals.
He became only the second qualifier to make the semifinals in Madrid.
“I started the year inside the top 100 then I dropped and lost some matches,” he said. “You have to keep going and believe, and I have a team behind me that is always supporting me and believing in me.”

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their Madrid Open semi-final match on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Swiatek, Sabalenka set up rematch

Swiatek cruised past 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 to make it to her first final in Madrid and set up the rematch with Sabalenka, who advanced 6-4, 6-1 over Maria Sakkari.
Swiatek improved to 27-1 on clay since the start of last season. She will play in her seventh career WTA 1000 final, tying Caroline Wozniacki for the most appearances in the final at this level before turning 22 since the WTA 1000 events began in 2009.
“I’m just happy that I have a chance to be in the final,” Swiatek said.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Greece's Maria Sakkari during their Madrid Open semi-final match in Madrid on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, opened with a 3-0 lead before the ninth-seeded Sakkari broke back. She then won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five, to comfortably close out.
“It was actually my best match of the tournament,” Sabalenka said. “I’m super happy with the level that I played, and especially with my mental game.”
The Australian Open champion is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall.
It will be only the third time in the last 40 years that the top two ranked women’s players face each other twice on clay in a single season.

Topics: Madrid Open Jan-Lennard Struff Stefanos Tsitsipas Aslan Karatsev ATP Masters 1000 Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka

Evenepoel and Roglic favorites for Giro d'Italia cycling race

Evenepoel and Roglic favorites for Giro d’Italia cycling race
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Evenepoel and Roglic favorites for Giro d'Italia cycling race

Evenepoel and Roglic favorites for Giro d’Italia cycling race
  • Both Roglic and Evenepoel know that anything can happen over a three-week race and that even unheralded outsiders could lift the “Trofeo Senza Fine” in Rome
  • The race will likely be decided in the Dolomites Range in what promises to be an action-packed, demanding week
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MILAN: This year’s Giro d’Italia is being billed as a two-horse race between the experienced Primoz Roglic and the younger Remco Evenepoel.

But the Italian Grand Tour, which starts on Saturday, is often wet, wild and unpredictable — especially with a brutal final week.

Both Roglic and Evenepoel know that anything can happen over a three-week race and that even unheralded outsiders could lift the “Trofeo Senza Fine” in Rome at the end of the month.

Evenepoel became world champion last year and the Belgian also claimed his first Grand Tour success when he won the Spanish Vuelta, ending a run of three straight victories for Roglic.

The 23-year-old Evenepoel comes into the Giro having won the prestigious Liege–Bastogne–Liege last month for the second year in a row.

“I think I can be here only with a positive feeling,” Evenepoel said Thursday. “I just won Liege for a second time, so that’s a good way to start the Giro. The season has been very good so far. I won the UAE tour, we came second in Catalunya with a small margin and a nice race.

“So I think here I can be with a lot of confidence and a lot of trust and belief at the start … I’m here with a lot of positive vibes and good feelings for the start of the Giro.”

Evenepoel finished second to Roglic by just six seconds in the Catalonia Volta and the week-long race boosted the Soudal Quick-Step rider’s confidence in his ability to compete with the Slovenian.

“Last year I had still some doubts that I could have the same level as him in the mountains,” Evenepoel said. “But I think these doubts, I could wash them away after Catalunya. We were on the very same level when we speak about climbing.

“So I hope that I can be on the same level as him in the climbs and just be on a better level in the time trials. That’s the good recipe to try and beat him. But of course, he’s Olympic champion in time trial as well, so it’s not going to be easy.”

Evenepoel crashed out of the 2021 Giro, the only time he has competed in the Italian Grand Tour. That was his first race back after a serious accident the previous year that left him with a broken pelvis after a crash sent him flying off the side of a bridge.

That also happened in Italy, in the Tour of Lombardy.

“It’s true that the results haven’t been the greatest in Italy, so it’s time to change that,” Evenepoel said.

Roglic was third in the 2019 Giro but has failed to finish three of his past four Grand Tours. The Jumbo-Visma rider had to withdraw from both the Spanish Vuelta and Tour de France last year following crashes during the races.

“I’m now for quite a while at the best level, or competing with top guys and when you are all the time there a lot of nice things happen, but there’s also a lot of not so nice things … it’s a part of it,” Roglic said.

“But now we are here and looking forward to this next adventure.”

At 33, Roglič is a decade older than Evenepoel and he hopes that plays out in his favor.

“I’m like a wine, the older the better,” he said with a laugh. “For sure you grow up, while getting older you are definitely wiser, you have more experiences.

“For sure he (Evenepoel) is one of the strongest ones. I mean, he just recently won Liege, he’s in super great shape. The rest of us will try to make his life a bit harder going toward Rome.”

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar hadn’t planned to make his Giro debut this year and remains sidelined after wrist surgery.

INEOS ARMADA

Ineos Grenadiers heads into the Giro looking for a third success in four years.

And the team isn’t leaving anything to chance as it seeks to end a two-year wait for success in a Grand Tour, since Egan Bernal won the Giro in 2021.

Ineos will be spearheaded by joint leaders Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas, whose Giro fortunes have been very different.

Thomas had to abandon the Italian Grand Tour twice. In 2017, he was involved in a crash caused by a police motorbike, and three years later he fractured his hip after a drinks bottle became lodged under his wheel.

Geoghegan Hart is the only previous Giro winner (2020) in this year’s race.

“It doesn’t matter what happened before Saturday,” Geoghegan Hart said. “The deeper you go into the race, nothing matters what you’ve done before. Even how you rode on stage one, two, three, four doesn’t mean anything when you’re in stage 18, 19, 20.

“So we’re looking forward to the race and getting stuck into it and doing our best together. We’ve done a lot of races together and we can communicate well.”

THE FINAL WEEK

The race will likely be decided in the Dolomites Range in what promises to be an action-packed, demanding week before the final day’s ride through the streets of Rome on May 28.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars, including the penultimate day’s time trial. The week kicks off with the Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone stage, with over 5,000 meters of elevation.

Stage 19 has no flat sections and has five classified climbs including the Passo Giau, the Passo Tre Croci and the finish up the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, with gradients of up to 18 percent.

“The last week is so hard and so brutal that you can even take the (leader’s) jersey on stage 20 and become the winner of of the Giro this year,” Evenepoel said. “So it’s all about the last days.”

Topics: Giro d'Italia

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat
  • The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON, UK: Brighton gained sweet revenge for their defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal on Thursday as Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot in the dying seconds to earn a 1-0 win.

Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into injury time gave them a chance to take all three points.

The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks.

The result leaves United in fourth place in the Premier League with five games to play — four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, while Brighton — seeking to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history – are now sixth.

Both teams wasted clear-cut chances in the opening minutes of an entertaining encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian winger Antony was put through by Bruno Fernandes in just the second minute but fired wastefully wide.

Two minutes later Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma intercepted a careless ball across the defense at the other end and broke into the box before hitting a shot that smashed goalkeeper David de Gea in the face.

The lively Mitoma, putting United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka under huge pressure, danced into the area again in the 13th minute but was unable to finish.

The home side, bursting with confidence after a 6-0 win against Wolves, were enjoying the bulk of possession but United looked dangerous on the break.

The impressive Marcus Rashford hit a shot from a tight angle that Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele did well to keep out at his near post.

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister marauded forward but put his shot wide of De Gea’s goal and Julio Enciso also dragged a shot wide after another lightning attack.

Anthony Martial shot straight at Steele after an incisive move at the other end.

Brighton finished a half that featured 17 shots the stronger team but neither side could break the deadlock.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were again on top in the early stages of the second half, forcing United to be patient as they kept hold of the ball.

But Mitoma and Danny Welbeck were guilty of wasting openings.

Fernandes had a chance midway through the second half which Steele palmed away, before Antony received a booking for a rash tackle.

The game became more scrappy, suiting United, who were struggling to find fluency.

Substitute Solly March drove wide after a driving run from midfield in the closing stages.

In the 90th minute De Gea dived to his right to keep out a Mac Allister strike, puffing out his cheeks in relief.

But the home side had one final chance after Luke Shaw was penalized for handball following VAR intervention and Mac Allister made no mistake, lashing the ball high into the net.

Topics: Brighton Manchester United

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

ROME: Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
The “scudetto” (championship) set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine and beyond.
Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.
Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.
When Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly left Napoli after several years of near misses, many thought the likelihood of a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona went out the door with them.
Little did they know that an unknown winger from Georgia and a not-so famous striker from Nigeria were going to pick up the pieces and lead the team right to the top.
Sure, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen had plenty of help. But there’s no question that those two were the key elements that helped Napoli clinch the title on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Udinese.
It’s Napoli’s first Sere A title since Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.
Not much was expected when Napoli brought in the 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia to replace Insigne on the left wing. But the dribbling specialist scored his first goal for the club only 37 minutes into his Serie A debut back in August.
His skills on the ball quickly earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli’s greatest hero — the namesake of the club’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
And when Kvaratskhelia isn’t scoring, he’s setting them up for others — mainly Osimhen — with a league-best 10 assists.
The 24-year-old Nigerian leads the Serie A with 22 goals.
Osimhen has already surpassed his previous best for Napoli, when he scored 14 goals last season. But other players have been weighing in, too, with Napoli scoring 69 goals in the league this season, far more than any other team.
Napoli also signed Kim Min-jae from Fenerbahce as a replacement for defensive stalwart Koulibaly. The South Korea center back swiftly adapted to life in Italy and was named Serie A player of the month in September.
Starting from zero
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis bought the club in 2004 when it was declared bankrupt.
Restarting from the third division, De Laurentiis has drawn notice for avoiding debts and financial fair play sanctions as he’s brought the club back to prominence — first by returning to the top division in just three seasons and then developing into a perennial contender.
Napoli has finished in the top three nine times under De Laurentiis.
Spalletti’s success
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti’s exciting brand of attacking soccer has earned plaudits across Europe. And now it’s earned him the scudetto, also known as the Serie A title.
Spalletti rarely rotates his team, tending to stick to mainly the same starting lineup. That tactic has helped the players gain confidence in themselves and each other.
The 64-year-old Italian previously coached teams such as Inter Milan and Roma, but his innovative style first showed promise at Udinese nearly two decades ago. It was up in the northern Italian city of Udine where he found success, leading the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.
Spalletti went on to win Italian Cup titles with Roma in 2007 and 2008 and then Russian league trophies with Zenit St. Petersburg in 2010 and 2012.
North-South divide
Napoli’s title will bring the scudetto to southern Italy for the first time since Roma won the title in 2001.
Juventus and the two Milan teams — AC Milan and Inter Milan — have shared every league title since then.
Apart from Roma, only Sampdoria (1991) and Lazio (2000) have interrupted the domination of Serie A by the “Big Three” since Napoli last won the league in 1990.

Topics: Napoli Serie A

