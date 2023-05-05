You are here

  • Home
  • Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Update Passengers were forced to smash their way out of a London Underground train in south London following a fire alert. (Social Media/Twitter)
Passengers were forced to smash their way out of a London Underground train in south London following a fire alert. (Social Media/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gmta

Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
  • There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Passengers were forced to smash their way out of a London Underground train in south London following a fire alert on Friday evening.

The train was stopped at the Clapham Common station and people were seen breaking the train's windows and attempting to climb out.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police.

In a statement, BTP said: “The issue is believed to have been caused by brake dust which can often be confused with burning.”

A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) added: “We're sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common. The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire. We are investigating the details of this incident.”

Topics: UK London Underground

Related

Police investigating Islamophobic outburst by London Underground commuter
World
Police investigating Islamophobic outburst by London Underground commuter
British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut
World
British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

UN reaffirms ‘commitment to stay’ in Afghanistan

Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

UN reaffirms ‘commitment to stay’ in Afghanistan

Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN reaffirmed its “commitment to stay” in Afghanistan on Friday, in a review assessing its operations in the country in light of the Taliban banning women from working for the world body.
The United Nations announced on April 4 that the Taliban had barred Afghan women from employment in UN offices countrywide, a prohibition that had previously only affected NGOs but spared the UN.
The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, subsequently launched the review, and concluded Friday that it was committed “to stay and deliver on behalf of the men, women and children of Afghanistan,” Farhan Haq, a spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters.
It also launched an appeal “to our donors to keep funding this assistance people need,” he said.
In a statement issued from Kabul, UNAMA reiterated its condemnation of the ban, which “seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need.”
However “we cannot disengage despite the challenges,” it said, noting that it had conducted “extensive consultations with multiple Afghan stakeholders, including civil society and women’s groups, member states and donors.”
“We continue our focused, principled and constructive engagement with all possible levels of the Taliban de facto authorities to obtain a reversal of this ban and ensure the safety of all UN and aid personnel,” it said.
UN entities on the ground in Afghanistan will “continue to discuss appropriate working modalities,” Haq said, adding that “humanitarian operations continue to be undertaken.”
Since the ban, UNAMA has asked all of its Afghan staff, both men and women, to work from home, but other agencies in the country “have had different ways of handling the situation,” he noted.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere version of sharia law that the United Nations has labelled “gender-based apartheid.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan
World
UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
  • The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months
  • The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

TALLINN: A Russian court on Friday ordered pretrial detention for a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked to unprecedented levels since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months pending investigation and trial. The two were detained in the Russian capital on Thursday because of the play Petriychuk wrote and Berkovich staged, “Finist, the Brave Falcon.” Police also raided the apartments of Berkovich’s parents and grandmother in St. Petersburg.
The play, named after a Russian fairy tale, depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence.
Berkovich’s lawyer Yulia, Tregubova, pointed out in court on Friday that the play was supported by the Russian Culture Ministry and won the Golden Mask award, Russia’s most prestigious national theater award. Petriychuk’s lawyer Sergei Badamshin told the court that in 2019, the play was read to inmates of a women’s prison in Siberia, and Russia’s state penitentiary service praised it on its website.
Justifying terrorism is a criminal offense in Russia, punishable by up to seven years in prison.
The case against Berkovich and Petriychuk elicited outrage in Russia. An open letter in support of the two artists, started by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, has been signed by more than 3,400 people by Friday evening. The play, the letter argued, “carries an absolutely clear anti-terrorist sentiment.”
Dozens of Russian actors, directors and journalists also signed affidavits urging the court to release Berkovich from custody pending investigation and trial.
Immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin unleashed a sweeping campaign of repression, unparalleled since the Soviet era. It has effectively criminalized any criticism of the war, with the authorities targeting not only prominent opposition figures who eventually received draconian prison terms, but anyone who spoke out against it, publicly or otherwise.
Pressure mounted on critical artists in Russia, too. Actors and directors were fired from state-run theaters, and musicians were blacklisted from performing in the country. Some were slapped with the “foreign agent” label, which carries additional government scrutiny and strong negative connotations. Many left Russia.
Berkovich, who raises two adopted daughters, has refused to leave Russia and continued working with her independent theater production in Moscow, called Soso’s Daughters. Shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine, she staged an anti-war picket and was jailed for 11 days.

Topics: Russia court artists dissent terorrism

Related

Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears
World
Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears
Russian attacks kill eight in Ukraine’s Kherson region — officials
World
Russian attacks kill eight in Ukraine’s Kherson region — officials

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Updated 05 May 2023

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
  • Bangladesh started evacuation efforts much later than other countries
  • Authorities unable to say when 750 Bangladeshis will leave Port Sudan
Updated 05 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis stranded in a cramped makeshift camp while awaiting evacuation from Sudan are running out of food and water, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.
The Bangladeshis are among thousands of foreigners who have tried to flee Sudan since deadly fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.
Mass evacuations began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire.

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to Saudi Arabia.
The group has been waiting to board a ship to Jeddah since Tuesday, but with the days passing, it remains unclear when that will happen.
One of the evacuees, Mohammed Bahadur, who worked at a factory in Khartoum, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that supplies were running low and children, including his 18-month-old daughter, were already falling sick.
“We don’t have enough drinking water. How much water can we afford to buy? We can’t manage enough to drink water, let alone shower,” he said.
“I don’t know what to do. Children are getting sick with mosquito bites also, since this is a mosquito-prone area.”

FASTFACT

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to the Kingdom.

Bahadur said that he had no idea how long the evacuees will remain stranded in the camp.
“Since we landed here, every day we are told that we will get the ship soon. But it’s not happening,” he said.
Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, said that everyone was patient in the first days, but the deteriorating conditions were becoming increasingly difficult to tolerate.
“We are facing extreme food shortages here. The war broke out in the middle of April. People used to buy food and other essentials even at prices 10 times higher when they were still in Khartoum,” he said.
“When they came to Port Sudan, they arrived with empty hands as they didn’t get their salaries. They can’t afford to buy food, even if it was available. Most of the people arrived here without any belongings as everything was robbed in Khartoum.”
Sanitary conditions are also difficult. While women and children have been separated from the main group, about 700 men are sharing one toilet.
“There is only one toilet, which is managed by a mosque,” Rahman said. “Every moment, there is a long queue of 50-60 people in front of it.”
The Bangladeshis are staying at a school, and sleeping on the floor in cramped classrooms.
Rahman told Arab News that seeing the conditions, some Sudanese have stepped in to help, with one businessman buying tents for the evacuees and a local aid organization bringing more food.
Members of the Bangladeshi mission taking care of the evacuees were unavailable for comment.
However, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News that there was no confirmation yet when the first group of Bangladeshis will be able to leave Port Sudan.
“Our ambassador in Sudan has been asked to do whatever is necessary for the well-being of the evacuees,” he said.
“But he also has some limitations since it’s a battle situation.”

 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
World
Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Middle-East
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan

Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join

Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join
Updated 05 May 2023

Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join

Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join
  • Shanghai Cooperation Organization met in Goa, India on May 4-5
  • Saudi Arabia became a dialogue partner in SCO in March
Updated 05 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

BENAULIM, Goa: Middle Eastern participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is expanding further as the security bloc announced new partners from the region during its foreign ministers’ meeting in India on Friday.
The SCO is a political and security group of countries spanning China, Russia, India and Pakistan, as well as most of Central Asia.
It has over a dozen dialogue partners and observers, from Eastern Europe to Southeast Asia.
Saudi Arabia approved a memorandum on becoming a dialogue partner in the SCO in March.
Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye have the same status, while Kuwait and the UAE gained it on Friday during the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa.
At the same time, Iran and Belarus became full members, while Myanmar and Maldives joined as two other dialogue partners.
“I’m delighted that four new dialogue partners will sign the MoU for their association with SCO today in Goa,” India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told reporters at the meeting’s venue.
“We welcome our new dialogue partners and hope to intensify engagement with them in the SCO format.”
Formed in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the SCO has been expanded to include India and Pakistan, which helped increase its role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region.
Its move to have significant Middle Eastern membership is also seen in these terms.
“It is a question of moving the weight or the center of gravity from the Western world — the US and EU combined — to the Eastern world, the place where the population of the world actually now exists overwhelmingly, the place where the fastest-growing economies are also present,” Suhashini Haidar, diplomatic editor at the English-language daily the Hindu, told Arab News.
The group’s expansion, however, should not be interpreted as meant to pose a challenge to the West, but rather as a means to provide an alternative, she said.
“Countries in the Global South, whether in Asia, South America, or Africa, are trying to find alternatives and to diversify their options.”
For Manish Chand, president of the think tank Center for Global India Insights, the increasing Middle Eastern influence in the bloc was a “positive move” given the many complementarities between the region and SCO countries.
“One of the major points of synergy is that both regions are rich in energy. The Middle East is, of course, as we know, very rich in hydrocarbons. And Central Asia is also rich in hydrocarbons, as well as in hydroelectricity and other (forms of energy),” he said.
“Another important point that connects the two regions is that they are both very dynamic, emerging regions.”
The security bloc’s newly forged and increasing cooperation with the Middle East is a way of transforming the group into a significant global player, Chand says.
“What they are doing by getting them inside the tent of the SCO is expanding the ambit of this organization, which is largely Eurasia-centric,” he said.
“Having these countries in the fold of the SCO would strengthen the grouping, diversify it and give it greater global weight.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Shanghai Cooperation Organization India China

Related

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
World
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

French government plays down Italy migration row

French government plays down Italy migration row
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

French government plays down Italy migration row

French government plays down Italy migration row
  • Italy's foreign minister cancelled a trip to Paris on Thursday over what he termed "unacceptable" comments from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
  • Italian media reports on Friday suggested Darmanin's outburst infuriated Rome
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: The French government sought to play down a fresh row with Italy over migration on Friday, saying Paris was not looking to “ostracise” its EU partner and its prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.
Italy’s foreign minister canceled a trip to Paris on Thursday over what he termed “unacceptable” comments from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said Meloni was “incapable” of tackling her country’s migration crisis.
“There was no desire from the interior minister to ostracize Italy in any way at all,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran told the Cnews channel on Friday. “We continue to work with the Italians.”
“We have discussions with the Italians — they love politics — but they want to do things their own way, and they want others to let them,” he added.
“And that’s good because we don’t intend to do otherwise.”
Italian media reports on Friday suggested Darmanin’s outburst infuriated Rome, with Meloni said to be on the verge of canceling a planned trip to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
In a television interview on Thursday, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Darmanin’s remarks were “a stab in the back” and he was waiting for him to “apologize to the prime minister, the government, and Italy.”
On Friday, Tajani again demanded an apology, saying that was “the least that they can do.”
In an interview with Il Corriere della Sera he also called Darmanin’s remark a “gratuitous and vulgar insult toward a friendly and allied country.”
The French and Italian governments have clashed repeatedly in recent years over the management of their common land border and the admission of humanitarian boats carrying migrants rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean.
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune, a close ally of Macron and a former Europe minister, was less conciliatory than Veran in a separate interview on Friday.
He stressed the political differences between Meloni’s right-wing government and Macron’s pro-EU centrist cabinet.
“There is not a solution to the migration issue which does not include European cooperation,” Beaune told Europe 1 radio.
“And you can see that every time there’s an attempt to go it alone, whichever country it is, it doesn’t work,” he added.
Separately on Friday, the head of French immigration authority OFII said nearly a half of migrants arriving on Italy’s Mediterranean shore were from French-speaking sub-Saharan countries.
Within those French-speaking arrivals, citizens of Ivory Coast were the biggest group, OFII boss Didier Leschi told the Franceinfo broadcaster.
Many of the arrivals headed straight to France and were rarely properly registered by the Italian authorities, Leschi said.
“That’s why there are strong tensions between the two countries,” he said.
EU rules call for migrants to be registered in the arrival country first, and for subsequent discussions to determine which migrants should go to what EU member country, he said.
“It is urgent to improve the burden distribution across the EU,” he said.

Topics: Italy France Migration

Related

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
World
Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff
World
Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff

Latest updates

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race
Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race
Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
Saudi Arabia, US urge dialogue between Sudan’s warring sides
Saudi Arabia, US urge dialogue between Sudan’s warring sides
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.