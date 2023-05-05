Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis stranded in a cramped makeshift camp while awaiting evacuation from Sudan are running out of food and water, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.

The Bangladeshis are among thousands of foreigners who have tried to flee Sudan since deadly fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.

Mass evacuations began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire.

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to Saudi Arabia.

The group has been waiting to board a ship to Jeddah since Tuesday, but with the days passing, it remains unclear when that will happen.

One of the evacuees, Mohammed Bahadur, who worked at a factory in Khartoum, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that supplies were running low and children, including his 18-month-old daughter, were already falling sick.

“We don’t have enough drinking water. How much water can we afford to buy? We can’t manage enough to drink water, let alone shower,” he said.

“I don’t know what to do. Children are getting sick with mosquito bites also, since this is a mosquito-prone area.”

Bahadur said that he had no idea how long the evacuees will remain stranded in the camp.

“Since we landed here, every day we are told that we will get the ship soon. But it’s not happening,” he said.

Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, said that everyone was patient in the first days, but the deteriorating conditions were becoming increasingly difficult to tolerate.

“We are facing extreme food shortages here. The war broke out in the middle of April. People used to buy food and other essentials even at prices 10 times higher when they were still in Khartoum,” he said.

“When they came to Port Sudan, they arrived with empty hands as they didn’t get their salaries. They can’t afford to buy food, even if it was available. Most of the people arrived here without any belongings as everything was robbed in Khartoum.”

Sanitary conditions are also difficult. While women and children have been separated from the main group, about 700 men are sharing one toilet.

“There is only one toilet, which is managed by a mosque,” Rahman said. “Every moment, there is a long queue of 50-60 people in front of it.”

The Bangladeshis are staying at a school, and sleeping on the floor in cramped classrooms.

Rahman told Arab News that seeing the conditions, some Sudanese have stepped in to help, with one businessman buying tents for the evacuees and a local aid organization bringing more food.

Members of the Bangladeshi mission taking care of the evacuees were unavailable for comment.

However, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News that there was no confirmation yet when the first group of Bangladeshis will be able to leave Port Sudan.

“Our ambassador in Sudan has been asked to do whatever is necessary for the well-being of the evacuees,” he said.

“But he also has some limitations since it’s a battle situation.”