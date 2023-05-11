You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin's parents convicted amid dissent crackdown

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
Irina Tsybaneva, 60, stands in a courtroom in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 11, 2023. Tsybaneva was charged with desecrating a grave after she left insulting words on the grave of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s parents last October. (AP)
AP

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
  • The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred
  • Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian court gave a two-year suspended sentence Thursday to a St. Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents that said they had “raised a freak and a killer.”
The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action.
The note that Tsybaneva placed on the guarded grave on the eve of Putin’s birthday in October read: “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble. The whole world prays for his death. Death to Putin. You raised a freak and a killer.”
Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.
In another case, a Russian government agency added actor Artur Smolyaninov and a former consultant who advised the Ukrainian president’s office to a list of “extremists and terrorists.”
In a January interview with the Europe edition of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Smolyaninov stated that hypothetically, he would take part in hostilities only on Ukraine’s side.
The Ukrainian presidential consultant, Oleksiy Arestovich, resigned after stating online that a Russian missile that caused the deaths of 45 people in the city of Dnipro hit a residential building as a result of Ukrainian air defenses.
In other developments Thursday:
-- A Russian military court sentenced Nikita Tushkanov, a history teacher from Komi, to five and a-half years in prison for comments he made about last year’s explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula to mainland Russia. Tushkanov was found guilty of justifying terrorism and “discrediting” the Russian army. The teacher published social media posts in October calling the bridge explosion “a birthday present” for Putin.
— Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny reported on Twitter that he was returned to a solitary confinement punishment cell only a day after his release from one. He didn’t speculate why. Navalny, 46, who exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in Moscow in January 2021 after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He initially received a 2½-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court. He’s serving time at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.
The Kremlin’s sweeping campaign of repression has criminalized criticism of the war. In addition to fines and jail sentences, those accused have been fired, blacklisted, branded as “foreign agents” or fled Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin court St. Petersburg

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
Updated 4 min 23 sec ago

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
Updated 4 min 23 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Tesla shouldn’t be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves, the top US transportation official says.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is under investigation by his department in connection with crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths.
“I don’t think that something should be called, for example, an Autopilot, when the fine print says you need to have your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road at all times,” Buttigieg said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency within Buttigieg’s department, has sent investigative teams to more than 30 crashes since 2016 in which Teslas suspected of operating on Autopilot or its more sophisticated automated Full Self-Driving system have struck pedestrians, motorcyclists, semi trailers and parked emergency vehicles.
The probes are part of a larger investigation by the NHTSA into multiple instances of Teslas using Autopilot crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. The NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.
Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, didn’t immediately return messages left Thursday by the AP seeking comment.
Autopilot can keep a car in its lane and away from vehicles in front of it, while Full Self-Driving can take on most driving tasks. But in each case, Tesla tells owners they must be ready to intervene at all times.
Buttigieg said the Transportation Department will hold Tesla or any other company accountable for complying with federal safety standards. “We call balls and strikes,” he said. “I view it as something where it’s very important to be very objective. But anytime a company does something wrong or a vehicle needs to be recalled or a design isn’t safe, we’re going to be there.”
In the Wednesday interview, Buttigieg said that self-driving vehicles have enormous potential to reduce the nearly 40,000 US roadway deaths that happen each year, a level that he called unacceptable. But he said the technology has not been proved yet. “It’s far from automatic that it’s going to meet that potential,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to shape here at the Department of Transportation.”
The NHTSA also is looking at Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. In February, the agency pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with the software because the system can break traffic laws. The problem was to be fixed with an online software update.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he has made for several years. “The trend is very clearly toward full self-driving,” Musk said in April. “And I hesitate to say this, but I think we’ll do it this year.”
The system is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners. But the NHTSA said in documents that the system can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection from a turn-only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution or failing to respond to speed limit changes.
The NHTSA also has opened investigations during the past three years into Teslas braking suddenly for no reason, suspension problems and other issues.
Buttigieg wouldn’t comment specifically on the pending investigations. “Both outside bodies, states and other regulatory entities on the marketing side, and us from a vehicle safety perspective, are always paying attention,” he said.
No vehicle on sale today can drive itself, he stressed, saying that drivers must pay attention in all cases.
The Justice Department also has asked Tesla for documents about Full Self-Driving and Autopilot.

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
AFP

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing
  • Financial crimes prosecutors said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi
  • Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French prosecutors on Thursday demanded that former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been embroiled in legal troubles since leaving office, face a new trial over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.
France’s financial crimes prosecutors (PNF) said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi for his ultimately victorious campaign.
Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds, the prosecutors said in a statement.
He has always rejected the charges.
The prosecutors’ call for a trial is not the final decision on whether the process will go ahead, with investigating magistrates having the last word on a case which has been open since 2013.
Among the others facing trial in the case are heavyweights such as Sarkozy’s former right-hand man Claude Gueant, his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth and former minister Brice Hortefeux.
The right-wing Sarkozy, who won the 2007 elections but then lost in 2012 to Socialist Francois Hollande, has been convicted twice in separate cases since leaving office.
The ex-president will on May 17 hear the decision of the court of appeal in a case of wiretapping, which saw him sentenced at first instance to three years in prison — two of them suspended — for corruption and influence peddling.
And he will be retried from November 2023 on appeal in the so-called Bygmalion case, which saw him sentenced to one year in prison at first instance.
Even if the sentences are confirmed, he is not expected to serve any time in prison on those cases. He has always rejected all the charges.
Despite the legal problems, the man who styled himself as the “hyper-president” while in office still enjoys considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics.

Topics: France Nicolas Sarkozy Muammar Qaddafi Libya prosecutors corruption

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK
  • Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court
  • On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in October 2020, "as brave as a lion"
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: A man who praised the killer of French teacher Samuel Paty and posted images of his severed head was on Thursday sentenced by a UK court to five and a half years in jail.
Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court for posting tweets which would encourage people “to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.”
On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in October 2020, “as brave as a lion.”
He also posted an image of the severed head of Paty lying on the street, saying that “the insolent had been sent to hell.”
“You expressed extreme Muslim ideology, which included the immediate murder by beheading of anyone considered to have committed blasphemy against your religion,” judge Melbourne Inman said at the sentencing.
Shahpal was arrested in March 2021 at his home in Nottingham, central England, after he tweeted messages backing a Pakistan-based political party which advocated the killing of supposed blasphemers.
Some of his tweets were published to his public account in September 2020, a day after a second attack targeting the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
During the trial, Shahpal claimed that he was retweeting other people’s views “just to have some more followers.”

Topics: UK court Ajmal Shahpal French teacher murder

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens
Updated 11 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens
  • Indonesia acknowledges lack of progress in Myanmar peace plan
  • Jakarta says ready to engage anyone, including junta, other groups
Updated 11 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is at stake, as the bloc comes under increasing pressure over the lack of progress in ending ongoing deadly violence in Myanmar.
ASEAN leaders met this week for the first of their biannual summits in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, with the exception of Myanmar’s junta leaders who have been barred from attending over their lack of progress in implementing a peace plan endorsed by the regional grouping in 2021.
More than two years since the military junta seized power and unleashed a bloody crackdown on opponents, violence in Myanmar has been on the rise. One of the most recent incidents included an attack on an aid convoy comprised of Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats.
“ASEAN’s credibility is at stake, and Indonesia is ready to talk with anyone, including with the junta, and all the stakeholders in Myanmar for the sake of humanity,” Widodo told a press briefing at the summit’s conclusion.
He added that “engagement doesn’t mean recognition.”
As ASEAN chair this year, Indonesia said it has engaged many stakeholders in Myanmar to discuss possible solutions, as it continues to push for dialogue and the implementation of its peace plan, which has not been enforced since the bloc forged it with Myanmar’s top general in April 2021.
The Five-Point Consensus plan, also referred to as 5PC, called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and dialogue among contending parties to seek a peaceful solution, to be brokered by an ASEAN special envoy.
“I have to be honest, there has been no significant progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, so we need ASEAN unity to formulate our next steps,” Widodo told Southeast Asian leaders.
More than 3,450 people have been killed by security forces since the junta took power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-governmental organization that tracks killings and arrests.
In April, an airstrike killed at least 100 people, who were mostly civilians and included many children. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday described the attack as a war crime.
“There is disunity within ASEAN regarding on how it should actually deal with Myanmar crisis to some extent,” Lina Alexandra, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.
“This is a very crucial time for Indonesia and the fact that there is no progress that means Indonesia needs to work harder,” she said. “Indonesia (needs) to be much more bold … and also to be more brave, particularly to discuss this further with the other ASEAN leaders … to push for a breakthrough.”
In a review meeting held last November, ASEAN leaders highlighted the “need for an implementation plan that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a specific timeline to support the Five-Point Consensus” and delegated their foreign ministers to develop one.
“If Indonesia chairmanship this year, you know, can really say ‘this is the implementation plan that ASEAN has decided on how we can implement the 5PC’ — that will be a major achievement,” Alexandra said.
Even though Indonesia has acknowledged the lack of progress, a solution to the problem remains to be found.
“Restating the problem is not really solving the problem, right?” Alexandra said. “Here’s the problem, so what’s your solution, proposed solution to that?”

Topics: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Indonesia Myanmar

Archbishop condemns UK immigration bill, prompting government backlash

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Archbishop condemns UK immigration bill, prompting government backlash

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
  • Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby brands Illegal Migration Bill ‘morally unacceptable’
  • Conservative MP suggests senior cleric out of touch with views of congregations
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A row has broken out in the UK over immigration policy between members of the government and senior clerics in the Church of England.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby denounced the proposed Illegal Migration Bill as “morally unacceptable” legislation that would do “great damage” to the UK’s reputation, adding that it “fails to live up to our history, our moral responsibility, and our political and international interests.”

The bill, which passed the House of Commons earlier this year, includes mechanisms to make it easier to detain and deport people who enter the UK illegally, especially those who do so via small boats across the English Channel, to their home country or third countries, including Rwanda in East Africa, even as their asylum applications are ongoing.

At least 45,755 people made such trips last year, and more than 6,000 are known to have done so this year, with numbers expected to increase as the summer months approach.

The archbishop, speaking in the House of Lords, said: “We need a bill to reform migration. We need a bill to stop the boats. We need a bill to destroy the evil tribe of traffickers. The tragedy is that, without much change, this is not that bill.

“This bill fails utterly to take a long-term and strategic view of the challenges of migration and undermines international cooperation, rather than taking an opportunity for the UK to show leadership.”

His thoughts were echoed by the bishop of Durham, the Rt. Rev. Paul Butler, who told members of the House of Lords he was concerned by parts of the bill, including proposals to detain children.

“I am reminded of Jesus’ words: ‘It would be better to have a millstone around the neck and be cast into the sea than to cause a little one to stumble.’ This responsibility needs to bear upon us heavily,” he said.

The interventions were criticized by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, who told the BBC: “Firstly, there’s nothing moral about allowing the pernicious trade of people smugglers to continue ... I disagree with (Welby), respectfully.

“By bringing forward this proposal, we make it clear that if you come across illegally on a small boat, you will not find a route to life in the UK ... That will have a serious deterrent effect.”

House of Lords member Simon Murray agreed with Jenrick and told the House of Lords: “We simply cannot continue with a situation whereby, year-on-year, tens of thousands of people make the dangerous, illegal, and unnecessary journey across the Channel in circumvention of our immigration controls.”

Another member of the House of Lords, Michael Dobbs, a former adviser to ex-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, also rejected the archbishop’s claims, saying that it was vital that steps were taken to prevent people traffickers operating with impunity in British waters.

He said: “They trade in lies; they trade lives. It is our moral obligation to stop them, to bring an end to the unimaginable pain of mothers and fathers watching their children drowning in the Channel. No amount of handwringing or bell ringing is going to do that.”

Former government minister and now House of Lords member, Michael Forsyth, said: “People are drowning in the English Channel now. People are leaving a safe country (France) in order to come here, and it is fatuous to try to present this as in the way that many have done.”

Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said the Church of England’s leadership was “increasingly detached” from the opinions of worshippers in the UK.

“Allowing people to be endangered, and in some cases die, at the hands of vile people smugglers is as far from Christian as it gets,” he added.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The prime minister does not think it is compassionate or fair to allow people who are jumping the queue over some of the most vulnerable people who are seeking to come here through safe and legal routes.” They added that the PM believed the bill to be “compassionate and fair.”

Topics: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby UK immigration bill

