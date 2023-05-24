You are here

Chennai beats Gujarat to reach Indian Premier League final

Chennai beats Gujarat to reach Indian Premier League final
Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Devon Conway run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League playoff cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujrat Titans in Chennai, India, Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Chennai beats Gujarat to reach Indian Premier League final

Chennai beats Gujarat to reach Indian Premier League final
  • Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls
  • It was a remarkable turnaround for four-time champions Chennai this season after finishing ninth last year
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

CHENNAI, India: Chennai Super Kings powered their way to a record-breaking 10th Indian Premier League final with a 15-run win over defending champion Gujarat Titans in the playoffs on Tuesday.

Gujarat will have another chance to meet Chennai in the final when they take on the winner of Wednesday’s playoff between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls before cameos from the Chennai middle-order batters guided the home team to 172-7.

Chennai didn’t deviate from their perfect bowling script of squeezing the teams through spinners in the middle overs as Gujarat got bowled out for 157 off the final ball.

It was a remarkable turnaround for four-time champions Chennai this season after finishing ninth last year.

“I think IPL is too big to say it is just another final,” Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said. “Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Everyone has contributed. Yes, middle order hasn’t got ample opportunity but they have chipped in.”

Gujarat, one of the best chasers in the IPL, couldn’t get momentum in the run-chase when fast bowler Deepak Chahar (2-29) continued to excel in the powerplay and had Wriddhiman Saha caught in the deep in the third over.

Even Shubman Gill, who came into the playoff with two successive centuries, struggled to get going against hard lengths of Chennai bowlers to score 42 off 38 balls before Chahar also had him caught in the deep off a brilliant short ball in his return spell.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (2-18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-28) then squeezed the runs in the middle overs as they found plenty of help off the wicket before Rashid Khan hit a rapid 30 off 16 balls to narrow down the defeat.

Chennai’s find of the tournament fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana (2-37) was a bit wayward bowling seven wide balls before the Sri Lankan pacer wrapped up the innings by claiming the last wicket of Mohammed Shami off the final ball.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Gaikwad dominated an 87-run opening wicket stand with Devon Conway, who struggled to score 40 off 34 balls.

Darshan Nalkande became only the fifth player in the history of IPL to play his first game of the season in the playoff and also had Gaikwad caught at mid-wicket off a no-ball in his first over.

Gaikwad hit seven fours and a six before he holed out at long-on in the 11th over off Mohit Sharma (2-31) and Conway tried to accelerate in the death overs but also picked up Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket off Shami (2-28).

However, Jadeja made 22 off 16 balls while Ambati Rayudu and Ajiknya Rahane both scored quick 17s to propel Chennai’s total. Shami conceded 15 runs off the final over after allowing only 13 off his first three overs.

“We were quite spot on but we made some basic errors,” said Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya, who made eight before getting caught at point inside the powerplay. “We must’ve conceded 16 runs or so due to our soft balls, (but) we have one more chance of going to the final. Two days later we will give it a crack again.”

Topics: India Premier League IPL CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Gujrat Titans

Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

  • It is the Saudi smart city’s first program of its kind and aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among its residents
  • NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport by partnering with global sports brands
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM: The Saudi smart city NEOM has partnered with one of India’s premier T20 cricket teams, the Rajasthan Royals, to deliver its first ever cricket program.

The landmark pilot scheme aims to facilitate an active and healthy lifestyle within the growing workforce, forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of the year.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said: “It’s important that we develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that can be enjoyed by everyone. We are excited to see NEOM’s cricket program partnered by Rajasthan Royals offer that, while also contributing to the growth of the sport in the Kingdom.”

Founded in 2008 and hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Royals is one of the world’s most renowned cricket teams and recognized internationally for its  academies and community foundation work. To mark the partnership, the lead owner, Manoj Badale, visited NEOM on Monday to meet CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other community members, and to take part in a selection of cricket sessions.

Badale said: “We are thrilled to partner with NEOM and launch this grassroots cricket program. This partnership allows us to contribute to NEOM's vision of fostering an inclusive, active and healthy community. We look forward to witnessing the growth of cricket within NEOM and creating a lasting impact for the workforce, residents and society.”

The cricket program will focus on inclusivity and reflects the Royals’ commitment to promoting the development and innovation of cricket internationally. With a workforce of thousands already based at NEOM, cricket has become one of the project’s most popular sports, attracting more participation and a growing number of spectators from among those working on site.

NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport, partnering with global sports brands, championing livability for its residents and contributing to NEOM’s dynamic economy. The new partnership will be another element of NEOM’s commitment to supporting an active and healthy community.

Jan Paterson, managing director of NEOM Sport, said: “NEOM is committed to nurturing the most physically active society globally and our partnership with the Royals is the latest step in making that vision a reality. Cricket is already a hugely popular sport in NEOM and we want to capture and nurture that enthusiasm and make sure it is being felt throughout the region. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and the Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men and women, girls and boys alike, in the community at NEOM.”

The cricket program will be delivered by specialist partners, RISE, and Red Bear Sports, who will oversee the delivery of an authentic T20 cricket league on site at NEOM. It will be community based and be supported by a participation program to be delivered by the end of the year. Sport is seen as essential to the enrichment of lives at NEOM, and the organization is aiming to support the development of sport leaders within the workforce.

Topics: NEOM RAJASTHAN ROYALS Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

Power and privilege ebb away from Britain as cricket experiences global shifts

Power and privilege ebb away from Britain as cricket experiences global shifts
Updated 18 May 2023

Power and privilege ebb away from Britain as cricket experiences global shifts

Power and privilege ebb away from Britain as cricket experiences global shifts
Updated 18 May 2023
Jon Pike

Last week, I watched a match at Arundel Castle’s cricket ground in West Sussex, England. The castle was founded in 1067 and a park was formed around it in the early 19th century. In 1897, the first recorded match took place on a newly completed cricket ground. This was instigated by the 15th duke of Norfolk, whose family seat is Arundel Castle.

His son, Bernard Fitzalan-Howard, 16th duke of Norfolk (1917-1985), much enhanced the development of cricket at the castle. Most notably, he made the venue famous by establishing a tradition of touring sides playing one of their early matches there, often the opening one.

Records suggest that the first one was against the Australian touring side in 1956. Little did the 1956 tourists know that, later in their tour, they would be subject to one of most extraordinary feats of bowling in Test match history. In the fourth Test at Manchester, England bowler Jim Laker claimed 19 of the 20 Australian wickets to win the match.

As I observed the match at Arundel Castle, the contrast between what I was watching in that setting and others in which contemporary cricket is being played was stark. The ground has been described by spectators, visitors and players alike, as quintessentially English. It is a 3.5-acre amphitheater, surrounded by trees, with views over the River Arun valley and, through a purposely designed gap, stunning views of rolling hills. It has accommodated upwards of 9,000 spectators, all situated on either grassy banks or on flat ground around the boundary.

This year, 36 matches and events are listed on the fixture card of the Arundel Castle Cricket Club. These embrace cricket at different levels and across a range of abilities. The visiting Australian team will not play there. Indeed, the forthcoming Ashes tour will be the first time in history that an Australian team’s itinerary consists only of Tests. As befits ACCC’s links with Australia, other Australian teams will do so, including the Melbourne Cricket Club and Sydney Cricket Ground X1. Six matches will be played by the Duke of Norfolk’s X1, while two 50-over women’s domestic matches are scheduled. At the other end of the scale, the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation has introduced programs aimed specifically at youngsters with disabilities and special needs, particularly from inner-city backgrounds.

The financing of cricket at Arundel Castle was heavily dependent upon the duke’s patronage and on income from the annual visit of the touring team. After the duke’s death, his wife Lavinia, aided by people influential in both English and international cricket, was determined to carry on the tradition. Money was raised to form the Friends of ACCC, which would support the duchess’ initiative and continue to do so after her death in 1995. However, these endeavors received a body blow when the England and Wales Cricket Board informed ACCC that it would no longer be able to host matches against touring Test teams.

Times were changing. International calendars were becoming more crowded and commercial pressures more telling. Matches against touring teams, other than internationals, would be played against counties, which needed the income. So, too, did ACCC.

A series of significant donations from supporters and a beneficial agreement with ECB for ACCC to host a number of non-first-class matches helped to sustain the club during the years after the income stream from tourist matches ended. Further pressure on finances was caused by the pandemic, but once first-class cricket became possible in the late summer of 2020, the ACCC was asked to host two county matches. Although no spectator income was available, support for facilities hire was provided, which improved the financial situation.

Some readers may find it strange that a cricket club with direct links to one of Britain’s most influential families, playing on a historic and famous ground, should experience a fragile financial existence. In addition to his title, the duke of Norfolk also holds the hereditary position of earl marshal. This carries the duty of organizing state occasions, including the opening of parliament and the coronation of the monarch, a task which fell recently to the current duke.

None of this can halt the winds of change currently blowing through cricket that are negatively affecting the grassroots in a country that used to govern the game. Power and influence in cricket have ebbed away from Britain, specifically away from the Marylebone Cricket Club at Lords and those who ran the game from there as upholders of an imperial past, when cricket was introduced to colonies. Some of those countries have welcomed this loss of power and influence, which found a catalyst for acceleration in the India Premier League. This is where now money and influence lie, which has begat copycat tournaments, dominated by Indian-owned franchises.

Growth has occurred in women’s cricket in countries where it used to be a minor sport and in countries where it barely existed. More than one of those countries has the funds to invest in cricket if they so choose. This threat to the old, disappearing order in Britain has caused much hand-wringing among those of that order. It is, however, too late.

Country house cricket of the type witnessed at Arundel will soldier on, no doubt, but T20 cricket, especially in the shape of franchise tournaments, is the new face of the game. Its funding comes not from gate income or national cricket boards but from rich corporates and individuals located far away from Lords. There has been loose talk in sections of the British press of such funding finding its way into the English game.

A more possible scenario is a change in the way certain players are contracted. Currently, they are contracted to national or regional boards. Instead, they may be offered the option of being contracted to franchises. This is a far cry from the days when a lord or lady of the realm invited teams and players to perform at his or her country house. In the new scenario, players have financial rewards rather than prestige through association.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Britain

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles
Updated 11 May 2023

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles
  • In addition to technique, bowlers also display ability to swing ball in air, make it deviate off pitch
Updated 11 May 2023
Jon Pike

There is no more exhilarating sight in cricket than that of a fast bowler running in to deliver the ball, except, that is, if you are the person holding the bat.

In my youth, I faced one of England’s fastest bowlers of the time. I barely saw the ball, let alone possessed the hand-eye coordination to make a proper reaction to play an intended shot.

It is, therefore, unimaginable what it would have been like to face the fastest bowler ever recorded. In 2002, Shoaib Akhtar, known as the Rawalpindi Express, became the first bowler to break the 100 miles per hour barrier, equivalent to 161.3 kilometers per hour. His achievement still stands.

A radar gun has been used since 1999 to calculate bowling speeds in international matches and some first-class matches.

A gun is mounted on a pole located next to the sight screen behind the boundary and behind the bowler. It measures the speed of the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, in comparable manner to how the speed of a motor vehicle is calculated. Speeding tickets were first introduced in the late 1940s in the US, but it was some time before speed-gun technology arrived in sport.

First it was baseball in the 1970s, to measure speed of pitch, then tennis in 1989, to calculate the speed of service. It was another 10 years before cricket adopted the technology.

The gun transmits a microwave beam toward the entire distance of the pitch and detects the movement of any object along with the pitch. Spectators, coaches, analysts, and players can see the ball-speed calculation displayed on screen.

Sceptics are apt to point out that the speed gun is not 100 percent accurate, suggesting that Akhtar may not have achieved 100 mph. He said: “It doesn’t matter to me whether somebody recognises the speed gun or not. For me, it’s satisfying that I have bowled the fastest-ever delivery.”

It is, however, the case that the gun is accurate to within 1 mph up to 60 mph and within 3 percent over this. The laser could be 2.7 mph out at 90 mph. Generally, bowlers are categorised as slow, if delivering the ball between 40 mph and 60 mph, medium pace between 60 mph and 80 mph, and fast over 80 mph.

The characteristics which determine which bowlers fit into which category are complex. These relate to technique, physical condition, mental strength, and aptitude for practice.

There are five stages in bowling technique — run-up, pre-delivery stride, delivery stride, ball release, and follow through. In the case of fast bowlers, the run-up assumes increased importance. This needs to be at a level appropriate to produce high linear velocity while still allowing the bowler to perform the bowling action properly.

Every bowler has a different body shape, so each one has a separate way of generating acceleration in the run-up. Foot contact on the ground is also important, as ground reaction forces are used to generate both pace and deceleration in the delivery stage.

One of the great fast bowlers, Michael Holding of Jamaica, had such a smooth, silent, run-up that he was nicknamed Whispering Death. Another great, Australia’s Dennis Lillee, appeared from the distance, almost back to the sight screen on some grounds, in menacing fashion. During his furious sprint to the wicket, his mane of hair would blow in the wind, his moustache bristle, while his unbuttoned shirt revealed a bouncing gold chain.

In the pre-delivery stage, the bowler leaps into the air to allow the body to be organized for the delivery. This means that the lower body is decelerated, and the upper body of hips, shoulders, and bowling arm are accelerated.

In the delivery stage, the back foot contacts the ground first, exerting pressure on the spine. When the front foot contacts the ground, there are forces up to nine times the bowler’s body weight relying on the front leg to keep the body stable. Prior to delivery, the upper body is driven forward, pivoting on the front knee. At the point of ball release, the position of the bowling arm in relation to the front foot impacts on ball speed. The faster bowlers tend to delay delivery.

It is little wonder that fast bowlers succumb to injury. In 1973, Lillee’s lower vertebrae were fractured in three places, his career possibly over. Displaying the mental toughness required for fast bowlers, he embarked on a fastidiously planned recouperation that included a remodelling of his action. A year-and-a-half later, he returned to international cricket, an even more potent performer.

Lillee had added a change of pace, deliveries which cut into the batters to complement his natural ability to swing the ball away, and a more strategic use of the bouncer.

In addition to bowling technique, there is also the ability to swing the ball in the air and make it deviate off the pitch. Fast bowlers who can ally these facets with superior bowling technique are fearsome prospects to face.

Ultimately, Lillee claimed 355 Test wickets. Richard Hadlee of New Zealand, although slightly slower, claimed 431 Test wickets with a similar range of talents. In similar fashion, James Anderson of England has so far now taken 685 Test wickets.

All three started their careers erratically, maintained incredible levels of fitness, overcame injury, trained and worked hard, and possessed innate technical skills which they honed as they grew older and wiser. In Lillie’s words they “never gave in, no matter the condition of the match.”

All of this demands a particular type of personality to overcome setbacks and dismiss batters. Fast bowlers express this in separate ways.

Lillee had a reputation for getting involved in or starting duels and altercations, Anderson has a reputation for appearing grumpy when things are not going well, while Hadlee displayed a deeply forensic and strategic approach to his task. Each of them has shown that raw pace needs to be allied to technical and mental attributes for success to be achieved.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
  • The US Masters T10 League will feature legends of the game of cricket along with its young and upcoming stars
  • Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets: I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: T-Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10, have announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League, to be held in Dallas, Texas.

The league is being co-organised with the help of Ritesh Patel, who also owns a participating franchise SAMP Army. The league, based on the thrilling 10-over format, will have legendary cricketers who have recently retired from the international format along with young and upcoming stars.

There will be six teams but, gauging the interest levels so far, the organisers are bracing for an eight-team cap. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Patel, one of the main organisers of the American edition and league partner, said: “We are excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.” Patel’s SAMP Army took part in the Abu Dhabi T10 last year. They were led by captain Moeen Ali into the play-offs along with the other American presence, New York Strikers.

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and America’s leading domestic players.

“It’s a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

“After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA,” said Nawab Shaji ul Mulk, the head of TTGS.

“T10 was founded in 2017 to bring the format of a fast game such as football. We are in the US now after 6 years. Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport, we thought US would be a great destination for a format like this. “

To embed the sport of cricket within the American audience and the cricket-loving diaspora, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

Basketball player and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team. “I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel who are introducing this growing international sport of cricket to America,” the NBA superstar, 30, said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the outside linebacker of the New York Giants team in the National Football League, is going to be a part of his team’s city franchise in the league – NY Warriors T10. “I’m excited to be a part of an effort to promote the sport of cricket in America.”

The logo of the USA T10, revealing the first glimpse of the new brand property, was also revealed at Sunday’s function where Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair provided the entertainment.

Topics: T-Ten Global Sports US Masters T10 League Ritesh Patel Spencer Dinwiddie

Nepal makes the headlines with Asia Premier Cup title

Nepal makes the headlines with Asia Premier Cup title
Updated 04 May 2023

Nepal makes the headlines with Asia Premier Cup title

Nepal makes the headlines with Asia Premier Cup title
  • Emerging nation now seek greater profile, contest with cricket’s powerhouses India and Pakistan
Updated 04 May 2023
Jon Pike

At the beginning of the Asia Premier Cup, it looked like Nepal and the UAE were the strongest teams, the ones the others had to beat if they wished to claim the prize of progressing to the Asia Cup in September. This proved to be the case, the two teams resuming a fierce rivalry in a rain-affected final, which needed to be extended into the reserve day for a result to be achieved. Nepal emerged victorious to the delight of their fervent supporters.

This delight was expressed not just at the ground but widely on social media. Two themes of the postings were clear. First, there were pointed references to the appearance of a match report on the International Cricket Council’s website. Second was the fear that the Asia Cup would not take place because of political tensions between India and Pakistan. Both themes betray the emotion which cricket engenders in Nepal.

It has to be assumed that the reference to the ICC report reflects a long-standing feeling in Nepal and, perhaps, among Associate Members, that the game’s governing body does not recognize and report on their matches and performances in sufficient depth. This would be a surprising accusation, if true, since one of the ICC’s objectives is to grow and promote the game internationally, something that it can claim to be achieving.

One aspect of this promotion was its collaboration with Emerging Cricket. This voluntary organization was started in late 2018 by a former CEO of Cricket Hong Kong as a WhatsApp chat group. The vision was to change the way that cricket beyond the Full Members was projected to the world. As part of its growing coverage via blogs, interviews, reports and commentary for live streams, Emerging Cricket established a partnership with the ICC to create a weekly Global Game column that was shared with the ICC’s 30-million plus social audience. Since late November 2021, the column no longer appears on the ICC website.

The ICC’s match report on the Asia Premier Cup final was a factual one. It focused on a tactical masterstroke initiated by Nepal’s team managers. This saw 17-year-old Gulshan Jha promoted to number three in the batting order in a ploy to negate the left arm spin in the UAE’s attack. Nepal’s response to the UAE’s total of 117 stuttered at 22 for three, but the innings was stabilized by Jha, who scored an unbeaten 67, the target reached in the 31st over. A follow-up column has also appeared on the ICC website, based on an interview with Nepal’s captain, Rohit Paudel.

Nepalese cricket and its supporters possess a long-harbored ambition of pitting the team against India and Pakistan. Victory in the Asia Premier Cup puts this ambition within sight as the team is placed in the same group as both of their neighbors. Whether this dream is going to be fulfilled rests on Indo-Pakistani politics. The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah has stated that India will not travel to play in Pakistan, the host nation for the Asia Cup. Shah is also president of the Asia Cricket Council, the continent’s regional administrative body.

Rumors abound of a hybrid tournament in which India plays its matches in another country in the region. Other rumors focus on cancellation or postponement, arguing that India does not need such a tournament, whilst others suggest that the whole tournament should be played in another country. None of this is pleasing to Pakistan. Imagine the disappointment should Pakistan and India reach the final, only to find that it would be played at a “neutral” venue, rather than in Pakistan. There is also the issue of broadcasting economics. Star Sports will have calculated its expenditure on the basis of two Pakistan versus India matches. Were India to decide not to participate, surely such calculations would need review.

India is clearly in the driving seat in these cricketing skirmishes. It will retain its stance that it does not believe that a secure environment can be created for the team, despite Pakistan’s assurances to the contrary. It does not need the income, whereas the Pakistan Cricket Board does. The PCB’s tit-for-tat threat to withdraw from the ODI World Cup in India in November seems to be a case of potentially shooting oneself in the foot. Most commentators expect the team to be present.

The power of India in world cricket grows apace. It will come as no surprise that rumors are circulating of the BCCI offering contracts to players who perform for Indian-owned franchise teams in the Indian Premier League and Indian-owned teams in franchise leagues in South Africa, the UAE and the Caribbean. It now seems inevitable that players, whose international careers are coming to an end or have stalled, will sign up to this new regime. The next stage in this development will relate to younger players, who may sign up and then request to be released to play for their country, if selected.

The thrill of playing for one’s country still remains paramount, but for how long? Nepal’s players and supporters are prime examples of this thrill. How galling must it be for them to think that their dream of playing against India and Pakistan in the same group in the Asia Cup could be thwarted by internecine politics. At the Asia Cup, the players have an opportunity to make their mark, to test themselves against the best.

Prior to that, Nepal, along with the UAE and Oman, the top three finishers at the Asia Premier Cup, will feature in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July, when they will play ‘A’ Teams of five Full Members in the region. This is another opportunity for the players to showcase their talents. It is to be hoped that reporting of their performances is not drowned out by bigger events, most notably the England and Australia Ashes series. Emerging cricket nations will need a louder voice.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket nepal

