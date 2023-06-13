You are here

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

Updated 13 June 2023


Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a visit to China that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Mideast politics and competing for energy resources. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP




  • Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip

AFP

BEIJING: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world’s second-largest economy.
Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.
The two are expected to “exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” Wafa reported.
Abbas will also meet with Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.
The longtime Palestinian leader is an “old and good friend of the Chinese people,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last week.
“China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” he added.
Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there — efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.
President Xi last December visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to “work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue.”
And during a trip to Riyadh last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia was not being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing, striking a conciliatory tone following tensions with the long-time ally.
In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were “friends closer than brothers.”
“I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year,” he added.

Topics: Palestine China Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Mahmoud Abbas

Celebrities call on UK government to repatriate British families from Syria

Updated 13 June 2023


Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News




  • ‘Young British boys and girls exposed to violence, disease and other deprivations’: open letter
  • At least 38 countries have rescued citizens from prison camps but Britain resisting doing so

Arab News

LONDON: Celebrities in the UK have signed an open letter calling on the government to repatriate British families remaining in prison camps across northeast Syria, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Signatories include Gillian Anderson, Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Stanley Tucci and Jonathan Pryce, along with NGOs including Human Rights Watch and War Child UK.

Conservative peer Sayeeda Warsi and several national security experts also signed the letter, which calls for the rescue of about 25 families, including 60 children, many of whom are younger than 10.

The families were detained in the camps following the collapse of Daesh almost four years ago, with many of the mothers having been married to fighters from the terror group.

At least 38 countries worldwide — including Western states France, Spain, Australia, Germany and Canada — have repatriated their citizens from the camps, but the UK government has cited national security reasons to avoid doing so.

The letter says: “These British families have been abandoned by their government and live in squalid conditions where they are exposed daily to life-threatening violence, disease and other deprivations.

“Young British boys and girls are growing up in this dangerous environment with very limited access to education, sufficient food, clean water and shelter and medical care.”

The letter accuses the UK government of “reneging on its human rights obligations, abdicating responsibility for its citizens and risking damage to its global reputation.”

Last year, a parliamentary group report investigating Britons who had traveled to Syria to live in Daesh territory found that many “Daesh brides” had been trafficked to the country against their will.

War Child UK had revealed poll research that showed 53 percent of UK adults supported the repatriation of British families in Syria, while 13 percent opposed the move.

The former chief of the UN’s Al-Qaeda and Daesh monitoring group, Richard Barrett, a signatory, said: “We can and should repatriate British families from these insecure detention centers and reintegrate them into society, prosecuting them within the law where appropriate.

“Britain is being left behind as countries around the world repatriate their own citizens. If we truly believe in human rights and the rule of law, we should bring these families home.”

In response to the letter, a UK government spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security. Each request for consular assistance is considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Topics: Daesh Syria

Jordanian army downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria - army statement

Updated 13 June 2023


Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News





Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordanian army said Tuesday it has shot down a drone loaded with drugs headed from Syrian territory towards the northern region, a statement on the Petra news agency said.

“Border Guards, in coordination with military security services and the anti-narcotics department, have detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory. The plane was shot down inside Jordanian territory,” the army statement said.

The statement said that after the plane was shot down, it was found that it was carrying 500 grams of crystal, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.

The source confirmed that the Jordanian armed forces are continuing to deal forcefully and firmly with any threat on the border fronts.

Topics: Jordan Syria drone

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Updated 13 June 2023


The procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. (Supplied)
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News




  • The Colombian patient underwent the procedure at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi
  • A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control

Arab News

ABU DHABI: Surgeons in Abu Dhabi have operated on an unborn child with a spinal defect six months into the pregnancy, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The patient from Colombia underwent the rare spina bifida procedure at Burjeel Medical City’s Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center in Abu Dhabi.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when bones forming the spine do not develop leading to the spinal cord being left exposed to the amniotic fluid resulting in a permanent disability. 

In the operation, which took place earlier in June, known as in-utero fetal surgery, a small incision was made on the uterus and the back of the baby is exposed to allow the neurosurgeon to close the spina bifida defect.

The parents were referred to the Abu Dhabi center after doctors in Colombia told them their only other option was terminating the pregnancy. 

A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control, Dr. Mandeep Singh, consultant in maternal & fetal medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said. 

“We use a synthetic patch to cover the defect. The amniotic fluid is then instilled back into the cavity and the uterus is closed back up. The baby will remain in the womb for the remainder of the pregnancy and will be delivered by caesarean section at 37 weeks' gestation,” said Dr Singh.

According to Singh, the procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. In cases where parents opt out of the surgery, the child will have difficulty walking and can even be wheelchair bound for the rest of their life. 

“In-utero repair of spina bifida reduces motor function loss of limbs and improves outcomes. After the delivery, the baby needs follow up and, in some cases, may need to undergo physiotherapy and all other medical assessments to ensure their well-being,” Singh said.

“We were shocked after our routine 20-week scan showed that our baby’s spinal cord was not forming correctly.”

It was not an easy decision to have the operation, said Liz Valentina Parra Rodriguez and Jason Mateo Moreno Gutierrez, who admitted to having considered all options available before committing to the surgery in Abu Dhabi.

“Our doctor suggested that our best course of action was to undergo spina bifida repair before the baby was born,” the Colombian couple who traveled to Abu Dhabi for the procedure explained.

The mother is stable and expected to deliver her baby in August.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Spina bifida

Iran's president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

Updated 13 June 2023


Updated 13 June 2023
AP




  • Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions

AP

CARACAS, Venezuela: In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hard-line president on Monday met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared that both countries have “a common enemy,” alluding to the United States, before signing a series of cooperation agreements.
President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Venezuela came a year and a day after President Nicolás Maduro visited him in Iran. Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions.
Raisi said the link between the two countries “is not normal, but rather a strategic relationship,” insisting that their nations have “common interests and we have common enemies.”
“They do not want the two countries, Iran and Venezuela, to be independent,” Raisi said referring to the US government. His tour of allied nations in Latin America, including Cuba and Nicaragua, comes amid rising tensions with the administration of US President Joe Biden.
The US has accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, while the Kremlin seeks to ensure a steady supply of weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. US intelligence officials believe the plant in Russia could start operations early next year, but Iran has said it supplied drones to Russia before the start of the war.
The more than dozen agreements signed by officials from the countries Monday include scholarships for Venezuelan students and the importations of cattle to Iran. Maduro’s visit last year to Iran resulted in agreements to expand ties in the oil and petrochemical industries, the military and the economy. But only a handful of the agreements have materialized.
Venezuela and Iran have maintained close relations since the government of the late President Hugo Chávez. Maduro, who became president in 2013 after Chávez death, has promoted trade relations with Iran, China, Russia and Turkiye to try to overcome the effects of the economic sanctions.
Iran, particularly since 2020, has helped alleviate part of a fuel shortage in Venezuela.
“We are on the right side of history and together we will be invincible,” Maduro said.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Ebrahim Raisi Nicolas Maduro

22 US service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap

Updated 13 June 2023


Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters




  • Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities

Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria on Sunday, the US military said late on Monday, without disclosing the cause of the incident or detailing the severity of the injuries.

The US military’s Central Command said 10 service members were evacuated to higher-level care facilities outside the region.

Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East, said no enemy fire was reported but added that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Officials at US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

There are about 900 US personnel deployed to Syria, most of them in the east, as part of a mission fighting the remnants of the Daesh. American troops there have come under repeated attacks in recent years by Iran-backed militia.

In March, 25 US troops were wounded in strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, which also killed one US contractor and injured another.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Daesh, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces.

While the Daesh is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the US-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

Thousands of other Daesh fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America’s key ally in the country.

US officials say that Daesh could still regenerate into a major threat.

The threats from Iran-backed militia to US forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers.

Topics: United States US Central Command Syria

