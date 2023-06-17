Lindsay Lohan celebrates Kuwaiti husband’s birthday

The actress announced that she is expecting her first child with Shammas in March. She shared an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”
Macklemore, Imagine Dragons to perform in Saudi Arabia
The stars will perform in July at Mohammed Abdu Arena at Riyadh Boulevard
DUBAI: Four-time Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore and chart-topping band Imagine Dragons are set to headline Saudi Arabia’s Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.
The stars will perform in July at Mohammed Abdu Arena at Riyadh Boulevard.
Macklemore, known for hits such as “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop,” will take to the stage on July 14.
Imagine Dragons are set to perform on July 28.
The band will bring their signature energy and infectious melodies to the stage with an adrenaline-pumping performance filled with hits such as “Radioactive,” “Demons” and “Believer.”
DJ Armin van Buuren to headline Untold Dubai music festival
Karishma Nandkeolyar
DUBAI: DJ Armin van Buuren, of “Turn It Up” fame, is all set to headline upcoming music festival Untold Dubai in February next year at Expo City.
At a press conference held in Dubai on Friday evening, Buuren not only spoke of his excitement for the event, one of the top music festivals in Europe, but also of his love for Dubai and why he thinks the show will be epic.
“I have been coming to Dubai since 2006 and I have a special relationship with Dubai ... I even spent my New Year’s Eve in Dubai Marina ... this music festival is going to be epic,” he said.
Later, he posted on his social media about why Untold will be a good fit for the city.
He wrote: “There’s an unbelievably strong connection between myself, @untoldfestival and its fans. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as alive as I am on stage at Untold, and that makes this upcoming show at Untold Dubai incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to be playing atop the Burj Khalifa and look forward to breaking two world records by doing what I love the most: Playing music to all the fans that are so precious to me.”
He also alluded to an all-star lineup at Untold Dubai before premiering a video of his set atop the Burj Khalifa to promote the event. The performance netted him two world records; the highest performance on the tallest building in the world and the largest LED screen used for a show.
“There’s an incredible lineup of DJs and talents ... Untold Dubai is going to be really special and I hope to see you all there. I can’t wait to see you in February,” he said.
DJ Armin’s hits include “Communication,” “Shivers,” “In and Out of Love” and “This Is What It Feels Like.”
The Dutch DJ, considered a pioneer in the field of trance music, has gained fans across the world since he came on the scene in the early 2000s.
Tickets to Untold Dubai are yet to go on sale, but fans can register their interest at www.untold.ae.
“@beyonce radiates brilliance as she graces the stage of her Renaissance World Tour concert in Cologne, Germany, adorned in a breathtaking custom-made catsuit by Georges Hobeika,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing images of his creation.
During the concert the Grammy-winner helped with a gender reveal. “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says, ‘Do my gender reveal,’” Beyonce said on stage.
The fan passed an envelope to the singer, who revealed the baby was a girl.
DUBAI: Models Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal, and Mona Tougaard recently walked the runway for Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy.
The show, titled “Runway Icons,” was a partnership with British Vogue and was attended by A-list stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Fox, Tina Kunakey, Tobey Maguire, and Charithra Chandran.
The models showcased more than 100 looks from over 50 designers including Amina Muaddi, Alexander McQueen, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Maison Margiela, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Victoria Beckham, Blumarine, Michael Kors Collection, Mugler, and Chloe.
Hammam, who is of Dutch, Moroccan, and Egyptian descent, wore two outfits. The first was a black ballgown with a voluminous skirt, while the second was a zebra-printed figure-hugging dress.
Sharing images and videos from the show with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Hammam said: “Runway Icons. Thank you so much @luisaviaroma @britishvogue (and) @edward_enninful for such an amazing evening.”
British Moroccan model Attal wore a turquoise halter-neck dress with fringe and feather detailing while Tougaard, who is of Danish, Turkish, Somali, and Ethiopian descent, donned an embroidered sheer brown dress with a daring neckline.
To close off the show, Attal and Tougaard walked side by side as they graced the runway alongside the other models.
The show kicked off with a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, and Russian model Natalia Vodianova opened the runway wearing a Giambattista Valli gown with voluminous white tulle layers.
The runway featured US supermodel Ashley Graham, who wore Dolce and Gabbana, and Eva Herzigova who stepped out in a midnight sequined Giorgio Armani gown.
The catwalk stars were also joined by Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, and Stella Maxwell.
Shayk donned a shimmering black gown with a halter neck from Tom Ford and paired it with black platform heels. Harlow showed off a silver mini dress with rhinestone embellishments, which she wore with thigh-high leather boots.
Maxwell wore a plaid off-shoulder top with matching mini skirt with a train.
Saudi star Yasin Ghazzawi on ‘King of the Ring,’ ‘The Office,’ and seizing the moment
‘The world is about to witness the rise of Saudi talent,’ says Yasin Ghazzawi
William Mullally
DUBAI: Yasin Ghazzawi has waited a long time for his big moment. The Saudi actor spent the better part of a decade knowing that he had talent and sure that he was capable of so much more, but had no pathway to follow. Then, in 2018, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture launched a series of free workshops to help develop the country’s nascent creative community, and the young performer started skipping work to attend each one.
Now, as the star of “King of the Ring,” currently showing in cinemas across the Gulf, a cast member of MBC’s Arabic-language remake of “The Office,” and with another major global streaming show on the horizon, Ghazzawi’s moment has finally come.
“I’ve learned that to succeed, you have to seize the opportunity. But if you’re not ready for it, you’ll never hold onto it for long. I have to give credit to the people that helped get me here — the government, the acting instructors and the workshops, because that’s when it all started to happen for me, and for a lot of people,” Ghazzawi tells Arab News. “The world is about to witness the rise of a lot of great Saudi talent.”
Ghazzawi loves an underdog story. It’s partly because he’s always seen himself as one, even now, taking each rejection, failure or false start as another step in his journey to inevitable success.
“My whole life I’ve been an underdog,” he says. “Big guys tend to get counted out, and I’m here to count them back in. I really feel like manifestation got me here, too.”
Over the hours that he tells Arab News his tale, there are too many ups and downs to recount in detail. There was the singing teacher in California that told him he had generational talent and tried to connect him with Miley Cyrus’s voice coach only for Ghazzawi’s father to tell him there was no future in it, and pushing him to complete a business degree instead. There was a failed audition for “The Voice” years later; the viral videos with Telfaz11 that got him noticed but didn’t earn him the momentum he’d hoped for; the projects that didn’t pan out; and the years spent waiting for the phone to ring.
When the phone did finally ring, it was at a time he least expected it — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Ghazzawi was locked down at home with his immune-compromised mother, working a day job, and unsure when the film industry might pick back up again. He says he watched Jack Black in the wrestling comedy “Nacho Libre” on repeat with his siblings, idly hoping something like that would come along for him.
The call came from a director friend. “Are you still acting?” he asked Ghazzawi. “Because I’ve got a script here. I can’t tell you anything about it, but the character reminds me so much of you.”
The script was for “King of the Ring.” It’s the story of Musaab, a young overweight Saudi man who struggles to get anyone to believe in him as much as he believes in himself. He dreams of becoming a pro wrestler. The project needed a hero in more ways than one, as the day they were set to begin filming in Abu Dhabi, the original lead actor dropped out, leading to a frenzied dash to find a replacement.
“I’m thankful that happened now,” says the film’s director Mohammed Saeed Harib. “Because Yasin came in and he brought the character with him. Musaab was inside of Yasin all along, waiting to get out. The raw emotion he brought with him is what defined the movie.”
Ghazzawi quit his job, said goodbye to his family and found himself on set just days later. He dived headfirst into the role, even training to be a pro wrestler himself.
“Yasin told me, ‘I don't want a stunt double. I want to do the moves myself. I want to prove to you — just like this character is proving in the film — that I can do this’,” director Harib recalls.
For Ghazzawi, that drive to go above and beyond was more than just dedication to a role.
“Growing up overweight, I’ve spent my whole life with people counting me out,” he says. “Even last week, I was playing a pickup basketball game and the neighborhood guys wouldn’t pass me the darn ball. I just shrugged, grabbed the rebound, hit a fast break and scored on my own. It’s always like that. Doing my own stunts was part of the same fight.
“Plus, there’s no way they were going to find a big guy like me to be my stunt double, so it would have looked super fake. Can you imagine?” Ghazzawi adds with a laugh.
A year after the film wrapped production, as the actor waited for the world to see what they had created, he landed a role on the MBC remake of “The Office.” Ghazzawi played Ziad, the localized version of the beloved character Kevin, played by Brian Baumgartner in the long-running US hit, which was itself a remake of the 2001 BBC original, in which the character was called Keith.
While Ziad only had a few lines in each script, Ghazzawi wasn’t going to let such a huge opportunity slip by. He would throw in improvised lines and actions as they filmed that left the rest of the cast and crew struggling to keep up, changing the shape of the series in the process.
“I knew that if I said something, the camera would pan to me. So I thought, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? I get cut? I get told off? I can deal with that.’ Because the best thing that could happen is they start reworking the entire scene around my new contribution, which is exactly what started happening,” he explains. “I would go from one line to a full scene, and I think some of the other actors didn’t like that.”
While the show was not an instant hit on MBC Shahid, where it was placed behind a paywall, it has slowly built a cult following, with the infamous “fire drill” scene, in which the cast destroys the set, going viral across the world, garnering tens of millions of views.
“When that scene blew up on TikTok and Twitter, it really lifted me,” Ghazzawi says. “People were legitimately laughing across the world at a Saudi TV series, and I don’t think that’s ever happened before the same way. I was so proud of what we created.”
While it’s unclear if the series will get another season, Ghazzawi’s days of waiting for his big break are over. Next up is a global streaming series coming in 2024 — he can’t yet give details — as well as numerous projects in development that he’s writing with his friends and colleagues — building on the skills he learned in those free ministry workshops.
“Every day I’m getting better as a writer and as an actor, and there’s still so much to experience at the same moment that the world is coming to us. I just saw a friend opposite Gerard Butler in Kandahar, and if he can do it, so can I,” he says. “Get me a Leonardo DiCaprio movie. Get me a Will Smith movie filmed in NEOM. Let’s go. I’m ready. Saudi is ready.”