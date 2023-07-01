You are here

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway in western Kenya and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. (AP)
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
  • Truck rams into several other vehicles and market traders
NAIROBI: A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Nairobi.
Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said.
The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and asked Kenyans to donate blood. It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.
Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents.
President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious.”
Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckage mangled beyond recognition.
Police had said on Friday rescue operations would continue into the night.
The Kenyan Red Cross Society said they have set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and are providing psychological support to those affected.

EU rejects Qur'an burning in Sweden

EU rejects Qur'an burning in Sweden
EU rejects Qur'an burning in Sweden

EU rejects Qur’an burning in Sweden
  • EU: Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe
DUBAI: The European Union has expressed its “strong rejection” of the Qur’an in Sweden, and called the act “offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.”

“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union… Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” a statement from the bloc said.

The group’s statement added that the Qur’an burning was made even more deplorable at a time when Muslims were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

“The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home. Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” the EU said.

The bloc also noted that it was following developments in Iraq closely as thousands of protesters have converged in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Friday to demand an end to diplomatic ties with Stockholm.

Salwan Momika, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, earlier this week stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of the mosque in Stockholm.

Police had granted him a permit for the protest in line with free-speech protections, but was charged for “agitation against an ethnic group.”

His action has drawn widespread condemnation from the Muslim and Arab world, with recalling their envoys and foreign ministries summoning Swedish ambassadors demanding explanation as well as airing their objections.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee to discuss the consequences of the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden.

Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan
Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan
  • Security forces also seize weapons and ammunition from the hideout and are carrying out a clearance operation of the area
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.
A military statement said the two raids were conducted early Friday in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas near the border with Afghanistan.
Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said late Friday.
The military gave no further details about the identity or affiliation of the six dead, but largely militants belong to factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is generally known as Pakistani Taliban.
TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.
Footprints of the Daesh group are also found in the region. Earlier in the week, security force killed a Daesh commander identified as Shafi Ullah in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajur district, another area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. He was among thee militants killed on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election

Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election
Updated 01 July 2023
Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election

Cambodia’s Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election
  • Strongman has ruled the Southeast Asian nation of 16 million for four decades
  • The main opposition party was dissolved in 2017 over an alleged coup attempt
PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday commenced his ruling party’s campaign for an election later this month – a poll that has been criticized as a sham after the main opposition party was prevented from running.
The 70-year-old strongman, who has ruled the Southeast Asian nation of 16 million for four decades, spoke before a crowd in the capital of Phnom Penh. He stood beside his son Hun Manet, who is also a candidate in the polls and widely tipped as his successor.
Hun Sen said his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has ensured peace, socio-economic development and the strengthening of democracy, adding that rights and freedoms were being respected.
But he also warned that any attempts to incite “social disorder” or rebellion would be put down.
Other than the CPP, only small parties with little funding or popularity will be standing in the July 23 election.
The main opposition party was dissolved in 2017 over an alleged coup attempt, with scores of its members imprisoned. A party formed from its remnants was barred in May over a paperwork discrepancy.
Hun Sen also recently ordered Cambodia’s parliament to revise the law so that anyone who does not vote will be barred from contesting any future elections.
Prominent opposition figure Sam Rainsy has labelled the election a sham. The US has said it is “deeply troubled” by the “undemocratic actions” ahead of the polls and will not send official observers to attend an electoral process “many independent Cambodian and international experts assess is neither free nor fair.”
This week Hun Sen quit Facebook for Telegram. Meta’s oversight board said on Thursday he should be suspended for six months for a post in which he said people who accused the CPP of buying votes in a previous election could face a beating from CPP supporters.
The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications said late Friday they would deport a Meta representative and Cambodia would cease all cooperation with the company, attributing the move to an abundance of fake accounts, data risks, and lack of transparency.
Hun Sen has made no comment on the Meta case. Government spokesperson Phay Siphan on Thursday denied knowledge of the case and said the switch to Telegram was made because it was easier to use and could reach more people.
A Meta representative declined to comment.
During Hun Sen’s rule – one of the world’s longest premierships – political rivals have been jailed or exiled, critical media outlets shuttered and civil dissent crushed.
In recent months he has hinted that he will hand power to Hun Manet, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
Updated 01 July 2023
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
WASHINGTON: CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official confirmed on Friday.

The trip – not reported at the time – comes as Kyiv’s brigades pursue a counteroffensive in their nation’s east and south against Russian forces, launched earlier this month after weeks of anticipation.

During his trip Burns reaffirmed “the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression,” the US official said.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, Ukrainian officials shared plans to claw back Russian-occupied territory and begin ceasefire negotiations by the end of the year.

Burns “traveled to Ukraine as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia’s recent aggression more than a year ago,” the US official said. The Post reported that the visit occurred in June.

The trip took place before the 24-hour insurrection by the leader of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the official.

The mutiny, which was widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, “was not a topic of discussion,” the official added.

The United States has attempted to make clear to Russia it played no role in the rebellion, with major US media reporting Friday that Burns called the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, following the uprising to assert that the United States was not involved.

The Ukrainian military’s commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has said his country’s counteroffensive plans are being hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition.

On Tuesday the United States announced a fresh $500 million package of arms to bolster the counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

France charges Lebanon bank chief's former assistant in graft probe

France charges Lebanon bank chief's former assistant in graft probe
Updated 01 July 2023
France charges Lebanon bank chief's former assistant in graft probe

France charges Lebanon bank chief’s former assistant in graft probe
  • Riad Salameh is accused of having amassed a fortune during some three decades in the job
PARIS: France on Friday charged a former assistant of Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank and a subject of judicial probes at home and abroad, with money laundering.

In March 2022, France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth $130 million (120 million euros) in a move linked to a probe into Salameh’s wealth.

Salameh is accused of having amassed a fortune during some three decades in the job. Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, he is being increasingly blamed for the country’s financial meltdown.

Many say he helped precipitate the crisis.

Salameh’s term ends in July.

A judicial source said Marianne Hoayek, 43, was questioned on Friday in Paris and placed under investigation for criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“Marianne Hoayek contests these accusations and will provide proof that these funds came mainly from donations from her father,” a rich businessman now deceased, her lawyer Mario Stasi said.

Salameh, 72, denies any wrongdoing and says he built his fortune when he worked in US investment bank Merrill Lynch before becoming the governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank in 1993.

Judicial authorities in France and Munich in Germany had issued arrest warrants for Salameh over accusations including money laundering and fraud, and Interpol subsequently issued Red Notices targeting him.

An Interpol Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant but asks authorities worldwide to provisionally detain people pending possible extradition or other legal action.

European investigators had questioned Salameh in Beirut, also hearing from others including Hoayek and Salameh’s brother Raja and central bank audit firms.

Lebanon does not extradite its nationals, but Salameh could go on trial in Lebanon if local judicial authorities decide the accusations against him are founded, an official previously said.

Following the Red Notices, a local judge questioned Salameh, confiscated his French and Lebanese passports, banned him from travelling and released him pending investigation.

