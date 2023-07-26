You are here

Israel's Netanyahu down in polls over judicial reform
The new law says the Supreme Court cannot void government and ministerial decisions by deeming them unreasonable. (Reuters File photo)
26 July 2023
Reuters

  Number of seats held by Netanyahu's governing coalition in the 120-seat Knesset would fall from 64 to 52 or 53
  The new law says the Supreme Court cannot void government and ministerial decisions by deeming them unreasonable
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a hit in the polls over a judicial law his hard-right coalition has championed, deepening a crisis that has shaken Israelis, seeped into the military, bruised the economy and dismayed Washington.
Surveys published late on Tuesday by two main Israeli news broadcasters showed that if an election was held now, the number of seats held by Netanyahu’s governing coalition in the 120-seat Knesset would fall from 64 to 52 or 53.
Seats held by Netanyahu’s Likud party would fall from 32 to 28, according to N12 News, and to as low as 25 seats in a survey by broadcaster Reshet 13.
On Monday, Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition, formed after an election on Nov 1 last year, gave parliamentary approval to legislation that will limit some of the Supreme Court’s powers, despite mass street protests and fierce objections from the opposition.
It was the first ratification of a bill that is part of a government bid to overhaul the judiciary. Announced in January, the plan has sparked unprecedented street protests and stirred international concern for the state of Israel’s democracy.
Netanyahu won approval rating of 38 percent of respondents in N12’s poll, with a majority of Israelis wanting his judicial plan either scrapped entirely or negotiated with the opposition. Less than a quarter of respondents showed support for the legislation package.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption that he denies, has said he wants to pursue consensus on any further legislation by November.
The United States has urged him to reach broad agreements on judicial reforms and called Monday’s legislation “unfortunate”.
But Netanyahu’s coalition has been determined to push back against what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.
The new law says the Supreme Court cannot void government and ministerial decisions by deeming them unreasonable.
Critics say the amendment was rushed through parliament and will open the door to abuses of power by removing one of the few effective checks on the executive’s authority in a country without a formal written constitution.
The divide has even spread to the military, with volunteer reservists saying they will not report for duty and former top brass warning that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.
On Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service said the government’s judicial drive and the upheaval it has been causing will likely have negative consequences for Israel’s economy and security.

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry
  Israeli army confirmed troops were conducting "counter-terrorism activity in Al-Ain camp" in Nablus
NABLUS: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting “counter-terrorism activity” in a Nablus refugee camp.
“A young man died of his wounds as the occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus at noon (0900 GMT),” the ministry said.
“The martyr, Mohammed Abd Al-Hakim Nada, was shot in the chest.”
The Israeli army confirmed troops were conducting “counter-terrorism activity in Al-Ain camp” in Nablus but did not give further details.
A Palestinian militant group, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, said its fighters had “ambushed a unit of special forces in the alleys of Al-Ain camp ... and managed to inflict casualties” among the Israeli troops.
In a statement on its Telegram channel, the group, which is linked to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement, did not specify whether the dead man was one its fighters.
On Tuesday, Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in an exchange of fire in Nablus. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the three were members of its armed wing.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
Earlier this month, Israeli forces conducted a two-day raid on Jenin refugee camp that killed 12 Palestinians, including militants and children.
One Israeli soldier was also killed.
The raid on Jenin was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Israeli army in the West Bank in years.
So far this year, violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed at least 202 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Lebanese politicians scramble to avoid central bank vacuum

Lebanese politicians scramble to avoid central bank vacuum
  Vacuum at the top of the central bank adds to concerns on further state fragmentation
  Politicians remain split over whether to appoint a successor
BEIRUT: Lebanese officials were in a last-minute scramble on Wednesday to avoid leaving the crisis-hit country’s central bank without a leader when governor Riad Salameh’s 30-year tenure ends next week.
The prospect of a vacuum at the top of the central bank has added to concerns about the further fragmentation of the state as it barrels toward a fifth year of financial turmoil.
Even as the clock winds down, politicians remain split over whether to appoint a successor or allow the bank’s first vice governor to take over as laid out in law, reflecting wider divisions that have also left the presidency vacant and the country without a fully empowered cabinet for over a year.
Powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement are against appointing a new governor, while Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and caretaker premier Najib Mikati are spearheading efforts to name one.
Mikati, his deputy Saade Chami and finance minister Youssef Khalil met on Wednesday with the bank’s four vice governors, according to the state’s National News Agency.
The four had earlier this month threatened to resign if no successor to Salameh was named, risking a total vacuum in the top rungs of the central bank as the economy sinks further.
The central bank leadership is selected via the sectarian power-sharing system that governs other top posts in Lebanon.
The governor is a Maronite Catholic and deputies are a Shiite Muslim, a Sunni Muslim, a Druze and an Armenian Catholic, all approved by the political chiefs representing their respective sects, granting those leaders significant sway.
First vice governor Wassim Mansouri was nominated by Berri, who leads the Shiite Amal Movement.
“Berri already backs the finance minister and a financial prosecutor. So he wants to avoid having Mansouri in the hot seat as he does not want to be seen as responsible for any further economic deterioration,” a source close to Mansouri said.
Mikati has called for the cabinet to meet on Thursday to discuss nominating a new governor.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said the caretaker cabinet did not have the right to appoint one. The FPM agrees and says it wants to appoint a Christian legal overseer to administer the central bank.
Salameh’s 30 years as governor have been stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds, which he denies.
Many Lebanese blame him and the country’s ruling elite for the financial collapse, which began in 2019 following decades of corruption and profligate spending by politicians. Salameh says he has been made a scapegoat for the meltdown.

Iran court quashes Amini protests death sentence

Iran court quashes Amini protests death sentence
  Iran carried out seven of the executions, triggering international condemnation and Western sanctions
TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Court has quashed a death sentence handed down to a 23-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman during nationwide protests last year, local media reported Wednesday.
Iran issued a slew of death sentences during its crackdown on the protests sparked by the September death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.
The Islamic republic has carried out seven of the executions, triggering international condemnation and Western sanctions.
Mohammad Ghobadlou was sentenced to death on the charge of “corruption on Earth” in October after a court found him guilty of “attacking police officers, one of them fatally,” in a car-ramming during a protest.
“The Supreme Court quashed the death sentence... against Ghobadlou and referred his case to a new jurisdiction to deal with issues relating to his mental health,” Iran’s Mehr news agency reported, citing his defense team.
Ghobadlou’s family had appealed for clemency from the court on the grounds that he suffered from bipolar disorder.
Dozens of police officers were among the hundreds of people killed during the Amini protests, which Tehran labelled “riots” fomented by foreign governments.
Authorities made thousands of arrests among protesters and their supporters.

British woman found dead in Turkiye

British woman found dead in Turkiye
  74-year-old had been missing for 2 days and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's
  She was discovered near a road in Antalya, and was pronounced dead at the scene
LONDON: A British woman who went missing in Turkiye has been found dead.

The 74-year-old woman, whose identity remains unknown, disappeared two days ago in the province of Antalya. 

She was found unresponsive at the side of a road in Asmaca district, in what was described by local media as a wooded area.

Emergency medical staff pronounced her dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been established, and an autopsy will be carried out this week.

Turkish media said the woman was a resident in the nearby coastal resort town of Alyana, and she had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Five Moroccan migrants drown off Western Sahara: NGO

Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021.
Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021.
RABAT: At least five Moroccans drowned when their boat sank off Western Sahara, a rights group said on Tuesday, as crossing attempts by migrants hoping to reach Europe multiply from the area.
On Saturday authorities said six migrants drowned off northern Morocco trying to reach Spain.
Mohamed Zendour, of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH), told AFP a boat went down near Dakhla, in the disputed Western Sahara, on Monday, resulting in the latest fatalities.
“The vessel, which carried about 60 migrants, capsized not far from the coast due to waves,” Zendour said, adding the death toll could rise.
There was no immediate comment from Moroccan authorities on the incident.
Morocco in northwest Africa is a transit country for many migrants trying to get to Europe via Spain’s mainland or its Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
The Canaries are only about 150 kilometers (93 miles) off southern Morocco.
The Spanish islands have long been a draw for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, with many boats setting off from the coastline of Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal.
Atlantic crossings began surging in late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced Mediterranean crossings.
Between July 10 and 17, the Moroccan navy said it rescued nearly 900 migrants, most of them from sub-Saharan African countries.
Spain’s coast guard on Tuesday said it had rescued a migrant boat off the Canary Islands, pulling 84 people to safety but also finding the body of a man who had died en route.

 

