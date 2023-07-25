You are here

Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill

date 2023-07-25
Israeli lawmakers on July 24 approved a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Long-serving PM faces biggest domestic crisis
  • Medics strike, all-black ads cover newspapers
  • Netanyahu says he will seek consensus in future
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furor over the hard-right government’s ratification of initial judicial changes that critics fear will endanger independence of the courts.
A first bill curbing Supreme Court review of some government decisions passed in a stormy Knesset parliament on Monday after a walkout by lawmakers who say long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Israel toward autocracy.
With demonstrations convulsing Israel for months, thousands took to the streets and scuffled with police on Monday night. Traditional ally the United States called the vote “unfortunate.”
“A Black Day for Israeli Democracy,” said an ad on the front of major newspapers placed by a group describing itself as worried hi-tech workers.
Protest leaders said growing numbers of military reservists would no longer report for duty.
But opposition leader Yair Lapid asked them to hold off on that threat, which has shaken Israel’s sense of national security, pending any Supreme Court ruling on an appeal by a political watchdog group to void the law.
The Israel Medical Association ordered doctors to strike.
It cited the removal of the Supreme Court’s ability to overrule, on the basis of “unreasonableness,” potential government involvement in decisions by Health Ministry staff.
The 24-hour strike would not apply in Jerusalem, scene of escalating confrontations, it said. The government was seeking an injunction compelling doctors to return to work.
NETANYAHU’S CRISIS
First elected to top office in 1996 and now in his sixth term, Netanyahu, 73, is facing his biggest domestic crisis.
Casting the reforms as a redressing of balance among branches of government, he sought to calm the opposition — as well as Israel’s Western allies — by saying on Monday he hoped to achieve consensus on any further legislation by November.
Complicating Netanyahu’s position is a corruption trial in which he denies wrongdoing, and his weekend hospitalization to receive a pacemaker. His religious-nationalist coalition’s expansion of settlements on occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood has also weighed on relations with Washington.
In fresh violence, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel’s defense minister said.
Dogged by foreign investor flight, a swooning shekel and a threatened general strike by the Histadrut public sector union, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Army Radio: “The attempted casting of this as the end of democracy is simply false.”
He brushed off opposition charges that Netanyahu, freed of Supreme Court intervention, would fire an attorney-general whom some ministers have described as recalcitrant on the reforms.
The military, Smotrich added, “is combat-ready and will remain combat-ready” despite the protesting reservists, whom he accused of trying to “put a gun to the head of the government.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen
AFP

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen
AFP

HODEIDA: The United Nations said on Tuesday it had begun transferring one million barrels of oil from a rusting super-tanker off war-torn Yemen, in a bid to avert a catastrophic spill.
“The United Nations has begun an operation to defuse what might be the world’s largest ticking time bomb,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
“A complex maritime salvage effort is now underway in the Red Sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen to transfer one million barrels of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel.”
The operation began at 10:45 am Yemen time (0745 GMT), the statement said.
The transfer of 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude from the 47-year-old FSO Safer to the new vessel is expected to take around three weeks.
The UN hopes the $143 million operation will eliminate the risk of an environmental disaster that it estimates would cost $20 billion to clean up.

Safer is a rapidly decaying and the unstable oil tanker that could leak, spill or explode at any time. (File/AFP)

Because of the Safer’s position in the Red Sea, a spill would also cost billions of dollars per day in shipping disruptions through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, while devastating coastal fishing communities, ecosystems and lifeline ports.
The Safer, a floating storage and offloading facility, has been moored around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the port of Hodeida since the 1980s.
It has not been serviced since war broke out eight years ago between Yemen’s Houthi militia, who control the capital Sanaa and the waters where the Safer is positioned, and a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government based in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.
The aging vessel, with its corroding hull, is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
For years, a skeleton crew of workers remaining on the ship, numbering no more than seven or eight at any given time, have strained to prevent the kind of leak or on-board explosion that would send a thin slick of oil across the Red Sea.

Topics: Yemen

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt's independence day

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day
RAY HANANIA

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day
  • US’ only female Egyptian-American mayor, Mary Alexander-Basta, marks 71st year as a republic
  • Diversity of Bolingbrook, Illinois, lauded by speakers at ceremony
RAY HANANIA

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS: The Egyptian flag was raised in the Village of Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, July 23, to mark Egypt’s 71st National Day and its start as a republic.

Although Bolingbrook, the 16th-largest of 1,299 municipalities in Illinois, is located more than 9,600 kilometers from Cairo, and only 53 kilometers from Chicago, the village has a unique distinction of being led by the country’s only female Egyptian-American mayor, Mary Alexander-Basta.

A 17-year resident of Bolingbrook, Basta was elected in 2019 as a trustee and the following year appointed mayor to succeed Roger C. Claar, who retired after serving 14 years. Basta was reelected overwhelmingly by voters in April 2021 as Bolingbrook’s chief executive.

Basta and her husband Dr. Emad Basta have been longtime supporters of the Egyptian-American community — and she has never shied away from her heritage. Basta emphasized her roots in the flag-raising ceremonies held at Meyer Park in Bolingbrook saying Egypt and America have much in common.

“Today is a momentous occasion. We gather here to celebrate our heritage and unity. And I am deeply honored to stand here today as the mayor of Bolingbrook and as the first female Egyptian mayor in the United States,” Basta told the gathering of Egyptian officials, Bolingbrook officials and residents.

“It is a privilege to serve this remarkable community and also to represent my homeland, Egypt. As we raise the Egyptian flag high today, we not only honor the land of the Nile and its rich history but also recognize the diverse tapestry of cultures that make up the heart of Bolingbrook.”

Among the dignitaries present were Egypt’s Consul General Sameh Aboul-Enein, Deputy Consul General Bassel Taman, Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omar Osman, Egyptian American Society President Dina Rashid, and former mayor Claar.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mayor of Bolingbrook Michael Lawler and several village officials and department heads. Prayers were offered by Father Theodore Labib and Sheikh Hassan Aly.

“Our town is a true melting pot where people from all corners of the globe come together to create a vibrant and thriving community. I take great pride in my Egyptian roots and I see them as a village that connects us with the borders of the world,” Basta told the gathering.

“Egypt has been a cradle of civilization leaving an incredible mark on human history, science and culture. The legacy of the pharaohs, the brilliances of the pyramids, and the timeless treasures of ancient Egypt inspire us to reach a greatness and embrace the wisdom of our ancestors.”

According to the US Census, Bolingbrook is a diverse community of Whites, Blacks, Asians and Hispanics. It also has a large population of citizens with Egyptian and Arab heritage. However, Arabs are categorized in the census as White and not listed separately to determine their population size.

Despite the census’ flaws, Basta said “diversity” breeds unity and understanding. “Let us remember the richness of our community lies not in our differences but in our shared humanity. Together we build a place where dreams are nurtured, where opportunities abound and everyone, regardless of their background can thrive and succeed.”

Similar flag raisings were organized by Egyptian-American groups around the country and in Canada.

Topics: Egypt United States United States of America (USA)

Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank

Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank
AP

Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank

Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank
  • Violence in the West Bank has surged for over a year, with increased Israeli raids
  • Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car in the West Bank
AP

NABLUS: The Israeli military said it shot and killed three alleged Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.
Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car in the West Bank city of Nablus, the territory’s commercial capital and a major focus of the Israeli military’s recently stepped-up raids. In the hilly neighborhood of al-Tur shortly after the shooting, Israeli forces inspected a shattered black Skoda surrounded by spent bullet casings.
Palestinian media described the Israeli killing of the gunmen as an ambush following the militants’ attempted attack on Israeli forces near a Jewish settlement overlooking Nablus. The Israeli military said it confiscated three M-16 rifles and other equipment from their car.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged in the territory, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for future state.
In recent months, the West Bank has witnessed a volatile mix of the rise of local armed Palestinian groups carrying out frequent shooting attacks against Israelis and near-daily Israeli military raids that have increasingly turned deadly. Earlier this month, Israel’s most forceful incursion into the West Bank in nearly two decades killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.
Heightening tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right, ultranationalist coalition has rejected talks with the Palestinian leadership, sought to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank and pushed for a more aggressive response to Palestinian militant attacks.
Late Monday, Palestinian militants said they opened fire at a bus carrying Israeli settlers near the Palestinian town of Hawara, just south of Nablus, without causing casualties. The Israeli military said it was setting up checkpoints to search for the suspects. A little-known armed group from the area calling itself the “Dawn Brigade” claimed responsibility for the shooting.
So far this year, over 150 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank – the highest death toll in over a decade. Nearly half of them were affiliated with militant groups and killed in fighting during Israeli military raids, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as innocent bystanders have also been killed.
Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 25 people this year.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
Arab News

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
  • Rights campaigners said ‘almost all cases of human rights abuses were given attention … except for the flagrant violations by Israel against Palestinians’ human rights’
  • The European Palestinian Council for Political Relations said it would write to Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, asking for an explanation
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, omitted from a recent two-hour talk he gave at the European Parliament any examples of rights abuses faced by the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel, the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations said on Monday.

“Almost all cases of human rights abuses were given attention in the discussion that took place on July 21 except for the flagrant violations by Israel against Palestinians’ human rights,” the council said.

“The high commissioner made prolonged statements about protecting the rights of refugees while ignoring the rights of more than 5 million Palestinians who were forced into exile as a result of the ongoing Nakba perpetrated by Israel since 1948.

“Mr. Turk expressed solidarity with the persecuted journalists in the world but he did not mention the 50 Palestinian journalists who were killed by the occupation forces since 2000.”

The council said it would write to Turk asking an explanation for “this deliberate marginalization of the suffering of the Palestinians and the whitewashing of Israel’s human rights violations against them,” the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The council urged all activists, diplomats, politicians, human rights advocates and journalists to speak out in support of Palestinian rights and demand that the UN, Western governments and the European Parliament address the violation of Palestinian rights, as well as the suffering of the Palestinian people, under Israeli policies when discussing global human rights.

Topics: Palestinians human rights Volker Turk European Parliament UNHCR

Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Qur'an protests

Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
AFP

Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Qur’an protests

Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
  • Algeria sAFaid it “firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over,” a foreign ministry statement said
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria said Monday it had summoned the Danish and Swedish envoys to condemn recent desecrations of the Qur'an in Copenhagen and Stockholm.
The foreign ministry said it had on Monday “summoned the Danish ambassador and the charge d’affaires at the Swedish embassy” to formally protest events in the two countries in which the Muslim holy book was burnt or stamped on.
Algeria also said it “firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over,” a foreign ministry statement said.
It said it did not accept the argument that such protests were permissible in the name of freedom of expression.
“These reprehensible acts run contrary to the values of tolerance and co-existence and only serve to revive hatred and Islamophobia,” it said.

 

Topics: Holy Quran Sweden Algeria

