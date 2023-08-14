Ithra’s creatives win big for Arabic content

DHAHRAN: Twenty-three winners of the second Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative were honored at an intimate ceremony on Sunday at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.
The initiative was organized by the center, or Ithra, in partnership with the Kingdom’s Cultural Development Fund, which provides funding and other support for the sector.
There were 500 participants in the first edition of the event and over 900 in 2023.
The winning projects varied in style and scale but all had to be in Arabic.
The 23 winning projects were split into seven tracks: two awards went to documentary films, four to literature, four to digital publications, two to music, five to podcasts, five to mobile games and one for translation.
A representative of each project was present at the awards ceremony.
The celebration also included a thought-provoking panel session moderated by Ithra’s senior media relations specialist Eman Al-Khattaf.
The Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative, launched in 2020 by Ithra, was created to provide creators fresh opportunities in the cultural and creative sectors within the Kingdom. The support includes financing, marketing and logistical aid.
Ithra has been Saudi Aramco’s most ambitious social responsibility initiative, and the Kingdom’s largest advocate of creative content in the Arabic language.
Through a range of creative programs, Ithra has become a leader in world-class experiences that combine bilingual content focusing on culture, innovation and knowledge, designed to suit every age group and interest.
Depicting the bond between a boy and his camel, the Saudi film will premier at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival next month
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, will debut the world premiere of its most recent feature film, “Hajjan" at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival next month.
The coming-of-age film follows a young Saudi orphan, Matar, who embarks on an epic journey across the Kingdom’s vast desert with his beloved camel, Hofira. Once tragedy strikes, the two find themselves on a journey racing other camels in a quest to help restore the past and save the future.
“Hajjan” which translates to cameleer or camel jockey, is scheduled for wider release in 2024, the year designated as the UN’s “International Year of Camelids.”
Arab News sat down with three of the key people who created the film, director Abu Bakr Shawky, Film Clinic founder and producer Mohamed Hefzy, and Majed Z. Samman, producer at Ithra Film Production, before the film makes its international debut next month, as part of TIFF’s Discovery program.
Samman said, “We are thrilled to present this universal story from a unique Saudi perspective to the world through Ithra Film Production. Our mission is to support Saudi Arabia’s growing film industry by nurturing home-grown talent and promoting cinematic content creation.”
Ithra collaborated with Film Clinic, one of the top indie film producers in the Arab region, to make the feature. It was shot during the last two months of 2022 in locations in northwestern Saudi Arabia as well as in neighboring Jordan.
• Ithra collaborated with Film Clinic, one of the top indie film producers in the Arab region, to make 'Hajjan.'
• 'Hajjan' is scheduled for wider release in 2024.
• 15-year-old newcomer Omar Alatawi will soon also be seen in the yet-to-be- released feature 'Desert Warrior' opposite Sir Ben Kingsley.
“Hajjan” is Egyptian Austrian writer and director Shawky’s second feature film. His debut, “Yomeddine,” was screened to critical acclaim at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Egyptian producer and screenwriter Hefzy is one of the leading producers in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a filmography of more than 40 titles to date. Saudi Arabia’s own Samman, the resident Ithra “film guy,” has several titles already under his belt, including “Valley Road,” which is currently playing in Saudi cinemas.
It all began around three years ago.
Samman told Arab News: “It started in December 2020, I got an email (from Shawky) saying, ‘We need a world-class film about camels.’ I laughed. I asked him if he was serious. He said, ‘Yes.’”
That weekend, he worked on the idea and brainstormed with his team in-person at the Ithra office, and a short time after, they had something written up. Management looked at it and gave them the green light. Then the real fun began.
“We went out looking for people who can make this movie with us. But from the beginning, I wanted to approach either Saudis or pan-Arab filmmakers: One, because of the subject matter — camels and Saudi culture — two, we have the talent pool in the region, why go abroad?” Samman explained.
That was when Shawky came into the picture. He had grown up watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood Westerns and always longed for a regional version of it.
Speaking about what drew him to the project, Shawky said: “I thought it was a really interesting proposition because I don’t think there’s been movies about camel racing at all. There was this lure of going to Saudi Arabia and shooting a desert epic—which I’ve always wanted to do. A big desert epic that talks about Arabic folklore and the stories of the desert, sandstorms and things like that.”
Majed Z. Samman, Producer, Ithra Film Production
Majed Z. Samman, Producer, Ithra Film Production
The film was written by Mufarij Almijfil and Omar Shama, featuring visual effects by Chadi Abo and a score by Amine Bouhafa. It was co-produced by Rula Nasser, and the cast was made of a mix of veterans and emerging talents. “Hajjan” stars legendary actor Abdulmohsen Al-Nimr and actress Alshaima’a Tayeb, and introduces 15-year-old newcomer Omar Alatawi as Matar, who will soon also be seen in the yet-to-be-released feature “Desert Warrior” opposite Sir Ben Kingsley.
The filmmakers went through the standard casting process for the professional actors.
Shawky explained: “For the role of Matar, which is the little boy, we went though a pretty rigorous kind of casting process where we knew we were looking for a 15-year-old kid that drives camels — which is not something that you find very often as a professional actor.
“So, we had to go the route of looking for non-actors and went through dozens of children and eventually found one who is a great talent, with a great cinematic face and just a great presence.”
According to Shawky, it was a bit difficult for the young actors to learn their lines but Alatawi, who had more speaking parts than his previous acting experience, was the epitome of professionalism and did not waste much time on set. During their 12-hour shoots, which sometimes went up to 14-hour days, the young actor was a trooper.
Alatawi had an arrangement with his family and school so he could be on set all day and still keep up with his education during the grueling two-month shoot schedule. Since they shot in November and December, the weather was fairly cool but the temperatures dropped significantly at night and made for an interesting bonding experience for many of the crew members who had long stretches to talk about life and contemplate things.
Their collective goal was to “show and not just tell” to the Western — and even Eastern — world what a camel symbolizes and how important this creature is to the Arabian Peninsula and to Saudis.
Speaking about the cultural oneness of the wider region the film was shot in, namely Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Hefzy said: “It was a long but fun journey in which I really discovered a lot about this country, the people. I realized that the people that live in Sinai, and the people that live near Petra, Jordan, and people that live in the north of Saudi Arabia may have more in common in their way of life or the love of camel breeding and camel racing, than me and that person in Egypt would have in common, even though we’re both Egyptian.”
However, he emphasized that many values and traditions injected into the film could be easily understood, no matter where one comes from. “Those values are very relatable to an international audience, even though the culture itself is very specific. It was really interesting for me to learn about this world and to try to find a way to tell the story that's universal, and to make the film at a production value and with the right technical skills and artistic quality that can speak and translate to an international audience,” he said.
One of the biggest challenges to Hefzy was that the writers were not always writing from the same place — both physically and figuratively. They had to merge drafts and decide what to keep what to throw out. The writing process was a collaborative team effort.
“The development took maybe nine months, pre-production took another six months (and it took) a few months just to get the contracts out of the way and all that. But I think it was necessary to take that time in writing and pre-production to be able to produce the film at the level that it is now,” he explained.
Throughout the shoot, some unexpected things came up.
“They always say: ‘Don’t work with kids, don’t work with animals, don’t work with moving vehicles.’ We did all of the above,” he said. The team estimates that they used between 100 and 200 camels on the film at the various locations in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
One unlikely hurdle stood in the way of the film finishing up was the recent riots in France. Various aspects of technical production like sound affects and the sound mixing were done in Paris, so things were delayed, but it will be ready for screening at the TIFF.
Samman was adamant about not “spoon-feeding” the audience and pushing any agenda. He wanted to organically depict the closeness of the camels with their human companions and how the land and the community all merge within the larger narrative.
“It’s a big, huge responsibility to make this film. And especially because the subject matter is something that was unknown for me — or even the other filmmakers. But when we did this movie, we said, we don’t understand anything about it but we’ll learn; we’re good at filmmaking,” Samman added. “So we’ll make it as cinematic as possible, even if you don’t understand the subject, which is fine. As a producer, I need to say that what we did was good. So when I did watch it, I was relieved and happy and proud.”
Ithra has produced more than 23 films, of which 15 have received local, regional and international awards. To date, Ithra productions have been screened at 17 festivals around the world.
“When people ask us: ‘What is your mission and vision here?’ It is to elevate our talent and to elevate our understanding of the culture here in the country,” Samman said. “We haven’t had movies for the past 30 plus years, and all the Saudi filmmakers or ‘content creators,’ what did they do? They filmed using their phones, and edited and put it on YouTube, which is beautiful — but it’s not cinema. So what we’re trying to do is elevate that and make it into cinema.”
Ithra is providing ample opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to take workshops to understand how to be storytellers and tell those narratives for the big screen.
“We have endless stories and we’re amazing storytellers; orally but not visually. So this is what we’re trying to do. We’re pivoting to the next level, visually telling our story. And we have a lot of stories. Hollywood is not doing very well lately,” Samman concluded.
It is now time, according to them, for Saudi cinema to take over.
Minister emphasises importance of Makkah conference given challenges facing Islamic world
Conference was attended by leading Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders and resulted in opinions and recommendations that will serve Muslims globally
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said convening the Makkah forum that finished on Monday was very important considering the current challenges faced by the Islamic world.
These serious challenges are aimed at distorting the image of Islam and creating divisions among Muslims, the minister said.
The two-day conference was attended by about 150 leading Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders and thinkers from 85 countries and resulted in opinions and recommendations that will serve Muslims across the world, the minister added.
Al-Asheikh said there was consensus on cooperation and communication among all Muslims, by adopting moderate Islamic values, in calling for moderation and renouncing violence and terrorism.
Who’s Who: Fahad Nazer, spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the US
Arab News
Fahad Nazer serves as the official spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the US.
He was appointed to the position in January 2019 by Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi minister of defense who previously served as ambassador to the US.
Nazer has continued to serve as spokesperson during the tenure of the current Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar.
In his role, Nazer has conducted numerous media interviews with major US news outlets including CNN, NPR, MSNBC, as well as local affiliates of NBC and CBS.
He has also appeared on several BBC news programs to emphasize the significance of Saudi-US relations, including Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy and aspects of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform program.
Nazer has also been invited to speak at various universities, including American University, Georgia Tech, Drake University and the University of Georgia.
He previously worked as a columnist for Arab News, and was a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, and a non-resident fellow at the National Council on US-Arab Relations.
Before that, Nazer worked as a political analyst at JTG, inc. and Array Information Technology.
At JTG, inc., Nazer wrote and spoke extensively about political developments in the Arabian Gulf. His writing was featured in various publications, such as The New York Times, CNN, Foreign Affairs, The Hill and YaleGlobal Online.
He has also been a speaker at conferences organized by the Middle East Institute, The Atlantic Council, The Wilson Center, the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington and the National Council on US-Arab Relations.
Nazer holds a bachelor of arts degree from New York University and a master of arts degree from St. John’s University.
He has also completed the coursework and examination requirements of the Ph.D. program in political science at the Catholic University of America.
Additionally, he completed a summer internship at the UN Secretariat, political affairs department, West Asia division.
Saudi Islamic affairs minister receives grand mufti of Mauritania
Sheikh Asghar Ali thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the unremitting support they provide to all Muslims
Arab News
MAKKAH; Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the grand mufti of Mauritania, Ahmed Murabit, in Makkah on Monday.
Al-Asheikh also held a separate meeting with the imam of the Islamic Center in Argentina, Hani Bakir.
During the meetings, the Saudi minister discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation and communication in a way that helps convey the true message of Islam.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international conference titled “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World.”
Held under the theme “Communication and Integration,” the two-day conference was attended by about 150 leading Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders and thinkers from 85 countries.
Al-Asheikh also met with the president of Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth Hind (India), Sheikh Asghar Ali Imam Mahadi Salafi. The two officials discussed issues of common interest.
Sheikh Asghar Ali thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the unremitting support they provide to all Muslims, and praised the Kingdom’s role in serving Islam, spreading moderation and combating extremism.
Registration for 2024 Olympiad for scientific creativity opens
Each applicant is required to have at least one academic qualification within 21 areas of national priority
National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity aims to develop the spirit of creativity for male and female students in the scientific and technical fields
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, on Monday announced the opening of registration for Saudi students in the intermediate and secondary levels of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.
Registration for the “Creativity 2024” contest will continue until Sept. 26. Each applicant is required to have at least one academic qualification within 21 areas of national priority.
The National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity aims to develop the spirit of creativity for male and female students in the scientific and technical fields, discover the talents of the country’s students, develop their skills and abilities in research and innovation, and represent the Kingdom at international forums with distinguished projects.
Amal Al-Hazzaa, secretary-general of Mawhiba, praised the partnership with the Ministry of Education and its role in creating a suitable environment for male and female students in the general education stages, in a way that contributes to the discovery, care and support of gifted and creative Saudis, and the development of their capabilities and scientific projects.
Al-Hazzaa highlighted the significance of the Creativity Olympiad in enhancing the talent and creative community in the Kingdom.
She said that the yearly Scientific Creativity Olympiad attracts participation from numerous scientific supervisors and departments within the ministry.
Additionally, researchers from universities, research centers and various organizations contribute. The collective effort helps students in their research endeavors.
The Creativity Olympiad is an annual contest based around the presentation of individual scientific projects. These projects are assessed in accordance with set standards and guidelines. The evaluation process is conducted electronically by a panel of academics and experts, who use specific scientific criteria to identify exceptional projects deserving recognition and advancement to the most competitive stages of the competition.