What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Colin Dickey

In “Under the eye of power,” cultural historian Colin Dickey charts the history of America through its paranoias and fears of secret societies, while seeking to explain why so many people — including some of the most powerful people in the country — continue to subscribe to these conspiracy theories.

Paradoxically, he finds, belief in the fantastical and conspiratorial can be more soothing than what we fear the the chaos and randomness of history, the rising and falling of fortunes in America, and the messiness of democracy.

Only in seeing the cycle of this history, Dickey says, can we break it.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’
What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

Author: MARILYN J. ROOSSINCK

While some viruses are obviously agents of disease, as the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded the world only too well, others can be beneficial, helping to protect their hosts from other microbes, or allowing hosts to function in otherwise impossible ways.

In “Viruses,” virus expert and author Marilyn Roossinck presents a comprehensive and richly illustrated introduction to viruses that reveals their true nature.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Adam Jay Berinsky

Political rumors and misinformation pollute the political landscape. This is not a recent phenomenon; before the currently rampant and unfounded rumors about a stolen election and vote-rigging, there were other rumors that continued to spread even after they were thoroughly debunked, including doubts about 9/11 (an “inside job”) and the furor over President Obama’s birthplace and birth certificate. If misinformation crowds out the truth, how can Americans communicate with one another about important issues? In this book, Adam Berinsky examines why political rumors exist and persist despite their unsubstantiated and refuted claims, who is most likely to believe them, and how to combat them.
Drawing on original survey and experimental data, Berinsky shows that a tendency toward conspiratorial thinking and vehement partisan attachment fuel belief in rumors.

Yet the reach of rumors is wide, and Berinsky argues that in fighting misinformation, it is as important to target the undecided and the uncertain as it is the true believers. We’re all vulnerable to misinformation, and public skepticism about the veracity of political facts is damaging to democracy. Moreover, in a world where most people simply don’t pay attention to politics, political leaders are often guilty of disseminating false information—and failing to correct it when it is proven wrong.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Viviana Acquaviva 

As the size and complexity of data continue to grow exponentially across the physical sciences, machine learning is helping scientists to sift through and analyze this information while driving breathtaking advances in quantum physics, astronomy, cosmology, and beyond.

This incisive textbook covers the basics of building, diagnosing, optimizing, and deploying machine learning methods to solve research problems in physics and astronomy, with an emphasis on critical thinking and the scientific method.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Jacques Maritain

This book explores the rich and complex relationship between art and poetry, shedding invaluable light on what makes each art form unique yet wholly interdependent.

Jacques Maritain insists on the part played by the intellect as well as the imagination, showing how poetry has its source in the preconceptual activity of the rational mind. As Maritain argues, intellect is not merely logical and conceptual reason.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
Updated 15 August 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
Updated 15 August 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Translated into English in 2023 and longlisted for the 2019 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, “Black Foam” is by award-winning author and journalist Haji Jabir. Dawoud, sometimes known as David, and to others as Dawit, must find his place in the world because he has never belonged. But when he tries to settle down and secure a future, trouble finds him. His journey leads him from Eritrea, to Ethiopia, to Israel where he continuously changes identities to survive. Translated from Arabic into English by a powerhouse duo Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey, readers are immersed in a world of deception, desire, and survival.  

Jabir’s story begins in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on a chilly December day. A five bus convoy escorted by police cars is making its way from Meskel Square to the airport. The man in seat number 37 on the fourth bus is known as Dawit, and he and his fellow travelers are on their way to Israel from Gondar camp. The group is Beta Israel, but Dawit is an imposter. After having arrived from Endabaguna refugee camp in Ethiopia, Dawit is looking for resettlement in Europe.  

Always looking for the path with the least obstacles, and willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goal, Dawit befriends those who can further his journey. He lies to officials and eavesdrops on good advice, all of which he has been doing since he left Eritrea. But survival is tough and “sometimes survival is more to do with breaking others down than with keeping oneself out of harm’s way.” While Dawit suffers, he makes others suffer as he moves into his future, blending his past and present. He endures much of the same wherever he goes, but his goal of escape has never changed.  

The protagonist’s love of storytelling has helped him achieve his goals as he churns out tales for all those who will listen. His survival includes blending fact and fiction, experience and hearsay, creating and establishing a story to set him free. Jabir creates a character who is attached to no one and everyone at the same time. He is devoted to survival and has always been in this story that asks deep and profound questions on who we are as individuals.  

Topics: Black Foam Haji Jabir

