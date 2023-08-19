What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds

CHICAGO: Translated into English in 2023 and longlisted for the 2019 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, “Black Foam” is by award-winning author and journalist Haji Jabir. Dawoud, sometimes known as David, and to others as Dawit, must find his place in the world because he has never belonged. But when he tries to settle down and secure a future, trouble finds him. His journey leads him from Eritrea, to Ethiopia, to Israel where he continuously changes identities to survive. Translated from Arabic into English by a powerhouse duo Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey, readers are immersed in a world of deception, desire, and survival.

Jabir’s story begins in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on a chilly December day. A five bus convoy escorted by police cars is making its way from Meskel Square to the airport. The man in seat number 37 on the fourth bus is known as Dawit, and he and his fellow travelers are on their way to Israel from Gondar camp. The group is Beta Israel, but Dawit is an imposter. After having arrived from Endabaguna refugee camp in Ethiopia, Dawit is looking for resettlement in Europe.

Always looking for the path with the least obstacles, and willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goal, Dawit befriends those who can further his journey. He lies to officials and eavesdrops on good advice, all of which he has been doing since he left Eritrea. But survival is tough and “sometimes survival is more to do with breaking others down than with keeping oneself out of harm’s way.” While Dawit suffers, he makes others suffer as he moves into his future, blending his past and present. He endures much of the same wherever he goes, but his goal of escape has never changed.

The protagonist’s love of storytelling has helped him achieve his goals as he churns out tales for all those who will listen. His survival includes blending fact and fiction, experience and hearsay, creating and establishing a story to set him free. Jabir creates a character who is attached to no one and everyone at the same time. He is devoted to survival and has always been in this story that asks deep and profound questions on who we are as individuals.