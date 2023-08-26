Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction

LONDON: The UK government has been urged to end the 28-day deadline for those who have been granted asylum to find accommodation after the Afghan pilot at the center of a high-profile campaign was left facing homelessness, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The pilot, who was granted asylum this week following a campaign led by The Independent, has been given 28 days to find suitable accommodation before he is evicted from a hotel and has his financial support of $11 per week cut.

Using the man’s case as an example, campaigners, military officials and politicians warned that the thousands of new Afghan arrivals in Britain could be left destitute as a result of the policy.

The deadline should be extended to allow Afghans adequate time to find accommodation, said Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, adding that the UK owes a “debt of honor” to those who fought alongside Western forces in the Afghanistan war.

“It’s wonderful news that he (the pilot) is getting to stay — but it would be tragic if he faces homelessness. We can’t let him down. He deserves as much support as possible,” Weston said.

“He’s obviously resourceful, so with a bit of help he will flourish and use his skills here. We have a debt of honor, so he deserves our backing. Let’s do the right thing.”

Campaigners are also calling on the UK government to create a new accommodation plan for Afghans who have been granted asylum in Britain.

It follows criticism over the government decision to issue eviction notices to all 8,000 Afghans brought to the UK in resettlement schemes who remain in temporary hotel accommodation.

The pilot told The Independent: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem.

“Of course, I have lots of problems because I am new here, and it will be a little bit difficult for me, but step by step everything will become easier.”

The government was also accused of passing the buck to local councils after dozens across the UK were left finding accommodation for Afghans who had been made homeless.

Peter Marland, the Labour Party leader of Milton Keynes Council, said that a group of 55 Afghans were evicted from their hotels in the area in recent months.

Since then, 30 have declared homelessness.

Marland said: “Some have had to move children from one school, so the disruption has all been a bit sad. It’s been chaotic, and we’ve had no rhyme or reason from the Home Office on what they want to do.

“The money from (the) government might allow to get hold of only a few extra properties.”

Charlotte Khan from charity Care4Calais said: “Refugees have to set themselves up with a brand-new life within 28 days, which is really, really hard for anyone to manage.

“It’s not an easy thing but there are charities out there who help them, and we will help the pilot in any way we can. He’ll need payslips and everything before (he) can start renting (privately).”