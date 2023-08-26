You are here

Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country
A Greek firefighter battles a forest fire spreading in Dikella near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

  • One man was arrested on the Greek island of Evia for allegedly setting fire to dried grass in the Karystos area
  • A second man arrested in the Larissa area of central Greece also was accused of intentionally setting fire to dried vegetation
ATHENS: Fire department officials in Greece arrested two men Saturday for allegedly starting wildfires on purpose, while hundreds of firefighters battled blazes that have killed at least 21 people in the past week.
One man was arrested on the Greek island of Evia for allegedly setting fire to dried grass in the Karystos area. The fire department said the man confessed to having set four other fires in the area in July and August.
A second man arrested in the Larissa area of central Greece also was accused of intentionally setting fire to dried vegetation.
Officials have said blamed arson for several fires in Greece over the past week, although it was unclear what sparked the country’s largest blazes, including one in the northeastern region of Evros, where nearly all the fire-attributed deaths occurred, and another on the fringes of Athens.
“Some ... arsonists are setting fires, endangering forests, property and above all human lives,” Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Thursday. “What is happening is not just unacceptable, but despicable and criminal.”
The minister said nine fires were set in the space of four hours Thursday morning in the Avlona area in the northern foothills of Mount Parnitha, a mountain on the northwestern fringes of Athens that is one of the capital’s last green areas.
A major fire was already burning on the southern side of the mountain at the time, and it continued to burn Saturday.
“You are committing a crime against the country,” Kikilias said. “We will find you. You will be held accountable to justice.”
Later Thursday, police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting at least three fires in the Avlona area. A search of his home revealed kindling, a fire torch gun and pine needles, police said.
A daily outbreak of dozens of fires has plagued Greece over the past week as gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions combine to whip up flames and hamper firefighting efforts. Firefighters tackled 111 blazes Friday, including 59 that broke out in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday evenings, the fire department said.
Although most new fires were controlled in their early stages, some grew to massive blazes that have consumed homes and vast tracts of forest.
Storms were forecast Saturday for some areas of Greece, and lightning strikes ignited several fires near the Greek capital. The fire department said 100 firefighters, including contingents from France and Cyprus, backed up by four helicopter, brought fires in four outlying areas near the Greek capital under partial control within hours.
The fire department called on the public “to be particularly careful” and to follow directions by authorities “given that intense thunderstorm activity is occurring in various parts of the country.”
The Evros fire, Greece’s largest current blaze, was burning for an eighth day Saturday near the city of Alexandroupolis after causing at least 20 deaths.
Firefighters found 18 bodies in a forest on Tuesday, one on Monday and another Thursday. With nobody reported missing in the area, authorities think the victims might have been migrants who recently crossed the border from Turkiye.
Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team was activated to identify the remains, and a telephone hotline set up for potential relatives of the victims to call. A man reportedly trying to save his livestock from advancing flames in central Greece also died on Monday.
More than 290 firefighters, backed by five planes and two helicopters, were battling the Evros blaze. Another 260 firefighters, four planes and three helicopters were tackling the Mount Parnitha fire.
With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece called on other European countries for help. Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus sent aircraft, while dozens of Romanian, French, Czech, Bulgarian, Albanian and Slovak firefighters helped on the ground.
Greece imposes wildfire prevention regulations, typically from the start of May to the end of October, to limit activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues.
Since the start of this year’s fire season, fire department officials have arrested 163 people on fire-related charges, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Friday, including 118 for negligence and 24 for deliberate arson. The police made a further 18 arrests, he said.

Topics: Greek Athens Arson wildfires

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Updated 11 sec ago

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Updated 11 sec ago
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a deadly plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the volatile chief of the mercenary group.
Putin signed the decree bringing in the change with immediate effect on Friday after the Kremlin said that Western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie.” The Kremlin declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.
Russia’s aviation authority has said that Prigozhin was on board a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening northwest of Moscow with no survivors exactly two months after he led a failed mutiny against army chiefs.
President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash on Thursday and spoke of Prigozhin in the past tense.
He cited “preliminary information” as indicating that Prigozhin and his top Wagner associates had all been killed and, while praising Prigozhin, said he had also made some “serious mistakes.”
Putin’s introduction of a mandatory oath for employees of Wagner and other private military contractors was a clear move to bring such groups under tighter state control.
The decree, published on the Kremlin website, obliges anyone carrying out work on behalf of the military or supporting what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine to swear a formal oath of allegiance to Russia.
Described in the decree as a step to forge the spiritual and moral foundations of the defense of Russia, the wording of the oath includes a line in which those who take it promise to strictly follow the orders of commanders and senior leaders.
Western politicians and commentators have suggested, without presenting evidence, that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed to punish him for launching the June 23-34 mutiny against the army’s leadership which also represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s own rule since he came to power in 1999.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the accusation and many others like it were false.
“There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane’s passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle,” Peskov told reporters.
“All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions,” he said.

’WAIT FOR TEST RESULTS’
Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky.
Nor have they officially confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.
Asked if the Kremlin had received official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death, Peskov said on Friday: “If you listened carefully to the Russian president’s statement, he said that all the necessary tests, including genetic tests, will now be carried out. The official results — as soon as they are ready to be published, will be published.”
Peskov, who said Putin had not met Prigozhin recently, also said it was unclear how long the tests and investigative work would take.
It was therefore impossible to start talking about whether Putin would attend Prigozhin’s funeral, Peskov said in answer to a question on the subject.
“There are no dates for the funeral yet, it is impossible to talk about it at all. The only thing I can say is that the president has a rather busy schedule at the moment.”
Nigel Gould-Davies, a former British ambassador to Belarus who is now a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said the funeral would be significant.
“If Putin wishes to emphasize that Prigozhin died as a traitor, he will ignore it,” said Gould-Davies.
“(While) Prigozhin’s supporters may use it as an opportunity to eulogize him and his critique of the Kremlin’s conduct of the war — and could strengthen the hostility of a core of Wagner loyalists toward the Kremlin,” he said.
British military intelligence said on Friday there was not yet definitive proof that Prigozhin had been onboard but that it was “highly likely” he was dead.
The Pentagon has said its own initial assessment is that Prigozhin was killed.
Russia’s Baza news outlet, which has good sources among law enforcement agencies, has reported that investigators are focusing on a theory that one or two bombs may have been planted on board the plane.
Asked about the future of the Wagner Group, which has a series of lucrative contracts across Africa and a contingent in Belarus training the army there but now appears leaderless, Kremlin spokesman Peskov was concise.
“I can’t tell you anything now, I don’t know,” he said.

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
  • Veteran given 28 days to find new accommodation
  • Govt issues eviction notices to 8,000 Afghans who remain in temporary hotels
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been urged to end the 28-day deadline for those who have been granted asylum to find accommodation after the Afghan pilot at the center of a high-profile campaign was left facing homelessness, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The pilot, who was granted asylum this week following a campaign led by The Independent, has been given 28 days to find suitable accommodation before he is evicted from a hotel and has his financial support of $11 per week cut.

Using the man’s case as an example, campaigners, military officials and politicians warned that the thousands of new Afghan arrivals in Britain could be left destitute as a result of the policy.

The deadline should be extended to allow Afghans adequate time to find accommodation, said Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, adding that the UK owes a “debt of honor” to those who fought alongside Western forces in the Afghanistan war.

“It’s wonderful news that he (the pilot) is getting to stay — but it would be tragic if he faces homelessness. We can’t let him down. He deserves as much support as possible,” Weston said.

“He’s obviously resourceful, so with a bit of help he will flourish and use his skills here. We have a debt of honor, so he deserves our backing. Let’s do the right thing.”

Campaigners are also calling on the UK government to create a new accommodation plan for Afghans who have been granted asylum in Britain.

It follows criticism over the government decision to issue eviction notices to all 8,000 Afghans brought to the UK in resettlement schemes who remain in temporary hotel accommodation.

The pilot told The Independent: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem.

“Of course, I have lots of problems because I am new here, and it will be a little bit difficult for me, but step by step everything will become easier.”

The government was also accused of passing the buck to local councils after dozens across the UK were left finding accommodation for Afghans who had been made homeless.

Peter Marland, the Labour Party leader of Milton Keynes Council, said that a group of 55 Afghans were evicted from their hotels in the area in recent months.

Since then, 30 have declared homelessness.

Marland said: “Some have had to move children from one school, so the disruption has all been a bit sad. It’s been chaotic, and we’ve had no rhyme or reason from the Home Office on what they want to do.

“The money from (the) government might allow to get hold of only a few extra properties.”

Charlotte Khan from charity Care4Calais said: “Refugees have to set themselves up with a brand-new life within 28 days, which is really, really hard for anyone to manage.

“It’s not an easy thing but there are charities out there who help them, and we will help the pilot in any way we can. He’ll need payslips and everything before (he) can start renting (privately).”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan pilot

Related

Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
World
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash
  • “We express our condolences to the families of the victims,” Ukraine’s air force said, calling the crash “terrible”
  • The crash took place in Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Saturday that three of its air force pilots including a renowned fighter jet pilot with the call-sign “Juice” were killed in a mid-air collision on Friday.
The crash marks a major upset for Kyiv, which has been looking to secure advanced F-16 jets to strengthen its Soviet-era air force and push ahead with its counteroffensive.
“We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us,” Ukraine’s air force said, calling the crash “terrible.”
The crash took place in Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region and involved two L-39 combat training aircraft, it said, adding an investigation was underway.
Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said one of the pilots killed — Andrii Pilshchykov — who went by the call-sign “Juice,” was a young officer with “mega knowledge and mega talent.”
“Major Andrii Pilshchykov devoted his short but very bright life to combat aviation, he dreamed of F-16s in the Ukrainian sky,” he said in a tribute shared on social media.
“You were more than a friend. Rest in peace, you have done so much for us,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv F16 jets collision

Related

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
World
US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
Update Danish F-16s for Ukraine an ‘escalation’: Russian envoy
World
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an ‘escalation’: Russian envoy

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train
  • “When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful,” Kostyuchenko told Reuters
  • German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin.
“When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful,” she told Reuters. “You have lots of protocols you’re following all the time. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures.”
German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October.
Her symptoms started with disorientation and stomach ache on the train journey from Munich to Berlin and persisted for several weeks. By the time she realized she may have been poisoned, it was too late to identify any toxins.
“I had to take off my rings because my fingers looked like sausages,” she said, describing the swelling that was among her symptoms. Months later, she is still exhausted and only able to work three hours a day.
Enemies of Russian President Vladimir Putin living abroad have been poisoned in the past, including former secret agents Sergei Skripal, who survived, and Sergei Litvinenko, who did not. A former Chechen rebel died in Berlin in what a German court said was a Russian state assassination.
The Kremlin denies involvement with these killings.
“That fitted Putin’s narrative, that we can’t forgive traitors,” Kostyuchenko said. “But I was never working with secret services... Somehow I was thinking that in Europe, I’m safe.”
At a time when European Union capitals are seen as potential safe havens by Russian activists and reporters who consider themselves at risk at home, the possibility that they too might be targeted abroad amounts to a chilling step change.
“When I found myself in Europe, I totally forgot about security measures, like when I discussed my trip to Munich I used Facebook Messenger,” said Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who exposed alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
When doctors told her she had likely been poisoned her initial reaction was to laugh.
She was one of three Russian independent woman journalists who were apparently poisoned while abroad in a similar period. All three suffered similar symptoms.
“We can confirm that an investigation into the attempted murder of Elena Kostyuchenko is pending,” a spokesperson for Berlin prosecutors said on Friday.

Topics: German prosecutors Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko poisoning

Related

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
World
Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
Prominent journalist says Russia’s Surovikin dismissed as head of aerospace forces
World
Prominent journalist says Russia’s Surovikin dismissed as head of aerospace forces

Niger orders troops to go on ‘maximum alert’

Niger orders troops to go on ‘maximum alert’
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

Niger orders troops to go on ‘maximum alert’

Niger orders troops to go on ‘maximum alert’
  • Internal document issued by its defense chief on Friday deemed threat authentic
  • ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document issued by its defense chief on Friday that a security source in the country confirmed was authentic.
The document, which was shared widely online on Saturday, said the order to be on maximum alert would allow forces to respond adequately in case of any attack and “avoid a general surprise.”
“Threats of aggression to the national territory are increasingly being felt,” it said.
The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup, but has said it is ready to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
On Friday, the bloc downplayed this threat and said it was “determined to bend backwards to accommodate diplomatic efforts,” although an intervention remained one of the options the table.
“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger, nor is there a plan, as it is being purported, to invade the country, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told reporters.
The bloc’s decision earlier in August to activate a so-called standby force for a possible intervention has raised fears of an escalation that could further destabilize the insurgency-torn Sahel region.

Topics: Niger Niger Coup

Related

Niger military rulers expel French ambassador, citing actions taken by Paris
World
Niger military rulers expel French ambassador, citing actions taken by Paris
Niger turmoil threatens $13bn gas pipeline project
World
Niger turmoil threatens $13bn gas pipeline project

