Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving

Cars roll past the main building of Moskvich (Muscovite) automobile plant in Moscow on July 31, 2023, which Renault acquired but had agreed to sell back following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. (AFP)
  • Around 100 companies from the G7 nations are still operating in Russia, but the numbers appear to be dropping: Yale University
  • European multinational firms have lost at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) in total in Russia: FT analysis
PARIS: Should they stay or should they go now? Eighteen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, many Western companies in Russia are still assessing the pros and cons.

According to a count by the Yale University, around a hundred companies from the G7 nations are still operating in Russia, but the numbers appear to be dropping.
“We are continuing to see a trend toward a reduction in the activities of Western companies on Russian territory,” Julien Vercueil, an economist specializing in Russia, told AFP.
On August 21, faced with an “increasingly difficult environment,” US pizza chain Domino’s decided to throw in the towel, announcing the bankruptcy of its Russian operations, which it had been trying to sell since December, and closing 142 establishments across the country.
“The war is creating unfavorable conditions for foreign companies in Russia, whatever they decide to do,” Vercueil said. If they quit Russia, especially if they do so in a hurry, these companies “can lose a lot, but it will be once and for all,” he said.
According to analysis by The Financial Times, which examined the annual accounts of 600 European multinationals, they lost at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) in total “following the sale, closure or reduction of their Russian activities.”
French carmaker Renault, for example, suffered a loss of 2.2 billion euros as it pulled out of Russia, one of its main markets, in May 2022.
But it is the oil majors that have lost the most. BP, one of the first to fully withdraw from Russia shortly after the fighting began in Ukraine in February 2022, has taken an estimated hit of more than 22 billion euros.

On the other hand, to keep doing business in Russia exposes Western firms to “significant reputational costs,” Vercueil said.
Ukrainians, and in particular their high-profile President Volodymyr Zelensky, are vocal in accusing such companies of “financing the Russian war through the profits they make on Russian territory,” he said.
Food, agriculture and distribution giants, many of whom have remained in Russia, are often targeted.
French supermarket chain Auchan is a case in point.
Ukraine said Wednesday that fragments of a Russian missile fell on a mall housing an Auchan in Kyiv, and repeated calls for the company to end its Russian operations.
“Cynicism, masochism, or stupidity? Exit Russia: this money is too bloody,” the defense ministry said.
Many Western companies that have stayed in Russia say they are ensuring the livelihoods of their employees, and keeping their businesses from falling into the hands of Russian officials.
Those arguments have not convinced everyone.
“Those companies explain that they stay for humanitarian reasons — that’s a cynical lie,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor specializing in corporate social responsibility at Yale University, who has compiled a list of Western companies leaving, or remaining, in Russia.
In his view, not only are these major groups helping to keep the Russian economy going, they are also playing into President Vladimir Putin’s hands by reassuring consumers with their presence.
The remainers have been targeted by boycotts in some cases.
Scandinavian organizations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone, due to its continued presence in Russia.
SAS airline, the Norwegian football federation and the Swedish military are among those rejecting products made by the company formerly known as Kraft Foods, as well as its subsidiaries Freia in Norway and Marabou in Sweden.


Companies continuing to operate in Russia also face the threat of having businesses and their profits seized.
“It’s dangerous to stay when the legal environment is now openly characterised by arbitrariness and state predation to the detriment of foreign interests,” Vercueil said.
According to one decree, Russia can “temporarily take control of companies” from countries considered “unfriendly,” Vladimir Tchikine, a lawyer specializing in corporate law in Russia, told AFP.
In recent months the Danish brewer Carlsberg and French food giant Danone have felt the force of this retaliatory policy.
While the two industrial giants were in the process of selling their Russian activities, the Russian state surprised them by unilaterally taking control of their assets in the country.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Renault Dominoes Pizza BP

Biden ‘disappointed’ that China's President Xi set to miss G20

Biden ‘disappointed’ that China's President Xi set to miss G20
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Biden ‘disappointed’ that China's President Xi set to miss G20

Biden ‘disappointed’ that China's President Xi set to miss G20
  • Xi Jinping has reportedly said he would not attend the G20 summit in India this week
  • Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing in hopes of reducing growing tensions
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Xi Jinping has reportedly said he would not attend the G20 summit in India this week

Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing in hopes of reducing growing tensions

 

REHOBOTH BEACH, United States: US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.
Asked about Xi reportedly not planning to join the gathering in New Delhi, Biden told reporters, “I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him,” without elaborating.
Bilateral ties between the United States and China face a long list of problems, from trade disputes to Taiwan’s future to the expansive Chinese presence in the South China Sea.
The United States has been working to restore a more effective working relationship, sending a series of senior officials to China in recent months despite continuing friction.
On Thursday a senior EU official said that Xi would not be at the G20, represented instead by Premier Li Qiang.
Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rare face-to-face talks at the BRICS group summit in South Africa last month, but tensions also remain high between the Asian giants.
Relations between the world’s two most populous countries have been in deep freeze since a Himalayan border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops in 2020.
 

Topics: China-US ties Joe Biden Xi Jinping g20 2023 Premier Li Qiang

As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved

As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
AP

As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved

As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved
  • G20 climate ministers ended their last meeting last year without resolving major disagreements on climate policies
  • The group’s top leaders will have a last chance to send a strong message of climate action at their meetings on Saturday and Sunday
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, is dreading the moment when her family will be ordered to leave their makeshift tent atop a half-built overpass and return to the Yamuna River floodplains below, where their hut and small field of vegetables is still under water from July’s devastating rains.
Devi, her husband and their six children fled as the record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital, New Delhi. The waters took her husband’s work tools, the children’s school uniforms and books and everything else the family had accumulated over 20 years, forcing them and thousands of others into makeshift relief camps.
Their temporary perch is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the site of this weekend’s Group of 20 summit at which leaders will have a final chance to decide how to better protect people like Devi when the next extreme weather event batters the city. But she expects little — except eviction as part of security measures for the meetings.
“If the leaders lived here, would they have taken their kids into the deep waters to live? Right now, no one is doing anything for us. We will see when they do something,” she said.
Despite cyclones, extreme rains, landslides and extreme heat affecting India and the rest of the world in the last few months, climate ministers of the G20 nations — the world’s largest economies and producers of most of its greenhouse gases — ended their last meeting for the year in July without resolving major disagreements on climate policies.
Energy experts said key bottlenecks include nations failing to agree on proposals to cap global emissions of carbon dioxide by 2025, set up a carbon border tax, scale up renewable energy, phase down all fossil fuels and increase aid to nations hit hardest by climate change.
Shayak Sengupta, an energy and research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation America, conceded there were no broad agreements on reducing fossil fuels or increasing renewables.
“However, I was encouraged to see that there were initiatives on specific sectors like green hydrogen, critical minerals, energy efficiency, finance for the energy transition and energy access,” said Sengupta, based in Washington.
The G20’s top leaders will have a last chance to send a strong message of climate action at their meetings on Saturday and Sunday.
The hope is they “will be able to come out with an ambitious agenda that can not only show that the G20 can act but will also bolster confidence going into the global climate meetings in December,” said Madhura Joshi, energy analyst at the climate think tank E3G.
The annual global climate conference, COP28, will be held in Dubai this year. Joshi said she is hopeful because “writing off the world’s 20 largest economies completely would mean that there are more concerns for the world as a whole.”
Experts say one reason the talks among climate ministers haven’t produced concrete results is that the decisions necessary are bigger than those ministers can take.
“We need to ask if climate ministers have the mandate to negotiate now on these big issues like climate and energy,” said Luca Bergamaschi, CEO of Italian climate think tank Ecco Climate and former head of the Italian government’s climate team.
Beramaschi said India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose nation holds the G20 presidency through November, has an opportunity step up as a global leader and “broker for international commitment between the West and the rest of the world,” especially in relation to climate and energy negotiations.
“We need leaders to say we need to do more” on climate change, Beramaschi said. “More on moving away from fossil fuels and increase renewable energy, I think that sends a really strong message.”
 

Topics: COP28 climate change New delhi

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
  • Erdogan will meet with Putin in a bid to persuade him to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal
  • Russia hypes up use hypersonic missile amid battlefield losses in Ukraine
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports, Ukrainian officials said, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, were due to hold talks.
Ukraine’s air force urged residents of Izmail port, one of Ukraine’s two major grain-exporting ports on the Danube River in the Odesa region, to seek shelter after midnight on Monday. Some Ukraine media reported the sound of blasts in the area.
Putin and Erdogan were to meet on Monday in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi as Ankara and the United Nations seek to revive a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis. Ankara called the talks vital for the deal.
Russia quit the deal in July — a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye — complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.
After quitting the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow has launched frequent attacks on the ports of the Danube River, which has since become Ukraine’s major route for exporting grain.
Monday’s attack — the scale of which was not immediately known — followed Russia’s strikes on Sunday on the other major Danube port of Reni, in which the port’s infrastructure was damaged and at least two people injured.

Hypersonic missiles
Moscow, meanwhile, hyped up its use of hypersonic, air-launched Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine by presenting with state awards the first crew that launched them.

"The Su-34 aircraft used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the special military operation", Russian TASS state news agency cited an unnamed military source as saying. “The first crew that successfully completed this task was presented with state awards.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.” Kyiv and its allies say the 18-month-long Russian aggression is an unprovoked war to grab land.
Moscow has said very little so far about the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, but Ukraine’s military Kyiv says Russia uses them frequently.
TASS did not say when Russia used the Kinzhal missiles for the first time in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry said in March that the missiles had been deployed to destroy Ukrainian targets, according to the ministry’s Telegram channel.
The Kinzhal is one of six “next generation” weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin in a speech in March 2018. 

 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia Crimea Ukraine

Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads

Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads

Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads
  • Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, as well as a spike in antisocial behavior which was formerly restricted to soccer hooliganism and drunken tourists
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

NICOSIA: Police in Cyprus have made 20 arrests after a spate of racism-fueled violence against migrants which erupted in the west of the island last week and spread to its southern city of Limassol in a weekend rampage.
Storefronts belonging to migrants in the island’s second city were smashed and Asian delivery drivers assaulted in a string of violent incidents which started on Friday night and continued until the early hours of Sunday.
Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, as well as a spike in antisocial behavior which was formerly restricted to soccer hooliganism and drunken tourists.
Last week Syrians living in Chlorakas, a village in western Cyprus, were targeted by hooded attackers in sporadic incidents over two days, leading to 22 arrests.
Undeterred, about 500 people moved to Limassol on Friday going on a rampage which targeted foreign-owned businesses and people who did not look Greek Cypriot. Overnight Saturday to Sunday, three people from southeast Asia were attacked and robbed, state media said.
The latest disturbances have been fueled by what advocacy groups say is a fumbled response by state authorities to a surge in irregular migration to the eastern Mediterranean island and a tolerance of xenophobic rhetoric and behavior.
State officials frequently say Cyprus is on the frontline of irregular migration in the eastern Mediterranean, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year.
Migrants reach Cyprus from the neighboring Middle East and also from Africa through a porous cease-fire line splitting the island.
“We had a government that for 10 years, were (using) rhetoric that more or less portrayed these people as a real national and ethnic and demographic security threat,” said Doros Polycarpou of the advocacy group Kisa.
“They used the narrative, they created the framework, the demands from the society but they couldn’t deliver the necessary action,” he told Reuters.
Cyprus itself has a large number of internally displaced persons from conflicts between Greek and Turkish Cypriots starting in 1963, and a Turkish invasion in 1974 which uprooted more than 200,000 people. A large number of people still live in government-facilitated housing hastily constructed after the conflict.
Among the victims of the weekend’s violence were a group of visitors from Kuwait, according to social media accounts of witnesses.
Senior diplomat Kyriakos Kouros said a protest was filed by an ambassador of an unnamed Arab state on Saturday after tourists were targeted.
“They cut short their visit. I doubt they will ever return,” Kouros, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on the social media platform X on Sunday, posting a picture of the departure of a group at an airport. One member of the group was in a wheelchair.
“It is the first time I have felt so embarrassed about such an incident in our country,” he wrote. “This isn’t the Cyprus I was born, raised, had a family and am getting old in,” he said.

 

Topics: Cyprus

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
  • Thousands evacuated, flights canceled as first major storm hits the island in 4 years
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

TAITUNG: Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping up winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

A woman struggles with her umbrella against gusts of wind generated by Typhoon Haikui in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP)

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.
Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said in a news conference the typhoon was “at our doorstep” and by 3:40 p.m. confirmed to AFP it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.
Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent fallen trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter.
“I think this time it is serious,” said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung.

FASTFACT

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.

“This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already.”
The typhoon has gathered speed since yesterday, and at 7:15 p.m. was carrying sustained winds of about 140 kilometers per hour.
“Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period” after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.

Across the island, more than 21,000 households lost power and, while most saw it restored by mid-afternoon, about 9,000 were still without electricity when Haikui hit — including in Taitung.
Authorities have reported two minor injuries in Hualien county, a mountainous region where a warning for flash floods was issued, after a fallen tree hit a car.
Hualien and Taitung counties were also under a torrential rainfall advisory, due to remain in place until at least Monday afternoon.
The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which killed one person.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Haikui would be the first in four years to cross the Central Mountain Range running north to south of the island — a path that could lead to landslides in surrounding counties.
“I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities,” Tsai said.
The streets in Hualien were deserted Sunday, battered by unrelenting rain, while a fishing harbor in northeastern coastal Yilan county saw towering waves slam against the shore.
In Yilan, some residents braved the downpour to shop at a nighttime market that had remained open despite the authorities’ warnings.
In Taitung, ripped-up trees already littered the streets before Haikui landed, street signs swayed under the strong winds and a restaurant owner tied down his signpost advertising seafood.
The military had mobilized soldiers and equipment, such as amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats, around the parts of Taiwan where Haikui was expected to have the heaviest impact.

 

Topics: Typhoon Haikui

