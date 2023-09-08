You are here

  • Home
  • US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
G20 India
G20 India

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

US President Joe Biden arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzmvx

Updated 39 sec ago
Agencies

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
  • Biden is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arrival
Updated 39 sec ago
Agencies

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India, where he hopes to seize on no-shows by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to boost Washington’s influence.

The US president received a Bollywood-style greeting after Air Force One landed, with dancers in flowing purple outfits gyrating to American pop music.

Biden met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arrival, and will speak with other leaders on the “margins,” the White House said.

The president spent 52 minutes with Modi after a lavish welcome ceremony at the airport in a meeting the White Houst said was marked by “undeniable warmth and confidence” in one another.

Kurt Campbell, a Biden adviser on the Indo-Pacific, told reporters afterward that warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the two countries.

“What I have seen grown over time is an undeniable warmth and confidence between the two leaders,” Campbell said.

Another adviser, Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council, added that Biden and Modi were “so comfortable discussing, really, the breadth of things that we’re trying to accomplish together.”

A joint statement issued after the meeting reaffirmed US-India partnerships on several fronts, especially with regard to computer chips, telecommunications, higher education, access to shipping

“This meeting will be taking place at the prime minister’s residence — so it is unusual in that respect,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One.

“This is not your typical bilateral visit to India with meetings taking place in the prime minister’s office.”

* With AFP and AP

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 G20 India US US President Joe Biden

Related

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
World
G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
World
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
  • “At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions,” he said in his nightly video address
  • Zelensky said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia’s energy sector
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his country’s allies had eased sanctions on Russia and called for a renewed drive to impose further punitive measures on Moscow.
“At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions,” he said in his nightly video address. “And very active Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”
Zelensky said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia’s energy sector, its access to microelectronics and its financial sector.
“There are three priorities: further sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, real restrictions on the supplies going to the terrorists of chips and microelectronics in general and continued blocking of Russia’s financial sector,” he said.
“The world’s sanctions offensive must resume.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko had earlier said Ukraine rejected any suggestion of easing sanctions against Russia as part of efforts to restore the UN-backed agreement to ship grain through the Black Sea.
“Easing part of the sanctions regime against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement would be a victory for Russian food blackmail and an invitation to Moscow for new waves of blackmail,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sanctions

Related

Update Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor – Zelensky
World
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor – Zelensky

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II
  • A 41-gun accession salute thundered across London’s Hyde Park, followed by a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London, a historic royal palace on the banks of the River Thames
  • Commemorations of the queen’s death were low key, with the king not expected at any official engagement
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

BALLATER, United Kingdom: Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across the UK on Friday to mark the accession of King Charles III, as he paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.
A 41-gun accession salute thundered across London’s Hyde Park, followed by a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London, a historic royal palace on the banks of the River Thames.
Guns were also fired from Edinburgh Castle in the Scottish capital, Cardiff Castle in Wales and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
Commemorations of the queen’s death were low key, with the king — who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral — not expected at any official engagement.
In a short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the “great affection” for his mother, her life and public service.
“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.
He and wife Camilla attended Crathie Kirk, the late monarch’s place of worship near Balmoral, for private prayers and a moment of reflection.
Church of Scotland minister Kenneth Mackenzie said afterwards that the service was “a simple reflective time.”
“We were able to give thanks for the life of the queen and recognize the poignancy of this day for his family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth,” he added.
Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, talked to well-wishers outside the church after the event.
“I saw the funeral procession go past last year, it’s a sad day for everyone,” Ross Nichol, a 22-year-old student from nearby Ballater, told AFP.
“She did a lot of good things and she had a standing in the world,” added German tourist Nicole Hoppe.
“We feel a little bit sad and sentimental for her.”
The queen, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral aged 96 after a period of declining health.
Flowers were left at the gates of Balmoral, while crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace and floral tributes were also left.
Throughout her reign the queen did not publicly mark her accession, as it was also the anniversary of her own father King George VI’s death in 1952.
Elsewhere, the king’s eldest son and heir, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, attended a small private service at St. Davids Cathedral in west Wales.
The couple earlier posted a message on social media platform X, saying: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”
William’s estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, was in the UK for a charity event and was spotted on Friday visiting his grandmother’s final resting place at Windsor Castle, west of London.
“She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together,” he told the event on Thursday evening.
Elizabeth II’s death was a seismic event in British life. For most Britons alive, the queen was the only monarch and head of state they had ever known.
During the 10-day official mourning period, tens of thousands of people queued for up to 25 hours to file past her flag-shrouded coffin as it lay in state in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.
Even more packed the streets of London and the route west to Windsor Castle for the state funeral, which was beamed around the world to a television audience of millions.
One of the enduring images was her two corgi dogs, Muick and Sandy, awaiting her coffin at Windsor.
The late queen’s former daughter-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, said Friday they were “thriving” in her care.
The queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, her father and mother and the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.
Earlier this week, the government announced that a national memorial to the late monarch will be commissioned “in due course.”
In London on Thursday, there were mixed views about Charles’s first year.
Some felt he had been right not to introduce sweeping reform too early.
“He’s got a hard act to follow but he will I think change things,” Joanne Hughes, 61, told AFP outside Buckingham Palace.
Others were indifferent about the new king — and the monarchy in general.
“The monarchy is dying,” said nursing student Mimi Jaffer-Clarke.
“If he wants it to not die, then he needs to try to get the younger generation to like him — and we just don’t.”

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II King Charles accession

Related

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
World
No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
King Charles III reign will be more about evolution than revolution
World
King Charles III reign will be more about evolution than revolution

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
Updated 08 September 2023

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
  • Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely
  • After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside
Updated 08 September 2023

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden was welcomed warmly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi, but journalists were blocked from covering the key meeting.
Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely.
The incident comes after protracted negotiations were needed before Indian officials agreed to Modi taking one question from US reporters at a press briefing when he made a state visit to Washington in June — the Indian leader rarely if ever takes questions from foreign media.
The White House “pool” of journalists accompanying Biden usually attends the start of face-to-face meetings such as Friday’s, hearing preliminary statements, taking a few photographs — and asking some questions.
“The President believes the free press is the pillar of our democracy,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on board the airplane taking Biden to India, saying they were doing all they could to secure media access.
After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside.
“We in the US government work hard to ensure and obtain access for US journalists to everything the President does,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said on board Air Force One.
“What we can pledge to you is what’s in our control — which is ensuring that we are transparent and comprehensive in our readout of what the two leaders discussed.”
At the Washington press conference with Biden in June, the one question to Modi came from Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, who asked the Hindu nationalist about accusations of repression of Muslims in India and the country’s record on human rights.
“In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on basis of caste, creed, or age or any kind of geographic location,” Modi replied.
Siddiqui was subsequently subjected to “intense online harassment,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement, “including from people with ties to the prime minister’s political party.”

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 G20 Joe Biden Narendra Modi Journalists

Related

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
World
G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit video
World
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal
  • Security services are carrying out enhanced checks at UK departure points as part of their efforts to find the escaped prisoner
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Army explosive experts have been called to inspect a suspicious vehicle at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Kent, southeast England, local police said on Friday, leading to further travel delays as a manhunt for an escaped prisoner continues.
The police said the suspicious vehicle was not linked to the ongoing search for Daniel Khalife, a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offenses who escaped from a prison on Wednesday.
Security services are carrying out enhanced checks at UK departure points as part of their efforts to find the escaped prisoner.
There were already delays at the Channel Tunnel terminal, where cars and lorries wishing to travel to France board trains, because of the search for Khalife.
Police said in a separate statement that two junctions on the motorway which leads to the terminal had been closed as a result of the enhanced checks.

Topics: UK police British army explosive Channel Tunnel

Related

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
World
UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
World
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy. (AFP)
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
  • The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: G20 leaders began to descend on New Delhi Friday, hoping to make progress on trade, climate and a host of other global problems despite the Chinese and Russian president’s skipping the summit.
The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy.
But as presidential and prime ministerial jets began landing in the Indian capital, the pointed absence of China’s Xi Jinping raised questions about what, if anything, the disparate bloc can still agree on.
As the summit was set to begin, officials had yet to achieve the normally routine task of smoothing over disagreements and finalizing a joint communique for leaders to sign off on.
No official reason has been given for Xi’s no-show, but China has been open about its desire to upend traditionally US-led groupings such as the G20 and replace them with something more amenable to Beijing’s interests.
Xi will instead host the leaders of Venezuela and Zambia in Beijing.
Diplomatic opprobrium and war crimes charges are also keeping Russian leader Vladimir Putin away, although Moscow continues to press allies to water down international condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine.
“Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality.”
“The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction.”
Heading to the summit, US President Joe Biden also insisted that the meeting would still “deliver”, even as markets fretted that a trade war between the world’s two largest economies was poised to escalate.
Rumours have swirled that China may be poised to ban Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on Air Force One bound for the summit, parried queries about those rumors.
Questions such as “what’s motivating them, what the scope of this will be, and what they think the net effect of that will be” were for Beijing to answer, he said.
Many G20 leaders fear their economies are already at risk of being collateral damage as the big beasts of world trade lock horns.
Economists say US restrictions on the transfer of sensitive technologies to China have deepened a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
They also point, however, to serious structural problems in China such as a shrinking labor force, slower productivity and an overheated real estate market.
Speaking in Delhi on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned a Chinese slowdown carried risks for the entire globe.
“China faces a variety of both short- and longer-term global challenges, economic challenges that we’ve been monitoring carefully,” she said.
“That said, China has quite a bit of policy space to address these challenges”.
The summit’s host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — sensing an opportunity to burnish his credentials as a statesman ahead of a re-election tilt early next year — has thrust himself into the political void.
Motorcades roaring in from New Delhi’s international airport — named after the once all-powerful ever-present prime minister Indira Gandhi — can be in no doubt who is in charge today.
From posters, placards and billboards, Modi’s image gazes down as the very public face of the two-day summit.
In some, Modi simply welcomes delegates. In others, he delivers domestically bankable slogans about development, jobs and “giving voice to the global south”.
Sumedha Dasgupta, senior Asia analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit, believes that “India will try to be a credible voice that can facilitate dialogue between the global north and south”.
Modi looks set to secure at least one concrete step in that direction — with several leaders expressing support for expanding the bloc into the “G21” and including the African Union as a permanent member.
Modi’s efforts to get the G20 to tackle global debt restructuring and commodity price shocks following Russia’s Ukraine invasion have been less successful.
A G20 energy ministers’ meeting in July also failed to agree on a roadmap to phase down the use of fossil fuels — or even mention coal, the dirty fuel that remains a key energy source for economies like India and China.

Topics: G20 India China

Related

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
World
EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
World
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting

Latest updates

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude
US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude
World Bank agrees new $18bn loan to support Turkiye’s economic reforms
Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Morocco demands W.Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan
Morocco demands W.Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
What We Are Reading Today: Beyond the Wall
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.