Saudi crown prince meets Japanese prime minister on sidelines of G20 Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is heading the Kingdom’s delegation at the G20 leaders’ summit, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed Saudi-Japanese relations in various fields and chances for developing them, in addition to touching on various issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the G20 leaders’ summit and for a state visit to India.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that the first leaders’ meeting of the council is expected to take place on Monday and will be co-chaired by the crown prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“They will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation,” the ministry said.
“They will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations including political, security, defense, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.”
This is the Saudi crown prince’s second official trip to New Delhi, following a visit in February 2019, which lifted Saudi-Indian relations to new heights.
In October that year, Modi reciprocated with a visit to Riyadh, where the two countries agreed to establish the Strategic Partnership Council to manage the relationship
While the Saudi-Indian strategic partnership is focused on four areas — political, security, socio-cultural relations and defense — the council also supervises bilateral relations in the fields of investment, economic partnerships, and counterterrorism.
This time it is the economy that is expected to be the main focus of the crown prince’s visit, especially as it follows the G20 summit — the key annual meeting of the world’s biggest economies — and will coincide with the Saudi-India Investment Forum in New Delhi, co-hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Investment on Sept. 11.
The forum is part of an initiative designed to attract investment to Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy.
INNUMBER
2.59 million Indian citizens living in Saudi Arabia.
SR9.1 billion Value of Saudi exports to India (May 2023).
“It’s a very significant visit, for a host of reasons,” Kabir Taneja, strategic affairs program fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told Arab News. “The fact that India is hosting the crown prince immediately after the G20 showcases the importance of the visit.
“There are multiple sorts of facets to the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. But, first and foremost, I think right now it’s economics.”
He said that both countries were looking to find external investors and “like-minded countries to work with, find like-minded countries to partner with on economic prosperity for their respective populations,” but also to work together in the global geopolitical landscape, where economics has become the crux of many things.
“Geoeconomics is as important, if not more, as geopolitics and geopolitics itself is now sort of anchored in economics — increasingly, at least,” said Taneja.
“So this is a very opportune time for both countries to sit down and talk economics. We are also hearing that there’s going to be a special sort of roundtable on investments.”
From the Indian side, another important issue likely to be raised during the crown prince’s visit is energy. According to Taneja, India’s increasing reliance on oil imports is “something that is critical for New Delhi to factor into all kinds of geopolitics and geo-economics it wants to work around.”
While Saudi-India ties have developed quickly since the crown prince’s first visit, engagements between the two countries throughout the 2023 Indian presidency of the G20 have seen them further solidified.
“The visit highlights the growing shared interests between India and Saudi Arabia on various global issues,” Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies director at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, told Arab News.
“Riyadh and Delhi actively cooperate on regional stability and integration, energy security, and economic collaboration. Saudi Arabia plays a significant role in the G20, having assumed the G20 presidency in 2020.
“The visit also provides an opportunity for highlighting Saudi Arabia’s viewpoints on global issues, including energy, climate change, and economic cooperation, positioning Saudi Arabia as a major player in the G20’s efforts to embrace diverse perspectives beyond the G7.”
Saudi Embassy in Morocco confirms citizens’ safety following quake
Embassy is coordinating with Moroccan authorities to evacuate citizens from affected areas
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy in Morocco said that it is monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake that struck near Marrakech on Friday night, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The embassy confirmed Saudi citizens’ safety and urged them to follow the instructions of crisis management authorities. It added that it is coordinating with Moroccan authorities to evacuate citizens from affected areas.
The embassy also extended its condolences and sympathy to Morocco’s government and people.
The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake had risen to 1,037 by late Saturday, with more than 1,200 injured.
Muslim World League chief meets Ethiopian Islamic Affairs president in Makkah
Al-Issa received engineering plans for the Najashi Mosque, which the league announced last month would be established in Ethiopia
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with Sheikh Haji Ibrahim, president of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, along with the accompanying delegation at the league’s headquarters in Makkah on Saturday.
The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, including the implementation of the league’s initiatives in Ethiopia.
Al-Issa also received engineering plans for the Najashi Mosque, which the league announced last month would be established in Ethiopia.
Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
New Delhi event is the third Media Oasis edition, and the first to be held outside Saudi Arabia
Exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour of Saudi heritage sites, futuristic infrastructure
Updated 10 September 2023
Rahaf Jambi
NEW DELHI: A special exhibition by the Saudi Ministry of Media, being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, offers an interactive multimedia experience of the Kingdom’s main mega-projects under Vision 2030.
The three-day Media Oasis at The Oberoi Hotel has been organized in partnership with the Saudi flagship $500 billion smart city project NEOM, the Saudi ministries of energy, sports, culture, as well as the Future Investment Initiative, Invest Saudi, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.
The opening of the exhibition on Saturday was witnessed by ministers from the official G20 Saudi delegation, as well as foreign officials and dozens of international media outlets.
“Media Oasis is a new initiative by the Ministry of Media to redefine media coverage by leveraging modern technology to achieve greater creativity, innovation and excellence in covering national events, major occasions, and Saudi Arabia’s international engagements,” Alhanouf Abohaimed, head of partnerships at the Saudi Center of Government Communications, told Arab News at the venue.
She said the exhibition was “utilizing cutting-edge technologies to showcase the milestones reached by significant national transformative initiatives” under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic diversification plan.
The interactive exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour where they can engage with UNESCO-class Saudi heritage sites, resorts along the Red Sea coast, new high-tech solutions for clean energy, the residential designs and infrastructure of the future, and projects taking sporting experiences to the next level.
The Media Oasis in New Delhi is the exhibition’s third edition, but the first one outside the Kingdom. Two earlier ones took place in Jeddah in June this year.
Indian visitors who came to the exhibition were fascinated not only by the immersive experience it offered, but also the sustainable solutions in place and spearheaded and developed in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s really interesting to see how advanced technology is being leveraged by Saudi Arabia to create such wonderful outcomes. What I really like, or what I really enjoy, is the undivided focus on the idea of sustainability that I’m getting to witness here,” Haripriya Arora, a social media influencer, told Arab News.
“I am seeing representations by SABIC, for example, just seeing how they are so invested in the idea of recycling ocean waste, for example, and creating something so useful out of it. It really helps you get a vision of how important sustainability is and how it can’t be compromised, how the future is dependent on it.”
The experience was eye-opening even for someone like Zikrur Rahman, who has lived in the Kingdom. He was in awe of how many projects have been launched by Saudi Arabia in recent ears and how “progress has been given a push” in all industries and sectors.
“The progress that you are making, this is not known to the world, I wish that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcase(s) such an event in other countries also,” he said.
“Media Oasis is a very good initiative. It’s a projection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... it was very, very much needed in a country like India.”
The report showed that among the 785 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Yemeni, 27 percent Ethiopian, and 11 percent were of other nationalities
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 16,250 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
A total of 9,343 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,555 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,352 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 785 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Yemeni, 27 percent Ethiopian, and 11 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 18 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 13 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
So far, the authorities transferred 36,316 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,004 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,777 were deported.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.