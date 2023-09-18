At least 20 mine staff killed in South Africa road accident: Officials

JOHANNESBURG: At least 20 employees of mining giant De Beers have been killed in a road accident in South Africa, local officials said Sunday.
The bus involved was ferrying staff from the Venetia mine, one of the biggest diamond mines in the country, said a transport official in Limpopo province, in the north of the country.
“The bus came into collision with a lorry,” said Vongani Chauke.
Chauke told AFP the accident happened at around 1600 GMT, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the mine, at the village of Musian on the border with Zimbabwe.
The cause of the accident has not been established.
South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent, but also has one of the worst road safety records.
The Venetia mine, which lies near the borders with Botswana and Zimbabwe, has been run by the De Beers group for more than 30 years.
It accounts for more than 40 percent of the country’s annual diamond production, employing more than 4,300 staff including many local people.
It was once the country’s largest open-cast mine, before De Beers invested $2 billion in a major underground project to access the less easily available diamonds . The group aims to produce four million carats a year.
In July, De Beers announced the start of underground diamond production from the new seams opened underneath the open-cast mine.
NEW YORK: Thousands of protesters kicked off “Climate Week” and filled the streets of Midtown, Manhattan, on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, calling for President Joe Biden and world leaders to end fossil fuel use.
With parades, concerts, and banging drums, some of the 15,000 expected waved signs that read “End Fossil Fuel Use” and “Fossil Fuels Kill” and “Declare a Climate Emergency.”
One man was dressed as a melting snowman warning of rising sea levels. The message was for world leaders to save the planet from the use of oil and gas believed to be driving a warming globe.
Sunday’s protests were part of a week-long international effort by Climate Group, a non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate change action and stop global warming, with more than 500 protests planned in the U.S, Germany, England, South Korea, India and elsewhere, totaling 54 countries.
Organizers of the protests expect a global turnout of more than a million people.
“Climate Week NYC is all about getting it done,” organizers wrote online. “Through celebrating climate action, challenging ourselves to do more, and exploring ways to increase ambition, Climate Week NYC inspires, amplifies and scrutinizes the commitments, policies and actions of those with the power to make change happen.”
Many scientists believe that so-called greenhouse gases caused by burning fossil fuels are warming the world and causing severe weather such as more intense hurricanes, heat waves, floods, wildfires and droughts.
Reductions in CO2 or carbon dioxide emissions are seen as a key element in abating climate change.
The demonstrations take place two months before this year’s UN COP28 climate summit, where more than 80 countries plan to push for a global agreement to gradually phase out coal, oil and gas.
A recent UN report warned that the world was on a dangerous track toward severe global warming, and said more action was needed on all fronts, including drastic drop in coal-fueled power use by 2030, Reuters reported.
BAMAKO: Fresh fighting broke out between Mali’s army and northern Tuareg rebels on Sunday, with the rebels claiming to have taken control of two army bases in the central town of Lere.
The rebel alliance, called the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), has been fighting the army since August, a conflict unleashed in part by the departure of a United Nations peacekeeping mission that for years had helped maintain a fragile calm.
But clashes appear to be intensifying as both sides seek to control territory in the desert center and north of the West African country, just as UN peacekeepers withdraw.
Last week, CMA, formed by semi-nomadic Tuareg people, said it had attacked four army positions around the town of Bourem and made away with vehicles, weapons and ammunition. Lere is about 500 km (315 miles) west of Bourem.
“CMA took control of the two camps in Lere,” said CMA spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane.
Mali’s armed forces said in a post on social media platform X late on Sunday that an attack had taken place in Lere and that a response was under way, without providing details.
Neither side said whether anyone had been killed or injured in the clashes.
The Tuaregs have long complained of government neglect and sought autonomy for the desert region they call Azawad.
A Tuareg uprising in 2012 was taken over by Islamist groups that continue to attack civilians and the army.
The CMA signed up to a peace deal with the government and pro-government militia in 2015. But tensions have resurfaced since the military consolidated power in two coups in 2020 and 2021, teamed up with Russian military contractor Wagner Group, and kicked out French forces and UN peacekeepers.
NEW YORK CITY: When the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly took his oath of office and was handed the gavel, he wished “my parents were still alive to witness this.”
At the same time, he reflected on “the burden of responsibility that I have taken on as president of the General Assembly, the burden that has been created by the legitimate expectation of people everywhere in the world, that the United Nations can deliver for them. And that will be my focus throughout the presidency: How best we can mobilize the General Assembly to deliver for people and for planet.”
Dennis Francis’ stewardship of UNGA comes at a deeply challenging moment for the multilateral system. Since it was established a century ago, multilateralism has provided the global framework for peace and stability, but in a world of conflicts and climate chaos, escalating poverty, hunger and inequality, mistrust and division, there are growing concerns that multilateralism is declining or losing relevance.
Meanwhile, the difficulty governments are facing in reaching global agreements on trade, climate change and other issues has led many to question whether the multilateral model is still fit for purpose in an era of renewed great power rivalries, nationalism, populism and political economy tensions.
Ahead of the high-level week of the UNGA session, Arab News sat with Francis in his new office at the UN headquarters in New York City, where, in a wide-ranging interview, he outlined his priorities for the year to come.
Francis has spent years working closely with multilateral agencies. He offered a nuanced perspective when asked about the state of multilateralism.
While acknowledging that multilateralism faces challenges, he was emphatic that it is not entirely dysfunctional. The conclusion of the BBNJ Treaty, an important addition to the international architecture on the Law of the Sea, and the inclusion of loss and damage in the COP27 agreement. which aims to provide financial assistance to poorer nations as they deal with the negative consequences that arise from the risks of climate change, are two examples of success that demonstrate that multilateralism can indeed deliver results.
“It might not deliver uniformly, but it does and can deliver,” said Francis.
“What we need to do now is to really focus on strengthening that, and that has to do with a process of recommitting and of building trust and confidence among the membership that we have the capacity and the strength. Sometimes it takes strength to make difficult decisions. But difficult decisions we cannot avoid in the interest of serving humanity.”
FASTFACTS
UNGA President Dennis Francis has spent almost 40 years in the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said willingness of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to share the lessons of their success is highly valued by the international community.
Countries in the Gulf region, Francis said, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have a track record of successful development. He said their willingness to share their knowledge and engage is highly valued by the international community, contributing to multilateral efforts.
“(Gulf states) have a unique history and they have pursued development with great success in many cases. So, there are lessons that they can share with the international community. And I’m happy to say that much of that sharing is already taking place.
“Saudi Arabia, Qatar the UAE are playing important roles by sharing their knowledge, their know-how, in big ways and small.
“On Saturday, for example, I attended a very relaxed evening for newly arrived permanent representatives. Coming to New York, to the UN, can be very daunting when you first arrive. And I discovered in conversation with my colleague, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia, that the idea to do this was in fact invented, proposed, by one of his predecessors as a way of welcoming the new ones, introducing them in a seamless way to the dynamics of the UN, and helping and supporting them to understand how the processes work and how the organization works.
“I’m very grateful for the support and engagement, the key level of engagement that (Gulf states) have shown and continue to show in all of the processes. They have been willing to share it. And I think the international community very much values that disposition.”
Hailing from the small Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago, Francis brings to the General Assembly “a critical perspective,” in the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also said that “so many of the issues we address (at the General Assembly) hit small island developing states like (Trinidad and Tobago) the hardest.
This includes the disastrous impacts of climate change and the effects of a deeply unjust global financial system that routinely denies developing countries the debt relief and restructuring — as well as financing — they need to invest in their people.
Francis put it this way: “Trinidad and Tobago is a small developing country, the most southerly of the Caribbean islands. We are only seven miles off the coast of South America but one of the most cosmopolitan countries in the world.
“Our history has made us a very diverse population, multicultural, multi-religious, multiethnic. Democracy is very alive and well. We’ve never changed our governments in any other way but by the ballot box.
“And, so, we have a proud tradition of democratic development and of human rights.
“Because we are such a small country — geographically the country is only 1,864 square miles — we have found a formula to coexist, to get along in a relatively small space. It is not that we do not have, from time to time, family squabbles. But Trinidad and Tobago has never had social strife because we found mechanisms of consultation.
“For example, one of the one of the techniques used very early on in government was to establish something called the IRO, the Inter Religious Organization, comprising the major representative belief systems in the country. A significant proportion of government policy goes through the IRO for consideration before they are taken to the parliament, so that you get the input of the religious groups and other groups in society, making it possible, therefore, to maintain a holistic approach to governance. And this has worked enormously well for us in Trinidad and Tobago.
“So, we are very proud of the fact that we are a diverse population, but we get along. Not only is there tolerance; there is integration in the population. It is totally mixed. We have a very rich culture that derives from Africa, India, Europe, Latin America, native peoples, China, Lebanon and others. It’s quite a rich and engaging mix. And it accounts for the diversity and dynamism of the population of Trinidad and Tobago.”
As the premier event of the UNGA high-level week, Francis believes the SDG summit is a crucial moment for heads of state or government to demonstrate their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to global development funding.
The SDG summit will set the tone for other General Assembly processes, Francis said, emphasizing the need for all delegations to recommit to energizing the SDG process and achieving these life-changing goals by 2030.
It is recognized that instability, insecurity and war hinder economic and social development, depriving people of basic necessities and security. To achieve lasting peace, it is essential to address issues like inequality, discrimination, poverty, hunger, and poor health effectively and sustainably “to the satisfaction of the downtrodden.”
That is especially relevant to the Arab world, which has been grappling with a multitude of crises. From Syria and Yemen to Palestine and Sudan, political upheavals, armed conflicts, displacement, economic and humanitarian crises have for decades been the cause of untold human suffering. According to the UN, 116 million people across 10 Arab countries, or 41 percent of the total population, are poor, while another 25 percent are vulnerable to poverty.
“My message for (the downtrodden of the Arab world) is that they are not forgotten. And they will not be ignored,” Francis said.
“The focus of the SDGs is on lifting people up, on ensuring that all people enjoy their rights and entitlements, that they share the benefits of society and that development leaves no one behind. This is the thrust of the 78th session of the General Assembly. It is extremely important for promoting peace, prosperity sustainability and growth and that is where we will place our focus: very people-centered, very rights-based.”
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development marked a significant milestone as the first ever fully negotiated, all-encompassing global development strategy formally embraced by both the Global South and the developed world. It was widely celebrated as the dawn of a new era in development collaboration.
Despite significant development gains globally, which have raised many millions of people out of absolute poverty, the UN says that inequality between the world’s richest and poorest countries is widening. This anomaly will also be spotlighted at UNGA this year.
Francis, in his vision statement, called on both to figure out the problematique. Once that is done, then it should not be insurmountable to implement the prescribed solutions.
“(The Global South and the Global North) do come at issues from diametrically opposed positions. But that is not a surprise. It’s a negotiation. If conceptually, both sides accept reality in the same way then there is no basis for negotiation.
“So, there are conceptual differences. There are practical differences. However, in the recent past, what has happened is that there has been an unfortunate deficit of trust. And this has undermined the capacity of the multilateral process to move forward and to create good results and good outcomes.
“So, we need to work on rebuilding that trust, restoring that confidence and building solidarity.
“Some unfortunate things have happened. For example, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the behavior of (certain) states suggested a very individualistic approach to the pandemic, rather than taking a holistic coordinated, cooperative approach as one international community. This was unhelpful for multilateralism. And so those memories linger in the minds of many delegations, because they’re not quite sure if there will be a repeat of the pandemic. And let’s recall that scientists have indicated that there is likely to be another pandemic. They’re not quite sure what will happen. So, we have got some work to do.
“But, bear in mind, building trust is a process, not an event. So, we will invest considerable time and energy in the General Assembly in trying to bring people together to build bridges, to build hope, so that we can get beyond the doctrinaire positions and really begin to listen to each other in goodness. And to react in a way that could probably bring us a point of common ground.”
Tens of thousands joined “Walk for Yes” events in major cities ahead of the vote that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them — a so-called Voice.
More than 200 years since British colonization, Indigenous people — whose ancestors have lived on the continent for about 60,000 years — have shorter lives than other Australians, poorer education and are far more likely to die in police custody.
“I think we need a voice in parliament and I think it’s about time,” said Laurel Johnson, a 58-year-old retired Indigenous community services worker who joined hundreds of people at the Sydney rally, many seeking shade during a spring heat wave.
Asked if the Voice would improve the lot of Indigenous people, she said: “I jolly well hope so.”
Her sister Priscilla Johnson, 53, said some Indigenous people still lived in “Third World” conditions.
“Australia is considered a First World country. The poor social determinants of health have been continuous since the 1788 invasion,” she said, referring to the landing of the First Fleet that established a British penal colony in Australia.
In Melbourne, more than 10,000 supporters marched through the streets, some with banners reading: “You’re the voice, vote yes.”
Thousands more gathered in Canberra, Perth, Brisbane, Darwin, Hobart and Alice Springs.
But the “Vote Yes” campaign, launched just weeks ago by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, faces an uphill battle.
Recent surveys show about 60 percent against the reform versus 40 percent in support — a near reversal of the situation a year ago.
To pass, the referendum needs majority support across Australia but also a majority in at least four of the six states.
Voting is compulsory, with non-voters who don’t have a valid reason liable to a fine of 20 Australian dollars.
Voters will be asked: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”
Opponents of the reform — including the conservative opposition — say it would confer special privileges on Indigenous peoples while adding an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy.
They also complain there is insufficient detail about how the Indigenous Voice would work. The exact process would be debated and legislated by parliament if the “yes” case prevails.
Aiming to change the national mood, the “yes” campaign launched a television advertising blitz at the weekend featuring an Indigenous boy who asks: “Will I grow up in a country that hears my voice? Will I live as long as other Australians? Will I get to go to a good school?”
Cameron Lum, a 34-year-old supporter of the Voice proposal, said he joined the Sydney rally to support “long overdue change in this country.”
“I think it opens doors to massive policy change led by First Nations people,” he said.
LONDON: Qatar Airways has branded a decision by Australian authorities not to allow it to run extra flights to and from the country as “very unfair.”
The airline had sought to lay on 21 additional flights, but ministers rejected the proposals, citing national interest as one of the reasons.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker said he was surprised at the decision considering the flag carrier had continued to operate flights during the coronavirus pandemic while Australia’s national airline, Qantas, was grounded.
He noted that the Doha-headquartered airline become a vital link for Australians as a result. Throughout the pandemic, University of Sydney Prof. Rico Merkert even dubbed Qatar Airways Australia’s “de facto international airline.”
Al-Baker told CNN: “We found it to be very unfair for our legitimate request to be not granted, especially at a time when we were so supportive of Australia.
“We were repatriating their stranded citizens from around the world to and out of Australia, helping them receive medical supplies and spare parts et cetera during the COVID-19 period.
“The national carrier and its partners completely stopped operating in Australia. We were there for the people of Australia,” he said.
Alan Joyce, a former Qantas CEO, said permitting Qatar Airways the extra flights would “distort” the region’s aviation sector.
However, Bridget McKenzie, chair of the Australian Senate’s committee investigating the issue, said Transport Minister Catherine King had failed to provide details as to why Qatar Airways’ request had been denied, accusing Qantas and the government of having a “cosy, personal and political relationship.”
McKenzie’s committee was due to hold public hearings into the decision next week.
King recently said: “There is a public interest in not disclosing such discussions so the government’s negotiations over air services agreements with a range of countries can continue unimpeded.”
Speaking to CNN, Al-Baker added: “We can never influence a government decision, but the fact remains is that we were very surprised for getting these rights blocked or unapproved.”
Several industry players, including Virgin Australia, as well as Australian state politicians, and members of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, have backed Qatar Airways’ bid for more flights with a view to expanding Australia’s aviation industry.
The Guardian reported that some had suggested that doing so could bring down fares and generate as much as $1 billion in new revenue.