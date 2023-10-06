3 inmates die as protest fire engulfs Lebanese prison

BEIRUT: Three prisoners died and 16 others were injured in Zahle prison in eastern Lebanon on Friday when inmates set fire to their cells in anger after an apparent escape attempt was uncovered.
Police said the blaze started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison after prison guards discovered a hole dug in a wall as part of a planned tunnel.
Following the discovery prisoners attempted to take several security staff hostage before setting fire to mattresses and blankets in their cells.
A security source said the prisoners only released the staff when the fire got out of control, quickly spreading to the upper floors of the prison building.
Civil defense teams were called to to put out the fire.
Three inmates died from smoke inhalation, while others were treated for minor injuries and breathing difficulties.
Zahle prison holds 620 inmates and is one of the largest prisons in Lebanon.
Lawyer and prison activist Rabih Qais told Arab News that Zahle, like all Lebanese prisons, suffers from overcrowding.
More than 60 percent of prison inmates are of Syrian or other non-Lebanese nationality, he said.
Another lawyer, Ashraf Al-Moussawi, said that all communication with the prison has been cut off, “and it is difficult to know the details of what is going on.”
However, prisoners have repeatedly complained about overcrowding and trial delays, he said.
Lebanese troops were sent to the prison after Bassam Mawlawi, the caretaker interior minister, called on Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun to reinforce civil defense units working to extinguish the fire and evacuate prisoners.
Prisoners’ families gathered outside the prison as Civil Defense and Red Cross vehicles arrived.
No injuries were reported among the prison security staff.
