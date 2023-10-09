You are here

Hamas attacks 'did not happen in a vacuum': 31 Harvard student organizations

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
A group of 31 Harvard organizations have placed the blame on Israel for Hamas’ surprise attack that has killed at least 700 Israelis. (Twitter/@HarvardPSC)
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
  • Joint statement holds Israel ‘entirely responsible for all unfolding violence’
  • ‘Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years’
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” and the attacks by Hamas “did not happen in a vacuum,” 31 Harvard student organizations have said.

Releasing a “Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine,” the organizations said Israel had forced Palestinians to live in an “open-air prison for over two decades.”

The statement added: “The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.

“From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions, military checkpoints, enforced family separations, and targeted killings.”

The statement followed attacks against Israel on Saturday by Hamas that have left at least 700 dead, thousands injured and over 100 kidnapped.

Citing Israeli officials’ “promise” to “open the gates of hell” in response to the attacks, the statement said Palestinian civilians would bear the brunt of Israeli reprisals as it urged the Harvard community to stop the “annihilation” of Palestinians.

Princeton professor of jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals & Institutions blasted the statement.

Robert George wrote on X: “31 — yes 31 — Harvard organizations have declared that the murders, rapes, kidnappings, and other atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent people are in no way the fault of Hamas but are rather entirely the fault of ... Israel.”

Among the groups to have signed the letter are Harvard’s African American Resistance Organization and Harvard Jews for Liberation.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Harvard University

UN refugee agency faces one of its worst moments, says chief

UN refugee agency faces one of its worst moments, says chief
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UN refugee agency faces one of its worst moments, says chief

UN refugee agency faces one of its worst moments, says chief
  • Filippo Grandi compares situation in Europe with 2015 migration crisis
  • UNHCR faces $650m funding shortfall
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN refugee agency faces one of the most difficult moments in its more than 70-year history as record displacements coincide with funding shortfalls and a “short-sighted” focus on border controls, its chief said on Monday.

Conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan have contributed to the displacement of some 110 million people around the globe at a time when many governments, including once-welcoming ones like Germany, are under pressure to get tougher on asylum seekers as the far-right gains ground.

Some countries like Slovakia have tightened border controls while US President Joe Biden plans to add sections to a border wall to stave off migrant crossings, carrying forward a policy of former president Donald Trump.

In an address to the governing body of the agency, known as UNHCR, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi urged countries to respect the rights of those fleeing conflict or persecution guaranteed under the 1951 Refugee Convention the body was created to oversee.

“I’m asking quite solemnly that you focus at least on the areas on which we can agree, and especially that people forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution have rights as human beings and as refugees and displaced,” he told the executive committee which meets annually and is made up of 108 member countries.

“The task with which you have entrusted UNHCR is at one of its most difficult moments in our history,” he said. “The world is increasingly divided, fragmented, and inward-looking.”

He called this weekend’s attack by Hamas gunmen on Israel “appalling” and said the clashes risk “bringing grave instability” without giving displacement projections. The organization faces a $650 million funding shortfall this year, and the 2024 outlook is “even more worrying,” he added.

UNHCR’s top donors are the US and Germany.

Insufficient aid is driving some refugees — like those who fled Sudan’s conflict — to make dangerous onward journeys to Tunisia and Italy, he said, comparing the situation with the 2015 EU migration crisis.

“This reminds us, sadly, of the situation in 2015, when thousands of Syrian and other refugees moved from the Middle East to Europe as assistance started declining,” said Grandi, who comes from Italy.

With fatalities high on two of the world’s most dangerous migration routes, the Darien Gap and the Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe, Grandi called for new “whole of route” solutions.

He said countries had a right to implement border controls but described it as “both impractical and short-sighted” to focus only on those controls. He did not name countries.

In a possible allusion to a British government plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, which heads to Britain’s top court this week, Grandi said the organization “will not accept externalizing or outsourcing asylum obligations.”

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza
  • Event organized by several UK-based pro-Palestine groups
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza was held in London on Monday night.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the capital to demand an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The event was organized by several UK groups, including Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Dr. Ismail Patel, founder of FOA, said: “We have gathered here in London to say Palestinians must be free, Israel must end the occupation, (and) we will stand with the Palestinians until they are free.

“European governments and the British government must stop supporting Israel’s racist xenophobia against Palestinians.”

Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Monday, vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers, as Israeli soldiers fought to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas of southern Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas” would be allowed to enter Gaza.

Topics: War in Israel Israel Palestine Gaza UK London

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report
  • Rawa Majid, nicknamed Kurdish Fox, reportedly caught at border with Turkiye
  • His Foxtrot gang is Sweden’s most violent, linked to dozens of deaths in 2023 alone
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian police have arrested the leader of Sweden’s most violent gang, accused of carrying out a spate of fatal bombings and shootings, The Times reported on Monday.

However, Swedish news outlets having circulated audio purportedly of Rawa Majid — nicknamed the Kurdish Fox and head of the Foxtrot gang — denying he had been taken into custody after claims he was caught at the Turkiye-Iran border.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday said he had unconfirmed “intelligence” that Majid had been detained.

Kristersson told Swedish media outlet SVT that “given the outstanding criminal charges against him, this could have a very big impact,” but said he did not want to go into more detail at present.

Sources told SVT that Majid, who was raised in Sweden by Iraqi-Kurdish parents, may have been arrested because he was carrying fraudulent papers.

In 2023 alone, his Foxtrot gang has been linked to dozens of deaths, including civilians caught in the crossfire, in a series of well-orchestrated and bloody turf wars usually carried out by boys as young as 13. Twelve fatalities were reported in September alone.

Topics: Iran Sweden Rawa Majid Ulf Kristersson

British students express solidarity with Palestinians

British students express solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

British students express solidarity with Palestinians

British students express solidarity with Palestinians
  • Jewish campus leaders condemn support for Hamas attacks
  • Palestine societies at various universities hail ‘resistance’ to 75-year-old Israeli occupation
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British students have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the escalation of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Palestine societies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, Queen Mary, University College London and the University of Warwick described the attacks launched by Hamas — a proscribed organization in the UK — as “resistance” to the 75-year-old occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel.

UCL’s Justice for Palestine society wrote on Instagram: “Our brave and hard-working Palestinian people, those freeing the world, Palestinian resistance, in these historical moments are engaged in a heroic fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sacred sites, and prisoners.

“Over the last few days, thousands of fascist and criminal settlers desecrated the shrine of the Prophet (Muhammad) and performed their prayers there to impose sovereignty over the area. If the world will be silent, we will not be silent about this aggression.”

The SOAS Palestine Society said: “Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation by any means necessary.”

The Warwick Action for Palestine society said it “stood in solidarity” with the resistance to a “military colonial occupation.”

Jewish campus leaders condemned support for the attacks. The Union of Jewish Students urged student union chiefs to “take harsh action against this despicable celebration of violence,” which it said had left Jewish students fearing for their safety.

Seeking to quell concerns, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she expects police to “use the full force of the law” and punish support for Hamas after a series of incidents in London that appeared to celebrate the attacks against Israel.

In the capital, the Metropolitan Police said it had stepped up patrols in sensitive areas, vowing a “zero tolerance” approach to displays of support for the attacks.

Topics: Israel Palestine Britain

Frantic digging for families still trapped after Afghan quakes

An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province
An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Frantic digging for families still trapped after Afghan quakes

An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province
  • Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers northwest of Herat city
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP

KASHKAK, Afghanistan: Rescue workers were digging Monday for families still trapped in the rubble of their ruined homes, two days after a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan.
“People are trying to search and get their family out of debris,” disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq told a news conference in the capital, saying reports from the field described “a very bad situation.”
Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.
They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.
“Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble,” said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.
“Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don’t know if there are others as well under the debris.”
Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the disaster ministry said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.
“We can’t give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux,” Sayeq said Monday.
The World Health Organization said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families, whilst the UN said “100 percent” of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.
As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organizations.
Taliban authorities have banned women from working for UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, making assessments of family needs in deeply conservative parts of the country difficult.
Save the Children called the quake “a crisis on top of a crisis.”
“The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing,” said the group’s country director Arshad Malik.
In Sarboland village, an AFP reporter saw gutted homes, with personal belongings flapping in the wind as women and children camped out in the open.
Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud, built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.
Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters such as Saturday’s quake can devastate local communities.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s return to power.
Herat province — home to around 1.9 million people on the border with Iran — has also been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many hardscrabble farm communities.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless last June after a 5.9-magnitude quake struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake

