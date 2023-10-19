You are here

  Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
A Palestinian child uses a sling to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
Three Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli forces in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.
Israeli forces stormed the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, shooting dead a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another, WAFA said.
In other incidents, a 14-year-old was killed by a bullet wound in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the town of Tulkarm, the news agency added.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the latest flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Israel is preparing a ground assault in the Gaza Strip in response to a deadly attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed at least 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7.
Israeli forces have carried out their fiercest bombardment of Gaza in response, killing more than 3,000 Palestinians and imposing a total siege on the blockaded enclave that Hamas controls, fueling anger among Palestinians in the West Bank.
The West Bank is home to the Palestinian Authority (PA) which is dominated by Hamas rivals Fatah and 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
It borders Jerusalem, which houses sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews and is a flashpoint for internecine violence. Hamas announced its Oct. 7 attack in part as revenge for Israeli attacks on Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s old city.

UK's Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation

UK’s Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
UK’s Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation

UK’s Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation
  • Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism become a catalyst for further escalation
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

BEN-GURION AIRPORT: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday, beginning a visit in which he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog before traveling on to other regional capitals.

Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas gunmen, his office said, and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’ horrific act of terror,” Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit.

He said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed hundreds of Palestinians should be “a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict,” pledging Britain would be at “the forefront of this effort.”

Sunak will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt as soon as possible, and to enable British nationals trapped in Gaza to leave.

At least seven British nationals have been killed and at least nine are missing since the attack on Israel, Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Alongside Sunak’s visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Britain said the three countries were “vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza.”

Cleverly will meet with senior leaders there to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict spreading, the urgent need to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt to let aid reach those who need it and for Hamas to release hostages, Britain said.

Israel says will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from neighboring Egypt

Israel says will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from neighboring Egypt
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
Israel says will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from neighboring Egypt

Israel says will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from neighboring Egypt
  • No timetable given for deliveries, announcement welcomed by WHO
  • Israel has maintained siege of Gaza Strip since attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said Wednesday it would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip from neighboring Egypt, while maintaining its siege on the Palestinian territory since bloody attacks by Hamas.
The devastating impact of Israel’s restrictions and constant bombardment of Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, has been a major concern among the country’s allies and became a key talking point during US President Joe Biden’s hours-long visit to Israel on Wednesday.
“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, announcing a cabinet decision.
The statement noted aid to civilians in south Gaza would be allowed “so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas,” which rules the territory.
No timetable has been given for deliveries, but the announcement was welcomed by the World Health Organization.
“Many lives depend on this happening,” the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts.
Those attacks and the war they sparked have claimed around 1,400 lives in Israel and 3,478 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.
Palestinian militants also abducted dozens of people and Israel warned it would not allow aid to pass through the country to Gaza until the hostages are released.
“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the prime minister’s office said.
The Israeli announcement came as Biden ended his high-stakes visit, during which he announced $100 million in assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
“The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter,” Biden told reporters at the end of his trip.
The US president acknowledged the Gaza aid would face “inspections” and would have to be kept away from Hamas, without specifying whether he meant the armed wing, political leaders, or government ministries operated by the group.
Biden also pledged military aid to help Israel maintain its Iron Dome aerial defense system and said he would ask the US Congress this week for an “unprecedented” defense support package for Israel.
Highlighting the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region, he warned “any state or any other hostile actor, thinking about attacking Israel... Don’t, don’t, don’t.”
But despite Biden’s strong message of solidarity to Israel, the US leader also cautioned against going too far in seeking retribution.
“Justice must be done. But I caution that while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said, acknowledging mistakes made by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda.

Israel's endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza

Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza

Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
  • Israel’s invasion has no clear exit strategy — sources
  • Arabs fear Gaza conflict could trigger regional war
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Israel is vowing to wipe out Hamas in a relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip but has no obvious endgame in sight, with no clear plan for how to govern the ravaged Palestinian enclave even if it triumphs on the battlefield.
Codenamed “Operation Swords of Iron,” the military campaign will be unmatched in its ferocity and unlike anything Israel has carried out in Gaza in the past, according to eight regional and Western officials with knowledge of the conflict who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Israel has called up a record 360,000 reservists and has been bombarding the tiny enclave non-stop following Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, which killed about 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
The immediate Israeli strategy, said three regional officials familiar with discussions between the US and Middle Eastern leaders, is to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure, even at the cost of high civilian casualties, push the enclave’s people toward the Egyptian border and go after Hamas by blowing up the labyrinth of underground tunnels the group has built to conduct its operations.
Israeli officials have said that they don’t have a clear idea for what a post-war future might look like, though.
Some of US President Joe Biden’s aides are concerned that while Israel may craft an effective plan to inflict lasting damage to Hamas, it has yet to formulate an exit strategy, a source in Washington familiar with the matter said.
Trips to Israel by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this past week had stressed the need to focus on the post-war plan for Gaza, the source added.
Arab officials are also alarmed that Israel hasn’t set out a clear plan for the future of the enclave, ruled by Hamas since 2006 and home to 2.3 million people.
“Israel doesn’t have an endgame for Gaza. Their strategy is to drop thousands of bombs, destroy everything and go in, but then what? They have no exit strategy for the day after,” said one regional security source.

An Israeli invasion has yet to start, but Gaza authorities say 3,500 Palestinians have already been killed by the aerial bombardment, around a third of them children — a larger death toll than in any previous conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Biden, on a visit to Israel on Wednesday, told Israelis that justice needed to be served to Hamas, though he cautioned that after the 9/11 attacks on New York, the US had made mistakes.
The “vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas,” he said. “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”
Aaron David Miller, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Biden’s visit would have given him a chance to press Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to think through issues such as the proportional use of force and the longer-term plans for Gaza before any invasion.

‘City of tunnels’
Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have said they will wipe out Hamas in retribution for the attack, the deadliest in Israel’s 75-year-old history.
What will follow is less defined.
“We are of course thinking and dealing with this, and this involves assessments and includes the National Security Council, the military and others about the end situation,” Israeli National Security Council director Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters on Tuesday. “We don’t know what this will be with certainty.”
“But what we do know is what there will not be,” he said, referring to Israel’s stated aim to eradicate Hamas.
This might be easier said than done.
“It’s an underground city of tunnels that make the Vietcong tunnels look like child’s play,” said the first regional source, referring to the Communist guerrilla force that defied US troops in Vietnam. “They’re not going to end Hamas with tanks and firepower.”

Two regional military experts told Reuters that Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, has mobilized for an invasion, setting up anti-tank mines and booby-trapped explosive devices to ambush troops.
Israel’s coming offensive is set to be much bigger than past Gaza operations that Israeli officials had previously referred to as “mowing the grass,” degrading Hamas’s military capabilities but not eliminating it.
Israel has fought three previous conflicts with Hamas, in 2008-9, 2012 and 2014, and launched limited land invasions during two of those campaigns, but unlike today, Israel’s leaders never vowed to destroy Hamas once and for all.
In those three confrontations, just under 4,000 Palestinians and fewer than 100 Israelis died.
There is less optimism in Washington, though, that Israel will be able to completely destroy Hamas and US officials see little chance that Israel will want to hold onto any Gaza territory or re-occupy it, the US source said.
A more likely scenario, the person said, would be for Israeli forces to kill or capture as many Hamas members as they can, blow up tunnels and rocket workshops, then after Israeli casualties mount, look for a way to declare victory and exit.

Clouds of war
The fear across the region is that the war will blow up beyond the confines of Gaza, with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its backer Iran opening major new fronts in support of Hamas.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of a possible “preemptive” action against Israel if it carried out its invasion of Gaza. He said last weekend that Iran would not watch from the sidelines if the US failed to restrain Israel.
Arab leaders have told Blinken, who has been criss-crossing the region this past week, that while they condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel, they oppose collective punishment against ordinary Palestinians, which they fear will trigger regional unrest.
Popular anger will ratchet up across the region when the body count rises, they said.

Washington has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and is concerned that Hezbollah might join the battle from Israel’s northern border. There has been no sign, however, that the US military would then move from a deterrent posture to direct involvement.
The regional sources said Washington was proposing to re-energise the Palestinian Authority (PA), which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007, although there is huge doubt whether the PA or any other authority would be able to govern the coastal enclave should Hamas be driven out.
Miller, a former US Middle East negotiator, expressed deep skepticism about the potential for establishing a post-Hamas government to rule Gaza.
“I could paint you a picture more appropriate to a galaxy far, far away and not on planet Earth on how you could combine the UN, the Palestinian Authority, the Saudis, the Egyptians, led by the US marshalling the Europeans, to basically convert Gaza from an open-air prison to something much better,” he said.
In the meantime, calls for the creation of humanitarian corridors within Gaza and escape routes for Palestinian civilians has drawn a strong reaction from Arab neighbors.
They fear an Israeli invasion will spark a new permanent mass wave of displacement, a replay of the 1948 Israeli war of independence and 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Millions of Palestinians who were forced to flee then have remained stranded as refugees in the countries that hosted them.
East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 war and then annexed, and Israeli settlement expansion across occupied territory are at the core of the conflict with Palestinians. Netanyahu has openly embraced the religious and radical far-right, promising to annex more land to be settled by Jews.
Hundreds of Palestinians have died in the West Bank since the start of the year in repeated clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers, and there is widespread concern that the violence might engulf the territory as nearby Gaza burns.
“Whatever worst-case scenario you have, it will be worse,” a second regional source said about the potential for the conflict to spread beyond Gaza. 

Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
  • Refusal is rooted in fear that Israel wants to force a permanent expulsion of Palestinians and nullify their demands for statehood
  • Egypt fears a mass exodus risks bringing militants into the Sinai, from where they could cause trouble by launching attacks on Israel
  • Jordan already is host to 6 million Palestinian refugees, mostly descendants of those displaced during previous Arab-Israeli wars
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in.
The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to ... migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could wreck peace in the region.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II gave a similar message a day earlier, saying, “No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.”
Their refusal is rooted in fear that Israel wants to force a permanent expulsion of Palestinians into their countries and nullify Palestinian demands for statehood. El-Sisi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, from where they might launch attacks on Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace treaty.
Here is a look at what is motivating Egypt’s and Jordan’s stances.
A history of displacement
Displacement has been a major theme of Palestinian history. In the 1948 war around Israel’s creation, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled from what is now Israel. Palestinians refer to the event as the Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe.”
In the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza Strip, 300,000 more Palestinians fled, mostly into Jordan.

The refugees and their descendants now number nearly 6 million, most living in camps and communities in the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. The diaspora has spread further, with many refugees building lives in Gulf Arab countries or the West.
After fighting stopped in the 1948 war, Israel refused to allow refugees to return to their homes. Since then, Israel has rejected Palestinian demands for a return of refugees as part of a peace deal, arguing that it would threaten the country’s Jewish majority.
Egypt fears history will repeat itself and a large Palestinian refugee population from Gaza will end up staying for good.
No guarantee of return
That’s in part because there’s no clear scenario for how this war will end.
Israel says it intends to destroy Hamas for its bloody rampage in its southern towns. But it has given no indication of what might happen afterward and who would govern Gaza. That has raised concerns that it will reoccupy the territory for a period, fueling further conflict.
The Israeli military said Palestinians who followed its order to flee northern Gaza to the strip’s southern half would be allowed back to their homes after the war ends.
Egypt is not reassured.

El-Sisi said fighting could last for years if Israel argues it hasn’t sufficiently crushed militants. He proposed that Israel house Palestinians in its Negev Desert, which neighbors the Gaza Strip, until it ends its military operations.
“Israel’s lack of clarity regarding its intentions in Gaza and the evacuation of the population is in itself problematic,” said Riccardo Fabiani, Crisis Group International’s North Africa Project Director. “This confusion fuels fears in the neighborhood.”
Egypt has pushed for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and Israel said Wednesday that it would, though it didn’t say when. According to United Nations, Egypt, which is dealing with a spiraling economic crisis, already hosts some 9 million refugees and migrants, including roughly 300,000 Sudanese who arrived this year after fleeing their country’s war.
But Arab countries and many Palestinians also suspect Israel might use this opportunity to force permanent demographic changes to wreck Palestinian demands for statehood in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which was also captured by Israel in 1967.
El-Sisi repeated warnings Wednesday that an exodus from Gaza was intended to “eliminate the Palestinian cause … the most important cause of our region.” He argued that if a demilitarized Palestinian state had been created long ago in negotiations, there would not be war now.
“All historical precedent points to the fact that when Palestinians are forced to leave Palestinian territory, they are not allowed to return back,” said H.A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Egypt doesn’t want to be complicit in ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”
Arab countries’ fears have only been stoked by the rise under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hard-right parties that talk in positive terms about removing Palestinians. Since the Hamas attack, the rhetoric has become less restrained, with some right-wing politicians and media commentators calling for the military to raze Gaza and drive out its inhabitants. One lawmaker said Israel should carry out a “new Nakba” on Gaza.
Worries over Hamas
At the same time, Egypt says a mass exodus from Gaza would bring Hamas or other Palestinian militants onto its soil. That might be destabilizing in Sinai, where Egypt’s military fought for years against Islamic militants and at one point accused Hamas of backing them.

Egypt has backed Israel’s blockade of Gaza since Hamas took over in the territory in 2007, tightly controlling the entry of materials and the passage of civilians back and forth. It also destroyed the network of tunnels under the border that Hamas and other Palestinians used to smuggle goods into Gaza.
With the Sinai insurgency largely put down, “Cairo does not want to have a new security problem on its hands in this problematic region,” Fabiani said.
El-Sisi warned of an even more destabilizing scenario: the wrecking of Egypt and Israel’s 1979 peace deal. He said that with the presence of Palestinian militants, Sinai “would become a base for attacks on Israel. Israel would have the right to defend itself ... and would strike Egyptian territory.”
“The peace which we have achieved would vanish from our hands,” he said, “all for the sake of the idea of eliminating the Palestinian cause.”

US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse

US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse

US targets Iran missile, drone programs as UN measures lapse
  • Washington and its allies fear the expiration of the UN sanctions on Wednesday may make it easier for Iran to develop and export missile and drone technology
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday tried to limit Iran’s missile and drone programs by imposing new sanctions, warning companies how to avoid selling Iran sensitive technology and dusting off a 20-year-old program to stop weapons of mass destruction shipments.
Washington announced the steps as UN sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program expired under the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal and amid renewed Western criticism of Iran for backing Hamas, which conducted a brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
US officials say they do not have evidence tying Iran to the cross-border rampage against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died, mostly civilians, but fault Tehran for its long-standing support of Gaza-based Hamas.
Washington and its allies fear the expiration of the UN sanctions on Wednesday may make it easier for Iran to develop and export missile and drone technology, including to Russia, which has used Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine.
Iran has denied sending Russia drones for use in Ukraine.
In its most tangible action, the US Treasury said it imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, eight entities and one vessel based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela that enable Iran’s “destabilizing” ballistic missile and drone programs.
The US government also issued an “Iran ballistic missile procurement advisory” to industry laying out what it said were the deceptive practices that Iran uses to obtain parts for its ballistic missile program from around the world.
In a joint statement, more than 45 states, including the US and close allies in Europe and Asia, committed to uphold the 2003 Proliferation Security Initiative designed to stop shipments related to weapons of mass destruction.
The steps aim to blunt the impact of the expiration of UN sanctions under a “sunset” clause of the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which gave Tehran relief from American, European Union and UN sanctions in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.
Former US President Donald Trump abandoned that deal in 2018 and restored US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually violate the pact’s nuclear restrictions. US President Biden’s efforts to restore the pact have failed.
“The sanctions relief “was based on the assumption that Iran would take the necessary steps toward restoring confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of its nuclear program. This has not happened,” the joint statement said.
“We see the horrific impact of Iran’s provision of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to designated terrorist organizations and militant proxies that directly threaten the security of Israel and our Gulf partners,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement.
“We see the destructive result of Iran’s transfer of lethal UAVs to Russia to target critical civilian infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine,” he added, saying Washington would use “every tool at our disposal” to counter Iran’s development, procurement and proliferation of missiles and drones.
 

