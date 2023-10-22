4Aces, Crushers, Torque and RangeGoats to compete for LIV Golf Team Championship title

You are here

4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson survived a late rally by HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson to win his semifinal singles match. (Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf)
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
  • Top four seeds survived scares to advance to Sunday’s final in Miami
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
MIAMI: The top four seeds entering this week’s LIV Golf Team Championship survived upsets during a tense match-play semifinal Saturday and will now compete for the team title in Sunday’s final championship round of the 2023 season.

Defending champion 4Aces GC, along with Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC, advanced to the top tier that will battle in stroke-play competition Sunday on the iconic Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Unlike regular-season events in which three scores counted for the team competition, every player’s score will count on Sunday.

“It takes a whole team effort tomorrow,” said 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson. “I like it. It’s four teams and we’re battling for the trophy.”

Sunday’s final round will begin with players in foursomes determined by their tiers.

Johnson survived a late rally by HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson to win his singles match, 2 & 1. The outcome was pivotal after the HyFlyers’ Cameron Tringale beat Patrick Reed, 4 & 3, in the other singles match while the 4Aces’ Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein won their foursomes match against Brendan Steele and James Piot.

Johnson was 2 up through 13 holes, but Mickelson tied the match two holes later. Johnson responded by winning the next two holes for the 4Aces’ 2-1 team win.

“I played a lot of golf with Phil and I knew it was going to be a good match,” Johnson said. “It always is … I knew it was going to come down to me and Phil.”

The 2023 Individual Champion, Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC, was 1 down through 15 holes to young Fireballs GC star Eugenio Chacarra. With the other two matches split, RangeGoats’ fate was in his hands, and Gooch responded by winning the final three holes.

“He put up a great fight,” Gooch said of Chacarra, who was the best player in Friday’s quarterfinals with a 6 & 5 win over the Majesticks’ Sam Horsfield. “It was a dogfight. I made a few mistakes that he capitalized on. But fortunately we were able to come through in the end.”

Crushers GC’s captain, Bryson DeChambeau, had a stellar performance in beating Cleeks GC’s captain, Martin Kaymer. DeChambeau played his final 11 holes in nine under. The Crushers won the other singles match, with Paul Casey’s 7 & 5 win over Richard Bland, to advance with a 2-1 victory.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” said DeChambeau, whose team lost in the semifinals in 2022. “Last year we left pretty sour, and this year is a different story. We’ve got some guys that are playing some better golf and I’m playing a little bit better. Hopefully, I can do that tomorrow and give ourselves an opportunity to win. We’ve been prepping for this all year.”

Torque GC, which won a league-best four tournament titles this season, swept Stinger GC 3-0. Sebastian Munoz had the most dominant victory of the day, beating Branden Grace, 7 & 6, and Niemann never trailed in his 2 & 1 win over Louis Oosthuizen.

“We still have one more day,” Niemann said. “But this is the position that we wanted to be in.”

Gooch has the opportunity to win both the individual and team Championships, a feat that Johnson accomplished last season. He also has the chance to win the team title with two different teams, having played for the 4Aces last year.

“This was the plan from the get-go,” Gooch said. “We’re in position. It’s time to go do it.”

 

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup
  • New Zealand lost their openers early, but Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) got the innings back on track
  • The stand was the highest between the two teams at a World Cup as the pair surpassed the previous best of 136
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP

DHARAMSALA: Daryl Mitchell hit a sparkling century to guide New Zealand to 273 all out against India in Sunday’s top-of-the-table World Cup clash between two unbeaten teams. 

New Zealand lost their openers early after being invited to bat first in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala but Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) put on 159 to get the innings back on track. 

The stand was the highest between the two teams at a World Cup for any wicket as the pair surpassed the previous best of 136 by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1987. 

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami helped India pull things back in the final 10 overs as he returned figures of 5-54 in his first appearance at the tournament. 

Fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj and Shami took down Devon Conway, for a duck, and Will Young, for 17, as New Zealand slipped to 19-2. 

The left-handed Ravindra, who is of Indian origin, departed in the 34th over but Mitchell kept up the charge to raise his fifth ODI ton. 

Ravindra, who was dropped on 12 by Ravindra Jadeja off Shami, made the most of the reprieve to reach his third fifty in his 17th ODI. 

“It took me a while to get into my rhythm and they bowled really well with that new ball up front so it was difficult for us to score,” Ravindra said at the innings break. 

“But after we saw that off, the partnership was able to flow a bit better between myself and Daryl and we were able to get a decent score on the board.” 

He added: “We were looking at around 280, knowing that the pitch was keeping a little low and it’s not easy to start on but they pegged us back nicely at the death there with the way they bowled.” 

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, left, watches as India's captain Rohit Sharma spins the coin at the toss ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India, on October 22, 2023. (AP)

Both Ravindra and Mitchell tackled the Indian spinners with aplomb by using their feet to perfection and Jadeja went wicketless in his 10 overs. 

Mitchell, who survived dropped catches on 59 and 69, stood firm despite losing Ravindra and then skipper Tom Latham for five off Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist spinner who took two wickets 

Runs dried up for New Zealand, who also lost Glenn Phillips on 23. 

Shami was on a hat-trick averted by Lockie Ferguson but he finally ended Mitchell’s marathon knock on the penultimate ball of the innings for his second five-wicket haul in World Cups. 

New Zealand lost their final wicket on the last ball of the 50th over with Lockie Ferguson run out. 

Both teams have won four games each in the round-robin tournament but New Zealand top the 10-team table due to superior run-rate

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

UFC champion Islam Makhachev refrains from celebrating victory

UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UFC champion Islam Makhachev refrains from celebrating victory

UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
  • His gesture garnered both support and criticism
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev refrained from celebrating his 294th victory against Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In his post-fight interview, he thanked his team and coaches for their strategic game plan and touched on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I’m not celebrating the win today because of the crazy things that are happening around the world. Palestine, we stand with you — stop this, stop this,” he said.

His gesture garnered both support and criticism, with some applauding his stance supporting Palestinians and others blaming Hamas for the ongoing conflict.

 

 

Topics: Islam Makhachev UFC Gaza blockade

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup
  • Pakistani opener Saeed Anwar scored 194 runs against India at same venue in 1997
  • Pakistan take on Afghanistan on spin-friendly track in Chennai on Monday for World Cup clash
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP

CHENNAI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will channel the spirit of record-setting compatriot Saeed Anwar and his country’s winning relationship with Chennai on Monday in an effort to revive the team’s World Cup campaign.
Pakistan tackle Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.
At the time it was the highest individual ODI score while Anwar’s heroics also gave Pakistan a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.
Pakistan maintained their two-game undefeated run at the stadium with a six-wicket win over India in 2012.
“We have a great record at this venue, so I am sure that will be a motivation,” said Haq, who was only two when Anwar blitzed the India team which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 1997.
“Although I don’t have any memory of Saeed Anwar’s record, that too will be a motivation.”
Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but the 1992 champions then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.
They have slipped to fifth in the 10-nation table with the top four going through to the semifinals.
“We have to admit we did not play well in those games,” said Haq on Sunday.
“We were not up to the mark, did not get the execution right and defeat always lowers morale.”
Haq scored 36 against India in Ahmedabad but Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out, losing by seven wickets.
The 27-year-old then scored 70 against Australia in a daunting chase of a 368-run target in Bengaluru where Pakistan slipped to a 62-run defeat.
“We dropped crucial catches and that hurt,” said Haq.
David Warner was on 10 when he was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi — he went on to make 163 and share a record Australian World Cup opening stand of 259 with Mitchell Marsh who compiled 121.
“You will see a new thing tomorrow. We want to go to Kolkata with four wins in six games,” said Haq, whose team will also face South Africa in Chennai on Friday.
Haq also played down the threat posed by Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi at a venue renowned as a slow bowlers paradise.
“We know this ground favors spinners and they have quality spin bowlers but we have beaten them 3-0 recently in a one-day series in Sri Lanka under the same conditions,” said Haq.
“We all know Afghanistan is a good team and in these conditions they will be tough but we are ready for that and will execute our plans.”

Topics: Pakistan saeed anwar Afghanistan Chennai

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects
Updated 22 October 2023
Michelle Kuehn
Follow

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects
  • The 23-year-old now has a record of 4-0 and says boxing eduction in the US has helped him develop into one of the region’s best fighters
Updated 22 October 2023
Michelle Kuehn

RIYADH: Ziyad Almaayouf has an impressive, and growing, list of firsts.

He made history in August 2022 on the Joshua v Usyk card in Jeddah as the first Saudi boxer to win a professional fight, against Mexican Jose Alfredo Alatorre.

He then went on to break another barrier this year on the Joshua v Franklin Jr. card by becoming the first Saudi fighter to compete at the O2 Arena in London, beating Georgi Velichkov of Bulgaria in four rounds.

There is much more to “Zizo,” who fights out of California, than meets the eye.

At just 23 years old, Almaayouf now has record of 4-0, and is already stamping his name on boxing history in the region.

Raised in a Saudi household with eight siblings, Almaayouf’s upbringing instilled in him the importance of family values. In his home there is an unwritten rule that states no one eats dinner alone; they do everything together.

However, his journey in the sport has presented unique mental challenges. Almaayouf admits that the solitary nature of boxing, and the loneliness of prolonged training camps abroad, often takes a toll on him personally.

He made the move to the US at the age of 19 and describes it as starting his boxing journey from scratch. The level of ring IQ, technical skill, and access to equipment was vastly different from what the Arab world had provided. Despite beginning his training at the age of 11, he did not even lay eyes on a boxing ring until he turned 16. His equipment was basic, lacking even a proper heavy bag.

The Saudi boxer now trains in California under the guidance of renowned boxer and trainer James Walter “Buddy” McGirt.

“I believe that linking up with Buddy McGirt was written in the stars, I have a post on my Instagram from years ago, before I even moved to Cali — it is of me studying Buddy McGirt’s jab,” he said. “So, while in California, when covid closed all the amateur gyms, my coach at the time took me to a professional boxers’ gym for sparring. And in behind me walks in Buddy McGirt himself. I spent months sparring his guys and getting beat up by them until I started to become competitive. I finally found my moment to approach him, and I just went for it — asked him if he would train me. I still don’t know what he saw in me, but he said yes, and I just keep doing what he says.”

Some may see Almaayouf as receiving opportunities on a silver platter, but Almaayouf has his own set of struggles and disadvantages.

“I respect everybody’s work ethic, achievements, and dreams. But at the end of the day this is an individual sport, and I am here not only to see my own dreams come true, but I am here for a much bigger purpose, to see the dreams of Saudi and Arab boxers  come true, hopefully easier than how I had my dreams come true,” he said.

“My career did jump start after Saudi’s involvement, and the support for me from the Ministry of Sports, HRH Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Prince Khaled (Al-Saud), but that is where it jump-started, it is not where it started. I have been putting in the work just as much as the others have. How many amateur fights did you have in US and UK compared to the four tournaments a year I had in the Arab world? Or how many heavy bags did you have, compared to the zero that I had? Or how many times did you train in a boxing ring, when I didn’t even see one for the first five years of my training? All of this makes a very big difference in this sport.”

Almaayouf belives many fighters do not have the pressure that comes with the scrutiny he receives.

“These boxers abroad have the small shows, by the time they are 10-0 they have worked on their boxing, got their rounds in and built up that experience, practically under the radar without the criticism, without the worldwide audience watching them and putting the pressure on them without the pressure of a country on their shoulders.

“They get to strictly focus on boxing, their training and their performances without the pressure of debuting on an Anthony Joshua card.

“It is such a privilege to be in that place and I wouldn’t have it any other way than starting on the big cards. But with that much privilege comes just as much pressure. So, I must handle that and still perform as a young prospect.”

Almaayouf says there is plenty to look forward to in the coming months and years.

“I know the bigger plan for me right now from the Ministry of Sports, HRH Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Prince Khaled as well as the General Authority of Entertainment, is to have me gain an international audience,” he said.

“I know they want me to fight in the US next. That is because it’s different when I am are there and interacting with the audiences locally, hopefully changing their perception of Saudi Arabia and bringing unity between the western world and the Arab world. I can do so much by competing internationally, that is bigger than boxing and that is what gives me purpose. Hopefully I will be back in the ring by December in the US.”

And he has a message to the cynics who suggest he is a “silver spoon” boxer.

“There is only one way to answer and that is on fight night,” said Almaayouf. “I will meet them in the ring and whatever opinion they have of me will change when we fight. I know the path I have walked, and what I do is for a bigger purpose, not just my dreams but the dreams of those who come behind me. I am not just an athlete for KSA but a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030. This is much bigger than boxing for me, a larger-than-life story.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia boxing

8 U23 cricketers picked by DP World ILT20 franchises for Season 2 in UAE player selection process

8 U23 cricketers picked by DP World ILT20 franchises for Season 2 in UAE player selection process
Action from the ILT20 Development Tournament in the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

8 U23 cricketers picked by DP World ILT20 franchises for Season 2 in UAE player selection process

8 U23 cricketers picked by DP World ILT20 franchises for Season 2 in UAE player selection process
  • Preparations for 2nd edition follows success of Season 1 which established cricket league as 2nd-most watched in India
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s eight-most promising and talented under-23 players who showcased their talent at the recently concluded ILT20 Development Tournament were among the 13 players picked by the DP World ILT20 franchises for the tournament’s Season 2 that will be staged in January and February.

All remaining 13 Season 2 spots for UAE players were filled through an online player selection process.

Earlier this year, a total of 11 UAE players had been retained by the franchises. Each of the six DP World ILT20 franchise squad needs to have a minimum of four UAE players.

At the selection process on Friday, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders selected batter Alishan Sharafu and spinner Aditya Shetty. Sharafu represented Sharjah Warriors in DP World ILT20 Season 1. The right-hander scored 202 runs in the ILT20 Development Tournament. Shetty took eight wickets in the event.

Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra were chosen by Desert Vipers. Meiyappan was part of the Warriors squad in DP World ILT20 Season 1. He claimed two wickets in two appearances in the ILT20 Development Tournament. Lakra scored 100 runs in his six games.

The Dubai Capitals who had three out of the four UAE slots vacant, chose Rahul Chopra, Haider Ali, and Vriitya Aravind.

Aravind played for MI Emirates in DP World ILT20 Season 1. Chopra was the second-most prolific run-getter in the ILT20 Development Tournament, hitting 269 runs. Haider was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 15.

Reigning champions Gulf Giants chose big-hitting opener Usman Khan and leg-spinner Mohammed Zohaib Zubair. In six ILT20 Development Tournament games, Zubair took eight wickets. Usman scored 204 runs.

MI Emirates opted for batter Asif Khan and all-rounder Mohammed Rohid Khan. Asif was the top run-getter in the ILT20 Development Tournament. The UAE batting stalwart scored 383 runs in seven innings. Rohid took four wickets in the tournament.

Seasoned UAE batter Basil Hameed who represented MI Emirates in Season 1 was picked by Warriors alongside all-rounder Nilansh Keswani. Basil scored 72 runs in three development tournament innings. Keswani took 10 wickets.

The players now join the 11 UAE players that were retained by the franchises in the retentions list announced in August.

The 11 players that were retained by the franchises include: Ali Naseer (Desert Vipers), Aayan Afzal Khan (Gulf Giants), Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriors), Matiullah (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Mohammed Waseem (MI Emirates), Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors), Raja Akif (Dubai Capitals), Rohan Mustafa (Desert Vipers), Sabir Ali (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sanchit Sharma (Gulf Giants), and Zahoor Khan (MI Emirates).

All six squads for the DP World ILT20 Season 2 are now complete. The teams can still replace an injured or unavailable player leading up to and during the tournament.

Topics: DP World ILT20 UAE

