Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns

Members of press organizations protest against the arrest of Turkish journalist Tolga Sardan, who writes for the news outlet T24, in front of the T24 office in Ankara on November 2, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
  • Tolga Sardan of T24, Dincer Gokce of Halk TV, and kisadalga.net columnist Cengiz Erdinc were detained for “spreading false information”
  • Reporters Without Borders said jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities
ISTANBUL: Free-speech advocates expressed their concerns on Thursday over a widening state crackdown on press freedom in Turkiye after the arrests of three high-profile journalists on accusations of “spreading false information.”

Tolga Sardan and Dincer Gokce were separately detained and charged on Wednesday, Turkish media reported. They were detained under the so-called “disinformation law” that was adopted last year, under which journalists and social media users face up to three years in prison if convicted.
A court jailed Sardan, 55, after the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into his reporting on the judicial system and the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT), according to the news portal T24 where he works.
The government’s Center for Combating Disinformation, run by the presidency’s Directorate of Communications, said an article by Sardan contained disinformation and was based on a nonexistent MIT report.
An Istanbul court banned access to Sardan’s article on the T24 news portal on Thursday.
“We are journalists. We do journalism. That’s all,” Sardan told reporters on Wednesday before being sent to the Sincan prison in Ankara.
Gokce, a reporter at opposition channel Halk TV, was released under judicial control measures on Wednesday afternoon, Halk TV said.
The measures include reading two books on “limitations of press freedom,” Gokce said during a live broadcast on Halk TV on Thursday.
Cengiz Erdinc, a columnist for the kisadalga.net news portal, was detained on Thursday on the instructions of the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office for “spreading false information” in the western province of Balikesir, state-run Anadolu Agency said.
“Pressure on media continues,” kisadalga.net said in a report on Erdinc’s detention.
The disinformation law partly targets those who spread what authorities decree to be false information online about Turkiye’s security to “create fear and disturb public order,” which Ankara says is needed to protect the public.
Free-speech advocates and opposition politicians say it censors dissent and a free press.
Left-wing daily BirGun said on Thursday that the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office had also launched a probe into it under the disinformation law, based upon a complaint by an owner of a construction company.
Three journalists from BirGun were summoned to testify for “spreading false information” and “slander and insult” over two separate stories published earlier this year, the daily said.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office has not issued any statement on the alleged probe.
Turkiye’s main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on social media platform X that the detention of the three journalists was “hostility toward free media.”
“This hostility is useless. You cannot hide the rot in the economy, the judiciary and therefore the state institutions,” he said.

Media chill
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative Erol Onderoglu told Reuters that jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities.
More than 20 journalists, mostly local reporters, are being targeted by the “spreading false information” article added to the Turkish penal code last year, Onderoglu said.
RSF ranked Turkiye 165th out of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
On Thursday, journalist associations demonstrated in Ankara to protest Sardan’s detention and demanded his release.
“The press is being tried to be silenced with censorship practices... (W)e will continue to speak out against corruption despite pressures and threats,” said a joint statement by eight journalism associations.
Sinan Aygul, a reporter in the eastern province of Bitlis, was the first journalist to be detained under the disinformation law, last December, after he had written on Twitter about the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.
Ozgur Ogret, Turkiye representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the disinformation law is “an alternative method for authorities to repress journalism when the usual methods by using the anti-terrorism law is not applicable.”
 

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority’s television channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.
“Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hatab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis” in the south of the territory, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.
Medical sources at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.
Since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.
The Palestinian journalists’ union says that 27 of its members have been killed in the territory since October 7.
Media representatives in Gaza, including AFP, used to work from offices in Gaza City.
But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, forced news organizations to send their teams to the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.
The conflict raged for a 27th day Thursday after the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants stormed the border, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240, Israeli officials say.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying 9,061 people have been killed, including 3,760 children.

Topics: War on Gaza

LONDON: Elon Musk has defended his decision to allow figures like Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, to use his social networking platform X by referring to a concept he called the “UN exclusion rule.”

During an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the entrepreneur drew a comparison between the presence of officials from sanctioned countries at UN buildings and their presence on his social media platform.

Musk said: “We do have a kind of UN exclusion rule. You can have, say, the ayatollah who would prefer that Israel not exist, but he’s allowed to go to the UN building in New York.

“Generally, officials from Iran do go to the UN building, even though they’re a heavily sanctioned country. Similarly, you do want to have the leaders of countries represented on social media. You want to hear what they have to say, even if what they say is terrible.”

According to the UN, officials from sanctioned countries, including Iran, are allowed to visit its buildings in New York for diplomatic purposes, based on fundamental principles of international diplomacy and the host country’s obligations to the UN.

Musk used his X platform in October to urge Khamenei to reconsider his anti-Israel stance following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The attack, orchestrated by thousands of Hamas fighters, resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the abduction of 240 others to Gaza.

The Iranian regime has expressed support for Hamas’ actions, both on social media and official channels.

Khamenei and other Iranian officials have called for the destruction of Israel over the years, and for decades have financed and armed militant and terrorist groups in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and other countries.

X flagged Khamenei’s post from Oct. 8, in which he shared video footage of festivalgoers fleeing the Hamas militia’s attack, as a violation of X’s rules.

However, the social network determined it to be in the public interest to keep the post accessible.

LONDON: Veteran CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer confronted an Israeli Defense Forces official during an interview about the airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza this week that left at least 50 people dead.

IDF officials insist the attack the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday was justified as the objective was to eliminate Hamas Commander Ibrahim Biari. But Blitzer pressed military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht for more information about the decision to proceed with the strike, despite knowing that numerous civilians would be at risk.

“But even if that Hamas commander was there amidst all those Palestinian refugees … Israel still went ahead and dropped a bomb there, attempting to kill the Hamas commander, knowing that a lot of innocent civilians — men, women and children — presumably would be killed? Is that what I’m hearing?” Blitzer asked during the interview on Tuesday.

Hecht repeated that the attack had targeted a Hamas commander and that efforts were made to minimize civilian losses.

“We, again, were focused on this commander, who you’ll get more data about who this man was — (he) killed, many, many Israelis,” he said.

“And we’re doing everything we can. It’s a very complicated battle space. There could be infrastructure there. There could be tunnels there.”

The loss of refugee lives is a “tragedy of war,” Hecht said, but he added that people in northern Gaza had been warned to relocate to the south of the territory.

According to the Gaza health ministry, the airstrike on the refugee camp killed at least 50 people and injured 150. Hecht said that “numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the strike,” including Biari, the commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Battalion. Israeli officials said he was one of the leaders responsible for sending members of the elite Nukbha special forces unit into Israel to carry out the murderous attacks on Oct. 7. CNN reported that Hamas denies Biari was at the site of the attack.

Many countries and organizations have denounced the strike on the camp, with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry describing it as an “inhumane targeting.”

DUBAI: Marks & Spencer on Wednesday released its new Christmas campaign, “Love Thismas, Not Thatmas,” sparking outrage over a visual that has been perceived as a Palestinian flag burning.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, the brand says: “This Christmas, do only what you love … like saying no to paper hats.” The visual shows paper hats burning in a fireplace.

Users pointed out the resemblance between the colors of the paper hats and the Palestinian flag, and accused the brand of supporting genocide through subliminal messaging.

The brand turned off the ability to comment on the specific post, according to some users, before deleting it. This further convinced users that the colors used were not coincidental.

Consumers are now calling for a boycott through the hashtag #boycottmarksandspencer.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OumaimaB (@oumaima_boudissa)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nafia khan (@docnafiakaan)

Users on other social media platforms such as X and TikTok have been sharing screen grabs of the deleted post, with many also calling for a boycott.

 

 

 

In response to some users on X, the brand said the “image posted was an outtake from our Christmas advert, which was recorded in August, with traditionally colored red, green and silver Christmas party hats.” It added that it removed the post based on consumer feedback.

 

The visual is not to be seen in the star-studded advert released on YouTube featuring “Queer Eye” fashion expert Tan France, actors Hannah Waddingham and Zawe Ashton, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

LONDON: The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate has described the Western media discourse around the Israeli assault on Gaza as a “new low for the principles of journalistic integrity.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Palestinian journalists and trade unionists said they “are distressed that some in global media have frequently failed to meet these standards when covering the ongoing massacre in Gaza.”

The statement urged reporters, especially those working for Western media outlets, to abide by basic journalistic standards.

After three weeks of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, in which at least 9,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 30,000 injured, journalists had found themselves “forced to speak out,” it said.

The statement also accused Western media outlets of having discarded any claim to objectivity and truth and of “parroting” the rhetoric of Israeli officials.

It added that they had “failed to challenge or even attempt to verify blatant misinformation and propaganda” and “adopted dehumanizing and violent language about the Palestinian people.”

The syndicate called on journalists around the world to take action to stop the “horrifying bombardment” on Gaza and uphold the ethical principles of their profession.

A total of 25 Palestinian journalists and nine media workers have been killed since the start of the conflict.

On Oct. 18, a group of 179 UK-based media and communications scholars condemned in a joint letter what they described as “a dangerous suspension of journalistic values” in the British media’s coverage of the Gaza war.

They also denounced the Israel Defense Forces’ use of dehumanizing language in reference to Palestinians.

