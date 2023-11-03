You are here

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
Andrew Nagy
The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
  Whether ditching Manchester United for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, or PSG for Messi's Inter Miami, football's latest generation of supporters are here to be entertained
Andrew Nagy
When Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr on Dec. 31, 2022, the Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepuleda reported that the footage received more than 3.5 billion views globally.

It was a sizeable claim in every respect. After all, viewing figures for the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar less than two weeks earlier had peaked at 1.5 billion. Were we to believe that twice that number were interested in watching “CR7” parade around King Abdullah Sports City than tune in to see Argentina face France for the biggest prize in football?

Well, yes, actually.

How superstar players can affect a club profile

Whether those 3.5 billion views were even close to being accurate or not — and many Reddit threads are devoted to the contrary — you could bet your life that the vast majority had not heard of Al-Nassr Club prior to Ronaldo’s move to Riyadh. Overnight the club’s Instagram figures rocketed from 850,000 to more than 10 million. At time of writing, almost 11 months later, they sit at 20.8 million — more than AC Milan, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and many more established UEFA Champions League sides.

This was not an isolated incident of player power on social media.

When Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami just seven months later, the five-year-old club saw a boost of more than 10 million Instagram followers. Numbers that made the David Beckham-owned side the most followed MLS team on the platform. It also ensured that they surpassed all NFL, MLB, and NHL clubs to become the fourth most-followed sporting franchise in the US.

Supporting the player, not the club

“I used to be a huge Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan when I was younger,” says Hamza Waqar from Dubai. “Then I saw how beautifully this No. 10 named Messi played — as well as Samuel Eto’o — as Barcelona destroyed a solid Man Utd team (in the 2009 Champions League final). After that I started watching more of Barcelona. I became a Messi fan and was truly upset when he left Barcelona as I knew what it meant to him. But I also realized that it was better for him (to leave), as the Barcelona management was becoming toxic.”

Of course, for every fan who finds a club to love via a player they admire, there are others who are simply there for the entertainment.

“I come from The Hague,” says Dutch football journalist Ruben Aartsen, “and the local club is ADO Den Haag, but I’ve never really liked them. My dad wasn’t a loyal one-club fan either, so I didn’t grow up with that pressure of following a certain team. Instead I enjoy watching real ballers like Messi, Luca Modric, Jamal Musiala, Marco Verratti. I like these elegant players who seem like they just go out and have fun.”

Pele and the rise of player power

You can probably chart the modern rise of the individual back to a failed football experiment in the 1970s. While names on the back of shirts had been a fixture in baseball since the 1960s — Chicago White Sox owner, Bill Veeck, wanting his players to be more recognisable to TV viewers — it was adopted by a nascent North American Soccer League, as the money men behind it delivered superstars such as Franz Beckenbauer and Pele in a bid to help the sport thrive in the US.

Despite liberal splashes of razzmatazz, and a peak in popularity around 1977, the experiment bombed and the NASL folded in 1985. But the marketing men took note. When the English First Division became the Premier League just seven years later, player names were proudly emblazoned on the back of each shirt.

If players were now becoming financial drivers to rival their clubs, one man would eventually tip the balance. In the recent Netflix documentary “Beckham” it is claimed that the former England captain’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid was due largely to his influence in key global markets. No player could compete with David Beckham’s popularity — among football fans and non-fans alike — meaning that his move would be a lucrative success for the Spanish giants, regardless of how things went on the pitch.

As the commodification of football players increased, it was perhaps inevitable that fans would alter their perception of them as well. Rather than be stuck with a club which may or may not be successful, they would now follow the stardust offered by Beckham, Ronaldo, or Messi instead.

“I have affection for lots of teams, but I couldn’t care less if they win or lose,” says Aartsen. “If a player I like scores a hat-trick but his team loses, I am happy. Of course the downside is that I’ve never really experienced that unconditional love for a club, which in a weird way I miss sometimes. Then again, when I see the faces of my friends who support Ajax (the Dutch champions are currently bottom of the Eredivisie), then maybe that’s not such a bad thing.”

The reality of the modern day football fan

“There’s no doubt that changes in technology have meant the very best footballers probably have a following that extends beyond the club, region and nation,” explains Matthew Taylor, professor of history at De Montfort University in the UK. “But, to a degree, the habit to follow star players has always been there. We know that in parts of the northwest of England, many football fans would travel to watch the likes of Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews (in the 1940s and ‘50s) and, as a result, a large number of supporters claimed to be emotionally attached to more than one team.”

While daily arguments rage on X about the requirements for authenticity as a football fan, the fact is that the one-club affiliation rule has always enjoyed a certain degree of flexibility.

“We know that cross-club support was an important part of football culture in parts of England at various times,” continues Taylor. “Before the First World War, it wasn’t unusual for Liverpudlians to watch both Everton and Liverpool on a regular basis; the same was true of the Manchester clubs during the 1950s. This sense of regional solidarity does seem to have declined since the 1960s, with one-club affiliations becoming much more common. But I think it is wrong to assume this has been, and is, always the case.”

Can modern football fans kill club community?

While modern day football has undoubtedly seen a rise in fans that follow the name on the back of the shirt as opposed to the badge on the front, it is unlikely that this will have a major impact on clubs in their role as traditional community heartbeat.

“I think the rootedness of most clubs in the communities out of which they emerged decades ago is more robust than we may think,” says Taylor. “Supporting a player is fine, but the research on transnational football support indicates that most fans from other places identify most of all with the ‘real’ supporters and the ‘real’ place. Many visit when they can, to soak up the ‘authentic’ atmosphere of the club with which they have attached themselves. I think that’s unlikely to disappear easily, even in our modern increasingly globalized and transnational world.”

Away from a club that is connected to you via geography or parental influence, is it so strange for a football fan to simply want to watch their favorite player and enjoy the magic they bring? In that respect, the younger generation of supporters perhaps have a far healthier relationship with the game than many die-hard fans.

“I love Ronaldo because of his dedication, skill and the hard work that he puts into his career and game,” says 11-year-old Shahzain Hussain from Dubai. “I try to learn all his skills and apply them whenever I play a football match for my school … Because of Ronaldo, I still admire Real Madrid but now I follow Al-Nassr Club.”

And, maybe, this is the key. Find what you love and follow it. That might seem like a simplified version of football fandom, but the reality is that that the modern football gatekeepers on social media have made things far more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

When Pele was single-handedly dragging the New York Cosmos through a turgid NASL season, he was asked by the journalist David Hirshey how, even though he was regularly feted by the high and mighty, he never lost his sense of boyish wonder. What was his key to longevity in football?

“I simply stay as a child,” he said. “A child who loves the game.”

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Netherlands bat first as Afghanistan recall teen spinner 

Netherlands bat first as Afghanistan recall teen spinner 
Netherlands bat first as Afghanistan recall teen spinner 

Netherlands bat first as Afghanistan recall teen spinner 
  • Noor Ahmad, 18, is playing his second match of World Cup having shone with 3-49 in win over Pakistan
  • The Dutch, who have beaten South Africa and Bangladesh, bring in Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar
LUCKNOW: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first on Friday in a key World Cup clash in Lucknow against Afghanistan, who recalled teenage spinner Noor Ahmad. 

Wrist spinner Ahmad, 18, is playing just his second match of the World Cup having shone with 3-49 in the win over Pakistan. 

He forms part of a four-pronged spin attack alongside Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. 

The Dutch, who have beaten South Africa and Bangladesh at the tournament, brought in Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar for Shariz Ahmad and Vikramjit Singh. 

Afghanistan have three wins so far, over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 

Victory over the Dutch would take them to eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy the semifinal places. 

The Dutch need to win to have any chance of keeping their campaign alive after two victories in six games. 

Afghanistan hold a 7-2 winning advantage over the Dutch in a rivalry which started in 2009. 

Back then, Afghanistan were still a non-Test-playing nation and games with the Netherlands were played in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. 

They didn’t face each other at all for 10 years between 2012 and 2022 as both countries’ cricketing journeys went in dramatically different directions. 

When they resumed matches in Doha last year Afghanistan swept to a 3-0 series victory. 

Teams 

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren 

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt) Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

‘We need other players to step up’: Ettifaq coach Gerrard seeks a goal hero for club’s stadium opener against Al-Raed

‘We need other players to step up’: Ettifaq coach Gerrard seeks a goal hero for club’s stadium opener against Al-Raed
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘We need other players to step up’: Ettifaq coach Gerrard seeks a goal hero for club’s stadium opener against Al-Raed

‘We need other players to step up’: Ettifaq coach Gerrard seeks a goal hero for club’s stadium opener against Al-Raed
  Club star striker Moussa Dembele to miss Saturday's Roshn Saudi League game after knee surgery
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DAMMAM: Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has called for his players to step up to the mark in search of goals ahead of their Roshn Saudi League match vs. Al-Raed this weekend.

Al-Ettifaq go into the clash against the team at the bottom of the table on Saturday with limited striking options, after Gerrard confirmed that star striker Moussa Dembele will be “missing for a few weeks” after undergoing a “small surgery on his knee.”

With Swedish striker Robin Quaison also missing for Ettifaq’s King’s Cup defeat to Al-Nassr during the week, Gerrard may once again go with former Leicester City and Everton winger Demarai Gray leading the line.

Whoever plays vs. Al-Raed, however, has the chance to make history at the opening of the new Al-Ettifaq Club stadium on Saturday night (9 p.m. KSA).

Gerrard said: “Without key players in the final third, it’s challenging at the moment — there’s no Moussa, no Robin Quaison, no Vitinho. We asked young (midfielder) Hamed Al-Ghamdi to jump up a line on Tuesday. We played Demarai Gray out of position to give us some speed in attack.”

“We need other players to step up,” he added. “When we get players back, we will be more aggressive. We will be more dangerous. Until then, other players need to step up. That starts against Al-Raed.”

Al-Ettifaq may have exited the King’s Cup at the quarter-final stage, but the team’s battling performance in the 1-0 extra-time loss against Al-Nassr gave Gerrard great encouragement.

Having called for “a reaction” from his players following the home defeat to Al-Riyadh on Oct. 22, Al-Ettifaq responded by beating Al-Wehda 3-2 and putting in a strong showing against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Gerrard, whose side go into the Roshn Saudi League matchday 12 weekend in seventh position in the table, said: “I’m very proud of the players. There was effort, commitment, desire. Al-Nassr showed us big respect on Tuesday night by playing their full team and we knew it was going to be a big challenge for the players but everyone stood up and was brave. They really played for the fans and gave everything that they’ve got. We know why we’re not as good as we should be in the front line right now. But in terms of what the players have given me, I’m ever so proud. We now need to continue that.”

Topics: Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard football

Pakistan’s Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand 

Pakistan’s Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand 
Pakistan’s Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand 

Pakistan’s Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand 
  • Shadab landed awkwardly on his shoulder and his head hit the ground during Pakistan loss to South Africa 
  • It was Shadab’s third concussion since September last year and Pakistan coach said they will take a late call 
BENGALURU: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan remains a doubt for their World Cup game against New Zealand after suffering concussion, team director Mickey Arthur said on Friday, although the all-rounder passed a preliminary test. 

Shadab landed awkwardly on his shoulder and his head hit the ground during their narrow loss to South Africa last week. He was replaced by Usama Mir, who also took his spot in the team for their win over Bangladesh. 

It was Shadab’s third concussion since September last year and although he trained at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Arthur said they will take a late call. 

“The latest update is Shadab went through a preliminary test today, which you’ve got to do as per medical protocol,” Arthur told reporters ahead of Saturday’s contest. 

“He came through that OK, but we’re in no position yet to make a decision on him. Concussion is a really important injury, and we’ve got to be 100 percent sure before we make a decision.” 

Pakistan are fifth in the table below New Zealand and aiming to make a late push to secure a semifinal place and Arthur said games against the Black Caps and defending champions England next week were must-win contests. 

“I’ll be brutally honest, I don’t think we’ve played to our full potential this tournament yet,” Arthur said. “I thought the Bangladesh game is the first game where we actually put a complete game together. 

“We batted beautifully, bowled beautifully and fielded beautifully, which in all the other games we’ve done one or two disciplines OK. But our other disciplines let us down. 

“I’d like to say we’re peaking... But we found our best game against Bangladesh and I just hope that’s not too late for us.” 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Shadab Khan

Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more

Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more

Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
  Tunisian speaks exclusively to Arab News from the WTA Finals in Cancun
As Ons Jabeur burst into tears during an on-court interview at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Wednesday and announced she would be donating a portion of her prize money to Palestinian aid, many people around the world cried with her, including members of her team.

The Tunisian tennis star made a humanitarian plea, praying for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

“It’s very tough seeing children, babies dying every day,” said a tearful Jabeur. “It’s heartbreaking … it’s not a political message, it’s just humanity. I want peace in this world and that’s it.”

For many years, Jabeur has been referred to as the Minister of Happiness back home in Tunisia. Perhaps now, she has also become the Minister of Peace. 

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Always an honor to coach a human before the player,” wrote Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali on social media, in the wake of his compatriot’s emotional speech.

Jellali has been Jabeur’s coach for almost four years and has helped guide her to a series of history-making feats in the sport.

With Jellali in her corner, Jabeur became the highest-ranked African singles player in tennis history — peaking at No. 2 in the world last year — and the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final (she has made three).

The 29-year-old, currently ranked No. 7, is an icon and role model for the Arab world, Africa, and beyond, and has grown accustomed to the notion of representing something far bigger than herself. 

“She’s very happy to represent or to talk or to be there for the Arabs, Africans, Tunisians; if you ask her to do that, she’s the first one who’s in. Even if she has to play a match, she’ll go there and then go play a match,” Jellali told Arab News in an interview on the eve of the ongoing WTA Finals.

Jellali rarely speaks to the press and prefers to keep a low-profile, travelling the world with Team Jabeur, which predominantly consists of himself, Ons, and her husband/fitness trainer Karim Kamoun.

He is a true student of the game and a human encyclopedia when it comes to knowledge of Jabeur’s competitors. He says he considers himself “lucky” for getting to experience this historic ride with Jabeur.

“Before I started with Ons, the idea of seeing someone from my country playing at this level, it wasn’t just a dream, it’s like someone will slap you and say ‘wake up.’ You cannot imagine someone from your country, who is going to be No. 2 in the world or getting to the top 10, getting to three Grand Slam finals, and making it two times in a row to the WTA Finals — it’s a dream,” he mused.

While 2022 was a banner year for Jabeur, in which she won a maiden WTA 1000 title and reached two major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, 2023 was arguably her toughest season to date, plagued by injuries and setbacks. Still, she managed to qualify to the WTA Finals for a second consecutive year as one of the top eight players in the race.

Jellali says it’s a “miracle” they made it to the season finale in Cancun, where Jabeur lost her opener to Coco Gauff but bounced back with a convincing victory over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her second round-robin match on Wednesday. On Friday, she will need to defeat four-time major winner Iga Swiatek in order to advance to the semifinals.

“Just before the US Open we didn’t even know if we can finish the season,” confessed Jellali. “For us, this tournament is like a win-win week. We are happy to be here. It was one of the toughest seasons. Most of the tournaments that she played she was not fit 100 percent. So we were not expecting to be here and that’s why it’s a miracle.”

From health issues to knee, back, ankle, calf, and wrist problems, Jabeur tackled one injury after the other throughout the season. Despite that, she still managed to reach a second Wimbledon final and lift two champion’s trophies in Charleston and Ningbo.

“I can tell you that as a coach, I only had three weeks in this full season where I was able to do what I want (in practice with Ons). She was not fit at all. It started from the preseason, so even the preseason we didn’t do it properly,” explained Jellali.

“I remember before our Berlin tournament, onsite we had a 20-minute practice only, we weren’t able to play, then we went straight to the match. Every week there was something and we had to deal with all this.”

The team weighed their options between pulling the plug on the season in order for her to fully recover versus sticking to the schedule and managing her injuries week by week, ensuring it was not causing any further damage.

“At this stage we know that there is a part where you need to learn how to play with the pain. Now, where she has had three consecutive seasons where she needed to play a lot of matches, which she wasn’t used to before, we’re going to get a lot of this. So we decided to continue,” said Jellali.

Besides her physical woes, the mental toll some of Jabeur’s losses took on her was perhaps even tougher to overcome. The Tunisian suffered a narrow defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open quarterfinals before losing a heartbreaking loss to Vondrousova in her second Wimbledon final. Jabeur looked inconsolable after that match at the All England Club and even skipped a WTA 1000 event in Canada after that to give herself time to recover emotionally and psychologically.

After losing two major finals last year, even Jellali thought this summer’s Wimbledon was going to be Jabeur’s big moment to shine and fulfill a lifelong dream.

So what did he tell her after that gut-wrenching defeat?

“I told her, ‘We lost three finals, we cannot lose four finals,’” he said with a laugh. “No, I really told her, ‘If we didn’t get this final, that means there is something missing. We are not ready to win a Grand Slam final yet and I think it’s the best motivation to keep working and to try to improve ourselves more and more.’ That’s what I told her right after the final.

“And if we think about it, it’s the reality. Even me as a coach I thought that this time is going to be the right time. We had played two previous finals and I thought that she’s ready for that. But it’s not about tennis, it’s not about rhythm, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Jellali says he “100 percent has the faith” that Jabeur will win a Grand Slam and finds it his duty to keep the whole team in a positive mindset as they pursue this historic goal together.

“It’s very simple, we are getting close, but if she didn’t get it yet, that means there is something missing, it’s obvious, it’s clear. This final made us touch the exact thing we need to get over this. So we are giving a lot of focus on that aspect,” he added. 

“Basically it’s easy to say, ‘Just be yourself.’ I want to be myself but there are many things around. So we are working on all those things coming from outside the court, playing under pressure, putting herself in situations where she needs to feel the pressure and find ways to get out of that. That’s why I say this season is very important for the next ones. We believe and trust that it’s coming insha’Allah.”

There is a certain degree of pressure that naturally comes with competing at a high level in professional sport, but Jabeur also has the added burden of constantly playing for history, as she chases one unprecedented feat after another as a Tunisian, African and Arab woman.

After every win she picks up on the big stage, an interviewer asks her about being a trailblazer and what it feels like to represent an entire continent or region.

“My personal thoughts on that are that I think it’s true that these kind of things (making history) were giving her a lot of energy. Now it’s coming back against her,” said Jellali.

“Yes, it was helping, it’s good to play for everyone, it’s good to represent the Arab world, the African continent, and everything, but now it’s becoming a lot on her shoulders. Because now she needs to deal more with what’s coming on the court.

“Whatever is coming from the outside, it’s not going to be positive anymore, it’s negative. But at the same time, you can’t take all of this away just like that. There are steps.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Issam Jellali (@issamtennis)

Jellali, who had never coached at this top level before, feels the beauty of his journey with Team Jabeur is that they are all experiencing these big moments together for the first time. Just like Jabeur is proving to the world that a Tunisian can make it to the upper echelons of the sport, she is also showing it can be done with an all-Tunisian team, while living and training in Tunisia.

“There are more players now in Tunisia and everyone is dreaming. Because they used to see Ons go to the same school where they used to go, practicing with the same coaches, she came out from there. So it’s normal. They will say, if she did it, why can’t we do it?” he said.

As they all continue to learn together, Jellali explained how they will have a different approach to this preseason, where they will make sure Jabeur is fully fit before she gets back to training in preparation for 2024; even if it means they start later than expected.

“I think she will gain a lot from this season and I can tell you that she’s more motivated than ever,” he said.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur

New Zealand’s Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson 

New Zealand’s Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson 
New Zealand’s Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson 

New Zealand’s Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson 
  • Henry sustained hamstring injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune 
  • Coach Gary Stead says Kyle Jamieson will be ready for Saturday’s match against Pakistan 
Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced in the squad by fellow New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson. 

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, with a scan confirming a lower tear which will require up to four weeks’ recovery, the team said on Friday. 

“We’re gutted for him,” coach Gary Stead said in a statement. 

“Matt’s been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.” 

The 6-foot-8-inch tall Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team later on Friday. 

Stead said he would be ready for Saturday’s match against Pakistan if required. 

“We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings,” he said. 

“Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup.” 

The Black Caps sit fourth in the standings with two matches in the group phase remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka next week. 

Topics: New Zealand World Cup 2023

