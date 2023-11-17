You are here

China, Japan reaffirm strategic relations in rare leader talks

China, Japan reaffirm strategic relations in rare leader talks
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to their bilateral talk in San Francisco, California on Nov. 16, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Reuters
  • Sign that Asia’s two largest economies are looking to patch up strained ties
Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to pursuing mutually-beneficial relations in their first face-to-face talks in a year, a sign that Asia’s two largest economies are looking to patch up strained ties.
The two leaders also discussed China’s ban on Japanese seafood and the high-profile case of a Japanese businessman detained in China during their hour-long talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco on Thursday evening.
The countries should “focus on common interests” and reaffirm their “strategic relationship of mutual benefit and give it new meaning,” Xi told Kishida as they sat across from one another at a table flanked by their delegations.
In a joint statement in 2008, Japan and China agreed to pursue a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” designed to ensure frequent leadership exchanges on issues such as security.
But the phrasing has been used less frequently in recent years as the historic rivals have clashed over a series of issues such as territorial disputes, trade tensions and Taiwan, the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own.
Kishida confirmed the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the relationship in comments to press after the talks.
“We shared the common view that we will continue to communicate closely on various levels including at the leadership level,” Kishida said.
Most recently, ties have been tested by China’s ban on Japanese seafood following Tokyo’s decision to release treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in August.
Kishida said he had strongly urged Xi to drop the ban and also sought the swift release of the businessman, which has dealt an outsized blow to their close economic ties.
Their meeting followed a highly-anticipated summit between US President Joe Biden and Xi in which the two superpowers agreed to open a presidential hotline and resume military-to-military communications, among other matters.
Kishida also met Biden at the summit where they discussed issues including “common challenges” that they share with China.
China’s push to reaffirm relations with Japan could be partly driven by Tokyo’s close ties with its arch-rival Washington, said Rumi Aoyama, an expert on Japan-China relations.
“I think there is a desire to drive a wedge between Japan and the United States by establishing a so-called strategic relationship with Japan amid the US-China confrontation,” said Aoyama, director of Waseda Institute of Contemporary Chinese Studies.
On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Kishida has also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in their seventh meeting this year. The pair promised to push for deeper cooperation and discussed shared concerns like North Korea’s missile tests.
Yoon, Kishida and Biden also held a brief trilateral meeting on Thursday.
Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are in San Francisco for the 30th summit from Nov. 15-17.

Rights group seeks prosecution of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, other ministers for Gaza war crimes

Rights group seeks prosecution of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, other ministers for Gaza war crimes
Updated 17 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

  • The International Center of Justice for Palestinians says International Criminal Court case will focus on role of politicians in ‘aiding and abetting Israel’s perpetration of war crimes’
  • The organization also accuses the Canadian officials of turning a ‘blind eye’ to ‘ethnic cleansing through a campaign of forced displacement of 1.2 million people’
Updated 17 November 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The International Center of Justice for Palestinians plans to file petitions with the International Criminal Court seeking war crimes indictments against four leading Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The organization’s Legal Working Group for Canadian Accountability said on Thursday the prosecutions would focus on the role of politicians in “aiding and abetting Israel’s perpetration of war crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, followed by a ground invasion, began after a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that reportedly killed about 1,400 Israeli civilians and military personnel in the area around the territory’s northern border with Israel.

The ICJP, which describes itself as an independent organization of lawyers, academics and politicians that work to promote and support Palestinian rights, accused the Canadian officials of being “complicit in war crimes.”

It said that despite the rising civilian death toll in Gaza and “clear evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and despite international outrage from the United Nations and human rights experts across the globe, Canada has continued to pledge its steadfast support for Israel.

“It has also refused to halt arms exports, refused to take action to prevent the illegal recruitment of Canadian volunteers to assist Israel’s military, and refused to stop millions of dollars from being unlawfully sent by some Canadian organizations with charitable status to benefit Israel’s military.”

It said it “calls on the government of Canada to end its complicity in war crimes by calling for a ceasefire, canceling all arms-exports permits to Israel, prosecuting those recruiting Canadian volunteers for Israel’s armed forces, and preventing Canadian charities from using donations to benefit Israel’s armed forces.”

In the weeks since the attack by Hamas, Israel’s military has destroyed thousands of buildings in northern Gaza, killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children, and injured tens of thousands of civilians, according to figures from the Gazan Health Ministry. Israeli authorities also ordered more than a million people in northern Gaza to move to the south of the territory ahead of its ground invasion.

The ICJP accused Canadian officials of turning a “blind eye” to “ethnic cleansing through a campaign of forced displacement of 1.2 million people.”

In addition to Trudeau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General Arif Virani are named as potential defendants in the petition to the court.

Trudeau initially suggested that pro-Palestinian protesters in Canada were “celebrating” the Hamas violence, and declared that Israel had a right to defend itself, while failing to acknowledge years of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

He did call for civilians to be protected but stopped short of directly criticizing the Israeli bombardment that has destroyed mosques, schools, hospitals and other public buildings. Israeli authorities say that Hamas has set up underground bases at such locations and are using civilians as human shields.

However, Trudeau more recently urged Israel’s government to exercise restraint in its military response, which drew criticism from authorities in the country.

“I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules,” he said.

He also called on Hamas to stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields and to release all hostages taken on Oct. 7 “immediately and unconditionally.”

Demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in Gaza shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco

Demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in Gaza shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco
Updated 17 November 2023
AP
Follow

Updated 17 November 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Demonstrators seeking a ceasefire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the US on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joseph Biden and other world leaders.

Eighty protesters were arrested on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and 29 vehicles were towed after demonstrators blocked all lanes on the upper deck, with some drivers tossing their keys into the bay. One person was booked into county jail but the others were cited and released, the San Francisco’s Emergency Operations Center said in an email.

Traffic was snarled for hours after more than 200 demonstrators demanded that Biden, in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference, call for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

In Boston, about 100 protesters stopped traffic on the bridge connecting the city to Cambridge for more than two hours during the morning rush. They chanted “ceasefire now!” and held a banner with the words “Jews say: cease-fire now” and they called on one of Massachusetts’ two senators, Democrat Elizabeth Warren, to do more to halt the hostilities.

On the West Coast, Aisha Nizar, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said in a statement that President Biden was “hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco” while thousands of people were being killed in Gaza. Protesters unfurled huge banners and some of them lay on the ground with white sheets draped over their bodies as part of a “die-in.”

California Highway Patrol division chief Ezery Beauchamp called the Bay Area protest highly coordinated. He said the patrol supports free speech rights but not a traffic shutdown that could prevent emergency vehicles from crossing.

“This is the wrong way to do it,” he said. “This is 100 percent wrong, it’s unacceptable and it’s illegal.”

Demonstrations over the war are becoming more disruptive across the US Protesters calling for a ceasefire clashed with police Wednesday outside Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., where Democratic representatives and candidates were inside for a reception.

The protests came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of the Israeli offensive following Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.

The protests outside DNC headquarters signal the divides in Biden’s base over Israel-Hamas war

The protests outside DNC headquarters signal the divides in Biden’s base over Israel-Hamas war
Updated 17 November 2023
AP
Follow

Updated 17 November 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: National Democrats this year have insisted the party is united and ready to rally around President Joe Biden heading into next year’s election. But a protest outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters signals growing tension within the coalition that has propelled Democrats to victory in recent elections.
Clashing with police Wednesday night were demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and criticizing Biden’s support of Israel’s offensive following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Inside the building were Democrats organizing to try to take back the US House next year, including moderates from swing states Biden flipped from former President Donald Trump.
Both the protesters and the members of Congress on Thursday said they were shaken and angry at the other side. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, a longtime Biden ally, said: “We were so close. I mean, I was just on the other side of that door. I was rattled.”
The political symbolism of a violent confrontation outside the DNC isn’t lost on some activists who are trying to pressure Biden by warning that he’s putting his reelection in danger. Even small cracks in Biden’s 2020 coalition could hurt his 2024 chances in what’s looking likely to be a rematch with Trump.
“The Democratic Party and the Democratic leadership is not aligned and is not listening to us,” said Dani Noble with Jewish Voice for Peace, who helped organize the demonstration and said that 90 participants were injured by police during it.
Biden allies noted that some of the groups who organized the DNC protest are aligned with the far left, outside the party’s mainstream. DNC chairman Jaime Harrison posted on X, formerly Twitter: “As Americans we have a right to demonstrate peacefully, but violence is never acceptable.”
Biden and first lady Jill Biden called Thursday into a DNC and campaign staff meeting to salute law enforcement for keeping everyone safe and thank “the staffers for all they do,” the White House said.
David Eichenbaum, a veteran consultant who worked on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection last week in otherwise reliably Republican Kentucky, said he thinks “Americans expect their president to show leadership, and that involves making tough decisions.”
“He’s led with his values on this,” Eichenbaum said of Biden, adding, “You’re always better off when you lead and you govern with your values. Voters don’t want somebody who tries to please everybody. Because you can’t please everybody and then they see through that.”
The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel as it mounts an offensive into Gaza with the goal of rooting out Hamas following its Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 people. Biden has spoken repeatedly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and says he’s working for the release of Hamas-held hostages, including some Americans.
More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing. The mounting death toll has led to calls in parts of the US and the world for a cease-fire. Israel has declined one so far.
The president’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has sharply divided members of his party, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week. The poll found 50 percent of Democrats approved and 46 percent of Democrats disapproved of how the president is handling the conflict. Of those who disapprove, 65 percent say the US is too supportive of Israel.
Wednesday’s violent confrontation came while Biden was in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and later announced that the two countries had agreed to work together to better combat fentanyl production and reestablish direct military-to-military communications — potentially politically valuable foreign policy wins.
The White House and Biden’s re-election campaign also say they’re listening to the concerns of both Jewish and Arab voters and staffers.
A senior White House official involved directly with Arab-American outreach said that a call led every day since Hamas’ initial attack by Anita Dunn, one of Biden’s top political advisers, discusses the war in Gaza and how to increase engagement with Jewish-American and Muslim-American communities.
The official said that other efforts by the White House include former DNC chair Tom Perez, who is now a senior adviser to the president, calling state lawmakers in Michigan to discuss issues around the war. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the Biden administration has pushed for humanitarian pauses in the fighting and getting aid into Gaza and that “fighting against the poison of antisemitism and standing up for Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself have always been core values for President Biden.”
Still, organizers calling for a cease-fire are pledging more demonstrations. That raises the prospect of repeated disruptions at campaign events and next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago — more than half a century after Vietnam War demonstrations marred the 1968 convention in that city. Democrat Hubert Humphrey would lose that fall to Republican Richard Nixon.
“I thought the Democratic Party was the party of peace and treating people equally,” said Eva Borgwardt, a spokesperson for IfNotNow, a group of American Jews who oppose Israeli government policies. Borgwardt said she helped turn out Democratic voters in Arizona, which Biden won in 2020 by just over 10,000 votes.
“I know how crucial motivation and faith in the party is to be able to turn out people to vote,” she said. “And right now, I know so many young voters, including Jewish voters, who are looking at the actions of our Democratic leadership and being completely horrified and disillusioned.”
But Rep. Hillary Scholten, a first-term representative from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said the protesters on Wednesday “chose violence” and were a “fringe element.”
“They chose to trap multiple members of Congress inside of a building to prevent their movement, including members of senior leadership in our Democratic Party,” said Scholten, who became the first Democrat to represent Michigan’s second-largest city since the mid-1970s. “That is an extreme ratcheting up of the violence and whether that is a continued pattern, I think, remains to be seen.”
And Illinois Rep. Sean Casten, who was also inside the DNC during the protest, said that true leadership meant delivering “the greatest good for the greatest number — even if that’s unpopular.”
“The unanimity of the Democratic Party, broadly speaking, in support of President Biden, reflects a party that’s willing to do the right thing in the first instance,” he said.

New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial

New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
Updated 17 November 2023
AP
Follow

New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial

New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
Updated 17 November 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial was temporarily lifted Thursday by an appellate judge who raised free speech concerns.

Judge David Friedman of the state’s intermediate appeals court issued what’s known a stay — suspending the gag order and allowing the former president to freely comment about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump made a false comment about the judge’s law clerk on social media. He later fined Trump $15,000 for violations and expanded it to his lawyers after they questioned the clerk’s prominent role in the trial.

Ruling at an emergency hearing Thursday, Friedman questioned Engoron’s authority to police Trump’s speech outside the courtroom — such as his frequent gripes about the case on social media and in comments to TV cameras in the courthouse hallway.

Friedman said that while it’s true that judges often issue gag orders, they’re mostly used in criminal cases where there’s a fear that comments about the case could influence the jury. Trump’s civil trial doesn’t have a jury.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said after Friedman ruled that the appellate judge “made the right decision and allowed President Trump to take full advantage of his constitutional First Amendment rights to talk about bias in his own trial, what he’s seeing and witnessing in his own trial — which, frankly, everyone needs to see.”

Another Trump attorney, Alina Habba, indicated she has no plans to advise the former president to stay quiet about the clerk.

“I don’t see a reason for restrictions because Ms. James is continuing to disparage my client,” said Habba, referring to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is prosecuting the case. “Both sides need to be able to speak.”

Trump hasn’t threatened the clerk’s safety, she said. She suggested that Greenfield was bringing scrutiny upon herself by being visible in court and by using social media.

Friedman’s ruling also applies to Trump’s lawyers and others involved in the case.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly put the law clerk, Allison Greenfield, under a microscope during the trial. They contend that the former Democratic judicial candidate is a partisan voice in Judge Arthur Engoron’s ear — though he also is a Democrat — and that she is playing too big a role in the case involving the former Republican president.

Engoron has responded by defending her role in the courtroom, ordering participants in the trial not to comment on court staffers and fining Trump a total of $15,000 for what the judge deemed violations. Engoron went on last week to prohibit attorneys in the case from commenting on “confidential communications” between him and his staff.

Trump’s lawyers — who, separately, sought a mistrial Wednesday — contend that Engoron’s orders are unconstitutionally suppressing free speech, and not just any free speech.

“This constitutional protection is at its apogee where the speech in question is core political speech, made by the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, regarding perceived partisanship and bias at a trial where he is subject to hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the threatened prohibition of his lawful business activities in the state,” they wrote in a legal filing.

Canadian man who ran over Muslim family convicted of murder

Canadian man who ran over Muslim family convicted of murder
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Canadian man who ran over Muslim family convicted of murder

Canadian man who ran over Muslim family convicted of murder
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

OTTAWA: A Canadian man who used his truck to run down a Muslim family out for a walk was found guilty Thursday in Canada’s first murder trial in which jurors were asked to consider a terrorism motive related to white supremacy.
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, was convicted of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.
He acknowledged striking the Afzaal family with his pick-up truck in June 2021 in London, Ontario, which left three generations of the family dead and a young boy orphaned.
The prosecution argued at trial that he was motivated by white supremacist ideology and sought to intimidate or terrorize Muslims.
The defense said he’d suffered a mental decline — which did not, however, meet the requirements for an insanity plea — and was in “a state of extreme confusion” after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend.
“Today’s verdict is a monumental step in the fight against hate and Islamophobia,” Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal said outside the courthouse.
“It sets a precedent against white nationalist terrorism,” he said. “It sends a clear message that such hate has no place in our society.”
But he added, “the evidence that came out of this trial shows us that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that the next radicalized young man is not out there.”
Tabinda Bukhari, the mother of one of the adult victims, told reporters: “The enduring grief, trauma and the irreplaceable void left by the loss of multiple generations of one family has pierced us profoundly.”
The verdict, she added, provides “some solace.”
The jury in the almost 10-week trial heard Veltman had penned a “terrorist manifesto,” found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims.
He “dressed like a soldier,” wearing body armor and a helmet, with a “crusader T-shirt” with a red cross, prosecutor Fraser Ball said in closing arguments earlier this week.
“He was hunting for Muslims to kill,” he said.
When Veltman passed the Afzaal family on a London street on that warm Sunday evening, the Crown attorney said, he turned his pick-up truck around and accelerated “pedal to the metal,” jumping the curb as he drove into them.
Bodies flew into the air.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Bits of the victims’ clothing were found embedded in the grill of Veltman’s truck after he surrendered in a nearby parking lot. He told police he’d wanted to “send a strong message” against Muslim immigration.
Ball said that message was “brutal and terrifying: leave this country or you and your loved ones could be next.”
The defense argued that a combination of mental disorders, childhood traumas and drug use left Veltman feeling detached or disconnected from reality.
The attack two years ago “changed Canadian Muslims’ relationship with their country,” said Omar Khamissa, head of the National Council of Canadian Muslims. “For the first time for many of us, we felt unsafe and targeted just for walking down the street.”
Former federal minister Omar Alghabra said on X, formerly Twitter, that this case was “an example of how hateful words could lead to radicalization which could lead to deadly violence.”
Defense lawyer Christopher Hicks said that Veltman was, after the verdict, “in shock, because he knows he’s looking at 25 years in jail without hope of parole.”
A date for a sentencing hearing will be scheduled on December 1.
The slaying was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not accused of terrorism.

