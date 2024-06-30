You are here

  • Home
  • Iran election shows declining voter support amid calls for change

Iran election shows declining voter support amid calls for change

Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili attends a meeting in Tehran. (AP)
Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili attends a meeting in Tehran. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8txg

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran election shows declining voter support amid calls for change

Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili attends a meeting in Tehran. (AP)
  • Of the 61 million eligible voters, only about 40 percent cast ballots, marking a record-low turnout in the country where some people have lost faith in the process. More than 1 million ballots were spoiled
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: The first round of Iran’s presidential election revealed shrinking support for reformists and conservatives even though some voters are pushing for change by backing the sole reformist candidate, analysts say.
Masoud Pezeshkian, the reformist contender and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, led the polls held on Friday to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
Friday’s vote, marked by a historically low turnout, “clearly shows that both reformists’ and conservatives’ bases have considerably shrunk,” said Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group think tank.
In the lead-up to the election, Iran’s main reformist coalition supported Pezeshkian, with endorsements by former presidents Mohammed Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, a moderate.

FASTFACT

The combined votes of Saeed Jalili and Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf totaled 12.8 million.

“The reformists brought out the big guns and tried their best to mobilize their base,” Vaez said on social media platform X, but “it was simply insufficient.”
Likewise, the conservatives failed to garner sufficient votes “despite the tremendous resources they deployed,” he added.
Vaez pointed out that the combined votes of Jalili and conservative parliamentary speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, who came in third, totaled 12.8 million.
That figure was well below Raisi’s nearly 18 million votes in the 2021 election.
Of the 61 million eligible voters, only about 40 percent cast ballots, marking a record-low turnout in the country where some people have lost faith in the process. More than 1 million ballots were spoiled.
For Vaez, the decline in turnout, from around 49 percent in 2021, was “a real embarrassment for the leadership” in Iran, where ultimate political power lies with the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Political commentator Mohammed Reza Manafi said Pezeshkian’s lead reflected a push for “fundamental changes” regarding the economy and relations with the rest of the world.
However, those favoring Pezeshkian “do not expect a miracle or a quick solution but hope he can gradually prevent conditions from worsening,” Manafi added.
Iran has been reeling from the economic impact of international sanctions, contributing to soaring inflation, high unemployment, and a record low for the Iranian rial against the US dollar.
The vote also came amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas and diplomatic tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.
Pezeshkian, an outspoken heart surgeon who has represented the northwestern city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008, came out on top thanks to his “clean record without any accusations of financial corruption,” said Manafi.
Official figures showed Pezeshkian had 42.4 percent of the vote, against 38.6 percent for Jalili.
The reformists have urged “constructive relations” with Washington and European capitals to “get Iran out of its isolation.”
In contrast, Jalili is widely recognized for his uncompromising anti-West stance.
He is a former nuclear negotiator and a representative of Khamenei on the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s highest security body.
During his campaign, he rallied a substantial base of hard-line supporters under the slogan “no compromise, no surrender” to the West.
He staunchly opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with the US and other world powers, which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.
At the time, Jalili argued that the pact violated Iran’s “red lines” by accepting inspections of nuclear sites.
The deal collapsed in 2018.
In a Sunday column in the ultraconservative Javan daily, political expert Ali Alavi hailed Jalili’s “honesty and truthfulness, unlike the others.”
The candidate also received support from Ghalibaf, who, after Saturday’s result, urged his support base to back Jalili in next Friday’s runoff.
Two ultraconservatives who dropped out a day before the election have also endorsed Jalili.
But on Sunday, the reformist newspaper Etemad quoted former vice president Isa Kalantari as warning against a continued conservative grip on the government.
“The country will be in peril and face numerous problems and challenges,” he said.
Vaez said the “Jalili fear factor can’t be overlooked.”
“Many who didn’t vote in this round might vote in the next one: not because they hope for better, but because they fear the worst.”
Political analyst Mohammad Marandi, however, said Jalili may not be “the sort of radical that is depicted by his opponents.”
Marandi believes that under either of the two candidates, Iran will “continue to pursue strong ties with the Global South” countries.
He added that they “will still attempt to see what can be done with the nuclear deal,” though Jalili “will just approach it with more skepticism.”

 

Topics: 2024 Iran presidential election Iran

Related

Iran warns Israel of ‘obliterating’ war if Lebanon attacked
Middle-East
Iran warns Israel of ‘obliterating’ war if Lebanon attacked
The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem can be seen. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Arab League chief condemns Israeli decisions in the West Bank as a complete overturn of the Oslo Accords

Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in Golan Heights

Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in Golan Heights
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in Golan Heights

Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in Golan Heights
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Sunday 18 of its soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck their position in the occupied Golan Heights, which border Lebanon.
The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement the strike happened earlier on Sunday. It said since then, it had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon with air strikes and artillery fire.
Fighting between the IDF and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been escalating, after it was triggered by the Gaza war.

Topics: War on Gaza Golan Heights Israel

Related

Special Thousands of students march in Karachi to protest Gaza war, demand independent Palestinian state video
Pakistan
Thousands of students march in Karachi to protest Gaza war, demand independent Palestinian state
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
Middle-East
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says

Propane tank explosion in western Turkiye kills 5 people, injures 63 others

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
AP
Follow

Propane tank explosion in western Turkiye kills 5 people, injures 63 others

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
  • Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings
  • Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.
Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.
Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

Topics: Turkiye tank explosion Izmir

Related

Turkiye frees German national after 6-year prison term
Middle-East
Turkiye frees German national after 6-year prison term
Portugal breeze past Turkiye and into Euro 2024 knockout stage
Football
Portugal breeze past Turkiye and into Euro 2024 knockout stage

Ultra-Orthodox protest against order to enlist in Israeli military turns violent in Jerusalem

Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
AP
Follow

Ultra-Orthodox protest against order to enlist in Israeli military turns violent in Jerusalem

Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
  • Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order
  • Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
The landmark decision last week ordering the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel wages war in Gaza.
Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order. But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central Jerusalem and turned violent.
Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones. Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late Sunday.
Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel. But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.
The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas. Over 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.
Ultra-Orthodox parties and their followers say forcing their men to serve in the army will destroy their generations-old way of life. Earlier Sunday, thousands of men crowded a square and joined in mass prayers. Many held signs criticizing the government, with one saying “not even one male” should be drafted.
The ultra-Orthodox parties are key members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition and could potentially force new elections if they decide to leave the government in protest.
Party leaders have not said whether they will leave the government. Doing so could be risky, with Netanyahu’s coalition’s popularity lagging since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Military ultra-Orthodox

Related

Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government
Middle-East
Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government
Israeli ultra-Orthodox minister breaks ranks on military draft
Middle-East
Israeli ultra-Orthodox minister breaks ranks on military draft

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP

NUR SHAMS: The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday in the occupied West Bank killed a man identified by the Islamic Jihad militant group as one of its commanders.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which official Palestinian news agency Wafa said was carried out with a drone.
The Ramallah-based health ministry said a Palestinian man was killed and five other people were wounded “following a strike by the (Israeli) occupation” in the northern West Bank’s Nur Shams refugee camp.
Wafa identified the slain man as Saeed Izzat Jaber, 24.
Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad later said “the martyred leader” was one of its commanders, adding that he had previously “survived several assassination attempts.”
Jaber’s killing “will strengthen our resistance” against Israel, the group said.
According to Wafa, the Israeli military had fired three projectiles from a drone at a house in the camp near the town of Tulkarm.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews were treating two people wounded from “shrapnel following a strike on a house in the Nur Shams camp.”
The organization added that rescuers were initially unable to enter the targeted building “due to fire.”
An AFP correspondent later saw Nur Shams residents searching through the rubble, while blocks of concrete slabs lay scattered as a portion of the house was ripped off by the strike.
Even before the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip broke out on October 7, the West Bank saw a surge of violence which has since escalated to levels unseen in about two decades, with frequent military raids and attacks by Israeli settlers.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
At least 554 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza war began, according to Palestinian officials.
Attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank over the same period have killed at least 15 Israelis including soldiers, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem can be seen. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Arab League chief condemns Israeli decisions in the West Bank as a complete overturn of the Oslo Accords
Update Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat
Updated 30 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat
  • More than 800 inmates were freed in April 2023 after negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis
Updated 30 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia resumed prisoner exchange negotiations in the Omani capital on Sunday, raising hopes for a fresh deal that may free hundreds of war detainees.

Sponsored by UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg and the International Committee of the Red Cross, five Yemeni government delegates and the same number of Houthi delegates met in Muscat on Sunday for the first session of negotiations to reach a new prisoner exchange agreement as rights organizations urged the end of war prisoners’ suffering.

Majed Fadhail, a spokesperson for the government delegation, told Arab News that the Yemeni government seeks to achieve a deal that would lead to the release of all of the abductees held by the Houthis, including prominent politician Mohammed Qahtan.

“Our main demand is for the unconditional release of all prisoners and abductees,” Fadhail said.

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, said upon his arrival in Muscat on Saturday that he hoped this round of talks would be fruitful and lead to a new agreement.

“May God help us to resolve this humanitarian issue,” he said in a post on X.

More than 800 inmates were freed in April 2023 after negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis. Another successful round of discussions between the two parties resulted in the release of 1,000 detainees in October 2020.

The Yemeni government has previously said that it would boycott discussions with the Houthis unless they free Mohammed Qahtan or allow his family to contact or visit him.

On the other side, the Houthis have accused the Yemeni government of impeding the fulfillment of the agreed-upon term of a previous round of prisoner exchange discussions, which included trading visits to each other’s prisons.

At the same time, the Geneva-based SAM human rights organization and the Mothers of Abductees Association, which represents thousands of female relatives of war prisoners, issued a joint appeal to the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Muscat to reach an agreement to release all prisoners and reunite them with their families. They also appealed to international mediators to put pressure on both sides to release prisoners.

“The suffering of captives, abductees and their families ought to be prioritized. This is more than a political problem; it is a humanitarian one that impacts people’s lives and dignity,” the two rights groups said.

The war in Yemen started about a decade ago when Houthis captured the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and eventually put Yemen's former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi under house arrest.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intervened militarily in Yemen in March 2015, tipping the balance of power in favor of the Yemeni government and allowing its troops to halt the Houthi advances while also seizing control of more than 70 percent of Yemeni territory.

The Houthis still dominate Yemen’s highly populated areas, including Sanaa and Ibb.

The resumption of prisoner swap talks on Sunday came as two Yemeni government forces were killed and seven others injured in a Houthi attack in the western province of Hodeidah.

A local military officer told Arab News that the Houthis assaulted the government’s Giants Brigades troops in Hodeidah’s Hays district on Sunday morning, killing two soldiers and injuring seven, in the latest round of military escalation by the Houthis across the country.

The officer talked on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the media.

The Houthi attack in Hodeidah occurred less than a day after Yemen’s army said that it had killed four Houthis, including a field commander, while repelling a Houthi attack in the southern province of Taiz.

Topics: Middle East Yemen

Related

Special Egypt backs Yemen peace efforts
Middle-East
Egypt backs Yemen peace efforts
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes

Latest updates

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
Cairo Nights brings Egypt’s lively urban culture to Jeddah
Deep feelings: into the blue with Saudi diver
A recent documentary film by Red Sea Global and Warner Bros. Discovery explores the underwater beauty of the Red Sea. (SPA)
What We Are Buying Today: Saudi beauty brand ‘Jayla’
Photo/Supplied
Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16
Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.