Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf

Jon Rahm of Spain in action during the third round of the Paris 2024 Olympics golf tournament at the Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Reuters)
AP
  • Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm were tied for the lead Saturday, one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood
  • Seven of the leading 10 qualifiers for the Paris Games were within five shots of the lead
  • The swings in momentum were plenty, and so were the possibilities going into Sunday
AP
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Golf finally has some Olympic buzz from a big and boisterous gallery, and it has the star power to match going into the final round of the men’s competition with medals finally at stake.

Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm were tied for the lead Saturday, one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood. Hideki Matsuyama salvaged a wild day. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were close enough that gold is not out of reach.

Seven of the leading 10 qualifiers for the Paris Games were within five shots of the lead.

“I’m very, very excited to play,” Fleetwood said. “The leaderboard is amazing. It’s like a leaderboard that you would expect at the Olympics and probably what the sport deserves.”

Schauffele felt as if he was running in place and losing ground until he turned a two-shot deficit into a one-shot lead in a matter of minutes. He hit 4-iron to 25 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th, just before Rahm three-putted for bogey on the hole ahead of him.

Rahm answered with a 35-foot birdie putt across the 17th green. The swings in momentum were plenty, and so were the possibilities going into Sunday.

Rahm, playing on a big stage for the last time this year before he returns to LIV Golf, finished with a 5-under 66. Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and British Open this year, got off to a slow start before posting a 32 on the back nine for a 68.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole Olympic record Schauffele set when he won gold at the Tokyo Games.

“I’m slow out of the gates here,” Schauffele said. “Fumbled my first hurdle and had to try and steady the ship coming in.”

He paused with a smirk before adding, “Like the little Olympics reference there?”

Schauffele is going after another gold that would cap a most amazing month of two majors.

The crowd was just as loud and just as noisy in slightly more pleasant weather. Fans have been allowed to see Olympic golf only twice since its return to the program — Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Paris, which has a history of hosting golf. The French Open dates to 1906.

“It might have been new in golf but it is the Olympics,” Rahm said. “I think the crowd knows it is, and we are all aware of what’s at stake.”

Rahm also is well aware this is not a two-man race.

Fleetwood, who started the third round tied at the top with Schauffele and Matsuyama, made only three birdies but holed a 6-foot par on the 18th that was equally meaningful. He had a 69 and was one shot behind.

Matsuyama recovered from a bad start for a 71 and was three behind along with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who roared into contention with a 62. That tied the 18-hole record at Le Golf National also matched by his twin brother, Rasmus, in the French Open. Identical twins, identical score.

That got Schauffele’s attention as he looked ahead to the medal round.

“Sixty-two, that was something up there on the leaderboard,” Schauffele said. “Didn’t really see that. Just going to try and keep touch. You need to be in position to win on that back nine and try and fall on some previous experience and get it done.”

Scheffler and McIlroy are in medal position, maybe even gold. Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and most dominant golfer over the last two years, surged into contention with three birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

He fell back with a chip that didn’t reach the green on the 17th and led to bogey. And he was poised to lose another shot when a drive into a deep bunker right of the 18th fairway forced him to lay up short of the water. But he hit wedge to tap-in range to save par for a 67.

He was four behind with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy (66), Tom Kim of South Korea (69) and Thomas Detry of Belgium (69).

“I feel like I haven’t had my best stuff the last few days, but I’ve done enough to hang in there and stay in the tournament,” Scheffler said. “Around this course, you can get hot. You saw Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I’m going to need something like that tomorrow if I’m going to be holding a medal.”

McIlroy lost in a seven-man playoff for the bronze in the Tokyo Games and famously said later that he “never tried so hard to finish third.” Without a major for 10 years, he’s in position for a medal, and the color depends on him and the five players in front of him.

“I’m going to have to probably shoot my lowest round of the week to have a chance at a medal. That’s the goal,” McIlroy said.

The sport that moves slower than a marathon now turns into a sprint. Schauffele can appreciate that.
 

Topics: Paris Olympics Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors

Olympic gold medal or major? Golf still trying to figure out where 5 rings fit among 4 majors
  • The men’s competition starts Thursday on sunbaked Le Golf National, site of the French Open and more famously the 2018 Ryder Cup
  • Golf was on the Olympic program for the St. Louis Games in 1904, and then it was gone until being resurrected in 2016
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Perhaps one way to measure when golf has truly arrived as an Olympic sport is when players stopped getting asked how a gold medal would stack up against winning a major.

No one is entirely sure, including the one player at Le Golf National who would know.

“That’s a great question for Xander Schauffele since he’s the only man recently to have done both,” said Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion from Spain playing in his first Olympics.

“It’s a good question, but it’s tricky,” Schauffele said.

He won the gold medal in the Tokyo Games, at the time the pinnacle of his young career and extra meaningful because of his family. His father, Stefan, was invited to take part in Germany’s decathlon training and was hit by a drunken driver on the way there, losing an eye.

Schauffele now has two very important silver trophies to go with that gold medal — the Wanamaker Trophy from winning the PGA Championship in May, the claret jug from his British Open title two weeks ago.

“Golf was in the Olympics, and then it was out of the Olympics,” Schauffele said. “So I think a lot of the kids were watching Tiger — or if you’re a little older, you were watching Jack or Arnie, the older legends of the game. You’re watching them win majors.

“For me, it’s very personal,” he said. “The relationship my dad and I have with golf, a lot of it surrounds his teachings of when he was trying to be an Olympian. Then the majors are what I grew up watching. They are two very different things to me.”

Schauffele also said, “The gold medal, it’s been marinating nicely.”

The general consensus is to give it time. The men’s competition starts Thursday on sunbaked Le Golf National, site of the French Open and more famously the 2018 Ryder Cup. It’s the third Olympic golf competition since the sport was put back on the program in Rio de Janeiro.

One little known fact: Paris is the only host city to stage two Olympic golf competitions.

The first gold medal in golf went to Charles Sands in the 1900 Olympics, and odds are he didn’t care all that much. Sands also competed in tennis, his primary sport, in those Paris Games without reaching the medal rounds. He beat 12 amateurs in golf, a sport he had taken up just five years earlier at St. Andrews Golf Club in New York.

Golf was on the Olympic program for the St. Louis Games in 1904, and then it was gone until being resurrected in 2016.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park won in Rio. Schauffele and Nelly Korda won in Tokyo. Gold medalists in golf have not lacked for star power, just meaning.

“I think as golf is in the Olympics for a longer period of time ... I don’t know if anything will be able to sit alongside the majors. We have our four events a year that are the gold standard,” Rory McIlroy said. “But think this in time is going to be right up there among that.”

Golf is gaining traction, best measured by attendance. The top seven players in the world, starting with Scottie Scheffler and Schauffele at Nos. 1 and 2, are part of the 60-man field at Le Golf National.

Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, who have three majors between them over the last five years, were at the opening ceremony on Friday and have spent time at other events. It is not lost of them that so many Olympic athletes have worked four years for their biggest moment. Golf gets four big moments a year, plus the Olympics.

For Morikawa, seeing the other athletes compete this week gives him an even deeper appreciation. He was in the seven-man playoff for the bronze in Tokyo. There’s that other small matter of being in the same group with Schauffele at seven tournaments since Tokyo.

“We hear Xander get announced on the tee as the reigning gold medalist. As a major champion, you hear it for a year. But this, you hear it for four. It’s a pretty cool thing to have.”

Scheffler and Schauffele are the leading two favorites — one with a Masters green jacket to go along with six PGA Tour titles this year and the No. 1 ranking, the other a double major winner in 2024.

McIlroy has gone 10 years since winning his fourth major championship. He skirted around the issue by saying a gold medal would be his biggest feat in the last 10 years.

But it also depends on the country. Hideki Matsuyama was under enormous pressure in the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also was part of the seven-man playoff for the bronze. Matsuyama was the Masters champion that year.

Green jacket or gold medal?

“I think every single golf fan knows what the green jacket is,” he said. “But the gold medal, I think every single fan in Japan would know what the gold medal is in the Olympics. I think both are important, but I think the gold medal would have a big impact in Japan.”

The home pressure — and support — this year falls to Matthieu Pavon of France. He wants to win a major, just like any golfer. But a week among other Olympians changed his mind.

“I always felt like major for golf is more important because we have not really grown up with the Olympics,” he said. “After a few days in the Olympic Village, the opening ceremony in Paris with all this crowd in front of the Eiffel Tower and all the great moments we spent the last few days, it really feels like a gold medal would be now ranked higher than a major for me.”

Topics: Paris Olympics golf

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK
Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK
  • Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club
  • The 29-year-old Spanish is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris
Updated 29 July 2024
AP

ROCESTER, England: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey.
Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club, a stroke ahead of Hatton (69), season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69).
“Finally got one done,” said Rahm, who has fought a foot problem this season. “You never want to get those feelings to go on for too long, and to get over the hump feels great incredible. It’s been a fantastic week and a fantastic year, and just relieved that it happened. … Feels like I got a lot of weight off my shoulders on that one.”
On the par-4 18th, Hatton hit a 75-foot putt to 5 feet and missed the par try to hand Rahm his first victory since the 2023 Masters. Rahm and Hatton led Legion XIII to the team title.
“Obviously, you always want to win,” Rahm said. “Selfishly, you always want to get that done. But you don’t want to see a teammate and a good friend missing a putt for that to happen for me. It’s a bit of an unusual situation that I don’t think any of us are used to.”
Rahm is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris. The 29-year-old Spanish star joined LIV in December.
Hatton, the Nashville winner in June, played in the group behind Rahm.
“Still pretty raw for me as an individual,” Hatton said. “It’s kind of hard to put that to one the side. Golf is generally an individual sport.”
 

Topics: LIV Golf Jon Rahm

Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead

Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead

Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead
  • Shooting a bogey-free 6-under 65, Ogletree is at 12 under and will take a 2-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

ROCESTER: Two years ago, American Andy Ogletree was part of the inaugural LIV Golf field in London. It did not go well. Fighting through lingering hip and back injuries from the previous year, he finished last and was left scrambling for playing opportunities.

This week, Ogletree is again playing at a LIV Golf event in England, and again he is bouncing back from injury. But this time, his position on the leaderboard is distinctly different.

Shooting a bogey-free 6-under 65, Ogletree is at 12 under and will take a two-shot lead as he enters Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club. On the team side, Smash GC and Legion XIII share a four-shot lead over Ogletree’s HyFlyers GC, Stinger GC and Torque GC.

Not only is Ogletree seeking his first LIV Golf title and the biggest victory of his career, but he also hopes to complete an amazing story of redemption.

“Complete the journey,” said Ogletree, who joined Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers after earning a LIV Golf spot this season as the 2023 International Series champion.

“It’s been a crazy road. I don’t know exactly what it will mean. We’ll see. But for now, just focus on tomorrow, focus on taking care of the things that I can control, and we’ll go from there.”

Ogletree, forced to adjust his swing this season to compensate for an injured left wrist, cannot afford to look too far ahead — his closest pursuers are two of LIV Golf’s top players.

Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith is hoping to take a LIV Golf title in England for the second consecutive season, having won last year’s London event at Centurion Club. Legion XIII star Tyrrell Hatton recently won his first LIV Golf title in Nashville and has been one of the league’s most consistent players since he joined.

Smith and Hatton are each at 10 under, but neither seemed completely pleased with their second round 5-under 66s.

Smith appeared to be separating from the pack after his eighth birdie of the day left him leading by two. But an errant drive at the 16th hole followed by a water ball at the island-green 17th produced consecutive bogeys.

“Probably the most disappointing 5-under I think I’ve ever had,” said the three-time LIV Golf winner. “Was feeling really nice until a couple of loose swings.”

Hatton, like Ogletree, was bogey-free on his round and striking it well from tee to green, as he missed just two greens in regulation. But his putter didn’t heat up until his final 10 holes.

“Played some really nice golf and just felt like I was putting to thin air,” he said afterwards. “Didn't feel like there was actually a hole out there. It took until the 10th hole for a putt to drop.”

Smith and Hatton will play in the final group on Sunday with Ogletree, but there are seven other players within five shots of the lead. These include Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm and Crushers GC’s Paul Casey, who are tied for fourth; 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch, tied for sixth with Stinger GC Captain Louis Oosthuizen; and Gooch’s Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka, who is tied for eighth with the RangeGoats duo of Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein.

It will be a big task for Ogletree to hold them all off, but given the journey he’s taken to reach this point he is ready for the challenge. He currently lies 38th in points but a win would move him inside the top 24 Lock Zone with just two regular-season tournaments remaining.

“I think I’ll be nervous, but I’ll look forward to that,” he said. “I’ll run towards that pressure and embrace it, and I think everyone is going to be nervous coming down the stretch. Whatever happens, I’ll accept it and learn from it and move on.”

Standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round:

The three best scores from each team count in the first two rounds while all four scores count in the final round. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

T1. SMASH GC -21 (Gooch 66, Koepka 68, Kokrak 69; Rd. 2 score: -10)

T1. LEGION XIII -21 (Hatton 66, Surratt 68, Rahm 70; Rd. 2 score: -9)

T3. TORQUE GC -17 (Niemann 67, Ortiz 67, Munoz 68; Rd. 2 score: -11)

T3. STINGER GC -17 (Oosthuizen 67, Schwartzel 67, Grace 70; Rd. 2 score: -9)

T3. HYFLYERS GC -17 (Ogletree 65, Tringale 70, Mickelson 72; Rd. 2 score: -6)

T6. CRUSHERS GC -16 (DeChambeau 65, Casey 66, Catlin 71; Rd. 2 score: -11)

T6. FIREBALLS GC -16 (Puig 68, Chacarra 70, Garcia 70; Rd. 2 score: -5)

T8. RANGEGOATS GC -15 (Uihlein 67, Wolff 68, Watson 72; Rd. 2 score: -6)

T9. CLEEKS GC -13 (Bland 68, Samooja 68, Meronk 69; Rd. 2 score: -8)

T9. RIPPER GC -13 (Smith 66, Ormsby 71, Herbert 72; Rd. 2 score: -4)

T11. MAJESTICKS GC -10 (Poulter 68, Stenson 69, Horsfield 70; Rd. 2 score: -6)

T12. IRON HEADS GC -8 (Vincent 66, Kozuma 69, Na 70; Rd. 2 score: -8)

T12. 4ACES GC -8 (Reed 68, Perez 69, Johnson 69; Rd. 2 score: -7)

Topics: LIV Golf

Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year

Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year
Updated 22 July 2024
AP
Follow

Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year

Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year
  • On Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th
Updated 22 July 2024
AP

TRUCKEE, California: Nick Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same year, rallying Sunday for a two-point victory in the Barracuda Championship.
In January at The American Express in La Quinta, the 20-year-old Dunlap — then a sophomore at the University of Alabama — became the eighth amateur to win a tour event and the first in 33 years. He turned professional days later.
“I never thought that I would have my name next to that, but it’s definitely an honor,” Dunlap said about the amateur-pro double. “It’s been a little tough after AmEx. You kind of lose a little bit of confidence and wonder if you can do it again.”
On Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.
Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.
“I hadn’t made an eagle yet this week, so that was kind of the goal, and just play aggressive, not reckless,” Dunlap said. “This course, it allows you to make a lot of birdies if you’re in position.”
Dunlap added a birdie on the par-4 17th, cutting the dogleg with a 304-yard drive and chipping to 3 feet.
Nine points behind leader Mac Meissner entering the day, Dunlap had 19 points in the bogey-free round to finish with 49. He birdied six of the first 12 holes on the tree-lined Old Greenwood course.
“The only sour thing about this is that winning moment goes quickly,” Dunlap said. “It doesn’t stay as long as you may think, just because tomorrow I’m flying to Minnesota and trying to repeat and do the exact same thing.”
Vince Whaley finished second, making a 17-foot birdie putt on par-4 18th for a nine-point day.
“I didn’t hit it very good the whole day and I kind of kept myself in it with the short game,” Whaley said. “Then missed a couple I felt like I could have made coming in.”
Patrick Fishburn had 46 points, holing a 10-footer for birdie on 18 to cap a 12-point round.
“It was a great week,” Fishburn said. “This is probably one of my favorite stops of the year.”
Meissner was fourth at 44. He closed a five-point round with a bogey.
“I’m definitely pretty bummed,” Meissner said. “It was a frustrating day. I had a couple good looks early for birdie through the first 10 holes and didn’t capitalize. It was just tough.”
Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Rodgers tied for fifth at 43.
With two events left in the regular season, Dunlap jumped from 95th to 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 will advance to the playoffs.
“It’s been a goal,” Dunlap said. “It’s, honestly, one of the reasons I played here.”

Topics: Nick Dunlap PGA Tour Barracuda Championship

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year
Updated 22 July 2024
AP
Follow

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year
  • Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 with a final round that ranks among the most memorable in British Open history, particularly the 31 on the back nine
Updated 22 July 2024
AP

TROON, Scotland: Xander Schauffele went from the most nerve-wracking putt of his career to the coolest walk toward an 18th green he ever imagined.
He won a nail-biter at the PGA Championship in May. He delivered a masterpiece Sunday in the British Open. Two different finishes, two different feelings.
One major conclusion.
Schauffele has more than enough game and all the confidence in the world to win the biggest championships. Questioned at the start of the season whether he could win a major, he now has two of them.
Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 with a final round that ranks among the most memorable in British Open history, particularly the 31 on the back nine. It matched the best score of the week at Royal Troon with nothing less than the claret jug riding on the outcome.
He played bogey-free in a daunting wind and turned a two-shot deficit into a two-shot victory for his second major of the year.
It also gave the Americans a sweep of the four majors for the first time since 1982.
“It’s a dream come true to win two majors in one year,” Schauffele said. “It took me forever just to win one, and to have two now is something else.”
He won the PGA Championship at Valhalla by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 65. In a final round set up for high drama at Royal Troon — six players one shot behind, nine players separated by three shots — Schauffele made a tense Sunday look like a nice walk along the Irish Sea.
“I think winning the first one helped me a lot today on the back nine,” he said. “I had some feeling of calmness come through. It was very helpful on what has been one of the hardest back nines I’ve ever played in a tournament.”
It sure didn’t show. Standing on the 18th tee, Schauffele said he turned to caddie and longtime friend Austin Kaiser and told him that he had felt calm down the decisive back nine.
“He said he was about to puke,” Schauffele said.
In the 90-year history of four majors, Schauffele became the first player to win two majors in one season with a final-round 65. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to do that in his career.
And he never looked more calm, oozing that cool California vibe even as the wind presented so much trouble at Royal Troon.
Schauffele pulled away with three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the back nine to go from two shots behind to leading by as many as three.
He won by two shots over American Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, the 43-year-old from England who had to go through 36-hole qualifying just to get into the field. They were among four players who had at least a share of the lead at one point Sunday.
They just couldn’t keep up with Schauffele. No one could.
“He has a lot of horsepower,” Rose said. “He’s good with a wedge, he’s great with a putter, he hits the ball a long way, obviously his iron play is strong. So he’s got a lot of weapons out there. I think probably one of his most unappreciated ones is his mentality. He’s such a calm guy out there.
“I don’t know what he’s feeling, but he certainly makes it look very easy.”
Even with so many players in contention early, the engraver was able to get to work early on those 16 letters across the base of the silver claret jug.
Schauffele kept staring at golf’s oldest trophy in his press conference, looking forward to gazing at it in private, wondering what kind of drink to pour from it. He said he’d leave that up to his father, Stefan, who missed his son’s first major title and was blubbering on the phone with him.
As to where that final round ranks — Henrik Stenson shot 63 when he won his duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon in 2016 — Schauffele left no doubt where it stood in his own career.
“At the very tip-top,” Schauffele said. “Best round I’ve played.”
Playing in the third-to-last group, he matched the round of the championship with a score that was just over eight shots better than the field average.
The final birdie was a pitch over a pot bunker to 4 feet on the par-5 16th. The grandstands at The Open are among the largest, lining both sides of the fairway as Schauffele walked through and soaked up the cheers.
“I got chills,” he said.
The 30-year-old from San Diego became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win his first two majors in the same season. And he extended American dominance on this Scottish links as the seventh Open champion in the last eight visits to Royal Troon.
It was the 11th straight year for a first-time British Open champion, tying a tournament record.
Rose started one shot behind and closed with a 67. That was only good for second place. He had a chance to set a record by going the longest time between majors after his 2013 US Open win.
“Gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today,” Rose said. “Xander got it going. I hit a couple of really good putts that didn’t fall, and then suddenly that lead stretched. I left it all out there. I’m super proud of how I competed.”
Horschel, who started the final round with a one-shot lead in his bid to win his first major, dropped back around the turn and birdied his last three holes for a 68.
“I’m disappointed. I should feel disappointed. I had a chance to win a major,” Horschel said. “I just made a few too many mistakes today when I didn’t need to.”
The player Schauffele had to track down was Thriston Lawrence of South Africa, who birdied three of four holes to end the front nine with a 32.
Schauffele was two shots behind when it all changed so suddenly. Schauffele hit a wedge out of the left rough on the difficult 11th and judged it perfectly to 3 feet for birdie. He hit another wedge to 15 feet for birdie on the 13th, and capped his pivotal run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th.
Lawrence finally dropped a shot on the 12th and didn’t pick up any shots the rest of the day. He closed with a 68 and earned a small consolation — a trip to the Masters next April, his first time to Augusta National.
Scottie Scheffler, who got within one shot of the lead briefly on the front nine, lost his way with a three-putt from 6 feet for a double bogey on the ninth hole. Scheffler finished his round by topping a tee shot on the 18th and making another double bogey. The world’s No. 1 player closed with a 72 and tied for seventh.
He stuck around to share a hug with Schauffele, the two top players in golf. Schauffele was the only player this year to finish in the top 10 in all four majors.
He finished at 9-under 275 and earned $3.1 million, pushing him over $15 million for the season.
Schauffele went from the heaviest major trophy at the PGA Championship to the smallest and oldest, the famed claret jug.
“I just can’t wait to drink out of it,” he said, smiling as wide as ever.

Topics: Xander Schauffele British Open Claret Jug golf

